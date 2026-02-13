©️Shane Yirak, 2026

Today’s newsletter will focus on the Asia-Pacific. There is a lot happening in the region, but I have selected stories that will help you understand the tensions. As everywhere else in this complex world, things are changing; the status quo is no longer, and conflicts bubble under the surface. Authoritarian creep spreads, and youth movements stall as the reality of the corrupt and dynamic political structures clash against hope and optimism. Democracy is under fire, if not already on fire, in the Asian Pacific, and war seems to be on the horizon. Trade tensions are rising as a world increasingly hostile to the United States moves closer to China.

A World on Fire: Breaking News Around the World

Asian-Pacific Spotlight

Japan

The Election that Changed Everything

The recent election results in Japan have significantly altered the political landscape, particularly benefiting the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its leader, Takaichi. The LDP has regained control of all standing committee chairmanships and surpassed the two-thirds threshold necessary to override the upper house, where it remains a minority. This newfound power allows Takaichi to pursue her legislative agenda with fewer constraints from opposition parties. Notably, some voters have returned to the LDP after previously supporting newer parties, indicating a shift in priorities. However, the relationship between the LDP and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party (JIP), remains uncertain, as their cooperation has not been fully coordinated and has faced tensions over policy priorities.

The LDP won 316 of 465 seats, a gain of 118 that secured a two-thirds majority—the largest achieved by a single party in the postwar era. The Japan Innovation Party (JIP), the LDP’s new coalition partner, gained 2 seats to reach a total of 36, giving the ruling bloc 352 seats overall. This was the shortest campaign in recent history, with just 16 days between dissolution of the chamber and voting, and the campaign unfolded amid severe winter weather, disrupting canvassing and voting in some regions. The extent to which the LDP will continue working closely with the JIP remains a key question. Their cooperation to date has been relatively loose: The two parties did not coordinate candidates in this election and often ran against one another in single-member districts, and the JIP was absent from the first Takaichi Cabinet. While they share policy interests, including defense, energy, and constitutional revision, coordination has not always been seamless, and their agreement to reduce the number of Diet members in the future, a JIP priority, has caused tension within the LDP. (CSIS)

Looking ahead, Takaichi’s immediate focus will be on passing the FY 2026 budget, which is the largest in Japan’s history, while also addressing economic security through strategic investments. Her administration plans to increase defense spending to 2% of GDP and revise key national security documents. However, Takaichi faces challenges in explaining her economic strategy, particularly regarding consumption tax policy and defense funding. As she prepares for a summit with President Trump, her political stability could enhance Japan’s diplomatic efforts, especially concerning the China threat.

Takaichi is expected to be formally reelected prime minister by mid-February and deliver a policy address outlining her priorities. An immediate task will be passing the FY 2026 budget, totaling ¥122 trillion (approximately $783 billion), the largest on record, though the snap election will extend the timetable for legislative debate into the spring. Takaichi has prioritized economic security via strategic investments in innovation, infrastructure, and resilient supply chains, including advanced technologies such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. Once the budget is passed, attention will likely shift to other priorities, such as relaxing limits on arms exports to strengthen Japan’s defense industrial base and establishing a national intelligence organization to centralize intelligence collection and analysis. The Takaichi administration is also expected to update Japan’s three strategic documents, last released in 2022, which chart the government’s national security and defense policy priorities. (CSIS)

Japan Seizes Chinese Fishing Vessel

Japan has seized a Chinese fishing boat and arrested its captain after he refused to stop for an inspection within Japan’s exclusive economic zone, escalating tensions between Tokyo and Beijing. This incident marks the first seizure of a foreign fishing vessel by Japan’s fisheries agency this year. The Chinese government has urged Japan to respect the rights of the crew and adhere to existing fisheries agreements. The diplomatic row is further complicated by recent comments from Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi regarding military involvement in a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan, which has led to heightened tensions and retaliatory actions from China.

