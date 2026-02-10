©️Shane Yirak, 2026

As I have been writing this newsletter, the landscape has changed dramatically in the months since I assumed my role as a geopolitical analyst and reporter. With alliances shifting, power vacuums emerging worldwide, a world order in shambles, and an uptick in conflicts that threaten to saturate the space, full-blown wars are slipping from global consciousness.

To address this saturation, I will implement a new strategy: weekly newsletters will now have a regional focus, allowing us to monitor ongoing conflicts regularly. Assess the stability of a region from week to week and provide the reader with greater regional awareness. There will always be space in each daily newsletter for other global events of note, but by adopting a regional focus, I believe we can better cover the massive scope of the restructuring of the global order in 2026.

Todays newsletter will focus on Africa, the Sahel Region, and frankly, the whole continent is facing a surge in violence, driven by military coups, democratic collapse, revolution, terrorism, breakaway states, resource wars, climate catastrophes, and outright war on the horizon. Africa is home to many of the world’s essential resources, minerals, metals, and oil. The raw materials driving the world’s tech boom, arms production surge, and consumer demand for smart technology are largely sourced from Africa.

I cannot cover every country, so I am focusing on those with the greatest geopolitical impact on their regions and the world as a whole.

A World on Fire: Breaking News Around the World

The African Spotlight

Nigeria

Small Team of US Troops Confirmed in Nigeria Following Horrific Attacks from Boko Haram and Other Insurgent Groups Surge

The United States has deployed a small team of troops to Nigeria, marking the first acknowledgment of American forces on the ground since airstrikes ordered by President Donald Trump against Islamic State targets in December 2025. General Dagvin R.M. Anderson, head of the US Africa Command (AFRICOM), stated that this deployment followed discussions with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, highlighting a mutual agreement to enhance efforts against the terrorist threat in West Africa. Although details about the team’s size and mission scope remain vague, reports indicate that they are primarily engaged in intelligence gathering and in supporting Nigerian forces in combating terrorist-affiliated groups.

The US military’s actions have come amid increasing pressure on Nigeria to address violence against Christians by Islamist militants, particularly in the northwest, where groups like Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have intensified their attacks. The Nigerian government has denied systematic persecution of Christians, asserting that its focus is on combating all armed groups threatening civilians. However, analysts express concern that US military interventions could undermine Nigeria’s sovereignty, marking a troubling precedent for foreign military involvement in the country.

“That has led to increased collaboration between our nations to include a small US team that brings some unique capabilities from the United States,” General Dagvin R.M. Anderson, head of the US military’s Africa Command AFRICOM, told journalists during a press briefing on Tuesday.” “I think it is a deeply troubling precedent,” analyst Prince Charles Dickson told RFI last week. “For the first time since independence, a foreign power has carried out declared, unilateral combat strikes on Nigerian soil, and our government has essentially validated that as acceptable practice.” “Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters have intensified attacks on military convoys and civilians, and the northwest remains the epicentre of the 17-year Islamist insurgency.” (rfi)

The Aftermath of Nigeria’s Deadliest Attack in Months

Eritrea and Ethiopia

Ethiopia Caught Building Base to Train RSF Fighters

Ethiopia is reportedly hosting a covert training camp for thousands of fighters aligned with Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF), marking a significant escalation in the regional implications of Sudan’s ongoing civil war. Satellite imagery from January 2026 shows a camp in Benishangul-Gumuz, Ethiopia, constructed with financial backing from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which also provided military trainers. As of early January, approximately 4,300 RSF fighters were training at the site, with logistical support from the UAE. The camp, strategically located near the Sudanese border, is expected to accommodate up to 10,000 fighters and has seen increased activity since October 2025, including the construction of a drone ground control station at a nearby airport.

Reuters

The conflict in Sudan, which erupted in 2023 due to a power struggle between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF, has led to widespread atrocities and a refugee crisis, with millions fleeing to neighboring countries. The involvement of Ethiopia and the UAE in training RSF fighters raises concerns about the potential for further regional destabilization. Ethiopian officials, including General Getachew Gudina, have been linked to the camp’s establishment, while the UAE has been accused of supplying weapons to the RSF, claims supported by U.N. experts. The camp’s proximity to critical infrastructure, such as the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, has heightened fears among regional officials about the conflict’s implications.

