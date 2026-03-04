The Firebrand Report Live 3/4/26 | Africa Spotlight and Middle East War Coverage

Firebrands and new readers alike,

Africa is no longer just a “resource frontier”; it is becoming the operating system for the next phase of great‑power confrontation, supply‑chain warfare, and regime survival politics. From the Sahel to the Horn and the Great Lakes, wars that look local on the surface are increasingly structured around control of minerals, trade corridors, and leverage over Western and Chinese vulnerabilities. If you only see “coups,” “rebels,” and “terrorists,” you will miss the deeper code that is being written into the global economy.

This Africa Spotlight tracks three converging arcs: the militarization of the Sahel as Russia’s Africa Corps digs in around jihadist insurgencies; the slide back toward large‑scale war in Ethiopia, which would redraw risk in the Red Sea and energy lanes; and the transformation of eastern Congo into a live‑fire lab for drone warfare and resource capture. Together, they tell one story: whoever governs African logistics, minerals, and airspace over the next decade will quietly write the rules for everyone else’s industrial strategy.



Let’s get into the news.

If you value this kind of structural, source‑driven analysis, share it with one person who still thinks Africa is “peripheral.” The people paying attention now will be the ones who don’t get blindsided later. Share

A World On Fire | African Spotlight w/ Middle Eastern Wars Coverage

Ethiopia

“Ethiopia Prepares for War Again”

Ethiopia is edging back toward major war in the north, with federal forces and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front re‑arming and repositioning around Tigray barely a year after the Pretoria peace deal was supposed to end the last conflict. Addis Ababa is simultaneously fighting a grinding insurgency by the Oromo Liberation Army across central and western regions, raising the risk that any northern offensive will overstretch the state and re‑open multiple fronts at once.

2025–early 2026 — Federal–TPLF talks stall over demobilization, disputed territories, and the return of displaced Tigrayans, eroding implementation of the Pretoria agreement.

Late January 2026 — Clashes and drone strikes hit Tsemlet and near Enticho as federal and Tigrayan units test each other’s lines in northern Ethiopia.

February 18, 2026 — Tigray interim leader Tadesse Worede warns there is only a “slim chance” for peace, while Tigrayan forces mass artillery and armor near the front.

November 2025–February 2026 — Federal troop redeployments away from Oromia allow the OLA to expand operations, including in Benishangul‑Gumuz and areas closer to Addis Ababa.

“The Ethiopian federal government will likely launch an offensive against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) within the next month to neutralize the TPLF and its role in an emerging…anti‑government coalition.”​

— Critical Threats Project

A renewed Ethiopia–Tigray war would not be a contained replay of 2020–2022; it would land in a more fragile region with a live Sudan war to the west, a militarized Red Sea to the northeast, and a more fragmented Ethiopian political space. If Eritrea deepens support to anti‑Addis coalitions while Gulf actors hedge across the Red Sea, you get a structural scenario where the Horn becomes a continuous conflict corridor linking Sudan, Ethiopia, and Somalia, with direct implications for shipping security, food imports, and refugee flows into Europe. Watch for three triggers: sustained drone strikes deep into Tigray, overt Eritrean deployments near the border, and signs that OLA units are exploiting federal redeployments to close in on key roads around Addis.

Sahel (Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger)

“Africa Corps and the Sahel Regime‑Survival Zone”

The central Sahel is hardening into a Russian‑backed regime‑survival zone, where juntas in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger trade long‑term sovereignty for short‑term protection from jihadist insurgents and domestic opposition. The result is a paradox: more foreign troops on the ground and more extremist violence, especially in Burkina Faso, which is now the epicenter of mass‑fatality attacks in the region.

2022–2023 — Coups in all three states topple civilian or semi‑civilian governments amid rising jihadist attacks and frustration with French‑led security models.

2024–2025 — Russian Wagner‑successor forces (now branded “Africa Corps”) expand their footprint in Mali and begin anchoring security cooperation with Sahel juntas.

