Today, we turn our focus to the Middle East. This is one of the most critical regions in the world right now. Not just because of the tensions and uncertainty surrounding a large-scale conflict between Iran and the United States, but because of the regional power dynamics at play. Surrounding Israeli action in Gaza tension already remains as countries like Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia are cracking down on UAE efforts to destabilize the region in tandem with Israel’s efforts to take advantage of the discord.

The scale of violence and suffering being perpetrated against the people of Palestine is as sickening and cruel as ever, as the ceasefire that never was becomes increasingly bloody, with the death toll passing 72,000.

The Board of Peace is preparing to move forward on Gaza’s ethnic cleansing while regional powers like Pakistan grapple with insurgencies that are seeing a surge in violence in sensitive regions. Somaliland is part of a larger puzzle, one that we have been putting together for months. The larger scheme around Gaza and the regional power play to control sensitive coastal regions surrounding the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. As tensions grow and uncertainty rises, this tipping point could strain geopolitical relationships and disrupt global trade and supply chains.

It’s time to get you up to date on the Middle East and the regional dynamics at play.

Let’s get into the news.

A World on Fire: Breaking News Around the World

Middle East Spotlight

Gaza and Palestine

The Bombs that Make the Genocide Possible

On August 10, 2024, Yasmin Mahani searched through the ruins of al-Tabin school in Gaza City for her son, Saad, after an attack that left no trace of him, only blood and small fragments of flesh. Her experience is part of a larger tragedy affecting thousands of Palestinians during Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza, which have resulted in over 72,000 deaths.

“I went into the mosque and found myself stepping on flesh and blood,” Mahani told Al Jazeera Arabic for an investigation that aired on Monday. She searched hospitals and morgues for days. “We found nothing of Saad. Not even a body to bury. That was the hardest part.”

An investigation by Al Jazeera Arabic revealed that 2,842 Palestinians have “evaporated” since the war began in October 2023, attributed to Israel’s use of thermobaric weapons that can generate temperatures exceeding 3,500 degrees Celsius. These weapons, such as the MK-84 and GBU-39, obliterate human bodies, leaving behind only biological traces, as explained by experts like Dr. Munir al-Bursh and military analyst Vasily Fatigarov.

“To prolong the burning time, powders of aluminium, magnesium and titanium are added to the chemical mixture,” Fatigarov said. “This raises the temperature of the explosion to between 2,500 and 3,000 degrees Celsius [4,532F to 5,432F].”

Legal experts argue that the use of these indiscriminate weapons implicates not only Israel but also its Western suppliers, labeling the situation a “global genocide.” Diana Buttu, a lawyer and lecturer, emphasized that the continuous supply of these weapons, which do not distinguish between combatants and civilians, constitutes a war crime under international law. Despite provisional measures from the International Court of Justice and an arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, violence has escalated, with over 600 Palestinians killed since a ceasefire was agreed upon in October.

Tariq Shandab, a professor of international law, argued that the international justice system has “failed the test of Gaza”. “Since the ceasefire agreement [in October], more than 600 Palestinians have been killed,” Shandab said. He highlighted that the war has continued through siege, starvation and strikes. “The blockade on medicine and food is itself a crime against humanity.”

All Graphics and Quotations Credit (AlJazeera)

US Security Firm Responsible for the Death of Hundreds at Gaza Aid Sites Tapped for New Role in Gaza

UG Solutions (UGS), a North Carolina-based security firm led by a former Green Beret, has been under scrutiny for its role in providing armed support to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) during aid distributions in Gaza, where hundreds of Palestinians were killed. Reports indicate that UGS is in discussions to expand its operations in the region, recruiting Arabic-speaking personnel with combat experience for undisclosed missions. The GHF, which was backed by the US and Israel, was shut down after a ceasefire, following allegations that its security personnel, including those from UGS, used live ammunition against unarmed civilians seeking aid. This led to significant casualties, with around 2,000 aid seekers either crushed or shot at distribution points, prompting global outrage and warnings from human rights organizations about potential complicity in war crimes.

Reports from the Associated Press have backed claims suggesting UGS and Safe Reach Solutions, another US security firm, used live ammunition and stun grenades in Gaza. In June, prior to its shutdown, 15 human rights and legal organisations warned that GHF could be complicit in crimes under international law, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, or genocide.