“The camp constitutes the first direct evidence of Ethiopia’s involvement in Sudan’s civil war, marking a potentially dangerous development that provides the RSF a substantial supply of fresh soldiers as fighting escalates in Sudan’s south.” “The camp was carved out of forested land in a district called Menge, about 20 miles (32 km) from the border and strategically located at the intersection of the two countries and South Sudan, according to the satellite imagery and the diplomatic cable.” Eight sources, including a senior Ethiopian government official, said the United Arab Emirates financed the camp’s construction and provided military trainers and logistical support to the site, a view also shared in an internal note by Ethiopia’s security services and in a diplomatic cable, reviewed by Reuters.” “An image taken by U.S. space technology firm Vantor on November 24 shows more than 640 tents at the camp, approximately four metres square. Each tent could comfortably house four people with some individual equipment, so the camp could accommodate at least 2,500 people, according to an analysis of the satellite imagery by defense intelligence company Janes.” “The location and scale of the camp and the detailed allegations of the UAE’s involvement have not been previously reported. The images show the extent of the new development, as recently as in the past few weeks, along with construction for a drone ground control station at a nearby airport.” “The six officials said the recruits are expected to join the RSF battling Sudanese soldiers in Blue Nile, which has emerged as a front in the struggle for control of Sudan. Two of the officials said hundreds had already crossed in recent weeks to support the paramilitaries in Blue Nile.” “Two of the officials described seeing trucks with the logo of the Emirati logistics company Gorica Group heading through the town of Asosa and towards the camp in October. Gorica did not respond to a request for comment.” “The diplomatic cable, dated November, described the camp as having a capacity of up to 10,000 fighters, saying activity began in October with the arrival of dozens of Land Cruisers, heavy trucks, RSF units and UAE trainers. Reuters is not revealing the country that wrote the cable, to protect the source.” (Reuters)

Most recent images show a large buildup in Benishangul-Gumuz camp: Reuters

“New recruits were spotted travelling to the camp in mid-November, two senior military officials said. On November 17, a column of 56 trucks packed with trainees rumbled through dirt roads of the remote region, the officials, who witnessed the convoys, told Reuters, with each truck holding between 50 and 60 fighters, the officials estimated. Two days later, both officials saw another convoy of 70 trucks carrying soldiers driving in the same direction, they said.” (Reuters)

Asosa Airport Showing Recent Changes: Reuters

“Asosa airport, 33 miles (53 km) away from the camp, has also seen new construction since August 2025. Satellite imagery shows a new hangar and paved areas near the runway known as aprons, plus what Wim Zwijnenburg, a military technology expert at the Dutch peace organisation PAX, identified as a UAV ground control station and a satellite antenna. The drone support infrastructure visible in the imagery is similar to setups at two other drone bases in Ethiopia, a Reuters review of available imagery found.” (Reuters)

Tensions Rise Between Ethiopia and Eritrea

Ethiopia’s Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos has accused Eritrea of military aggression and supporting armed groups within Ethiopia, as stated in a letter dated February 7, 2025. This accusation comes amid rising tensions between the two nations, which had previously signed a peace deal in 2018 after a brutal war from 1998 to 2000. The letter claims that Eritrean forces have occupied parts of Ethiopian territory and provided material support to militant groups, with recent clashes between Tigrayan forces and Ethiopian troops heightening fears of renewed conflict. Timothewos called for the immediate withdrawal of Eritrean troops and an end to their cooperation with armed groups, citing joint military activities near the northwestern border as evidence of escalating tensions.

Eritrea has reacted cautiously, with a government spokesperson stating they are verifying the delivery of Timothewos’s letter. The relationship has deteriorated since Eritrea was not part of the 2022 agreement that ended the Tigray conflict. Additionally, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s comments about Ethiopia’s right to sea access have been perceived by Eritreans as a military threat. Despite the escalating situation, Timothewos expressed Ethiopia’s willingness to engage in dialogue with Eritrea, provided that Eritrea respects Ethiopia’s territorial integrity and is open to negotiations on mutual interests, including maritime access through the Eritrean port of Assab.

