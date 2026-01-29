©️Shane Yirak, 2026

Today, tensions remain around Iran as more information trickles out of the country, war rages on in the DRC, and Israel acknowledges its genocide even while Settlers attack Palestinian settlements in the West Bank. China is seeing a massive reshuffling of its military, and the effects of climate change continue to plague the majority of the US and threaten to bring dangerous weather to unprepared regions of the country. At the same time, climate experts are sounding the alarm as the billionaire-run US government plans to open a slew of gas-powered energy plants that could exacerbate an already unstable climate and accelerate climate collapse worldwide. All of this and more in today’s Newsletter, so let’s get into the news.

Watch the Live Report Here!

A World on Fire: Breaking News Around the World

Meteorologists Warn Severe Winter Conditions Will Persist Into Early February

The winter of 2026 has intensified across the Midwest and East, with meteorologists predicting severe cold conditions to persist into early February. Daily temperatures are expected to remain 10-30 degrees Fahrenheit below historical averages, leading to prolonged periods where cities like Minneapolis and Chicago experience extreme lows. Notably, New York City is facing a potential record-breaking stretch of subfreezing temperatures, with forecasts indicating highs at or below freezing for an extended period. The current winter is being classified as severe in numerous cities, marking a significant departure from the milder winters experienced in recent decades.

In addition to the frigid temperatures, the weather is causing significant disruptions, including the suspension of ferry services in New York due to heavy ice on the Hudson River. The cold snap is expected to bring waves of Arctic air and may correlate with a major snowstorm in the Southeast, which could develop into a bomb cyclone, potentially causing coastal flooding and blizzard conditions. Furthermore, Florida is bracing for its coldest weather in decades, with record lows anticipated that could challenge historical temperature records.

Many cities are in the midst of a long string of days where temperatures will fail to climb above the freezing mark (32 F). On Sunday morning, Miami may break the record of 41 set in the World War II Era (1945). Orlando may not only experience a hard, damaging, iguana-dropping freeze Saturday night, but temperatures may dip into the mid-20s, breaking the record of 28 set in the Great Depression Era (1936). The last time temperatures were at that level was on Jan. 18, 2018. (Source: Accuweather.com) Looking ahead, waves of Arctic air will continue to burst southeastward from Canada through the first week or two of February. (Source: Accuweather.com) One such reinforcing dose will arrive this weekend and may correlate with a major snowstorm for the Southeast states, a brush with heavy snow in the Northeast and blizzard conditions in some locations. Should that storm develop to its full potential and become a bomb cyclone, it would bring high winds and moderate to major coastal flooding from North Carolina to New England, in addition to a threat of wind-driven snow. (Source: Accuweather.com) As of Thursday morning, more than 290,000 utility customers were still in the dark from Texas to Tennessee, according to PowerOutage.US. (Source: PowerOutage.US) In the Northern states, “The buildup of ice on streams and rivers may have to be dealt with when a thaw finally does roll around,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said. “Anything less than a gradual thaw later this winter and spring may lead to significant ice jams and flooding.” (accuweather.com)

Death Toll Rises to 83 According to the newest CBS Reporting

“As of early Thursday, CBS News has confirmed at least 60 deaths directly caused by storm conditions or weather-related accidents, with officials in numerous states reporting about 23 additional deaths that appear to be related to the winter weather.” (cbsnews.com)

European Countries Issue Joint Statement Closing The Baltic to Russian Shadow Fleet

Fourteen European countries have coordinated efforts to restrict access to the Baltic Sea for Russia’s so-called shadow fleet, which consists of tankers attempting to evade international sanctions on oil exports. These measures, announced on January 26, target vessels that conceal their origins by changing flags, disabling transponders, and falsifying Automatic Identification System (AIS) data. The countries involved include Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. Under international maritime law, these ships can be treated as stateless and detained without legal repercussions. The Baltic Sea and North Sea are critical routes for Russian oil shipments, and the coordinated measures aim to enhance maritime safety and uphold international regulations.

