As we prepare to head into the weekend, I find today particularly bad news. I wanted to take a moment in this newsletter to really dig into the military buildup in the Middle East. The sheer volume of assets moving in the last month suggests not just a targeted strike but a campaign of overwhelming force.

Today, I have dedicated a large portion of the newsletter to explaining this buildup and its implications. Nothing is certain, but moving this much weaponry and firepower just to ‘threaten’ is frankly unrealistic.

I am saddened by more news of unrest in Sudan, a situation that, despite intervention from neighboring countries like Egypt and Saudi Arabia, remains in shambles. New developments in South Sudan suggest it will also return to war.

The death toll climbs as what is being referred to as Winter Storm Fern plunges 2/3rds of the United States into a deep freeze.

We also cover additional evidence of US allies decoupling from the US economically: meetings between the UK PM, Kier Starmer, and Xi Jinping suggest deepening ties, while Trump’s tariff rampages force US trade partners to pivot to China.

Let’s get into the news

A World on Fire: Breaking News Around the World

A United States Strike On Iran Looks Inevitable: Here’s Why.

The United States is undertaking its largest military buildup in the Middle East since the June 2025 strikes on Iran, with American forces converging on the Persian Gulf amid escalating tensions and protests in Iran. This buildup includes the deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group, approximately 35 F-15E Strike Eagles to Jordan, and an increase in tanker aircraft at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, alongside additional missile defense systems. While the administration is preparing for potential major military operations, uncertainties remain regarding the deployment of the USS George H.W. Bush carrier strike group and the status of strategic bombers at Diego Garcia. The situation suggests imminent action, as decision-makers are actively planning and maintaining diplomatic flexibility.

The F-15E Strike Eagle Buildup

(Picture of F15E- Strike Eagle Source: Shutterstock)

Twelve F-15E Strike Eagles from the 494th Fighter Squadron, based at RAF Lakenheath under the 48th Fighter Wing, were dispatched to the Middle East on January 17, 2026, with their arrival confirmed the following day at an undisclosed base, likely Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. This deployment follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s pledge of support for protesters in Iran amid rising tensions, coinciding with additional aircraft movements in the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area. Alongside the 494th FS aircraft, another twelve Strike Eagles from the 4th Fighter Wing at Seymour Johnson AFB were recently rotated through Lakenheath for onward travel to Jordan, presumably to relieve already deployed units, although there is no indication that the previously deployed jets have returned. Additionally, one of the F-15Es diverted to Chania International Airport in Crete for technical reasons during the deployment.

Geolocation based on buildings visible in the background of the imagery – as well as the destinations of some C-17 Globemaster III flights likely to be flying support missions for deployed units – all but confirm the location of this undisclosed base as Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan. (theaviationist.com)

The choice of the F-15E is significant. During April 2024, F-15Es shot down more than 80 Iranian drones during an attack on Israel, demonstrating their effectiveness against the unmanned systems that form a key component of Iranian and proxy capabilities. The aircraft have been observed equipped with 70mm Hydra rockets, which proved highly effective in that engagement. Additional fighter deployments have been reported but remain less firmly confirmed. F-22 Raptor stealth fighters are stationed at Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE, providing air superiority capability and regional deterrence. Reports suggest an F-16 squadron has deployed to Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia and an A-10 squadron may be at Muwaffaq Salti alongside the F-15Es. Two F-35 squadrons are reportedly in theater, though their exact locations are unconfirmed. Al Dhafra also hosts MQ-4C Triton high-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aircraft, which provide persistent surveillance capabilities critical for monitoring Iranian military movements and maritime activity in the Gulf. (meforum.org)

Flight Tracking Data Shows Airlifters Deploying To Jordan

The USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Group and the USS George H.W. Bush could be on the Way

The absence of an American aircraft carrier in the CENTCOM area from January 5-25, 2026, marked a significant gap during rising tensions with Iran. The USS Abraham Lincoln is now en route to the Gulf, while the USS George H.W. Bush’s destination remains uncertain, raising questions about the potential concentration of naval power in the region. Additionally, several surface combatants and submarines are present, with the latter’s locations being closely guarded secrets that could significantly enhance U.S. strike capabilities.