“Eritrea was not a party to the 2022 agreement that ended the Tigray conflict, and relations between the two nations have plunged into acrimony since then. Recent clashes between Tigrayan forces and Ethiopian troops have raised fears of a return to war. An Eritrean government spokesperson said officials were checking whether the letter had been delivered to the foreign ministry. The February 7 letter from Ethiopia’s Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos to his Eritrean counterpart, Osman Saleh, said Eritrean forces had occupied Ethiopian territory along parts of their shared border for an extended period and had provided material support to militant groups operating inside Ethiopia.” “The incursion of Eritrean troops further into Ethiopian territory... are not just provocations but acts of outright aggression,” the letter said, calling for the immediate withdrawal of Eritrean forces and an end to all cooperation with armed groups.” “Eritrea has bristled at repeated public declarations by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed that landlocked Ethiopia has a right to sea access - comments many in Eritrea, which lies on the Red Sea, view as an implicit threat of military action.” (Reuters)

M23, Rwanda, and the DRC

Clashes Continue in The Kivu Region of the DRC

Critical Threats Project

On February 7, FARDC and Wazalendo fighters successfully recaptured Chafunda village in the Mukangala group of northern Mwenga district, South Kivu, from M23 forces. Although the exact location of Chafunda remains unverified, it is situated near the Itombwe Mountains and adjacent to the RN5 road. Reports indicate that FARDC-Wazalendo units plan to use their position in Chafunda to retake Kasika village, the capital of the Luindi chiefdom, which was seized by M23 in late November 2025. Additionally, on February 6, M23 engaged in clashes with Wazalendo fighters in at least four villages in the Kamisimbi group, located approximately six miles south of Bukavu.

“M23 clashed with Wazalendo fighters south of Bukavu near the RN2 in South Kivu. The Congolese media outlet Radio Maendeleo reported that M23 clashed with Wazalendo fighters in at least four villages in the Kamisimbi group in Walungu district on February 6. The Kamisimbi group is about six miles south of Bukavu center near the RN2.”

(Critical Threats Project)

Critical Threats Project

On February 8 and 9, pro-Congolese government forces, including the FARDC, engaged in clashes with M23-aligned Twirwaneho fighters in several villages around Minembwe town in the Fizi highlands, specifically in Kalingi, Kakenge, and Rugezi. The FARDC reportedly conducted drone strikes on various villages in the Minembwe area, including Rwitsankuku and Rugezi. Additionally, fighting was reported northeast of Minembwe in the Bijombo group of Uvira district, and in Point Zéro and Tuwetuwe villages, following an M23 attack on FARDC positions that led to significant displacement of civilians. The FARDC had previously recaptured Point Zéro from Twirwaneho in a late January offensive.

“The Congolese media outlet Tazama RDC reported on February 8 that fighting also took place northeast of Minembwe in the midlands southwest of Uvira town in at least four villages in Bijombo group in the Bavira chiefdom in Uvira district.The Congolese media outlet Radio Okapi that fighting also occurred in Point Zéro and Tuwetuwe villages—the former about 16 miles east of Minembwe—on February 5”

(Critical Threats Project)

Critical Threats Project

On February 8, pro-Congolese government forces, including Wazalendo fighters and FDLR militants, engaged in clashes with M23 fighters in Kibirizi village, located in the Bwisha chiefdom of Rutshuru district, North Kivu. Kibirizi, situated near Virunga National Park, was the site of these confrontations, approximately 10 miles south of Rwindi airport. In response, M23 launched a counterattack, bombing Kahumiro village, an FDLR stronghold located about four miles south of Kibirizi, using heavy weaponry. This area has seen regular incursions by FDLR militants and Wazalendo fighters into M23-controlled territories, with prior attacks reported in mid-January.

“Pro-Congolese government forces attacked M23 fighters in Rutshuru district in North Kivu. Pro-Congolese government Wazalendo fighters and militants from the Forces démocratiques de libération du Rwanda (FDLR) reportedly attacked and clashed with M23 in Kibirizi village in the Bwisha chiefdom in Rutshuru on February 8.” (Critical Threats Project)

New Talks and South Africa Pulls UN Mission Troops From DRC

On February 9, Angolan President João Lourenço received formal approval to prepare for a Congolese national dialogue and hosted DRC President Félix Tshisekedi, Togolese President Faure Gnassingbé, and former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo in Luanda to discuss regional peace efforts. They issued a joint communiqué mandating Angola to consult with relevant parties for the dialogue and calling for a ceasefire. Meanwhile, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the withdrawal of approximately 700 South African troops from the UN contingent in the DRC by the end of 2026, citing the need to reallocate military resources.

