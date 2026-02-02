©️Shane Yirak, 2026

Firebrands and new readers alike,

As we begin another Monday, today’s report will focus on a broader trend: investment and rediversification of trade relationships worldwide. The U.S. is seeking to counter China’s mineral dominance with new deals in Africa and to salvage trade relationships with countries like India, following massive deals with the European Union last week.

Egypt has changed its posture in the Middle East, and more. The US has begun to threaten Allies like Canada for expanding trade relationships with China, and the US government is further entangled with American business interests through the earlier-mentioned efforts to counter Chinese Mineral dominance.

An onslaught of storms across the Eastern US is continuing to cause fatalities as a Bomb Cyclone has caused substantial damage in the Carolinas.

Due to time constraints today, todays Analysis will be available in the Live Report. However, a written Analysis was not possible due to my own poor time management this morning. I will transcribe the recording and add it to the newsletter so you can read it here.

That analysis will be available in the Live Report Linked Below! Just skip to the end if you are reading this newsletter!

With that said, let’s get into the news.

Watch the Live Report Here!

A World on Fire: Breaking News Around the World

Share the Firebrand Project Newsletter with someone who is hungry for the truth. Share

French Parliament Approves Boost In French Military Spending for 2026

(French President Emmanuel Macron: Source PBS)

France has officially adopted its 2026 budget, which includes a significant increase in military spending as part of President Emmanuel Macron’s strategy to address various global threats, particularly those stemming from Russia’s war in Ukraine and conflicts in the Middle East. The budget process was tumultuous, revealing deep divisions within the Parliament, which ultimately led Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu to use special constitutional powers to pass the budget without a vote after surviving two no-confidence motions. The Defense Ministry is set to receive an additional 6.7 billion euros ($7.9 billion) compared to 2025, allowing for the acquisition of new military assets, including a nuclear-powered attack submarine and 362 armored vehicles. Additionally, France is launching a voluntary military service to train young volunteers.

Despite increased military funding, the French government is also focused on reducing its budget deficit to 5% of GDP, down from 5.4% in 2025, while public spending is expected to decrease slightly. The government faces pressure from the EU and credit rating agencies to reduce its debt, leading to spending cuts and tax increases on businesses, including an additional tax on large companies’ profits, projected to raise 7.3 billion euros ($8.7 billion) in 2026. Macron, who is nearing the end of his presidency in spring 2027, has shifted his focus to foreign policy and defense amid domestic political challenges, including suspending unpopular pension reforms to maintain parliamentary stability.

“Macron has vowed to increase defense spending to counter what he describes as a widening range of threats, from Russia and nuclear proliferation to terrorism and cyberattacks.” “The Defense Ministry will get this year an additional 6.7 billion euros ($7.9 billion) compared to 2025 — a notable exception as the state seeks to curb spending across most other sectors. This year, the armed forces are set to receive a new nuclear-powered attack submarine, 362 armored vehicles to modernize the army, and new Aster surface-to-air missiles.” (PBS)

Egypt Increases Airstrikes on RSF In Sudan

Egyptian air force Mikoyan MiG-29 jet fighter aircraft taking off from an airbase in 2020 (Egyptian Defence Ministry/AFP)

Egypt has reportedly been conducting drone strikes against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan from a secret airbase located in the country’s western desert, as revealed by a New York Times report. This military involvement marks a significant shift from Egypt’s previous diplomatic role in Sudan, particularly as the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have faced substantial territorial losses to the RSF, including the strategic city of el-Fasher, where numerous civilian casualties have been reported. The strikes, which have been ongoing for at least six months, are part of Egypt’s increased military support for the SAF, especially after the RSF’s capture of el-Fasher. Notably, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has labeled the situation in el-Fasher a “red line,” underscoring Egypt’s seriousness about the conflict.