A significant uncertainty concerns the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77), which departed Norfolk, Virginia, on January 13, 2026. The carrier had not completed its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), the final certification required before deployment. Its destination has not been officially announced. If the Bush is heading to the Middle East, it would arrive several weeks after the Lincoln, potentially giving the United States two carrier strike groups in the region simultaneously. This would represent a significant concentration of naval aviation power. However, deploying a carrier that has not completed its full training cycle would be unusual and suggests either exceptional urgency or a different destination entirely. (meforum.org)

Another Arleigh Burke-class Destroyer to Join Military Buildup

The US has sent the USS Delbert D. Black, an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, to the Middle East amid rising tensions with Iran, This deployment includes the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and several other destroyers and littoral combat ships, as the Pentagon adjusts its military presence. Trump expressed hope for negotiations with Tehran, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that the US is ready to use “all options” to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, despite room for diplomatic solutions. The Iranian army has warned of a strong response to any attacks as tensions escalate.

The influx of firepower follows reports that US military officials deemed the theater “not ready” for a major confrontation earlier in January. (aa.com.tr)

US Tankers and Airlifters Flood the Middle East

(Tracking Shows Multiple KC-135 Strato Tankers Heading to the Middle East 1/30/26 Source: itamilradar.com)

A significant increase in tanker aircraft at Al Udeid Air Base indicates preparations for extended air operations, with over 20 KC-135 Stratotankers deployed to support strike missions. The surge in aerial refueling capacity suggests planning for sustained operations rather than a single strike. Additionally, airlift activity has increased, with C-17 flights transporting equipment and personnel to support the F-15E deployment, further indicating operational readiness.

Perhaps the most telling indicator of operational preparations is the surge in tanker aircraft. By January 22, at least 20 KC-135 Stratotankers were present at Al Udeid Air Base—a significant increase over normal levels. During the partial evacuation on January 14, six KC-135s departed the base around 10 p.m. A dozen KC-135s moved from European bases to the Middle East within a 48-hour period in mid-January. Four additional tankers deployed to Jordan alongside the F-15Es. (meforum.org)

Today Three Boeing KC-135 tankers are heading to Al Udeid Air Base, marking a significant shift in U.S. military operations, moving them from Morón Air Base in Spain where they had been stationed since January 20, 2023. This transition indicates a strategic repositioning of assets to support ongoing operations across the Gulf, Iraq, and Syria, rather than a routine redeployment. Alongside this, the arrival of EA-18G Growlers at NAS Rota reinforces the electronic warfare capabilities of U.S. and allied forces, suggesting preparations for more extensive military activity rather than mere symbolic presence.

Additionally, F-35A Lightning II fighters from the Vermont Air National Guard’s 158th Fighter Wing have been deployed to Roosevelt Roads, complementing existing F-35B aircraft and expanding the operational footprint of advanced fighter jets. This deployment occurred in the days leading up to the report, with specific dates not mentioned. The movement of a HC-130J Combat King II, linked to special operations and personnel recovery, further underscores an increase in operational readiness, with this aircraft being the second to head east in two days after staging at Souda Bay Air Base. Collectively, these developments indicate a shift towards sustained military operations in response to heightened regional tensions, with a focus on maintaining air assets and readiness for extended engagements.

Over the past few days, multiple pieces of the US air puzzle have fallen into place. EA-18G Growlers transited the Atlantic and reached NAS Rota, reinforcing the electronic warfare component available to US and allied forces. These aircraft are enablers by design, and their deployment strongly implies follow-on activity rather than a symbolic presence. (itamilradar.com)

The US Ninth Air Force Announces Readiness Exercise

The Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) is conducting a multi-day readiness exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to demonstrate its capability to deploy, disperse, and sustain combat airpower. This exercise aims to enhance asset and personnel dispersal, strengthen regional partnerships, and prepare for flexible responses. It involves rapid movement of personnel and aircraft, dispersed operations at contingency locations, and logistics sustainment with minimal footprint, all coordinated with host-nation authorities. Lt. Gen. Derek France emphasized the importance of maintaining combat-ready Airmen and executing operations safely and precisely alongside partners, reinforcing the U.S. commitment to regional defense and security.