“South Africa announced that it will withdraw its troops from the UN contingent in the DRC. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that South Africa will withdraw its estimated 700 troops deployed under the UN mandate in the DRC by the end of 2026 in a statement issued on February 8.” (Critical Threats Project)

Sudan and South Sudan

Humanitarian Peace Efforts and Ceasefire Efforts Continue to Fail in Sudan

As the ten-day deadline set by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio for a humanitarian ceasefire in Sudan expired on February 1 without agreement, fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces intensified in Kordofan, leading to increased drone strikes that have resulted in numerous civilian casualties. Following the deadline, both factions escalated their drone warfare, targeting populated areas, markets, and humanitarian convoys. From late January to February 6, over 90 civilians were reported killed and 142 injured due to drone attacks in Kordofan. Notably, on February 7, an RSF drone strike on a vehicle carrying displaced families killed 24 individuals, including eight children.

The Sudanese Armed Forces lifted RSF sieges in Dilling and Kadugli, reopening critical supply routes, but this led to increased retaliatory drone strikes from both sides, resulting in the deaths of 31 people at medical facilities and further constricting humanitarian access in a famine-stricken region. Since late October 2025, over 88,000 people have been displaced from Kordofan, which has become a major conflict epicenter alongside North Darfur and Sennar.

Amid this military escalation, 45 civil and political entities announced the Cairo Charter on Sudan’s Independence Day, calling for an end to the war and a return to democratic rule. However, the charter’s effectiveness is questioned due to the ongoing violence and the failure of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s diplomatic efforts, highlighting the disconnect between political initiatives and the harsh realities faced by civilians.

“As US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s ten-day deadline for a humanitarian ceasefire in Sudan expired without agreement, residents of Kordofan report intensified fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces across the region’s southern and western towns, with drone strikes now claiming dozens of civilian lives daily. The deadline passed on 1 February with no ceasefire. In the days that followed, both warring parties escalated drone warfare targeting populated areas, markets, and humanitarian convoys.” “Ahmed Ibrahim (a pseudonym used for security reasons), a resident of a besieged town in Kordofan, describes daily life as a series of difficult decisions. “We go to sleep not knowing whether we will wake up to shelling or not,” he says. “People here don’t talk about politics or international initiatives. They only think about how to secure water or find a safe way out if the situation worsens.” (The New Arab)

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights States Plainly the Extremity of Human Suffering in Sudan

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has warned that the situation in Sudan is likely to worsen without international intervention to stop the ongoing violence between the national army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia. He emphasized the need for an arms embargo to curb the influx of weapons and highlighted horrific accounts of mass killings, particularly targeting non-Arab ethnic groups, including the Zaghawa. The conflict, which erupted in April 2023 following a failed power-sharing agreement, has led to a humanitarian crisis affecting over 30 million people, with widespread displacement, famine, and sexual violence reported.

To address escalating violence, Türk announced measures to support mediation efforts, including commitments to protect civilians and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid. He noted the severe impact of drone strikes on civilian populations and infrastructure, such as the Merowe dam, which has disrupted essential services like electricity and healthcare. The High Commissioner reiterated that the responsibility for the atrocities lies with the RSF and their supporters, urging immediate action to prevent further bloodshed.

“In one horrific example, people who fled to separate locations, thousands of kilometres apart, gave consistent accounts of the mass killing of hundreds of people sheltering at El Fasher University,” he said, describing convincing testimony that some victims were targeted based on their non-Arab ethnicity – in particular, members of the Zaghawa ethnic group. “ “Survivors also spoke of seeing piles of dead bodies along roads leading away from El Fasher, in an apocalyptic scene that one person likened to the Day of Judgment,” the High Commissioner continued, his comments echoing the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) conclusion last month that war crimes and crimes against humanity had taken place in El-Fasher, linked to the RSF’s siege.” “Our own findings are fully consistent” with that ICC assessment, Mr. Türk told the Human Rights Council, at a meeting held specifically on the Sudan emergency. (United Nations)

Sudanese Government Begins to Repair Diplomatic Ties with African Nations

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has welcomed Sudan’s decision to resume full participation in the organization, viewing it as a reaffirmation of regional solidarity and a commitment to peace and cooperation. IGAD Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu praised Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh for his role in facilitating Sudan’s return, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and consensus-building for regional cohesion.