The foreign ministry in Beijing urged Japan to protect the crew members’ rights, adding that the Chinese government required the country’s fishers to operate in accordance with the law. “It is hoped Japan strictly respects the China-Japan fisheries agreement, fairly enforces the law and safeguards the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese crew members,” the ministry spokesperson, Lin Jian, told a news conference. Speaking to MPs in November, Takaichi said Japan could become militarily involved in the event of an attempted Chinese invasion of Taiwan. Takaichi, who is regarded as a China hawk, said her country’s self-defence forces could be deployed if a crisis in the Taiwan Strait created a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan. China’s foreign ministry said talks could not take place as long as Takaichi continued to choose “confrontation”. “If Japan truly wants to develop a strategic and mutually beneficial relationship with China, it’s very easy and clear: withdraw Takaichi’s erroneous remarks about Taiwan,” Lin said. (The Guardian)

China

How Chinese Authoritarianism is using AI at Home and Abroad

China is intensifying its efforts to consolidate its influence over critical infrastructure in Europe, particularly through telecommunications giant Huawei, while advancing its “AI Plus” strategy. This strategy aims to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) across sectors—including science and technology, industrial development, consumption, governance, and global cooperation—to create an “intelligent economy and society” by 2035, with interim benchmarks set for 2027 and 2030. The European Union is responding to these developments by exploring policies to mitigate the risks posed by Chinese entities, particularly in 5G technology. The European Commission is considering converting the “5G toolbox,” established in 2020, from recommendations to binding commitments to ban the supply of equipment from high-risk vendors. However, EU member states exhibit divergent risk assessments: for example, Germany is considering public funding to replace Huawei equipment at Deutsche Telekom, while Finland has expanded its ban on the company, in contrast to Spain’s earlier decision to select Huawei for its Ministry of the Interior networks, which was later terminated.

The company is also deepening its presence in grid management systems. For instance, in October 2025, it signed a contract to supply a grid-forming energy storage platform to GoldenPeaks Capital, a rapidly growing power producer in Central and Eastern Europe. In Hungary, Huawei has long been present in various critical networks, for instance, through the so-called “5G smart railway harbor,” which opened in 2023. Since 2011, the firm has been running the ‘Seeds for the Future’ program, supporting ICT students aimed at cultivating its image and openness to its products. (Central European Institute of Asian Studies)

Credit to Reuters

Huawei’s strategy includes deepening cooperation with European countries, having established nearly 100 cooperation agreements across the continent. The company has undertaken various projects, including a laboratory agreement with the University of Aveiro in Portugal and the development of a “5G smart railway harbor” in Hungary. Additionally, Huawei is transitioning to a 6G toolkit that supports AI capabilities, as evidenced by its partnership with Spanish operator MasOrange. The emergence of Chinese AI models, such as Deepseek, has sparked controversy in the EU, prompting defensive regulatory responses from member states, including Italy, which has blocked the AI app due to privacy concerns. Despite these challenges, Chinese AI platforms are gaining traction, particularly in the “Global South,” where they are often adopted for their low cost and open-source nature. The implications of China’s “AI Plus” strategy extend beyond its borders, raising concerns about refined authoritarianism as the integration of AI technologies enhances the Chinese government’s surveillance and data-collection capacity. As China promotes its AI platforms internationally, the potential for these technologies to reshape governance and societal structures in other countries is growing, underscoring the urgency for the EU and other nations to develop cohesive responses to safeguard their digital sovereignty and democratic values.

Beijing’s motivations for this policy are manifold, ranging from enhanced productivity, competitiveness, and new value-creation models to efficiency and control. The instruments of implementation involve “human-computer coordination, cross-sector integration, co-creation and sharing.” AI is intended to become the infrastructure of everyday life, and all of its activities and creations are defined as a mandate for all levels and structures of the Chinese state. AI plus is destined to become the new operational grid of interaction. AI Plus represents the establishment of an all-encompassing infrastructure that integrates disparate networks across numerous institutions. Such an infrastructure will have transformative effects across society, economy, politics and culture. Within China, it has already strengthened the authorities’ capacity for surveillance at scale, censorship, data collection, content removal, and online policing, among other measures. The capabilities of this new infrastructure to enhance authoritarian control are considerable and evident. For some, it is the ultimate extension of techno-totalitarian control and the completion of a dystopia. (Central European Institute of Asian Studies)

Tariffs Drive South Africa Toward Trade Deal With China

On February 6, 2026, China and South Africa signed a framework agreement to establish a new trade deal, as South Africa seeks alternatives amid high import tariffs imposed by the U.S. under the Trump administration. The South African Ministry of Trade and Industry announced that negotiations would begin for a deal that could grant duty-free access for certain South African goods, such as fruit, to the Chinese market. In exchange, China is expected to gain greater investment opportunities in South Africa, particularly in sectors where Chinese car sales have been growing rapidly. This agreement comes amid deteriorating diplomatic relations between South Africa and the U.S., which have reached their lowest point in decades due to accusations from the Trump administration regarding South Africa’s foreign policy and domestic issues.