The RSF, backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has been accused of committing war crimes, including genocide, while Egypt has sought to counter Emirati support for the RSF. The geopolitical landscape is further complicated by tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with Egypt sharing intelligence with Riyadh on the UAE’s regional activities. The RSF has acknowledged that drone strikes against its forces are being launched from a foreign base, suggesting the international implications of the conflict.

“Egypt is using a secretive airbase to carry out drone strikes on the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan, according to a new report. Satellite images, flight records and videos seen by the New York Times - as well as interviews with officials - suggest that the strikes have been going on for at least six months from the base, which is hidden amid a vast, agricultural project in the country’s western desert.” As Doctors Without Borders reported on the devastation in el-Fasher, the city has been described as “largely destroyed” and “empty,” highlighting the humanitarian crisis resulting from the ongoing violence. “We saw destroyed areas, largely emptied of the communities that used to live there. The regional capital now looks like a ghost town, with few civilians remaining.” (Middle East Eye)

US Launches 12 Billion Stockpile to Boost Minerals for Manufacturing, Fearing Chinese Dominance

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to launch a strategic initiative, Project Vault, to create a critical minerals stockpile, with an initial investment of $12 billion from the U.S. Export-Import Bank (EXIM). This venture is intended to counter perceived Chinese price manipulation of essential minerals such as lithium, nickel, and rare earths, which are crucial to industries ranging from electric vehicles to advanced weaponry. The project will combine private funding with a $10 billion EXIM loan to acquire and stockpile these minerals for American automakers and technology companies. Commodities trading firms such as Hartree Partners and Mercuria Energy Group will manage the procurement of these raw materials to maintain a 60-day emergency supply.

The initiative has garnered interest from various stakeholders, including General Motors CEO Mary Barra and mining billionaire Robert Friedland, indicating strong support from both producers and consumers of critical minerals. Additionally, a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers has introduced a bill to create a separate $2.5 billion stockpile of critical minerals to stabilize market prices and promote domestic mining. As the project progresses, it is expected to reduce risks for companies by enabling bulk purchases of minerals, akin to a “Costco membership,” while also addressing the volatility of mineral prices that has historically hindered American mining operations.

“Project Vault is intended to help the American auto industry while letting companies keep the risk off their balance sheets, the official said, comparing the logistics of the project to a Costco membership that allows for buying in large volumes.” “The project has attracted interest from a wide range of American auto and technology companies. Commodities trading firms Hartree Partners, Traxys North America and Mercuria Energy Group would manage the procurement of raw materials for the stockpile, the official told Reuters. The stockpile is expected to include both rare earths and critical minerals as well as other strategically important elements that are subject to volatile prices.” “Ex-Im’s board is set to vote later Monday to authorize the 15-year, $10 billion loan. Trump is set to meet Monday with General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra and mining billionaire Robert Friedland, who represent both producers and users of critical minerals, according to a second administrative source familiar with the meeting.” (Reuters)

Winter Storms Continue to Decimate Continental United States

Major Storm to Threaten the Ohio Valley

A new storm system is moving from the central U.S. to the East Coast. AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a storm expected to bring a coating of snow across several states, including southern Illinois, eastern Missouri, and Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware. Notably, southern Indiana, southern Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia are forecasted to receive several inches of snow. While this storm is expected to be less intense than previous ones, cities such as Washington, D.C., and Baltimore could still see significant snowfall, with up to an inch predicted.

(Forecast for Storm Threatening the Ohio Valley: Source Accuweather)

(Snow Forecast for the Ohio Valley: Source Accuweather)

In addition to the snow, the article highlights a temporary warming trend in the southern regions, with cities such as Nashville and Raleigh experiencing temperatures around 50°F. This brief respite from the cold is expected to help melt existing snow in the southern Appalachians and Carolinas. However, following the storm, another wave of cold air is predicted to sweep into the Ohio Valley and Southeast, bringing temperatures back to near-freezing levels, which may lead to icy conditions as any remaining wet areas refreeze. As AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys notes, “The warmer air, in addition to the rain, should help to melt the snow across the southern Appalachians and Carolinas.”