Sudan suspended its membership in IGAD in January 2024, citing the organization’s lack of concern about its affairs. However, political analysts suggest that Sudan’s renewed engagement is a significant step toward restoring its regional standing and may lead to its reinstatement in the African Union, particularly following diplomatic efforts and meetings with regional leaders.

(Sudan War Monitor)

UN South Sudan Crisis Could Get Much Worse

The UN has raised alarms over escalating violence and a worsening humanitarian crisis in South Sudan, particularly in Jonglei, where clashes between government and opposition forces have led to over 280,000 people being displaced. Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN under-secretary-general for peace operations, reported a significant increase in violence and highlighted that both sides claim self-defense while preparing for larger hostilities. The country is experiencing its worst cholera outbreak in years, with over 98,000 cases reported since September 2024, and humanitarian access remains severely restricted, exacerbated by attacks on aid workers and supplies.

Lacroix emphasized the critical role of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), which is facing operational constraints due to cost-reduction measures despite rising humanitarian needs. He noted that the mission’s presence has been vital in deterring potential violence, particularly in opposition-controlled areas. With more than 10 million people in need of assistance, Lacroix called for international support for regional diplomatic efforts and urged political leaders to engage in dialogue to reach a consensus on the future.

“Lacroix further stated that humanitarian access remains severely restricted, particularly in opposition-held areas, despite assurances from authorities, as the country grapples with its worst cholera outbreak in years. He said more than 98,000 cases have been reported since September 2024, with conditions worsening in Jonglei State. Pointing to the recent attacks on humanitarian supplies, he said, “Between 30 Jan. and 1 Feb., humanitarian barges carrying vital items to assist 73,000 civilians were attacked and looted in Upper Nile State,” and warned that the humanitarian space is shrinking as more than 10 million people need assistance. Regarding the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), Lacroix said cost reduction measures have constrained operations, even as needs grow. “Amid these rising needs, the cost reduction measures have already resulted in significant operational capacity constraints to deliver fully on mandated tasks,” he said. Stressing the importance of the mission, he said, “In a largely opposition-controlled area, our presence is serving as a critical deterrent; indeed, it has so far helped prevent potential aerial bombardments in and around the town.” “The presence of UNMISS matters. It matters to the people that we protect, it matters to our humanitarian partners that we assist and it matters to the peace process that we support,” he added.” (Anadolu Ajansi)

RSF Continues Atrocities in Sudanese Prison

Over the past two months, more than 300 detainees have died in Shala prison, located southwest of el-Fasher in North Darfur, which is controlled by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group. The prison, housing approximately 9,000 civilians, has been plagued by deteriorating health conditions and a cholera outbreak, resulting in up to ten deaths per week. Reports indicate that poor medical treatment and severe overcrowding have led to widespread infections among prisoners, with bodies often left in cells alongside living detainees. The RSF has been accused of committing numerous human rights violations, including executions and targeting vulnerable populations.

El-Fasher itself has faced significant destruction since the RSF took control in October 2025, following a prolonged siege. The city, which previously had a population of around 260,000, now has an estimated 70,000 to 100,000 civilians trapped within its borders. Eyewitness accounts describe horrific conditions, including executions, rapes, and looting, along with reports of RSF fighters taking blood from civilians attempting to escape. The situation remains dire, with ongoing concerns about the welfare of those still in the city and the treatment of detainees in the prison.

“The Popular Resistance, a volunteer-run group in Sudan, has said that poor medical conditions have led to severe outbreaks of infection, including among civilians who have been left injured as a result of shelling. Bodies of dead prisoners are often said to be left in their cells with remaining detainees.” “The alleged abuses are part of a broad range of severe human rights violations reported to have been committed by RSF members.” “Fifteen people were allegedly executed in a university dormitory after they were accused of belonging to an enemy group. They also said that RSF fighters had taken blood from them. Other abuses have been reported, including the targeting of those with disabilities and trapping large groups in trenches before opening fire on them.” (Middle East Eye)

Niger

Niger Military Kills Over a Dozen Civilians in Strikes Against Insurgents

On January 6, 2026, a Nigerien military drone strike in Kokoloko, Tillabéri region, killed at least 17 civilians, including 4 children, and injured 13 others during a crowded market. The strike, which also resulted in the deaths of three Islamist fighters, is considered a violation of international humanitarian law due to its indiscriminate nature, potentially constituting a war crime. Witness accounts describe the drone dropping a munition around 1:30 p.m., amidst a market bustling with women and children. Human Rights Watch has called for a transparent investigation and accountability for those responsible, as well as compensation for victims.