Lt. Gen. Derek France, AFCENT commander and Combined Forces Air Component commander for CENTCOM: “This is about upholding our commitment to maintaining combat-ready Airmen and the disciplined execution required to keep airpower available when and where it’s needed.” During the training event, U.S. forces will deploy teams to multiple contingency locations and validate rapid set-up, launch and recovery procedures with small, efficient support packages. (dvidshub.net)

The Air Defense Buildup: THAAD and Patriots

(US Patriot Battery Launcher Source: Shuttershock)

The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system is a crucial upper-tier layer of the U.S. ballistic missile defense, capable of intercepting missiles at ranges of 150-200 kilometers and at altitudes exceeding 150 kilometers. As of January 22, 2026, additional THAAD batteries are being deployed to the Middle East, with one battery already operational in Israel since October 2023. Despite its impressive capabilities, THAAD faces significant constraints due to limited inventory. Following the June 2025 conflict, in which 92 interceptors were used, the total inventory was reduced to 632, necessitating selective use against the most threatening missiles. This limitation underscores the reliance on lower-tier defense systems for less challenging threats.

In addition to THAAD, Patriot PAC-3 batteries are also being deployed throughout the region to provide lower-tier defense against various aerial threats. These systems have been positioned in multiple countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and have demonstrated effectiveness during previous conflicts, such as intercepting most Iranian ballistic missiles in the June 2025 attack. The establishment of the Middle East Air Defense-Combined Defense Operations Center (MEAD-CDOC) at Al Udeid Air Base on January 12, 2026, further enhances regional air defense by facilitating real-time coordination and sensor sharing among 17 nations, thereby improving the overall effectiveness and coverage of missile defense operations in the area.

(meforum.org)

The Middle East Forum Assessment “The United States is assembling a multi-domain strike package capable of conducting sustained operations against Iran. The simultaneous deployment of carrier aviation, land-based fighters, tanker support, and missile defense systems indicates preparation for a major contingency rather than a limited, one-time strike. The posture suggests three possible uses: deterrence signaling intended to modify Iranian behavior without actual combat; preparation for strikes on IRGC and Basij forces conducting the crackdown on protesters; or groundwork for a broader campaign against Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure. Several factors create uncertainty about American intentions and capabilities. The carrier gap that existed until now left a window of reduced capability. Much of the military force available was recently surged to the Caribbean for Venezuela operations. Host-nation permissions—particularly from Qatar and the Gulf states—remain a political constraint, as these governments fear Iranian retaliation. A former senior U.S. military official told reporters that any major operation “would be massive” and “would dwarf anything we have likely done in the recent past.” Israel’s position adds another layer of complexity. Israeli officials have reportedly requested that the United States delay any strikes until sufficient American forces are in place to help defend against Iranian retaliation. Israeli interceptor stockpiles were depleted in the June 2025 conflict, and Prime Minister Netanyahu has reportedly informed Washington that Israel is not currently prepared to defend against a major Iranian response. Iran, for its part, has threatened “total war” in response to any American strike and has warned regional hosts that their facilities will be targeted. Whether Iranian capabilities match this rhetoric is unclear, but the June 2025 experience demonstrated Iran’s willingness to strike American bases directly. The buildup is real, substantial, and accelerating. Whether it culminates in military action or serves as coercive leverage for a diplomatic outcome remains in the hands of decision-makers in Washington, Tehran, and regional capitals. What is certain is that the United States is positioning itself to have options.” (meforum.org)

Sudan In Chaos

South Sudan Returns to War

South Sudan’s army has launched a significant military operation, dubbed Operation Enduring Peace, against opposition forces following recent territorial losses. Army spokesman Lul Ruai Koang announced the operation aimed at recapturing towns seized by opposition groups, urging civilians to evacuate three counties in Jonglei state and directing aid organizations to leave within 48 hours. The situation has escalated fears for civilian safety, especially after a senior military commander was filmed urging troops to kill civilians and destroy property, prompting condemnation from the United Nations. Despite government claims that the country is not at war, analysts assert that South Sudan has effectively returned to conflict, with opposition forces gaining momentum and the government relying heavily on aerial bombardments to counteract the rebellion.