(Showing Show Depth Across the US 2/2/26: Source Accuweather)

(Accuweather)

The Polar Vortex

Graphic Showing Polar Vortex Causing Extreme Weather Across US: Source Accuweather) For many areas in the eastern half of the nation, the Arctic outbreak that began in late January will continue into the first part of this week and will bring some of the most severe cold/lowest temperatures of the winter. “Subsequent blasts of air that occur during the first seven to 10 days of February may not be quite as extreme,” AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said. “However, because the ongoing cold has led to a rapid increase in ice cover on the Great Lakes, the modifying effect of the shrinking open water is progressively being reduced.” (Accuweather)

Houses Collapse into the Ocean in Outerbanks North Carolina

During a recent coastal snowstorm, four unoccupied homes collapsed into the surf on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, as confirmed by the National Park Service. This incident marks the first winter-related home collapses since 2020, contributing to a troubling trend in the region: 31 homes have fallen victim to severe erosion since then. The collapses generated significant debris, leading to beach closures and costly cleanup efforts. The Outer Banks, known for its vulnerability to nor’easters and hurricanes, continues to face challenges from ongoing erosion that threatens oceanfront properties and infrastructure, including Highway 12, which runs along the islands.

(Accuweather)

Guardian Reporting Confirms Death Toll Over 100 and Continued Power Outages

The United States is currently experiencing a severe cold snap, affecting approximately 150 million people from the northeastern to the southern regions. Florida, typically known for its warm weather, has seen unprecedented lows of 35°F (1.7°C) in Miami and 24°F (-4.4°C) in Orlando, leading to unusual phenomena such as falling iguanas, which become paralyzed in such temperatures. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has allowed residents to capture these non-native iguanas, with one office in Sunrise receiving over 1,000 on a single day. Meanwhile, a bomb cyclone has brought heavy snowfall to the South, with nearly 1 foot (30 cm) recorded in Charlotte, North Carolina, and has contributed to more than 110 weather-related deaths nationwide.

In New York, 14 deaths have been confirmed due to the winter storm, with hypothermia implicated in several cases. Mayor Zohran Mamdani has emphasized the city’s efforts to expand shelter capacity and outreach to vulnerable populations during this extreme weather. Amidst the cold conditions, Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter, while Woodstock Willie offered a glimmer of hope, stating, “I definitely do not see a shadow!” This prediction was met with mixed reactions from the crowd, highlighting the public’s desire for warmer days ahead as they endure the ongoing freezing temperatures.

“More than 110 deaths connected to the wintry weather and storms have been reported around the US since late January. In Tennessee and Mississippi, two states struck by a previous storm carrying snow and ice, almost 80,000 customers were still without electricity on Monday morning, according to the outage tracking website poweroutage.us.” (The Guardian)

Tips on How to Prepare for Upcoming Storms!

A Link to Key Preparation Instructions

US Launches Collaborative Investment Strategy with African Union

(US Deputy Secretary of State Announcing New Partnership: Source Voice of Africa)

The United States and the African Union have launched a Strategic Infrastructure and Investment Working Group (SIWG) in Addis Ababa, marking a significant shift from traditional aid-driven cooperation to a long-term, investment-led partnership aimed at reshaping Africa–U.S. economic engagement. This initiative, announced by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, emphasizes the importance of economic growth as a foundation for peace and stability across Africa. The SIWG will focus on identifying AU-backed infrastructure projects suitable for U.S. private sector investment, mobilizing innovative financing tools, and aligning U.S. engagement with Africa’s development priorities, particularly those outlined in Agenda 2063 and the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The SIWG will prioritize sectors such as transportation, energy, critical minerals, digital infrastructure, and health security, aiming to create jobs and strengthen trade ties between Africa and the U.S. This partnership reflects a broader recalibration of U.S. engagement with Africa, recognizing the continent as a central player in global growth and supply chains. The initiative underscores a commitment to strategic collaboration over charity, with the goal of positioning Africa as an integrated investment destination rather than a fragmented market.