“The Nigerien military attack that killed three Islamist fighters also killed and injured a large number of civilians in a market in violation of the laws of war,” said Ilaria Allegrozzi, senior Sahel researcher at Human Rights Watch “The Nigerien authorities should ensure a transparent and impartial investigation into this attack, appropriately prosecute those responsible, and adequately compensate victims and their families.” (Human Rights Watch)

The Nigerien military junta, which came to power in a July 2023 coup, has not publicly commented on the incident. The drone used is suspected to be one of several Turkish-made models acquired by the military, capable of high surveillance and armed with guided munitions. Following the attack, nearly all of Kokoloko’s 1,200 residents fled, with many crossing into Mali. The strike is part of a troubling trend in the Tillabéri region, which has seen a significant increase in civilian fatalities from military actions and Islamist attacks. Human Rights Watch emphasizes the need for foreign governments to urge Niger’s military to implement measures to protect local populations and provide support for recovery and compensation efforts.

“Witnesses said that between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on January 6, they saw a drone flying over Kokoloko twice, then drop a munition on the village at about 1:30 p.m., when hundreds of people packed the market.” “I saw the whitish drone flying, then heard something like a whistling before a large explosion,” said a 36-year-old trader who narrowly escaped injury. “The market was hit, and it was full of women and children, women who sell cooked rice, meat soup, and other food; their kids were around, as well as many traders.” That day, at about 9 a.m., I saw six IS Sahel fighters, armed with Kalashnikovs [assault rifles] and a machine gun, arriving in the village and three of them entered the market,” the trader said. “IS Sahel fighters shop in every market of the area, they buy their things and leave.” (Human Rights Watch)

Human Rights Watch

“Human Rights Watch obtained a list compiled by residents with the names of 17 civilians killed and 13 injured. Those killed included 11 women, ages 29 to 50; 2 men, 32 and 55; and 4 children, 5 to 10. Among those injured were 4 women, ages 28 to 45; 7 men, 23 to 62; and 2 children, 14 and 15.”

(Human Rights Watch)

Other Stories from Around the World

Takaichi’s Power Grows with Dominant Lower House Election Victory

The recent election results have significantly reshaped Japan’s political landscape, with the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) regaining control over all standing committee chairmanships and surpassing the two-thirds threshold necessary to override the upper house. This shift has reduced opposition constraints in the Diet and allowed Prime Minister Fumio Takaichi to pursue her legislative agenda more freely. Voter trends indicate a partial return to the LDP from newer center- and right-wing parties, despite recent funding scandals affecting some lawmakers. Cooperation between the LDP and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party (JIP), remains a key focus, as their loose collaboration has led to tensions, particularly over future reductions in Diet membership.

Looking ahead, Takaichi’s immediate priority is passing the FY 2026 budget of ¥122 trillion (approximately $783 billion), alongside measures to address inflation and enhance economic security through investments in technology and infrastructure. Her administration aims to revise Japan’s defense spending targets and update national security strategies, but challenges remain, particularly concerning consumption tax policy amid rising inflation and market jitters. Takaichi’s political stability also positions her favorably for diplomatic engagements, including an anticipated summit with President Trump, where she plans to reinforce Japan’s defense capabilities and its role as a reliable ally amid regional threats.

(CSIS)

Drought in Kenya Threatens 2 Million

Severe drought in Kenya has left more than 2 million people facing hunger, particularly in northeastern cattle-raising communities. The United Nations reports alarming malnutrition and water shortages, with Mandera County reaching “alarm” status due to livestock deaths and child malnutrition. The Horn of Africa has experienced four consecutive failed wet seasons, with the latest October-December period being among the driest on record since 1981. This has resulted in significant livestock losses, echoing the 2020-2023 crisis. Disturbing images from the region highlight the devastating impact of climate change, with rising temperatures destroying pastures and crops, while neighboring countries like Somalia, Tanzania, and Uganda face similar challenges.