In addition to the sanctions, Russia is accused of deliberately interfering with Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) signals, posing a direct threat to maritime safety and complicating navigation. The joint statement from European governments emphasized the need for uninterrupted GNSS services and the proper functioning of AIS, warning that manipulation of these systems increases the risk of maritime accidents. The measures are part of a broader strategy to combat Russia’s shadow fleet, which has been linked to environmental risks and hybrid warfare activities, including GPS jamming along NATO’s eastern flank.

European countries said the measures are intended to uphold maritime safety in the Baltic Sea and North Sea region and urged the international community to recognize GNSS interference and AIS manipulation as threats to maritime safety and security.” (defensemirror.com)

From the Joint Statement Issued by Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden and the United Kingdom) with Iceland: “These disturbances, originating from the Russian Federation, degrade the safety of international shipping. All vessels are at risk.” In order to uphold and strengthen maritime safety in the Baltic Sea and North Sea region, we require that all vessels exercising freedom of navigation strictly comply with applicable international law, whether customary international law or as contracting parties to international conventions, including the 1972 Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREG), the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL) and all other relevant IMO conventions and resolutions which contain the generally accepted international rules and standards referred to in the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). (gov.uk)

Chinese Military Purge Removes PLA Top General and Generates Uncertainty Around Taiwan

China has recently initiated a significant military purge, investigating Gen. Zhang Youxia, the top general and vice chair of the Central Military Commission, and Gen. Liu Zhenli for suspected serious violations of discipline and the law. This move, announced by the Defense Ministry, has resulted in a major shake-up of the military leadership, leaving only one of the six commission members intact. Analysts suggest that this purge is part of President Xi Jinping’s broader anti-corruption campaign, which has seen over 200,000 officials punished since 2012, and aims to ensure loyalty within the military. The implications of these changes could affect China’s military strategy regarding Taiwan, as the current leadership upheaval may temporarily weaken China’s immediate military posture while potentially strengthening it in the long term.

The full impact of these changes remains uncertain, particularly regarding Taiwan, which China claims as its territory. Following recent military drills around Taiwan, experts believe that disarray within the military command could make an immediate military escalation riskier. However, in the long run, the purge may lead to a more loyal and capable military leadership. As K. Tristan Tang from the Pacific Forum noted, “the critical point is that Xi Jinping decided to move against Zhang; once an investigation is launched, problems are almost inevitably uncovered.”

With the recent changes, the military commission will operate with only one of six members active and Xi at the top as the chair. The PLA’s Daily editorial said that after the actions against Zhang and Liu, the party is moving to “promote the rejuvenation of the People’s Liberation Army, and inject powerful momentum into building a strong military force.” (pbs.org)

Israel Accepts Death Toll of 71,000 In Gaza, and Israeli Settlers Raze Homes In Westbank Overnight.

We have seen a significant shift in the Israeli army’s stance regarding the death toll in Gaza, which the Palestinian health ministry claims to be around 71,000. After years of denial, the Israeli army has now acknowledged the accuracy of this figure, although they noted that it does not account for individuals buried under rubble or those who died from starvation and disease due to the ongoing conflict. The Israeli government had previously dismissed these death tolls as “misleading and unreliable.” The army is currently analyzing the data to differentiate between civilian and military casualties, highlighting that the vast majority of those killed are civilians, primarily due to aerial assaults and artillery shelling rather than direct confrontations with Palestinian fighters.

The article also touches on the broader context of the ongoing conflict, mentioning a truce brokered by former US President Donald Trump, which aimed to halt the violence that has devastated Gaza’s infrastructure. Despite the ceasefire, there have been over 1,300 reported violations by Israel, resulting in nearly 500 Palestinian deaths. Hamas has called for the full implementation of the ceasefire framework, which includes the withdrawal of Israeli forces and the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza. This situation underscores the complex dynamics of the Israel-Palestine conflict, characterized by high civilian casualties and ongoing international diplomatic efforts.