The resurgence of violence is linked to the political turmoil surrounding Riek Machar, the suspended First Vice President, who faces treason charges after opposition forces overran a military garrison. Machar’s supporters argue that the charges are politically motivated and a violation of the 2018 peace agreement. The political landscape is further complicated by ethnic tensions, particularly between the Nuer and Dinka groups, as Machar’s forces have intensified their attacks on government positions. The UN Commission on Human Rights has expressed grave concern over the potential for mass violence against civilians, highlighting the precarious situation in South Sudan. As noted by Alan Boswell of the International Crisis Group, “It is now indisputable: South Sudan has returned to war.”

Forces loyal to Machar have declared the agreement dead, and have since ratcheted up pressure on the army by seizing armouries and launching hit-and-run attacks on government positions. The government has relied largely on aerial bombardments to beat back a rebellion that analysts say is gaining momentum across multiple states. After seizing the government outpost of Pajut in Jonglei on January 16, opposition forces threatened to advance towards Juba. The government has responded by amassing fighters in nearby Poktap, while several thousand Ugandan soldiers defend Juba. Army chief Paul Nang gave his troops one week to “crush the rebellion” in Jonglei. On Saturday, a day before the army announced its offensive, a senior military commander was filmed urging his forces to kill all civilians and destroy property during operations in Jonglei. It was not clear who took the video, which has been shared on social media. “Spare no lives,” General Johnson Olony told forces in Duk county, not far from Pajut. “When we arrive there, don’t spare an elderly, don’t spare a chicken, don’t spare a house or anything.” Armed groups in South Sudan, including the military, have repeatedly been implicated in civilian abuses, including sexual violence and forced recruitment. (aljazeera.com)

RSF Strikes Kill Dozens In Town Recently Reclaimed By Sudanese Army, and Humanitarian Situation Worsens

Video Shows Continued Fighting Near Dilling, Sudan @popular.front POPULAR FRONT on Instagram: "🇸🇩 #Sudan : Intense clashes conti…

The recent drone attack in Dilling, South Kordofan, carried out by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has resulted in numerous fatalities and injuries, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in war-torn Sudan. This assault occurred just a day after the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) announced the end of a nearly two-year-long RSF siege in the area, which had previously cut off essential supply lines. The RSF’s drone strikes targeted key locations, including the headquarters of the Sudanese army’s 54th Brigade and the central market, amidst ongoing clashes in the region.

Amidst the violence, the Sudan Doctors Network has urgently called for a humanitarian corridor to deliver critical food and medical supplies, as the situation remains dire with a severe lack of health services and essential resources. While the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification has not declared famine in Dilling due to insufficient data, a UN assessment last year confirmed famine conditions in the besieged state capital, Kadugli. The ongoing conflict has created the world’s largest displacement and hunger crisis, with approximately 14 million people affected and many seeking refuge in neighboring Chad, where over 880,000 Sudanese refugees currently reside.

“The conflict has created what the UN describes as the world’s largest displacement and hunger crisis, though some people have returned to their homes despite shattered infrastructure.” “Since the siege was lifted, Dilling has endured a wave of drone attacks that have destroyed service facilities and caused several casualties. “Multiple areas of Dilling, including the headquarters of the Sudanese army’s 54th Brigade and the central market, were struck by suicide drones during Wednesday’s attack, the Sudan Tribune reported, citing local sources and medical groups.” “Military sources told the Sudan Tribune that the RSF was attempting to reinstate the blockade, though the SAF continues to hold the area and repel assaults near the strategic town of Habila in North Kordofan state.” (aljazeera.com)

The network appealed to international and regional organizations and U.N. agencies to intervene immediately. It warned that more than 1,300 cases of malnutrition have been recorded, the majority among children, and cautioned of severe health consequences without immediate help. (sudantribune.com)