The situation is dire, with more than three million Somalis displaced due to worsening drought conditions, many surviving on one meal or less per day. Experts attribute these crises largely to climate change, which has intensified extreme weather patterns despite Africa’s contribution of only 3 to 4 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. Local communities in Turkana County are struggling, as evidenced by images of families receiving food aid and individuals searching for water in dried-up wells. The ongoing drought has triggered a full-blown water emergency in areas such as Mandera, where no rain has fallen since May, underscoring the urgent need for international assistance and disaster preparedness.

(Al Jazeera)

The UN is Facing Bankruptcy as the U.S. refuses to Pay $4 Billion in Dues

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued a grave warning about the United Nations’ financial stability, stating that the organization is at risk of “imminent financial collapse” due to a record $1.57 billion in unpaid dues, primarily from the United States, which owes $2.19 billion for the regular budget and an additional $2.4 billion for peacekeeping missions. The U.S. did not contribute to the regular budget in the previous year and is also responsible for $827 million in overdue payments. Other countries with outstanding dues include Venezuela and Mexico, owing $38 million and $20 million, respectively. The U.N. General Assembly approved a $3.45 billion budget for 2026, but Guterres has warned that the organization could run out of cash by July, exacerbated by a budget rule requiring the return of unspent funds.

The financial crisis comes amid the Trump administration’s retreat from multilateralism, with President Trump suggesting he could resolve the funding issues without committing to U.S. payments. A senior State Department official criticized the U.N. for wasteful spending, asserting that the organization needs to focus on efficiency. Guterres has established a reform task force, UN80, to reduce costs and improve efficiency, yet the approved 2026 budget remains about $200 million higher than his initial proposal. The U.N. is at a critical juncture, as failure to secure necessary funding could hinder its operations, affecting staff salaries and essential functions.

(Reuters)

Trump Government Set to Gut US Climate Protections in Era of Climate Collapse

The Trump administration is poised to repeal an Obama-era scientific finding that deemed carbon dioxide a threat to human health, effectively removing the legal foundation for federal greenhouse gas emissions regulations. This repeal, described by EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin as the largest deregulation act in U.S. history, targets vehicle emission standards but will not affect emissions from power plants. While some industry groups support repealing vehicle standards, they caution about potential legal ramifications and uncertainties it may create. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) indicated that this move aligns with the administration’s broader agenda to promote fossil fuel development and hinder clean energy initiatives.

Legal challenges are anticipated following a federal court ruling that found the Department of Energy violated the law in forming its climate-science advisory group, which could jeopardize the repeal of the final rule. The American Petroleum Institute has voiced support for repealing vehicle regulations but advocates retaining regulations for stationary sources, as both the transportation and power sectors contribute approximately 25% each to U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. Critics argue that this deregulation could undermine global climate efforts while benefiting China’s burgeoning clean energy market, raising concerns that U.S. automakers may lose competitiveness in the electric vehicle sector.

(Reuters)

My Thoughts…

The Focus on Africa highlights a pattern I have observed over the last 6-7 months. I will be the first to say that I have not been looking at Africa for as long as many analysts. That said, the situation is now so extreme that you really cannot argue that the pattern of violence and extraction that has shaped contemporary Africa is not evident.

That said, there is a less discussed element in Africa's many crises: the proxy war.

The UAE is undeniably backing the RSF, as documented by the UN and other regional observers. This is part of a larger regional initiative to gain control over the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. This contest between Saudi Arabia and the UAE has been playing out since late December in Yemen, with the successful dismantling of the STC after a successful Saudi Backed Offensive. Ensuring that the Saudi-backed and internationally recognized Yemen government retained power over key regional resources and protected Saudi Investments.

The significance of this lies in the pivot; the UAE appears to have shifted 100% to its African strategies. Most important among them is the RSF. The tensions between Ethiopia and Eritrea over Tigray suggest another potential angle for the UAE, a well-known backer of Ethiopian Dictator Abiy Ahmed, who received 3 billion in UAE investment when he took power. The key factor here is the Red Sea; Ethiopia and Eritrea have a long and tense history regarding access to the Red Sea. Ethiopia is a landlocked country, and its loss of access to the Red Sea has been a sore point for Abiy. The UAE is simultaneously making moves to control the regions bordering the Arabian Gulf, Red Sea, and Gulf of Aden. Ethiopian Control over Eritrean ports would allow the UAE to operate from friendly territory, much like its engagement with Somaliland. Ethiopia’s training of thousands of RSF troops signals a looming massive escalation.