As UGS prepares for a potential new role, it has advertised positions for Arabic speakers, including an “international humanitarian officer” responsible for ensuring stability and facilitating humanitarian efforts, with a requirement for proficiency in small arms. The company aims to continue its involvement in rebuilding and aid delivery efforts in line with President Donald Trump’s plans. The Board of Peace, which will hold its inaugural meeting on February 19, is expected to focus on fundraising for Gaza’s reconstruction under Israeli military oversight. UGS has declined to comment on these developments, which are likely to further disturb the local Palestinian population.

The firm has since advertised several roles for Arabic speakers on its website. Among the positions listed is an “international humanitarian officer”, whose responsibilities include “securing key infrastructure, facilitating humanitarian efforts, and ensuring stability in a dynamic environment”. Ideal candidates will have a proficiency with “small arms weapons”. Another role, open exclusively for women, describes duties that include “safe, effective, and culturally appropriate aid distribution”. (The Middle East Eye)

The Ceasefire that Isn’t

In the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, residents like Hamed live in constant fear due to ongoing Israeli military actions along the “Yellow Line,” a demarcation zone established under a ceasefire agreement. Hamed describes his nights filled with the sounds of explosions and gunfire, which have become routine since the ceasefire began in October. The Palestinian health ministry reports that at least 591 people have been killed by Israeli forces during this period, with many of these incidents occurring near the Yellow Line. The boundary, initially set as a temporary withdrawal line, has reportedly been pushed deeper into Gaza, limiting access to homes and agricultural lands, and forcing repeated displacements of families.

Every night, Hamed drifts off to sleep knowing the explosions and gunfire from Israeli forces will likely jolt him awake several times. He lives along the Israeli-imposed demarcation zone known as the “Yellow Line”, where Israeli ceasefire violations have become routine. “The explosions wake people up every day,” the Palestinian man, who wished to remain anonymous for safety reasons, told Middle East Eye. “We also hear bullets whistling overhead. The shooting doesn’t stop all night”.

At the Yellow Line in Gaza

The experiences of Hamed resonate throughout Gaza, as residents in areas like al-Bureij and al-Maghazi face similar threats. Khaled, another resident, highlights the indiscriminate shooting that has forced his uncles to abandon their home near the Yellow Line. Meanwhile, Houida Salim, a mother of six in al-Maghazi, expresses her despair as gunfire frequently passes over her home, leaving her feeling imprisoned. She notes that the Yellow Line has advanced dangerously close, making it unsafe for her children to play outside. The pervasive sense of danger and instability underscores the ongoing humanitarian crisis, with families like Salim’s having been displaced multiple times and left with nowhere to seek refuge.

Israeli actions along the Yellow Line and in surrounding areas have been condemned by rights groups. The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor has said Israel’s approach amounts to the “illegal seizure and systematic plundering of the resources” of occupied territory, in violation of international law. (The Middle East Eye)

Brothers Jumaa and Fadi Abu Assi were killed by an Israeli drone strike on 29 November in the southern Gaza Strip (X)

“The moment I heard the explosion, a sharp pain struck my chest,” she told Middle East Eye. “I said to myself: that blast must have hit my babies.” She sprinted from the tent - pitched within the rubble of their home - towards the place her sons usually collected wood. “As I got closer to the Yellow Line, I suddenly couldn’t move. I froze. My breath stopped for a few seconds; it felt as though my heart might stop as well,” she said. “Then I saw it - the little cart my boys use to carry firewood. And beside it, the two of them lying on the ground, eyes closed, their small bodies streaked with blood.” (The Middle East Eye)

Israel’s Plans for Annexation Revealed by Israeli Cabinet

On February 11, 2026, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk expressed serious concerns regarding recent Israeli measures aimed at expanding control over Palestinian lands in the occupied West Bank. He criticized these actions as detrimental to the viability of a Palestinian state and a violation of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination. The Israeli security cabinet had approved a package of measures on February 8, which would enhance Israeli civilian authority in Areas A and B of the West Bank, areas that are supposed to be governed by the Palestinian Authority according to the Oslo Accords. Türk warned that these measures would facilitate the dispossession of Palestinians, lead to the creation of more illegal Israeli settlements, and further restrict Palestinians’ access to natural resources and other human rights.

