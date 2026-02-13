The Firebrand Project

Janet Bergamo
1h

In the 1950s, wasn’t it the late U.S. President Reagan who said “beware the Military Industrial Complex?” (If not, please correct me.)

Call it the MIC.

The world leaders are (or are servants of ) the military industrial complex.

This truth has been known (and suppressed) for 75+ years.

Who is president? MIC?

Premier? MIC

King? MIC

In my dreams, there will be campaign finance reform. The Military Industrial Complex will block every effort towards actual “free and fair” elections and campaign reform.

This is an American Patriot speaking. I love my country and the freedom to disagree with its leaders when necessary.

In Europe, the slogans include “Slava Ukraini “ and “Vive la France”.

What do We the People of the USA have as a rallying cry?

Shane Yirak