US Winter Storms Persist as Bomb Cyclone Threatens Carolinas

The Bomb Cyclone Confirmed

The impending bomb cyclone is set to impact the eastern United States from Friday to Saturday, bringing severe winter weather conditions across a wide swath from the Carolinas to southern Virginia and parts of the mid-Atlantic. As atmospheric pressure drops, areas that previously avoided significant snowfall may face some of the heaviest snow in decades, with travel disruptions anticipated on major interstates due to snow accumulation. Nashville is expected to receive 1-3 inches, while regions in northeastern Georgia and central North Carolina could see even greater amounts, potentially exceeding benchmarks from previous storms. The storm’s intensity will lead to bitterly cold temperatures and icy road conditions, complicating cleanup efforts and increasing the likelihood of flight cancellations and delays, particularly in Atlanta and Charlotte.

As the storm strengthens off the Atlantic coast, it may evolve into a blizzard, especially affecting eastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia, where visibility could drop to dangerously low levels due to blowing snow and high winds. The storm’s reach may extend into the Northeast, impacting areas south of Washington, D.C., and possibly causing blizzard conditions on Cape Cod and parts of Atlantic Canada. The combination of limited snow removal resources and the storm’s rapid progression poses significant risks for travel and safety in the affected regions.

“The worst of the storm in the Carolinas and southern Virginia will be from Saturday to Saturday night, when the snow may fall at an inch per hour or more at times. As the storm rapidly strengthens just off the Atlantic coast, winds will increase across the region, leading to rare blowing and drifting of the snow and the visibility dipping to one-quarter of a mile or less at times. Given the limited amount of plows and chemicals available in the region and the furious pace of the storm, many roads will become snow-packed and may become blocked by stalled vehicles or accidents.” (accuweather.com)

Multiple Sources Confirm Over 100 Dead From Winter Storm, With Lowest Counts at 85, and Tens of Thousands are Still Without Power

At least 85 people have died in areas affected by bitter cold from Texas to New Jersey. Roughly half the deaths were reported in Tennessee, Mississippi and Louisiana. The National Weather Service said arctic air moving into the Southeast will cause already frigid temperatures to plunge into the teens (minus 10 Celsius) Friday night in cities like Nashville, Tennessee, where more than 79,000 homes and businesses still had no power five days after a massive storm dumped snow and ice across the eastern U.S. (apnews.com)

The national death toll from the weekend’s arctic blast and winter storm Fern has now surpassed 100 lives lost, with officials reporting the highest number of fatalities in states such as New York, Kentucky and Tennessee, while Texas has recorded multiple deaths tied to dangerous weather conditions, including drownings in icy water and fatal sledding accidents. (audacy.com)

Over 100 people have died from this past weekend’s below-freezing temperatures and wintry conditions. The death toll has significantly risen since early Monday morning, when at least 14 people were reported dead in multiple states. Across much of the United States, residents were hit with large snowfalls, high winds, frigid temperatures, and power outages. (washingtonexaminer.com)

Up to 115 fatalities have been reported across more than 20 states in the U.S. after a historic winter storm swept through the eastern two-thirds of the country between January 24 and 26, 2026. The storm is now the deadliest since the 2021 Texas power crisis, when multiple storms claimed nearly 250 lives across the country, and has surpassed the death toll of the 2022 Buffalo Blizzard of the Century. (watchers.news)

Trump Admin FEMA Approves FEMA Aid in 12 States Claiming Historic Response

DHS Press Release: The agency’s distribution centers are stocked with more than 300 generators, over 7 million meals, more than 3 million liters of water and over 650,000 blankets. FEMA is also delivering resources including 485,000 meals, 770,000 liters of water, 2,200 cots and medical equipment, 90 generators and 71 semitrucks and drivers across federal staging sites in Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia to support and streamline potential state requests. In total, approximately 900 FEMA staff and personnel from other federal agencies are deployed to support affected states, and many are directly embedded in state emergency operations centers to ensure close coordination on response efforts. FEMA has deployed three specialized teams to Texas, Louisiana and Virginia with 12 additional teams ready to deploy if needed. Additionally, 27 FEMA Urban Search and Rescue task forces are rostered and ready to assist at the request of governors. These efforts include coordinating with states to actively monitor power outages, shelter occupancy and road closures across affected areas to quickly provide support if needed. (dhs.gov)

It is worth noting that 900 personnel is remarkably low considering historical deployments.