“This is yet another step by the Israeli authorities towards rendering a viable Palestinian State impossible, in violation of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination,” he said. He warned that if implemented, the decisions “will undoubtedly accelerate the dispossession of Palestinians and their forcible transfer, and lead to the creation of more illegal Israeli settlements.” This in turn “will also further deprive Palestinians of their natural resources and restrict their enjoyment of other human rights.” UN High Commissioner on Human Rights, Volker Türk

Moreover, the new regulations would strip the Palestinian Authority of its planning and building powers in parts of Hebron and grant Israel administrative control over significant religious sites, such as the Ibrahimi Mosque and Rachel’s Tomb, which could accelerate settlement expansion. Türk highlighted that these developments are occurring amidst a backdrop of increasing violence from Israeli settlers and security forces against Palestinians, including evictions and land grabs. He called for the immediate overturning of these decisions, emphasizing that they violate Israel’s obligations as an occupying power and threaten the demographic and social fabric of the occupied Palestinian territory. Türk concluded with a strong demand for the evacuation of all settlements and an end to the Israeli occupation.

“We are witnessing rapid steps to change permanently the demography of the occupied Palestinian territory, stripping its people of their lands and forcing them to leave,” he said. “This is supported by rhetoric and actions by senior Israeli officials and violates Israel’s obligation as an occupying power to preserve the existing legal order and social fabric. These decisions must be overturned.” (United Nations)

The sum of Sunday’s decisions is to erase longstanding distinctions between Israel-proper and the West Bank. On the face of it, many of these moves appear innocuous or an effort to reduce bureaucratic red tape, which is how they are purposely designed. What they do in fact is treat the West Bank as sovereign Israeli territory rather than territory subject to temporary military occupation, or politically disputed territory whose status is to be determined by negotiations. Removing land registry restrictions, easing direct land purchases, transferring Palestinian municipal and planning authorities to Israeli bodies, and renewing state-led land acquisition are not mere technical or quality of life adjustments, but de facto annexation, plain and simple. (israelpolicyforum.org)

Indonesia to Send Thousands of Troops to Gaza Under the Board of Peace

Indonesia has announced its intention to send between 5,000 and 8,000 troops to Gaza as part of an international peacekeeping force under Donald Trump’s Middle East plan. This commitment, made by Indonesian army chief Gen Maruli Simanjuntak, marks Indonesia as the first country to pledge specific troop numbers for the International Stabilisation Force (ISF). The proposed deployment would be historic, as it would introduce the first outside military presence in Gaza since 1967. While the mission is still in the planning stages and negotiations are ongoing, Maruli indicated that Indonesian troops would likely take on a supporting role, focusing on engineering and health services rather than direct confrontation with Hamas.

Maruli said he expected an army brigade, between 5,000 and 8,000 troops, to be sent but emphasised that the mission was still in the planning stages. “It’s all still being negotiated, not certain. So there’s no certainty on the number until now,” Maruli said.

The backdrop to this deployment involves a complex geopolitical landscape, with significant opposition expected from far-right factions within Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition, who view the presence of foreign troops, especially from an Islamic nation, as a threat to Israeli sovereignty and a potential step toward Palestinian statehood. Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto has joined Trump’s “board of peace,” aimed at overseeing the peace process in Gaza and other conflict zones, and had initially offered 20,000 troops for the ISF. However, Indonesian observers have raised concerns about the risk of becoming entangled in a conflict beyond their control. The Jakarta Globe emphasized the importance of Indonesia’s involvement being meaningful and influential rather than merely symbolic, warning that failure to achieve this could lead to deeper diplomatic complications.

“Ultimately, Indonesia’s decision to join Trump’s [board of peace] is a diplomatic gamble that is only worthwhile if it produces real influence rather than mere symbolism,” a commentary in the Jakarta Globe said. It argued that if Indonesia could help shape the board of peace without being used for the interests of others, the board could have humanitarian benefits. But it added: “If not, Indonesia risks becoming part of a diplomatic problem larger than the conflict it seeks to end.” (The Guardian)

Pakistan and Balochistan

Pakistan’s Insurgency Problem

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has escalated its insurgency against the Pakistani state, claiming responsibility for a series of coordinated attacks in Balochistan. These attacks, which included bombings of a railway bridge and shootings of civilians, marked a significant increase in the group’s operational capabilities and tactics, including the use of suicide bombings and modern weaponry. Experts note that the BLA has grown stronger in recent years, bolstered by increased recruitment, access to advanced arms, and a determination to assert itself as the dominant militant group in the region, particularly on the anniversary of Baloch nationalist leader Akbar Bugti’s death.