“The vast majority of those killed during the genocide in Gaza are civilians, as the Israeli army largely avoided battlefield confrontations with Palestinian fighters and instead opted for aerial attacks and artillery shelling from distance.” (middleeasteye.net)

Israeli Settlers Raise Homes in Westbank Despite Gaza Ceasefire

The Khallat al-Sidra Bedouin community, located northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, has recently experienced a surge in violence from Israeli settlers, including assaults, property destruction, and arson targeting Palestinian homes. Settlers have blocked access to the area, further restricting residents’ movement, and have engaged in acts of vandalism, such as seizing infrastructure. The situation has escalated following increased tensions related to land disputes with nearby communities, with reports indicating that over 4,700 incidents of settler violence occurred in 2025 alone, contributing to a significant number of Palestinian casualties in the West Bank over the past two years.

Settlers also attempted to seize land belonging to the nearby Bedouin community of Ma’azi Jaba’, northeast of occupied Jerusalem. Local sources note that the repeated attacks on Ma’azi Jaba’, which is home to around 200 Palestinians, aim to capture land to expand the Adam settlement and connect it to the nearby Benjamin settlement. Under international law, all settlement construction in an occupied territory is illegal. (middleeasteye.net)

Conflict in DRC Kivu Region Rages on With No End in Sight

The ongoing conflict between the Congolese government and the M23 rebel group continues to escalate, with recent clashes reported in various regions of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). On January 26, M23 forces attacked pro-Congolese government Wazalendo fighters in Lubero district, North Kivu, while in South Kivu, M23-aligned Twirwaneho militia seized control of three villages after two days of fighting. The Congolese army (FARDC) and Wazalendo forces have since launched offensives to recapture these territories, highlighting the persistent violence in the region.

Amid this turmoil, there are renewed efforts to resume peace talks. The Congolese government and M23 are expected to return to Qatar to resume negotiations, with official invitations sent for delegations to meet in Doha between January 31 and February 1. The focus of these discussions will be on resuming dialogue and implementing a ceasefire verification agreement established in October 2025, rather than addressing the broader framework agreement signed in November 2025. Additionally, the African Union (AU) is set to facilitate discussions in the Great Lakes region, with plans to meet with leaders from the DRC, Rwanda, Uganda, and Burundi.

The situation remains fluid, with ongoing military engagements and diplomatic efforts. The AU mediators aim to complete their regional tour before the upcoming AU summit in mid-February, where they will report on their mediation efforts. This dual approach of military action and diplomatic negotiation underscores the complexity of the conflict and the challenges in achieving lasting peace in the DRC.

Qatar has reportedly sent official invitations for delegations from the DRC and M23 to reconvene talks in Doha, the Qatari capital. The two sides had signed a peace framework agreement in mid-November 2025 but did not formally resume discussions.” “The African Union (AU) facilitators are expected to begin their tour of the Great Lakes region soon. French media reported that the AU mediators will visit the Congolese and Rwandan capitals for discussions with DRC President Félix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame at the end of January.” “Jeune Afrique reported that the delegation will then visit the Ugandan capital and Bujumbura, Burundi’s economic capital, before traveling to M23-controlled Goma in early February.” (criticalthreats.org)

Iran Crackdown and Regional Tensions Update

The Iranian regime is currently facing significant pressure from the United States regarding nuclear negotiations, with President Donald Trump warning of severe consequences should Iran fail to comply with U.S. demands. On January 28, Trump announced that a “massive armada” is heading toward Iran, urging the nation to reach a deal, while emphasizing that any military action would be more devastating than previous attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities. Despite this pressure, reports indicate that U.S.-Iran talks have stalled, with no signs that Iran intends to meet U.S. demands to cease uranium enrichment or limit its missile capabilities. Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s stance, stating that the country seeks a “mutually beneficial, fair, and equitable” nuclear deal, but insists on its right to pursue peaceful nuclear technology.