September 2025 — Al‑Qaeda‑linked JNIM imposes a blockade on Bamako, hitting fuel convoys along a corridor that carries roughly 60% of Mali’s trade.​

February 2026 — Reports indicate up to 3,500 Russian troops in Mali, with thousands more expected, even as jihadist attacks intensify in Burkina Faso with unprecedented operational coordination.

“Russia is increasing Africa Corps deployments to the Sahel…Mali will reportedly pay $35 million monthly to maintain this quantity of Africa Corps forces.”​

— Critical Threats Africa File

In the Sahel, the mineral war is less about lithium and more about political capital: the juntas are monetizing access, basing rights, and future resource concessions in exchange for regime security, while jihadist groups refine siege warfare against capitals and trade arteries. The long‑term risk is that an “Authoritarian Security Belt” solidifies from Guinea through Burkina, Mali, and Niger into Chad, underwritten by Russian and possibly Gulf funding, functionally decoupled from Western leverage and increasingly hostile to ECOWAS and the AU. If that belt consolidates, sanctions and diplomatic pressure will do less than disruptions to physical trade corridors and financial flows; investors should assume rising volatility around mining concessions, rail projects, and power infrastructure in these states over the next five years.

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

“The Drone War Over Lithium and the M23 Front”

Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has moved into a new phase: a drone‑enabled, resource‑linked conflict where Kinshasa and the Rwanda‑backed M23 are fighting over territory that sits on top of some of the world’s most critical mineral deposits. A recent Congolese offensive killed a senior M23 commander in a drone strike even as rebels threatened strategic hubs in North Kivu and South Kivu, underscoring how airpower and denial are being layered onto a long‑running proxy war.

December 2023 — Disputed national elections in DRC fuel wider political unrest and violence, especially in and around Goma and Kinshasa.

2024–2025 — M23 expands territorial control in North Kivu, culminating in the seizure of Goma and tightening pressure on key roads and mining zones.

2025 — Kinshasa and M23 sign multiple non‑binding ceasefire and monitoring agreements, but implementation stalls and fighting continues.

February 24, 2026 — Congolese forces kill M23 military spokesman Willy Ngoma in a drone strike near Rubaya, while a broader FARDC–Wazalendo offensive pushes on several axes toward Masisi, Rubaya, and Ngungu.​

“The Congolese army (FARDC) killed a senior M23 military leader in a drone strike amid an ongoing offensive against Rwandan‑backed M23 rebels in Masisi district in North Kivu.”​

— Critical Threats Africa File

This is where the mineral war arc becomes explicit: eastern Congo’s cobalt, lithium, and associated minerals sit at the heart of global battery and EV supply chains, and the battle lines increasingly map onto logistics routes connecting mines to Rwandan and Tanzanian export corridors. If Kinshasa leans further into drone warfare while Rwanda doubles down on deniable deployments, the most likely scenario is not a clear victory but a “permanent war economy” where armed actors, foreign military partners, and political elites arbitrage insecurity into contracts and concessions. Expect periodic shock events—attacks on Goma, strikes near major mines, or sabotage against cross‑border infrastructure—to ripple straight into price and risk models for Western and Chinese manufacturers.

Sudan & the Chad Frontier

“Sudan’s Civil War and the Chad Border Lock”

Sudan’s civil war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is approaching its third year, with western Sudan and the Chad border now central to both humanitarian collapse and military logistics. Chad’s recent decision to close its border after RSF units attacked Chadian forces is a rare case of a neighbor directly contesting RSF’s cross‑border maneuver room and supply lines.

April 2023 — Full‑scale war erupts between SAF and RSF, rapidly displacing millions and destabilizing Khartoum and Darfur.

2024–2025 — RSF consolidates control over most of Darfur and western supply lines, leveraging support from external backers in the Gulf.