Aziz Baloch, an independent security expert in Balochistan, said the BLA is keen “to demonstrate that it can demoralize the [Pakistani] Army” and establish itself as the “dominant militant group” in the province.

Members of Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). Photo Credit: The Kashmir Press

Local grievances, such as poverty, high unemployment, and political suppression, have fueled the BLA’s recruitment efforts, particularly among the youth, with around 65% of Balochistan’s population under 30. The group has also attracted female recruits, marking a shift in its operational dynamics. Observers highlight that the Pakistani state’s heavy-handed approach to managing the Baloch insurgency has exacerbated local discontent, with accusations of electoral manipulation further alienating the population. Abdul Malik Baloch, a former chief minister, emphasized that widespread disillusionment with the political process is driving many towards insurgency, illustrating the BLA’s emergence as a response to the state’s failure to address long-standing grievances of the Baloch ethnic minority.

Baloch, the security expert in Balochistan, said the BLA has been successful in recruiting Baluch youth. Around 65 percent of Balochistan’s population of 15 million are under the age of 30. “They have a lot of manpower and have been attracting female [recruits], too,” he said. (eurasiareview.com)

Escalating Violence

On Saturday, January 31st, a series of coordinated suicide and gun attacks by Baloch insurgents in Pakistan’s Balochistan province resulted in the deaths of 33 people, including civilians and security personnel, while security forces killed 92 assailants in response. The attacks targeted civilians, police stations, a high-security prison, and paramilitary installations, marking one of the deadliest days for militants in decades. The Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility, and the Pakistani military accused the attackers of receiving support from India, a claim that New Delhi has denied. The violence prompted an emergency declaration at hospitals and led to the suspension of train services in the region.

Pakistan’s military said on Saturday that multiple suicide and gun attacks by “terrorists” across the restive south-western province of Balochistan killed 33 people, including civilians, while security forces responding to the violence killed 92 assailants. Analysts described it as the deadliest single day for militants in decades. (The Guardian)

On February 1st officals announced Pakistan’s security forces have launched intensified operations against separatist militants in Balochistan following a large-scale assault that resulted in the deaths of at least 31 civilians and 17 security personnel. The attacks, which began early Saturday with suicide bombings and assaults on military and police installations across more than 10 cities, were claimed by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which asserted it killed 84 security personnel and captured several officials. In response, authorities reported the deaths of 145 militants in a subsequent crackdown, while the situation remains tense with ongoing violence and a suspension of mobile internet services in affected areas. Analysts have expressed concerns about the resurgence of the insurgency, indicating significant local support for the militants.

@republicworld Republic on Instagram: "Pakistan's military has launched tanks,…

Central and provincial government officials had said in recent months that Balochistan’s insurgency had been reined in. Zahid Hussain, a security analyst and author, said Saturday’s “unprecedented assaults” negated such claims. He said there was no political apparatus in the province and that the military decided everything, which had made things worse. “The situation has escalated to a dangerous level. The attacks prove they also have a huge local support base. Without that, such attacks are not possible despite the fact … we all agree the insurgents have safe sanctuaries in Afghanistan,” he said. (The Guardian)

On Friday, February 6th, an explosion at the Khadija al-Kubra mosque in Islamabad during Friday prayers killed 31 people and injured at least 169, with fears that the death toll may rise due to critical injuries. Initial investigations suggest the possibility of a suicide bomber, and the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, which targeted the Shia minority. Pakistani officials, including the president and prime minister, condemned the attack and called for a full investigation. The incident highlights a surge in militant violence in Pakistan, raising concerns about the effectiveness of law enforcement in protecting civilians.