South Africa’s Ministry of Trade and Industry said the agreement would start negotiations over a deal that would give some South African goods, such as fruit, duty-free access to the Chinese market. The ministry said it expected the trade deal to be finalized by the end of March. (PBS)

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, right, with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a 2023 state visit at Union Building in Pretoria, South Africa. Photo by Themba Hadebe/AP Photo

The trade deal is significant as it further solidifies China’s position as South Africa’s largest trade partner, with South Africa’s key exports to China including gold, iron ore, and platinum-group metals. The agreement is anticipated to benefit various sectors in South Africa, including mining, agriculture, renewable energy, and technology. Trade and Industry Minister Parks Tau emphasized the agreement’s collaborative spirit, stating, “South Africa looks forward to working with China in a friendly, pragmatic, and flexible manner.” This partnership reflects a broader trend of countries seeking alternatives to U.S. partnerships amid aggressive trade policies.

U.S.-South Africa diplomatic ties have plunged to their worst point in decades after the Trump administration accused South Africa of pursuing an anti-American foreign policy and allowing the violent persecution of a white minority group at home. South Africa’s government has denied allegations that white Afrikaner farmers are being killed in a widespread effort to seize their land as baseless. South Africa’s biggest exports to China are gold, iron ore and platinum-group metals, while Chinese cars have quickly grown their market share in South Africa. Industry groups estimate Chinese brands have grown from around 2.8% of the South African market in 2020 to between 11% and 15% last year. (PBS)

China to Brief Companies on Trade Controls

BEIJING, Feb 12 (Reuters) - A Chinese metals industry body will hold a policy briefing next month on rare earth and other critical minerals exports, as Beijing tightens controls on strategic materials and steps up oversight of dual-use goods, according to an event notice. The China Chamber of Commerce of Metals, Minerals & Chemicals Imports & Exports will hold the event on March 25 in Beijing.

Officials from the Commerce Ministry and customs authority will brief metals firms on export controls, customs clearance and compliance requirements. They will deliver an outlook on China-U.S. trade relations and broader foreign trade policy under the next five-year planning cycle.

Market analysis on global supply, demand and overseas resource development for rare earths and metals such as tungsten, tin and antimony will also be on the agenda.

Participants include major state-owned and private metals producers, including China Rare Earth Group, China Northern Rare Earth, Jiangxi Copper, CMOC, and Zijin Mining, among others. (Reuters)

India

US Trade Deal Sparks Protests in India

Farmers affiliated with the Haryana Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha have announced a significant three-day sit-in outside the chief minister’s residence in Kurukshetra from February 23 to 25. They are protesting against the proposed India-US trade deal, which they believe will harm Indian farmers, and are accusing the Modi government of conspiring against their interests. During a meeting in Karnal, farmer leaders outlined their plans, which include a march to the chief minister’s residence, a torchlight procession on February 24, and the burning of effigies of key political figures, including US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The farmers are also raising concerns about issues such as elderly pensions and a controversial investigation into a paddy scam. They argue that the government’s policies are leading to increased debt for farmers, contradicting promises to double their income. Farmer leaders have vowed to mobilize against the India-US trade deal, similar to their previous protests against agricultural laws, and are also opposing the Electricity Amendment Bill and the lack of minimum support prices (MSP) for crops, which they believe further burden farmers.