Late 2025 — RSF intensifies operations around Tine, a critical town on the Sudan–Chad border, using it as a staging point for operations and logistics.​

Early 2026 — RSF attacks a Chadian base near Tine, killing Chadian soldiers; Chad responds by closing the border and counter‑attacking RSF positions.​

“Chad closed its border with Sudan following a Rapid Support Forces (RSF) attack on Chadian forces in Chad, threatening key RSF supply lines amid increased disruptions to other RSF supply lines and advances by the Sudanese Armed Forces.”​

— Critical Threats Africa File

The structural story here is not just Sudan’s fragmentation; it is the emergence of a contested logistics spine that runs from Port Sudan through Darfur into Chad, Niger, and Libya. If SAF continues to gain ground in central Sudan while RSF’s western supply chains are squeezed by Chad and targeted by drone strikes, we could see a partial reversal of RSF advances—but at the cost of further weaponizing cross‑border politics and pulling Chad, Libya, and possibly CAR deeper into the war economy. For investors, aid agencies, and policymakers, this axis is a live test of whether border closures and targeted strikes can actually degrade a paramilitary business model built on gold, migration control, and external patronage.

Burkina Faso

“Unprecedented Jihadist Coordination and the Junta’s Bet”

Burkina Faso has become the Sahel’s most acute jihadist battlefield, with militias showing “unprecedented coordination” across attacks even as the ruling junta centralizes power and pushes out Western partners. The country now combines the worst of all worlds: mass‑fatality raids, shrinking state control, and a leadership that is trading strategic flexibility for ideological alignment with fellow juntas and extra‑regional backers.

2022 — Captain Ibrahim Traoré seizes power in a coup, citing failure to contain jihadist violence.

2023–2024 — Government expels French forces, limits Western engagement, and pivots toward Russia and fellow Sahel juntas for security cooperation.

2025 — JNIM and other groups conduct repeated mass‑fatality attacks in northern and eastern Burkina, including multiple strikes on Djibo and surrounding areas.

February 2026 — Analysts and officials warn of unprecedented coordination in a new wave of attacks, suggesting improved jihadist command and control across regions.

“Burkina Faso—not Mali—is the Sahel’s epicenter of extremist violence as President Traoré restricts dissent and consolidates power.”​

— Atlantic Council AfricaSource

From a structural perspective, Burkina Faso is the stress‑test for the entire Sahel junta model: if an authoritarian, Russia‑aligned regime cannot deliver basic security despite full control over the state and security forces, the model’s legitimacy collapses and the only remaining tools are repression and propaganda. For outside actors, that means fewer levers short of outright embargoes, and for local populations it means living inside overlapping systems of coercion: jihadists enforcing parallel rule in the countryside and a paranoid junta policing cities and information space. The medium‑term risk is that this configuration spills further south into coastal West Africa, creating a continuous insecurity belt that directly threatens ports, pipelines, and undersea cables.

[Subscribe Free] [Go Paid — Support Independent Intelligence]

Iran

From Shadow War to Open Theater

Iran has shifted from shadow confrontation into open theater, taking coordinated U.S.-Israeli strikes on its territory while launching retaliatory attacks that disrupt Gulf energy and air corridors. The regime, under intense internal strain and facing reports of leadership decapitation at the top, is trying to drive regional costs high enough that Gulf states and major importers pressure Washington toward an off-ramp.

2024–2025 — Tehran accelerates regional proxy activity and missile deployments while talks over its nuclear program stall, prompting repeated U.S. and Israeli warnings about red lines.

Feb. 28, 2026 — Combined U.S.-Israeli strikes hit Iranian nuclear, air defense and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targets, triggering air-raid sirens and explosions in Tehran and other major cities.

Feb. 28–March 2, 2026 — Iran fires ballistic and cruise missiles at U.S., Israeli and allied assets across the region and claims attacks on tankers and energy infrastructure near the Strait of Hormuz.

Late February–early March 2026 — Airspace closures and missile threats force major hubs in Doha and Dubai to suspend or reroute flights, rapidly exposing how the confrontation can hit global logistics and commercial aviation.





January–February 2026 — President Donald Trump publicly warns Iran that “bad things” will happen without a “meaningful deal,” effectively setting a short deadline as U.S. forces surge into the region.

“Iran is attempting to disrupt international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz as part of a broader effort to impose a cost on the Gulf states.”