In parallel, the Iranian regime is attempting to bolster its armed forces amid growing dissent among security personnel following a brutal crackdown on protests. The Law Enforcement Command (LEC) has introduced incentives for conscripts, such as reducing mandatory service time and allowing deployment delays, in response to reports of discontent among security forces. Many members of the LEC have expressed opposition to using lethal force against protesters, with some even refusing orders, leading to arrests by the regime. This initiative may be part of a broader strategy to reinforce the military as the regime faces potential defections or reluctance among its ranks during ongoing domestic unrest.

“ The LEC oversees Iran’s nationwide mandatory conscription system. The announcement of incentives for conscripts comes amid reports of some security forces opposing the regime’s crackdown on the recent protests. A senior LEC officer from an unspecified Kurdish city in northwestern Iran told TIME on January 9 that his family had urged him to leave the LEC and that he opposed having to use live fire against protesters.”

Iranian Regime Threatens Medical Professionals Treating Protestors

Arrested Doctors Left to Right: Dr. Alireza Golchini, Dr. Ameneh Soleimani, Dr. Farhad Nadeali (Source avatoday.com)

The Iranian regime is intensifying its crackdown on medical professionals who have treated injured protesters, as evidenced by the recent arrest of a doctor in Gorgan for providing care to those harmed during demonstrations. Reports indicate that security forces have targeted multiple hospitals to prevent medical staff from treating wounded protesters and to pressure them into prioritizing the care of injured security personnel.

“Human rights activists describe these actions as the “hostage-taking of medical personnel,” calling them a blatant violation of medical ethics, physicians’ professional oaths, and international law. According to these reports, Dr. Farhad Nadeali, a specialist physician and orthopedic surgeon in Gorgan, was arrested after protesting the killing of civilians and providing medical treatment to injured protesters, and was transferred to an undisclosed location. Dr. Alireza Golchini, a general surgeon in Qazvin, was arrested for providing medical assistance to injured protesters and speaking out against the crackdown.

Dr. Ameneh Soleimani, a physician in Ardabil, was also arrested following her support for protesters and treatment of the wounded. Local sources report that the families of these doctors have received no information regarding their place of detention, legal status, or the charges against them.” (avatoday.net)

The regime is also attempting to control the narrative surrounding the protests, with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasizing the need to convince the medical community to align with the official stance to mitigate tensions. This effort coincides with alarming claims from senior Health Ministry officials suggesting that as many as 30,000 individuals may have died during recent protests. Additionally, the regime is reshuffling media personnel within the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) to bolster its propaganda efforts, highlighting dissatisfaction with current media leadership amid ongoing unrest.

“Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) appointed Hamed Fatehi Poladi as the Lorestan Province IRIB Director General on January 28. IRIB is a regime mouthpiece that the regime uses to disseminate propaganda. Poladi replaced Alireza Shiravi. Poladi’s appointment as the Lorestan Province IRIB Director General is notable given that Lorestan Province witnessed the sixth most protest activity by province between December 28, 2025, and January 13, 2026, according to CTP-ISW’s data.” (understandingwar.org)

Iranian Officials Renew Threats of Military Response to US Aggression

A spokesperson for the Iranian armed forces has issued another warning to the US, according to Mehr News Agency. “If the enemy makes a foolish move and again makes a miscalculation, we will respond to them instantly and on the spot”, the spokesperson said. “In the 12-day war, we realised that hesitation and giving the enemy an opportunity is absolutely unacceptable, and the enemy must be responded to immediately. This has been communicated as a directive by the armed forces”, he added. (aljazeera.com)

The EU Designates Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as Terrorist Organization

“The EU has designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a “terrorist organisation” after a meeting of European foreign ministers, EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas says.” (aljazeera.com)

Climate Experts Warn Projected Data Center Gas-Powered Emissions Threaten the Global Community

The United States is experiencing a significant increase in gas-fired power generation, primarily driven by the energy demands of expanding data centers for artificial intelligence (AI). A report by Global Energy Monitor (GEM) indicates that global gas capacity is expected to grow by nearly 50% this year, with the US accounting for nearly a quarter of this development. The new gas projects, particularly in Texas, are projected to emit 12.1 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide over their lifetimes, which is twice the current annual emissions from all sources in the US. This surge in gas use is raising concerns among scientists about the long-term climate impacts, as fossil fuels must be phased out to mitigate global heating.