Speaking to the media, farmer leaders stated that the proposed India-US trade deal will ruin Indian farmers and the “Modi government is conspiring against the farmers.” “PM Modi is selling the country to his domestic and foreign capitalist friends. The Modi government promised to double farmers’ income, but the government’s policies will burden farmers with debt. Farmer leaders stated that, just as they protested to repeal the three agricultural laws, farmers will launch a major movement to stop the India-US trade deal,” farmer leader from Ambala Amarjeet Mohri said. (Hindustan Times)

Authoritarian Creep and Election Concern around Indian Supreme Court Rulings

In February 2026, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appeared before the Supreme Court of India regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which has been implemented across multiple states. Banerjee’s arguments centered on procedural issues that adversely affected her constituents, prompting the Court to issue directions to alleviate these hardships. However, the Court’s assertion that it would not permit any impediment to the SIR raised concerns about its role in adjudicating constitutional matters, as significant challenges to the SIR’s legality remained unresolved. The SIR process has sparked debate over its constitutionality, particularly whether the Election Commission of India (ECI) has the authority to conduct broad, statewide revisions without specific grounds for suspicion.

However, in the course of the hearing, the Court also made a statement: that no impediment to the SIR would be allowed across any of the States. This statement is baffling, because in making it, the Court appears to have pre-judged the most fundamental issue before it — an issue that goes to the heart of the Court’s own role as the primary organ of constitutional adjudication. Challenges to the SIR were first filed before the Court in July, when it was announced for the State of Bihar. (The Hindu)

@lawchakra LawChakra on Instagram: "Has the Supreme Court raised serious d…

The potential violations of citizens’ rights inherent in the SIR process, which effectively requires individuals to prove their citizenship and voting rights anew, rather than targeting suspected non-citizens. This inversion of the state-citizen relationship has led to reports of arbitrary deletions from voter rolls and to the misuse of Form 7, which allows individuals to object to others’ inclusion on the electoral rolls. The implications of these revisions disproportionately affect marginalized groups, exacerbating existing inequalities. As Gautam Bhatia notes, “the ongoing SIRs invert the relationship between the state and the individual, and leave the latter effectively at the mercy of the former,” underscoring the need for a constitutional framework that protects individual rights rather than undermining them.

The Representation of the People Act (India’s umbrella election law) authorises the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct a special revision for “any constituency or any part of a constituency”, and for reasons to be recorded, there is a fundamental question about whether this very specific power is also a carte blanche authorisation to conduct State and nation-wide SIRs. The wording of the section seems to imply that its purpose is a targeted and focused exercise meant to correct for distortions that might creep in in certain specific places. By contrast, the present SIRs are dragnet, large-scale revisions of the rolls that, in effect, turn them into citizenship determining exercises. (The Hindu)

Myanmar

Myanmar Resistance Group Calls Out Global Community for Ignoring Military Junta’s Airstrikes on Civilians

The head of the Restoration Council of Shan State (RCSS), General Yawd Serk, has criticized the international community for its inaction regarding the Myanmar military junta’s ongoing airstrikes on civilians, which have reportedly targeted over 1,000 locations in the past 15 months, resulting in at least 1,728 civilian deaths since late 2024. In a recent meeting with the media, Serk emphasized the need for trust and dialogue among Myanmar’s various armed factions to end the conflict, which has escalated since the military coup in 2021 that ousted Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. He pointed out that only China is actively intervening in the situation, asserting that the country plays a crucial role in stabilizing the region due to its interests in infrastructure projects linked to the Belt and Road Initiative.

General Yawd Serk, Chairman of the Restoration Council of Shan State (RCSS), gestures during an interview with Reuters after a military parade celebrating the 79th Shan State National Day at Loi Tai Leng, in Shan State, Myanmar, February 7, 2026. REUTERS/Jittrapon Kaicome

The world has failed to stop the turmoil as the military steps up bombing campaigns across the country, he added, citing airstrikes that have hit more than 1,000 civilian locations in 15 months, according to data from the Myanmar Peace Monitor. “Nowadays, we can’t even think who we can rely on,” added Yawd Serk, whose group controls strategic territory between China and Thailand, and is headquartered at Loi Tai Leng, an isolated town perched between forest-clad hills on the Thai border. (Reuters)

Soldiers of the Shan State Army (SSA) march in formation during a military parade celebrating the 79th Shan State National Day at Loi Tai Leng, the Restoration Council of Shan State’s (RCSS) headquarters, in Shan State, Myanmar, February 7, 2026. REUTERS/Jittrapon Kaicome

During a military parade celebrating Shan National Day, Serk expressed his discontent with the junta’s leadership, attributing the ongoing turmoil to “excessive ego, pride, and greed” of the military leaders. He called for a political solution rather than renewed fighting and criticized the junta’s recent elections as a means to entrench military power. The RCSS, which controls strategic territory between China and Thailand, aims to foster unity among ethnic groups and work towards establishing a federal army as part of the broader effort to resolve the conflict. As Serk stated, “The civilians are suffering and I want the international community not to ignore it,” highlighting the urgent need for global attention to the humanitarian crisis in Myanmar.