— Critical Threats / ISW Iran Update​

From a structural perspective, Iran is stress‑testing the limits of coercive leverage over chokepoints: it is weaponizing energy flows, shipping lanes, and airspace to turn Gulf business and political elites into de-escalation advocates while trying to preserve regime survival. If the confrontation further degrades Iran’s command structure or pushes the system toward internal fragmentation, Tehran may calculate that there is little additional downside in threatening more durable disruptions at Hormuz — a move that would be economically suicidal at home but systemically dangerous for global energy markets, shipping insurance, and aviation routes.

Afghanistan–Pakistan

From Proxy Friction to Declared War

Tensions along the Afghanistan–Pakistan frontier have erupted into what Islamabad is now calling “open war,” after years of disputes over Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan sanctuaries and cross-border attacks. Pakistani air and drone strikes are now hitting targets not only in border provinces but also in and around Kabul, while Taliban forces retaliate with fire on Pakistani positions along the Durand Line. The crisis marks the most serious interstate confrontation between the neighbors since the Taliban’s 2021 takeover, collapsing the fiction that this was only a proxy problem.

October 2025 — Pakistan launches airstrikes on Taliban-held areas near Kabul and Kandahar, saying it is targeting TTP leadership; the Taliban respond with artillery, drones and assaults on Pakistani border posts.​

Late 2025 — Islamabad shuts major crossings, including Torkham and Chaman, stranding traders and refugees and reinforcing the frontier with additional troops, armor and surveillance.​

Feb. 21, 2026 — Pakistan announces “intelligence-based, selective operations” against several TTP and Islamic State-linked camps along the border after a surge of attacks inside Pakistan.​

Feb. 27, 2026 — Senior Pakistani officials declare their “patience has now run out” as airstrikes hit military targets in and near Kabul; Taliban authorities claim civilian casualties and say they have captured Pakistani soldiers.​

“Our patience has now run out… this is now open war.”

— Senior Pakistani official, quoted in The Guardian​

Structurally, the frontier has shifted from a deniable militant buffer to a sovereignty crisis: Pakistan is signaling it will not tolerate a de facto TTP sanctuary on Afghan soil, while the Taliban frames Pakistani strikes as violations of Afghan independence and proof of Islamabad’s alignment with Western security agendas. If this configuration persists, the border is likely to harden into a semi‑permanent conflict zone that disrupts regional trade routes, accelerates refugee flows, and pushes both sides deeper into patronage networks — from China and Gulf states to rival jihadist actors — locking the Afghanistan–Pakistan theater into the wider war architecture now stretching from Iran to the Indian Ocean.

Thank You for Reading

—> Follow The Firebrand Project on other Social Media and make donations

https://linktr.ee/firebrandproject The Firebrand Report is now streaming on Banner and Backbone Media

Sources and Further Reading

Critical Threats Project and Institute for the Study of War, “Iran Update Evening Special Report: March 2, 2026,” March 2, 2026,

https://www.criticalthreats.org/analysis/iran-update-evening-special-report-march-2-2026.

ReliefWeb, “Iran, Islamic Republic of – Complex Emergency 2026 (DREF Operation MDRIR018),” Feb. 28, 2026,

https://reliefweb.int/report/iran-islamic-republic/iran-islamic-republic-complex-emergency-2026-dref-operation-mdrir018.

​UN News, “Middle East live: Fourth day of escalating conflict between US, Israel and Iran,” March 2, 2026,

https://news.un.org/en/story/2026/03/1167070.

Center for Strategic and International Studies, “The Regional Reverberations of the U.S. and Israeli Strikes on Iran,” Jan. 2, 2026,

https://www.csis.org/analysis/regional-reverberations-us-and-israeli-strikes-iran.

​Reuters, “Tehran warns of regional conflict if US attacks Iran,” Feb. 1, 2026,

https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/tehran-warns-regional-conflict-if-us-attacks-iran-2026-02-01/.

​Reuters, “Trump presses Iran to make ‘meaningful’ deal, appears to set 10-day deadline,” Feb. 19, 2026,

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/russia-warns-escalating-iran-tensions-amid-us-military-build-up-2026-02-19/.