“Africa’s economic future will be built through strategic collaboration, not charity.” “The agreement was announced following high‑level talks between U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Mahmoud Ali Youssouf at the African Union Commission headquarters in Addis Ababa. Both sides reaffirmed that economic growth is foundational to peace, security, and long‑term stability across the continent, and that quality infrastructure, private‑sector investment, and trade integration are central to Africa’s future trajectory.” “The working group reflects a broader recalibration of U.S. engagement with Africa — one that recognizes the continent not as a peripheral partner, but as a central player in global growth, supply chains, and geopolitical stability, particularly as Africa’s population remains the youngest and fastest‑growing in the world.” “According to the joint statement, the SIWG will focus on trade‑enabling and growth‑driving sectors, including: Transportation and logistics corridors

Energy networks and power connectivity

Critical minerals and commodities supply chains

Digital infrastructure and continent‑wide digital transformation

Regulatory harmonization to support cross‑border trade

Health security and resilient supply systems” (The Voice of Africa)

US Threatens Canada Over Trade Deal With China

U.S. President Donald Trump made headlines during a recent trip aboard Air Force One, where he expressed strong opposition to Canada’s potential finalization of a trade agreement with China. He warned that such a deal would lead to significant repercussions from the United States, stating, “If they do a deal with China, yeah, we’ll do something very substantial.” Trump’s remarks reflect his administration’s ongoing concerns about China’s influence in North America, emphasizing that he does not want China to “take over Canada.” This statement comes in the context of prior threats to impose a 100% tariff on Canadian goods if the trade agreement with China proceeds.

The potential trade deal between Canada and China has raised alarms within the U.S. government, as Trump views it as a critical issue that could shift economic power in the region. The situation underscores the complexities of international trade relations and the lengths to which the U.S. administration is willing to go to protect its interests.

“If they do a deal with China, yeah, we’ll do something very substantial,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. “We don’t want China to take over Canada. And if they make the deal that he’s looking to make, China will take over Canada.” (Reuters)

US Announces Trade Deal With India

United States President Donald Trump announced a reduction in tariffs on Indian goods from 50 percent to 18 percent after a call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This decision is part of a trade deal in which India has committed to lower trade barriers and to cease purchases of Russian oil, opting instead to buy oil from the US and potentially Venezuela. The deal also rescinds a punitive 25 percent tariff imposed on all imports from India due to its Russian oil purchases. Modi expressed gratitude for the announcement, highlighting the positive impact on Indian products.

The agreement follows months of tense negotiations between the US and India, with Trump previously doubling duties on Indian imports to pressure New Delhi regarding its oil purchases. While the tariff reduction is a significant breakthrough, experts caution that it may not constitute a comprehensive trade deal. India has been gradually reducing its imports of Russian oil, which it relies on heavily, and is also exploring diversification of its oil sources. The announcement comes shortly after India and the European Union reached a free trade agreement that could further influence trade dynamics.

“A White House official told the Reuters news agency that the US was rescinding a punitive, 25 percent duty on all imports from India over its purchases of Russian oil that had stacked on top of a 25 percent “reciprocal” tariff rate. Modi also committed to buying more than $500bn worth of US energy, technology, agricultural and other products, Trump added.” (Al Jazeera)

My Thoughts…

See Recording— Starting at Minute 42:49

Thank you for reading.

The Firebrand Project Needs Your Support!

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue

For $6 a month, you can help bring more Firebrands to our cause. With your help, we can keep the Firebrand Project Burning throughout 2026.

A last note… Even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

Make a One-Time Donation!

If you want to volunteer your time to help out, email me at firebrandproject@proton.me

Let me know what you are good at and how you would like to help!

This work is entirely Firebrand Funded! Consider becoming a paid or founding subscriber, and scribe your name on the Wall of Fire

Click the Seal and Subscribe or Upgrade today!

Share

Leave a comment

Share The Firebrand Project

Catch Up on The Firebrand Report!