A top Shia leader, Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri, expressed deep sorrow over the attack. “Such a terrorist act in the federal capital is not only a serious failure in protecting human lives but also raises significant questions about the performance of the authorities and law enforcement agencies,” he said. He asked for people to donate blood as the hospitals in Islamabad were in urgent need of supplies. Pakistan’s mainstream media faced a backlash after they initially failed to report the attack. The latest attack comes nearly a week after the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army carried out attacks in the south-western Balochistan province, killing about 50 people. Security forces killed more than 200 “terrorists” in response, according to the military. (The Guardian)

Iran, Iraq, and the United States

The Latest on Iranian American Tensions

The most recent Iran Update from the Critical Threats Project (CTP) and the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) highlights Iran’s strategic maneuvers in the context of its ballistic missile program and ongoing nuclear negotiations with the United States. Iranian officials, including Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani, have indicated a willingness to discuss the ballistic missile program in the future, but only if a nuclear agreement is reached. This approach appears to be a tactic to delay potential U.S. military action while extracting concessions from the U.S. in the current nuclear talks. Iran’s limited concessions on its nuclear program, such as potentially diluting enriched uranium from 60% to 20%, are conditional on significant U.S. actions, including recognizing Iran’s right to enrich uranium and lifting sanctions.

Additionally, Iran’s efforts to reconstitute its ballistic missile capabilities are concerning to Israeli officials, who fear that Iran could soon restore its missile stockpile to pre-war levels. Reports suggest that Iran could possess between 1,800 and 2,000 missiles within a short timeframe. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently urged U.S. President Donald Trump to take decisive action against Iran’s missile production facilities if diplomatic efforts fail. Meanwhile, Iran is also engaged in diplomatic outreach, with Larijani discussing nuclear concessions with Omani and Russian officials to prevent U.S. military action and secure its interests amid escalating regional tensions.

Iran may calculate that prolonging the talks with the United States provides Iran with additional time to reconstitute its ballistic missile program, which Iran may calculate would raise the costs of US or Israeli military action against Iran. US government officials have discussed seizing tankers involved in transporting Iranian oil but refrained from doing so due to concerns over Iran’s “near-certain” retaliation and the impact that tanker seizures would have on international oil markets, according to unspecified US officials speaking to the Wall Street Journal on February 10. (The Critical Threats Project)

The internal situation in Iran remains complex, with reports of public discontent and economic challenges. The nation’s economy is reportedly facing significant issues, including internet blackouts and restrictions, which analysts say are exacerbating the crisis. These factors contribute to a growing wave of public anger, suggesting that the Iranian government may face increasing pressure from its citizens as they grapple with both economic hardships and political restrictions. The interplay between domestic unrest and international negotiations will likely shape Iran’s future actions and policies.

The regime is continuing to securitize Iranian society at the expense of Iranians’ economic well-being. Al Jazeera reported on February 10 that Iranian authorities have closed dozens of small- and medium-sized businesses, mostly in Tehran, in recent days that supported the protests by striking in December 2025. Workers at one of Iran’s largest gas refineries went on strike for the sixth consecutive day on February 10 due to poor employment and livelihood conditions. The regime has also sustained its internet shutdown, which costs the Iranian economy about $37 million USD per day. (The Institute for the Study of War)

Tensions around Iranian Involvement in Iraqi Elections

Recent developments indicate that Iran is actively engaging in discussions regarding Iraq’s political future, particularly in the context of government formation. Iranian-backed Iraqi parties are positioned to exert significant influence over the next Iraqi government. Additionally, there have been reports of quiet talks between Iranian officials and Iraqi political figures, including discussions about the Prime Minister’s position amidst ongoing disputes.

Iranian-backed Iraqi militia Asaib Ahl al Haq head Qais al Khazali reportedly failed on February 10 to convince unspecified Iranian officials to abandon their support for State of Law Coalition head and former Prime Minister Nouri al Maliki’s nomination as Iraqi prime minister designate. Unspecified sources told Iraqi media on February 10 that Khazali discussed the importance of Shia Coordination Framework cohesion and questioned Iran’s “blessing” for Maliki’s nomination during meetings with unspecified Iranian officials close to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran. The sources added that Iran continues to support Maliki’s nomination despite US objections.

Iran’s involvement in Iraq is part of a broader strategy to maintain its influence in the region, especially as it navigates complex relations with the U.S. and other regional powers. The situation remains fluid, with potential implications for both countries’ political stability and security dynamics.