Middle East Council on Global Affairs, “Iran’s Regional Gamble and Its Implications for the Future of Gulf Security,” March 2, 2026,

https://mecouncil.org/blog_posts/irans-regional-gamble-and-its-implications-for-the-future-of-gulf-security/.

Security Council Report, “Emergency Meeting on the Military Escalation in the Middle East,” Feb. 27, 2026,

https://www.securitycouncilreport.org/whatsinblue/2026/02/emergency-meeting-on-the-military-escalation-in-the-middle-east.php.

The Guardian, “‘Our patience has now run out’: Pakistan declares ‘open war’ against Afghanistan after cross-border attack,” live coverage, Feb. 27, 2026,

https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2026/feb/27/pakistan-afghanistan-taliban-war-cross-border-kabul-latest-news-updates.

The Guardian, “Pakistan strikes militant hideouts on Afghan border after surge in attacks,” Feb. 21, 2026,

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/feb/21/pakistan-strikes-militant-hideouts-on-afghan-border-after-surge-in-attacks.

Robert Lansing Institute, “Afghanistan–Pakistan Border Clashes, 2025,” Oct. 19, 2025,

https://lansinginstitute.org/2025/10/20/afghanistan-pakistan-border-clashes-2025/.

International Crisis Group. “Seven Peace and Security Priorities for Africa in 2026.” International Crisis Group, 9 Feb. 2026.​

https://www.crisisgroup.org/brf/africa/b209-seven-peace-and-security-priorities-africa-2026

Critical Threats Project. “DRC Offensive Kills M23 Leader; Russia Reinforces Sahel: Africa File.” Critical Threats, 26 Feb. 2026.​

https://www.criticalthreats.org/analysis/drc-fardc-m23-russia-wagner-mali-burkina-niger-rsf-chad-sudan-fgs-somalia-ghana-aes-eco

International Crisis Group. “Sahel – Watch List and Analysis Hub.” International Crisis Group, 2024–2025.

https://www.crisisgroup.org/africa/sahel

Critical Threats Project. “Ethiopia Prepares For War: Africa File Special Edition.” Critical Threats, 24 Feb. 2026.​

https://www.criticalthreats.org/analysis/ethiopia-tigray-war-tplf-eritrea-sudan-red-sea-africa-file

“Ethiopia Situation Update (5 March 2025).” ReliefWeb, 28 Mar. 2025.​

https://reliefweb.int/report/ethiopia/ethiopia-situation-update-5-march-2025

International Crisis Group. “Democratic Republic of Congo – Conflict Tracker.” International Crisis Group, 2025.



https://www.crisisgroup.org/africa/great-lakes/democratic-republic-congo

“Conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo.” Council on Foreign Relations, 17 Feb. 2026.​

https://www.cfr.org/global-conflict-tracker/conflict/violence-democratic-republic-congo

“Islamist Militants Show ‘Unprecedented Coordination’ in Burkina Faso Attacks.” Reuters, 19 Feb. 2026.​

https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/islamist-militants-show-unprecedented-coordination-burkina-faso-attacks-2026-02-19/

“The Sahel’s Most Acute Crisis Is Unfolding in Burkina Faso.” Atlantic Council, 22 Feb. 2026.​

https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/africasource/the-sahels-most-acute-crisis-is-unfolding-in-burkina-faso/

“Tigray, in Northern Ethiopia, Is Facing the Threat of Another War.” Le Monde, 24 Feb. 2026.​

https://www.lemonde.fr/en/le-monde-africa/article/2026/02/25/tigray-in-northern-ethiopia-is-facing-the-threat-of-another-war_6757749_124.html

“Sudan: Conflict and Humanitarian Situation Briefs, 2024–2025.” ReliefWeb, 2024–2025.​

https://reliefweb.int/updates?search=Sudan%20conflict%202024%202025

Other Iran Updates

Thank you NeuroDivergent Hodgepodge, Samantha Paige (she/they), Hippie Dippie Shellie!, John Y, Susan Kain, and many others for tuning into my live video with Banner & Backbone Media! Join me for my next live video in the app.