A military-backed party claimed victory in January after elections in limited areas, a vote the United Nations and rights groups have criticised as designed to entrench military power, with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing expected to be president. Addressing thousands gathered at his border headquarters for a parade by about 1,000 soldiers armed with rifles and rocket-propelled grenade launchers, Yawd Serk, long seen as a shrewd player who maintains a ceasefire with the junta, struck a sharp tone. He praised Suu Kyi’s ousted administration and criticised Min Aung Hlaing, blaming Myanmar’s turmoil on a “leadership driven by excessive ego, pride, and greed - placing the will of one individual above the desires of the public”. (Reuters)

Bangladesh

Youth-led Party Loses Badly in Elections Following Student-led Uprising

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has declared victory in the country’s first election since the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2024, with unofficial results indicating it won 209 seats in parliament, surpassing the 151-seat majority threshold. Tarique Rahman, the BNP leader and son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, is poised to become the next prime minister. The election saw a turnout of nearly 60% of registered voters, significantly higher than the 42% in the previous election. The BNP’s closest rival, Jamaat-e-Islami, secured 68 seats, marking its highest tally ever, while the National Citizen Party (NCP) won only six of the 30 seats it contested. The election featured over 50 parties and more than 2,000 candidates, amid heightened enthusiasm for what was perceived as Bangladesh’s first competitive vote in years.

Many of its supporters said the NCP effectively took itself out of the race by choosing in December to run alongside another long-established movement - the Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami. The NCP had initially planned to contest nearly all seats, but ended up competing in only 30 in the coalition, which it said it joined because it needed the clout of a major player after a prominent member of the uprising was killed in Dhaka. “They did not live up to the hopes and dreams people had after the 2024 uprising,” 23-year-old university student Sohanur Rahman said. “The NCP’s alignment with Jamaat felt like a betrayal, and many young voters like us chose not to support them.” (Reuters)

Despite the BNP’s victory, concerns were raised regarding the election’s integrity, particularly from Jamaat-e-Islami, which expressed dissatisfaction with the vote count. The election was conducted under the supervision of an interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, following Hasina’s departure to India after widespread protests. The BNP has indicated intentions to request Hasina’s extradition and has promised to focus on job creation and economic revival. As the political landscape shifts, analysts view this election as a significant test for democracy in Bangladesh.

Abbas Faiz, an independent South Asia researcher, remarked, “The election is the ‘litmus test’ which puts responsibility on the ‘shoulders of the new government.’” (AlJazeera)

Other News

Argentina’s Senate Approves Bill Slashing Workers’ Rights in Argentina

Argentina’s Senate approved President Javier Milei’s labor reform bill, which aims to attract investment and boost job creation, despite opposition from Peronist senators who argue it undermines worker protections. The reform eases hiring rules, extends the standard workday, and introduces limits on the right to strike, among other changes. After more than 13 hours of debate, the bill passed 42 to 30 and will now move to the lower house for further discussion. Protests erupted outside Congress during the debate, highlighting the contentious nature of the reforms.

Members of Argentina’s Senate attend a session to discuss labor reforms proposed by President Javier Milei’s libertarian government to attract investment and revive growth, as unions say it would roll back workers’ rights, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, February 12, 2026. REUTERS/Cristina Sille

The reform eases hiring rules, changes the vacation time system, allows for extending the standard workday from eight to 12 hours and for salaries to be paid in foreign currency. It also introduces new limits on the right to strike by setting minimum requirements for services to continue during work stoppages. The reform streamlines the calculation of severance pay, lowering costs for employers by excluding bonuses that were not part of a worker’s regular salary from the compensation formula. Lawmakers made adjustments to the bill before its passage, including the removal of a provision that would have cut income tax rates to 31% from 35%, a change sought by provincial governors. (Reuters)