During Winter Storm Uri in 2021, FEMA deployed 26,000 staff, primarily in Texas.

Hurricanes Helene and Milton led to the deployment of approximately 5,000 personnel across the Southeastern US.

This response is very underwhelming.

UK Strengthens Ties w/ China

UK To Open Chinese Embassy in London

The British government has approved China’s plans to construct its largest embassy in Europe at the historic Royal Mint Court in London, a decision that has sparked controversy and concerns over national security. After three years of stalled negotiations, the approval was announced just ahead of an anticipated visit by Prime Minister Keir Starmer to China, marking the first visit by a British leader since 2018. Despite warnings from British and U.S. politicians regarding potential espionage risks, intelligence agencies assured that security threats could be managed. The new embassy, which will cover approximately 55,000 square meters, is set to be significantly larger than China’s current embassy and is viewed as a critical step in resetting UK-China relations.

The Chinese government purchased the Royal Mint Court site for £255 million in 2018, and the embassy’s construction has raised alarms about the potential for increased Chinese espionage in the UK. As security minister Dan Jarvis stated, “China has, and will continue to pose threats to our national security,” highlighting the ongoing concerns surrounding the embassy’s implications for UK security.

(reuters.com)

Starmer and Xi Hail Meeting as Success and Call for Deeper Ties

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Beijing to discuss strengthening ties between their nations amid global instability. This meeting marks the first visit by a British prime minister to China in eight years and comes after a period of strained relations due to issues such as Chinese espionage allegations, support for Russia, and human rights concerns in Hong Kong. The leaders emphasized the need for a “strategic partnership” and cooperation on global challenges like climate change. Starmer’s four-day trip includes business announcements, such as reduced tariffs on Scotch whisky and a $15 billion investment by AstraZeneca in China, reflecting Britain’s desire to enhance economic ties and secure Chinese investment.

During their 80-minute meeting, Starmer raised human rights issues, indicating a balance between diplomatic engagement and national security. He stated, “I made a promise 18 months ago when we were elected into government, that I would make Britain face outward again,” highlighting his commitment to fostering international relationships while addressing domestic economic challenges. The discussions also included plans for a feasibility study on a services agreement to improve access for UK professional and financial services in China, showcasing the potential for a more sophisticated and mutually beneficial relationship.

“Good things often come with difficulties,” Xi said. “As long as it is the right thing to do in accordance with the fundamental interests of the country and its people, leaders will not shy away from difficulties and will forge ahead bravely.” “In the current turbulent and ever-changing international situation ... China and the U.K. need to strengthen dialogue and cooperation to maintain world peace and stability,” Xi told Starmer at the start of their meeting.” “At a moment when the international rules-based order is under threat from multiple sides, we need to stand side by side as reliable and predictable partners,” European Council President Antonio Costa said in Hanoi, Vietnam. Starmer is the fourth leader of a U.S. ally to visit Beijing this month, following those of South Korea, Canada and Finland. The German chancellor is expected to visit next month. (pbs.org)

My Thoughts…

To address the topic that dominates this newsletter, I agree with the consensus laid out by the Middle East Forum analysts. This buildup can only mean one thing: a devastating strike is being laid out.

The choice of equipment is important; the F-15 is a beast, it is dominant in its role of hard-hitting ground targets, but also in its ability to intercept Iranian drones. Moving air defense batteries en masse and positioning three, soon to be 4, AEGIS integrated guided-missile destroyers in the region significantly bolsters the interceptor capabilities of US forces. This intervention will most certainly take place in the form of a devastating and lethal air campaign designed to erase the Iranian regime and its military assets from the face of the earth.