Iran has historically exerted major influence in Iraqi government formation, including in the selection of prime ministers. The United States has threatened to sanction Iraq if Maliki becomes prime minister, but the framework has insisted on Maliki’s nomination. An Iranian-backed Badr Organization member dismissed the US threats to sanction Iraq during an Iraqi media interview on February 9. (The Institute for the Study of War)

Maliki Moves to Consolidate Power In Iraq

Maliki’s statements come as he faces an American veto of a third term. [Getty]

Nouri al-Maliki, the leader of Iraq’s State of Law Coalition, has called for a unified national army under state control, reigniting discussions about the future of the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF). He argues that a single army is essential for Iraq’s stability and security, aiming to attract investment and create job opportunities. However, his push for this consolidation comes amid resistance from various factions, particularly within the Shia community, and faces a potential American veto against his bid for a third term as prime minister due to his controversial legacy.

On Wednesday, Al-Maliki, in response to journalists’ questions sent to his media office, said, “The Iraqi people have endured years of war and violence, and today they deserve to live in security and dignity.” Maliki’s statements come as he faces an American veto of a third term. Maliki previously served as Iraq’s prime minister from 2006 to 2014. (The New Arab)

String of Iranian Women Executed in Iranaian Prison Climbs to 7 in 2026

According to newly published reports, Mahnaz Roshani, a resident of Shahin Shahr, was executed at dawn on Saturday, January 31, 2026, in Dastgerd Prison, Isfahan. So far, no official reports or media outlets have disclosed the charges brought against Mahnaz Roshani. As of the time of writing, the execution has not been formally announced or confirmed by prison authorities or relevant state institutions. With the execution of Mahnaz Roshani, the number of women executed in the 2026 calendar year has risen to seven. (NCRI Women Committee)

The Somaliland Problem

The Red Sea Crisis

Somaliland, an autonomous region in northern Somalia that declared independence in 1991, has recently gained international attention after Israel recognized it as an independent state on December 26, 2025. This historic recognition, the first by a UN member state, has sparked significant controversy and backlash, particularly from Somalia, which views it as a threat to its sovereignty. Somaliland, which boasts its own constitution, currency, and military, has been more stable than the rest of Somalia, which is embroiled in civil conflict. The region, strategically located near the Bab al-Mandeb Strait—a crucial maritime chokepoint—has attracted interest from regional powers such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which have opposing interests in the area. The UAE has established ties with Somaliland since the mid-2010s, while Saudi Arabia has condemned Israel’s recognition and reaffirmed its support for Somalia’s territorial integrity.

Somalia has little control over the territory, which has its own constitution, currency, state institutions and military. It has a population of six million, including one million in its capital, Hargeisa.

Map showing the region where Somalia and Somaliland are located.

The implications of Israel’s recognition extend beyond diplomatic relations; it could facilitate military cooperation against groups like the Houthi rebels in Yemen. Somaliland’s President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi has hinted at potential agreements with Israeli companies, including the possibility of granting port rights and military bases. In response, Somalia’s leadership has expressed strong opposition, fearing that an Israeli presence could destabilize the region further. The situation has led to protests in Somalia and a cancellation of contracts with the UAE, which has been accused of meddling in Somaliland’s affairs. As Somaliland seeks to strengthen its military and economic ties through this newfound recognition, the geopolitical landscape in the Horn of Africa remains fraught with tension, highlighting the complexities of international diplomacy in a region marked by historical grievances and ongoing conflicts.

To the north of Somaliland lies the 30km-wide Bab al-Mandeb Strait, which connects the Gulf of Aden to the Red Sea and, ultimately, the Suez Canal. It’s a major maritime chokepoint through which approximately 30 percent of global oil shipments and other maritime trade pass. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, the president of Somaliland, said on 6 February that he had “not ruled out the possibility of granting an Israeli company a port” in Somaliland. Israeli companies have little past record of operating seaports abroad. Somalia regards Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as a danger to its sovereignty and territorial integrity, with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud calling it an “existential threat”. He also told Al Jazeera on 8 February that Somalia anticipates an Israeli base in Somaliland, but that Somalia “will fight in its capacity” if this happens. Asked to confirm how Somalia would respond to an Israeli presence in its claimed territory, he added: “We are against that and will never allow that.”