The opposition is also very aware of this fact; the proxy war being fought in Sudan could spill over and engulf the entire Sahel Region.

This would look like a regional war, with groups backed by the UAE and its proxies battling the new regional coalition taking shape among Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan… but Pakistan has its own problems and is unlikely to participate in a conflict like this in any major way.

The stress around the US preparing for an attack on Iran in this context makes much more sense, as the regional powers are actively engaged in a localized conflict for regional dominance. The United States is stepping on toes, and very likely stressing its relationships in the region. This could backfire in a big way as the US struggles to make friends under the leadership of the Billionaire Fascist Regime that currently holds power. A conflict between Eritrea and Ethiopia, more likely a proxy war between the two in the Tigray region, would first follow the Sudan model. Each side backed by a coalition: the UAE and Israel, and a coalition I suspect exists, vs. the regional powers’ Axis between existing Gulf Powers.

The surge in insurgent violence, whether it is in Niger, Rwanda, Mali, or Nigeria. The pattern is clear: none of the regional governments is capable of toppling these groups or retaining territory. Often, government forces capture a settlement, and the insurgents retake it. This traps the populations there in a state of permanent displacement. It makes providing aid and humanitarian support nearly impossible and exacerbates the refugee crisis.

This is exactly what we are seeing in the DRC: M23, backed by Rwanda, is consistently taking territory across the Kivu Region and is even creeping westward into the Central DRC. They still control critical mineral sites and are very well funded by selling the resources the DRC would typically expect to bolster GDP and, ultimately, military funding. I believe the momentum in the conflict lies with M23, which is very concerning for those concerned about regional stability. Additionally, these countries provide critical minerals and resources, and large-scale conflicts would halt supply chains as the world is hungrier than ever for the raw inputs into its tech boom.

Civilian Casualties are the norm in Africa, the indiscriminate bombing of villages, trading 17 lives for 6 insurgents. These military Junta’s who have taken power are often war criminals, have no governing experience, and little regard for the lives of the people who live there. Their focus is on resource extraction and maintaining power by fighting strong insurgencies, such as the Islamic State.

The RSF is exceptionally powerful; their regional allies and friendly militias are perpetrators of genocide on a massive scale. The truth about El Fasher and the ongoing violence there tells us a story that reads as a tragedy for Sudan and one we will soon see mirrored in South Sudan. These groups are willing to strike at humanitarian aid workers and sites. They have a vested interest in inflicting suffering on ethnic groups that are different than them. The UN is falling apart, with the United States refusing to pay $ 4 billion in dues as it seeks to establish Trump’s Board of Peace to supplant the UN.

With USAID gone, the UN is the last humanitarian lifeline for Africa. If it fails, we will see suffering on a scale never seen in our modern world.

Furthermore, violent conflict is not the only burden; climate change/collapse is seeing mass famine and drought across the continent, as seen in Kenya. Nigeria is also facing a climate-driven conflict as farmers and herders clash over a shrinking water supply. It is this conflict that has been dubbed the “Christian Genocide.” I would point out that more muslims have died in this conflict than Christians.

The United States’s preparation to roll back environmental protections is a sad reflection of how broken and corrupt the American government has become. At a time when climate-induced catastrophes are more frequent than ever, the US is experiencing its most severe winter in decades.

This demonstrates that the US government’s primary interest is generating profits for its corporate shareholders. A total decoupling from a general concern for human well-being and the long-term sustainability of the human race on earth.

The UN released its report on Water Bankruptcy on January 20th of this year. It stated that humanity has acutely failed to manage its water and that 6 billion people will face drought and famine in the near future.

Africa is a mirror of the consequences of Western greed and exploitation; it is what is coming for us all. The world must look away from the Epstein files and see what is coming for them. Perhaps it would motivate them to be more proactive in removing corrupt governments. Africans have tried, and for the most part failed to push back against autocratic governments as massacres like that in Tanzania following the election fraud saw the internet blacked out and likely 1000 killed.

Africa remains in crisis, and in the near future, no one will be able to ignore it. The collapse of the current African order will send shockwaves through the global economy. It will see large-scale regional conflict, and should the US take extreme action in Iran, everything will get much worse, much faster.