The reason for delaying the attack is that US military experts were uncertain about the ability to conduct the operation without losses from Iranian retaliation. So time was taken to reshuffle assets to prevent effective retaliatory strikes from what will be a all out response from the Iranian regime.

The US is anticipating a ‘launch everything’ moment, and that is certainly what this operation would require. I always pay attention to when they move EG-18 Growlers, these aircraft are specifically for Electronic warfare. They jam air defense systems, and have proven the ability to thwart russian air defense systems used by both Iran and in Venezuela. Iranian air defense capability has been largely depleted over 2024-2025, and although it has been somewhat restored, it remains well below its prior level.

The F-15E is a very loud, non-stealth fighter; the large number suggests the US is not concerned about Iran’s air defense capabilities.

It is primarily a ground-attack aircraft, but can operate in an air-to-air capacity.

Regardless, the force assembled means what is about to happen in Iran will be nothing short of Apocalyptic.

I’m truly horrified at what the United States appears to be planning, not only this, but there is a little-known fact that underpins the whole operation.

What will Iran’s retaliatory strike look like? If it is as dramatic as I expect, we could see the US use half or more of its remaining interceptors.

Each of these costs approximately $ 14 million. The 9th Air Force exercise is likely a cover for the redeployment of additional assets to support the operation.

Staging in Jordan is significant because limited refueling would be required to launch frequent sorties deep into Iran.

If they choose to wait for the George H.W. Bush, and its destination is, in fact, the Middle East. That would mean the anticipation of a massive Iranian response is fully justified.

The missing factor is ground forces, whilst I think it is likely that special operators are in the region, a large-scale ground operation seems off the table. If on-the-ground operations were to occur, this would likely be done by the IDF.

The US could strike tomorrow, it could wait for more resources… it could happen this weekend or next week.

However, I am confident it will happen. Iran knows it, and America knows it.

Sudan once again plunges into chaos– The village of Dilling being struck so significantly by the RSF following the declarations of victory by the SAF shows just how back and forth and uncertain the conflict remains. RSF support from the UAE is becoming more difficult but not impossible, and the UAE is finding new allies in India and other regional players.

South Sudan has suffered greatly, and it appears it will continue to suffer. Sudan as a whole is highly unstable, and the humanitarian crisis will only worsen. Yet the world continues to look away from Sudan as an inconvenient distraction. I am deeply saddened by this. I will continue to work to raise visibility for the people of Sudan.

The civil war in South Sudan will almost certainly disrupt any trilateral agreements to redevelop oil and Gas fields, which account for the majority of the country’s income. Leading to further poverty and suffering.

While the American government claims that its response to the newly named Winter Storm Fern is historic, its is barely beyond paltry. 900 Personnel for 12 states, that’s 75 per state. The scale of this crisis is huge, 79,000 homes in the way of the next freeze in Tennessee alone.

FEMA is not functional in its current capacity; the agency is not equipped to handle this. These states are not equipped to handle this, and with over 100 dead across all of the affected states, I fear that it is a forgone conclusion that we will find hundreds, maybe thousands mor,e from ICE detention camps that are located in regions that have been without power for upwards of 3 days in certain cases.

Provided ICE does not manage to dig mass graves before anyone can confirm these losses.

The coming bomb cyclone is likely to be a disaster in its own right, and the Carolinas have been devastated in previous years by hurricanes and flooding. We could see a state struggling to recover, nearly collapsing under the weight of an incoming storm.

Fern is a killer, but it is the US Billionaire Techno-fascist government that killed the federal mechanism to save American lives in the face of this crisis.

Lastly, the meetings between China and the UK come after deals with Canada and China. With a list of meetings lined up with other European countries. Significantly, if a deal can be made that allows Germany to further pivot its auto sector away from the US, and the massive EU-India deal opens one of the world’s largest markets to EU trade, it could significantly benefit Germany.

These meetings highlight the scale of economic decoupling underway, as the EU, Canada, and other US allies rapidly diversify away from the United States. Soon, the US will find itself alone, with few friends and lots of enemies.

The world is changing. Fast. I’ll try to keep you as informed as I can.

Thank you for reading.