Turkey criticized Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as an unlawful act that destabilizes the region, and in response, deployed F-16 fighter jets to Somalia to strengthen economic ties. This move was condemned by Qatar, Egypt, Djibouti, Eritrea, and China, which has been enhancing its relationship with Somalia through the Belt and Road Initiative. The Houthis threatened to target any Israeli military presence in Somaliland. Additionally, Ethiopia signed a deal to lease Berbera Port from Somaliland, triggering a diplomatic dispute with Somalia that Turkey mediated, and Ethiopia agreed to respect Somalia’s territorial integrity, though it has not recognized Somaliland. European nations, including the UK, France, and the EU, also reaffirmed their support for Somalia’s territorial claims.

Turkey said on 26 December that Israeli recognition was “yet another example of the Netanyahu government’s unlawful actions aimed at creating instability at both the regional and global levels”. On 29 January, Turkey deployed three F-16 fighter jets to Somalia, where it has deepened economic ties in recent months. Qatar and Egypt, along with neighbouring Djibouti and Eritrea, denounced the move. China, which has boosted ties with Somalia as part of its Belt and Road Initiative megaproject, also condemned it. The Houthis warned on 28 December that they would consider any Israeli military presence in Somaliland a “military target”.

In 2016, Somaliland licensed its Berbera port to DP World, a logistics giant from the UAE, and the following year, it allowed the UAE to establish a military base in Berbera, hoping that such alliances in the Gulf would bolster its bid for independence. However, relations between Somalia and the UAE have since deteriorated. The Berbera base is part of a broader network of Emirati military installations in the Gulf of Aden, which includes bases along the coasts of Puntland, Jubaland, and previously in southern Yemen and the Socotra archipelago.

A view of Berbera port in 2021. The port is co-owned by DP World, the Somaliland government and British International Investment (Ed Ram/AFP)

The UAE has been projecting its power in the region, including supplying weapons to the RSF in Sudan, but its influence in Somaliland weakened after Saudi Arabia accused it of evacuating Yemeni separatist leader Aidarous al-Zubaidi to Somaliland. In response, Somalia, which has strong ties with Saudi Arabia, canceled all security and commercial contracts with the UAE in areas under its control, including Emirati bases and ports in Somaliland. The governments of Somaliland and Puntland deemed this decision illegal. Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud criticized the UAE for failing to engage with Somalia as a sovereign nation. Following this, Emirati military personnel withdrew from bases in Berbera, Bosaso, and Kismayo. The status of the UAE’s DP World port operations in Berbera remains uncertain, despite the company’s claims that they are unaffected.

Somaliland’s president met Eric Trump, son of the US president, at the World Economic Forum in Davos on 23 January. Officials from Somaliland said that the pair discussed potential US investment in Somaliland’s livestock and agriculture industries. Egypt and Saudi Arabia focus on Eritrea as UAE bolsters ties to Ethiopia Abdullahi told Reuters on 3 February that he expects to reach a trade deal with Israel, and is willing to offer rights to mineral deposits on its territory as part of this. Ties with Israel could offer Somaliland opportunities to strengthen its own military. The breakaway region has flagged threats to its security since the UN partially lifted its arms embargo on Somalia in 2023. (The Middle East Eye)

My Thoughts…

The situation around Gaza is evident, and much of the regional tension here stems from a broader conflict. As best I can tell, there are two coalitions… that of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, and Somalia… sort of. They are pitted against Israel and the UAE, while the United States walks a fine line with its primary interest, the institution of the billionaire-backed plan for ethnic cleansing and redevelopment into a sovereign billionaire city. The idea of a city like the GREAT trust calls for the evasion of international law, economic oversight, and humanitarian scrutiny. The interesting part of this is that in 2025 it appeared that Saudi Arabia and its new allies were willing to discuss the idea of a Gaza Riviera, however as the proxy war between the UAE in Sudan has heated up significantly with Ethiopia entering the fray, and the possibility of the opening of an entirely new front in South Eastern Sudan in the Blue Nile State.