The rapid growth of data centers has driven increased electricity demand and higher power bills for many Americans, despite promises from the Trump administration to reduce costs. This expansion has sparked backlash from communities concerned about the environmental and economic implications, including the resurrection of a coal plant as a gas-fired facility to support a data center campus in Pennsylvania. Critics argue that the focus on gas energy for AI infrastructure could lock in decades of pollution and hinder the transition to renewable energy sources. As the demand for electricity from data centers is expected to rise dramatically, the debate over the balance between technological advancement and environmental sustainability continues.

Statement from Steve Clemmer, director of energy research at the Union of Concerned Scientists: “Frenzied datacenter growth with little transparency or guardrails puts the public at risk of massive cost increases.” “The administration has also blocked numerous clean energy projects and has escalated the export of liquified natural gas, with both measures raising the price of energy for American households, experts say. Domestic gas prices rose last year and, after a static 2026, are forecast to surge again next year.” (Theguardian.com)

Case Study From the Article

In western Pennsylvania, a shuttered coal plant is set to be resurrected as the largest gas-fired facility in the US in order to service a datacenter campus. The plan for the 3,200-acre Homer City site, about 50 miles east of Pittsburgh, has divided the local community, according to Tom Pike, director of campaigns at the Clean Air Council, a local green group.

“The coal plant was an environmental monstrosity, but it was a pillar of the local economy and some people are nostalgic for that,” Pike said. “But no one wants to live next to a datacenter. The ammonia, and the smell of that, from gas will be worse than the coal plant, and the power generated will be used in service of private profit rather than keep households’ lights on. “There’s no way it won’t impact power prices, either. There is tremendous public concern about this plan.” (Theguardian.com)

My Thoughts…

The continuation of these devastating winter conditions across the United States poses a serious threat to infrastructure and the health and safety of millions of Americans. With the death toll climbing to 83, we might see total loss of life reach the hundreds, if the prisoners in ICE concentration camps are not provided with proper heating and care… that number could be thousands.

The irony of this billionaire technofascist United States government is that it threatens the vast majority of the country. These same people are trying to open so many gas-powered facilities that not only their country but the entire world could face even greater mortality risk than it already does.

For these data centers, they are literally willing to sacrifice the world. Increasing emissions would accelerate desertification and exacerbate extreme weather patterns. It would threaten the global food supply and cause famine, killing billions. That said, many of these facilities are not yet built or operational, or are entirely theoretical; the only step taken is securing funding.

It is also a question whether these facilities can be built on time, given US economic isolation and Chinese controls on critical construction and manufacturing inputs, as well as on materials necessary for the complex technologies that go into these facilities.

At a time the world should be sprinting away from fossil fuels and carbon emissions, the transactional model of geopolitics sees an America obsessed with Oil and resource extraction. These people must be stopped. I am not kidding when I say they will destroy our way of life, America, and the world if this behaviour goes unchecked.

Europe’s stance on closing the Baltic to the Russian shadow fleet is significant. In winter, Russia’s Arctic ports freeze over. This means the Baltic Sea is the primary route for its oil imports and exports during the winter months. The Black Sea port alternatives are not viable for Russia at this time due to drone strikes on critical oil infrastructure and Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian shadow fleet vessels.

This puts Russia in a bind– it also demonstrates unified action by European countries outside of NATO and the EU. This is an important trend, and an evolving one over 2025 and 2026. Starting with the Coalition of the Willing, European countries are demonstrating that they can form effective military alliances without US support. As some degree of US-Russian collusion is undeniable at this point, having these kinds of alliances allows Europe to project power and threaten Russia’s economic power and economic stability without needing US approval or backing for such actions.