The region is now looking at large-scale conflict as the UAE rallies its supporters and funds paramilitary groups that threaten to topple local governments. Israel’s desire for annexation and expansion is a risk to every country in the region. Following the strike on Hamas officials in Qatar, the local powers have been apprehensive at best and hostile in most cases. The United States, by proxy and now clearly evidenced by the Epstein files, is beholden to Israel. This puts the entire plan they have for the Middle East in jeopardy as Israel and the UAE strengthen ties with Somaliland. This decision undermines the region’s sovereignty. Couple this with the Israeli cabinet’s decision to allow for the sale of seized Palestinian territory to Israeli citizens tells us that they are ready for the next phase. I expect they will begin selling this land to billionaire investors to start construction of their monstrosity. For the record, I do not believe this city can be built functionally. The region itself is far too unstable and violent; any further pursuit of this will destabilize it to critical levels. This is exactly what is stressing relationships between those regional powers and the US to the breaking point. A last note regarding Somaliland, it was reported by multiple outlets that discussions with Somaliland also included the breakaway state taking Palestinians forcefully removed from Gaza.

The security forces being sent in under the board of peace are the same known to work closely with ICE in the United States, which has been committing crimes against humanity throughout the second Trump Presidency… which has become a fascist regime.

As Turkey deepens military ties with Somalia, it signals opposition to Israel and the UAE coalition; by proxy, it also signals a line drawn with the US.

The situation in Iran appears to be highly unstable as the regime is using fear and violence to maintain control. Protests are now sporadic, but despite this, the Iranian regime is still in control.

They are levying atrocities against women on untold scales; the country is still cut off from the world for the majority, with only scraps of information coming out. Thank you to Yalda Roshan for sharing the information about the horrific treatment of women who were arrested during the protests.

The US presence and steady buildup suggest that they remain uncertain about the balance of power in the region, and behind closed doors, I am certain that discussions about financial support and regional deals are less than favorable, surrounding the US actions in the Horn of Africa and the Middle East, when those powers are heavily focused on regional stability.

Whether this pushback from “allies” will be enough to stop what the United States is planning is unclear. They are acting from a desperate position, and despite the current projection of power, the U.S. military-industrial complex has a backlog of defense contract obligations in the hundreds of billions, with no end in sight. The reality is that Israel represents Western meddling in Middle Eastern affairs, and what is becoming clear is that the people of the Middle East are over it.

Iran is seeking to cement regional control by influencing the Iraqi government. This would further complicate ties with the US in the region and demonstrate that the United States' influence over it is significantly diminished. We could be seeing the beginnings of a power grab or a self-coup, with Maliki attempting to rapidly seize power to provide additional regional backing for Iran in the event of US aggression.

The last thing of note from today I want to cover is Pakistan: the situation there appears to be less under control than the Pakistani government is letting on. What is most significant about Balochistan is what is in the ground. China has a deep vested interest in the region, and its partnership with Pakistan is key to its Belt and Road Initiative, which aims to mitigate risks associated with dependence on the Straight of Hormuz for oil and other regional trade dynamics. Balochistan is rich in rare earths; they are well funded and equipped and fighting to represent a region that has seen exploitation and extraction of their local resources by foreign backers– the United States joined that list in 2025 when meeting with Pakistani leadership.

This sets up an equation we are seeing all over the world, spreading like wildfire. Insurgencies that are well funded, better equipped, and capable of seizing valuable resource hubs and interrupting economic efforts from foreign investors. The sale of stolen resources enables these groups to be better funded and to operate asymmetrically, without the oversight or limitations that a centralized military might impose.

These groups are driven by poverty, suffering, and extreme racial or ethnic indoctrination, and they are aware that they have more power now than ever to interrupt global markets and gain notoriety and international attention for their movements. This is only going to get worse with the surge of drone warfare.

Pakistan could be looking at a crisis, as Balochistan is 40% of the total territory of Pakistan. Its economic investments from foreign powers are tied up in the region and pressure from these backers like China who has seen Chinese nationals killed in the region are demanding behind closed doors that the problem be dealt with, but with the surge in violence despite the uptick in military presence suggests that Pakistan may not be able to beat the BLA we could be looking at a M23 situation if things continue to be mismanaged. That would have massive consequences for the region and global trade, particularly for China.

Thank you for reading.