The removal of Gen. Zhang Youxia is significant; he has long been regarded as the second most powerful man in China. The state’s narrative, whether true or not, is that he and Xi Jinping were childhood friends. He was elevated to his position by Xi; it is difficult to discern the rationale for his removal. Purges are not unusual in China under Xi, with the stated number of 200,000 individuals removed over his rule so far. Notably, X.J. has failed to fill the empty seats on the military commission, leaving only one member directly under him. This effectively means that X.J. has total control over the PLA and all of its adjacent branches.

This could mean several things: Xi may have faced opposition from Zhang Youxia, or Zhang may have been building his own power structure within the armed forces, which Xi viewed as a threat to his authority.

How this will affect the overall security situation in Taiwan is a wild card. If Xi was unhappy with Zhang’s handling of Taiwan, perhaps his unwillingness to take more direct action could justify his removal.

We might see a rapid escalation around Taiwan; however, I think it is more likely that Xi will take his time and restructure the PLA, with loyalists firmly in place, before any further action toward Taiwan.

That may take time, but when that is done, I am quite sure we will see another major escalation around Taiwan.

The Situation in the DRC suggests that the conflict is one of attrition– the recapture of Uvira by Congolese forces after at withdrawl by M23 suggests it was strategic. More importantly, we are seeing gains by M23 in other areas; the maps from critical threats and ISW suggest that M23 is gaining more than it is losing. They are mobile, and in a war like this, it is not like Ukraine and Russia, where assaulting prepared positions leads to protracted stalemates. This war is mobile, with forces on both sides moving to counterattacks and launch new offensives. The front in this war is massive, and regardless of who is actively controlling Uvira, regional uncertainty has continued to disrupt and impede the Congolese government's critical resource extraction and trade. Neither side is likely to back down, as M23 controls critical resources and can extract and profit from them through its role as Rwanda’s proxy force. The African Union and Qatar negotiations are likely to be another attempt to stabilize an important economic corridor for both African and Gulf countries. The reality is that unless the Rwandan leadership is willing to cede territory and its resources, the battle will continue.

There is little incentive to do so, as Rwanda is already benefiting, and the sitting DRC government appears unable to retake all of that territory, given the nature of the conflict so far. This will continue to disrupt the critical supply of Minerals and Metals Such as Tantalum, Titanium, and Tin. All very important, particularly Tantalu,m which the DRC provides 15% of the global supply.

Continuing the conflict will complicate efforts to address humanitarian concerns, including the ongoing measles epidemic in the DRC.

Tensions between the US and Iran remain, the US suggesting it might strike. Iran is suggesting that it is ready to make the US pay for such aggression. Endorsement from the EU, particularly the designation of the IRGC as a terrorist organization, could serve as a clandestine go-ahead from Europe for US action.

Regardless of the projection of strength, the sitting regime is likely struggling to retain control over the country. Given the high death toll, protests are likely less organized and more sporadic. The 30,000 killed between the 8th and 9th of January is harrowing. This may have prompted Europe to change the designation. The arrest of doctors could be many things, but as a suppression tactic, denying protestors life-saving care is a way to further deter protest activities when injury is likely due to a harsh government response.

Shuffling of media leadership supports an ongoing effort to suppress the true nature of the crackdown and to craft the narrative the regime intends to create. The threat of summary execution of the well over 16,000 in custody could provide a massive boost to that sitting death toll and would be an extreme but not an unexpected way to further deter protests.

At this point, I believe Iran expects a U.S. attack, and I agree with that assessment. The question is: will the United States' alpha strike capability be sufficient?

If it is not sufficient, and Iran can launch an effective counterstrike, the result could be disastrous. I do believe that the assertions that Iran learned from the 12-day war in 2025 are absolutely true. They are acutely aware that the West would like to see them toppled as much as the protestors in the street.

Will the attack come soon? Or will they keep exchanging insults?

In 2026, you never really know– If I were forced to make a guess… Before March, the US will either back off because there are insufficient guarantees that regime change would be successful, or the attack will be greenlit, and the outcome would be very uncertain.

What I am certain of is that US or foreign intervention will not help the people of Iran; the kind of help that Israel and the United States offer will just bring more suffering.

Thank you for reading.

Yesterdays Report