The Firebrand Report Live 2/29/26: Where Geopolitics Meets the Epstein Files...and a brief Update on Iranian-US situation

Today was something different; I decided to look into the Epstein files. What I have found is what appears to be a meeting between Epstein, Ehud Barak, Vitaly Churkin, and Tom Barrack.

I discuss all of my findings with you in the livestream, sharing what my research yielded, the questions I still have, and how you can help!

Below is a keyword guide as well as an outline of the mystery that we are facing, and solving it could tell us so much about the plans Epstein had for his next sex trafficking paradise, how he manipulated the UN, the Israeli-Russian connection, and so much more!

This is where Geopolitics and Epstein collide! You can help solve this mystery by using this guide to locate evidence within the Epstein file database!

Help me answer the questions below by using the terms in italics by copy pasting them into the search bar.

If you find something, which you will, download it as a .pdf file, then send over the info that could help us put the puzzle together to me at Firebrandproject@proton.me

Open Source Key Word Searches

The Questions we are trying to answer:

What was discussed at the meeting between JE, Tom Barrack, Ehud Barak, and Vitaly Churkin? Look for further context in the meeting planning or follow-up emails. Determine what Barrack was doing prior, and who is the “Favorite Saudi.” Is it documented what each individual did after the meeting? Where did they go after?

Who did Epstein choose to build Great St. James? Establish whether or not the contract w/ Howerton was approved. What other companies/ architecture firms were bidding on the contract? Who did Epstein buy the Island from? Is there more correspondence between Lesley Groff and Dianne Nielson?



The Meeting on 8/29/16 Timeline

The Meeting and the Contract for Great St. James

?08/27/16? Tom Barrack meets w/ Saudi Rep Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al Faisal?

08/28/16 Barrack sends contact Card with Howerton Contact.

08/29/16 Churkin, Barak, Barrack, and JE have lunch.

08/31/16 Probably Groff to Epstein... still waiting.

9/1/16 Groff to Epstein Confirms Skype w/ Tinson to JE

9/2/16 Skype Call w/ Jim Tinson, CEO of Hart Howard

9/16/16 Groff follows up on behalf of JE with Hart Howerton

Communication from Jim Tinson-- Confirms contract is for ‘Great’ St James.

Names too look for…

Terje / Terje Rod-Larsen

Norwegian diplomat and former president of the International Peace Institute

Tom Barrack

Colony Capital

Provided Contact for David Howerton to Epstein

Hart Howerton (Architecture Firm in San Francisco)

Owned by David Howerton

Jim Tinson, CEO of Hart Howerton

Dianne Nielson, Executive Assistant at Hart Howerton

Great St. James

Purchased from Christian Kjaer on Jan 18th, 2016

Darren K Indyke

Epstein’s Lawyer?

Lesley Groff

Epsteins Assistant

Handling communications with Hart Howerton

Merwin dela cruz

Changed Epstein Apartment Codes

Received ‘Refrigerator Training’

Received instructions from Groff

Fabrice Bourg

Sent drone footage of ‘Epstein’s Islands.’

Other Names

Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al Faisal

Thorbjørn Jagland, Norwegian diplomat

Umirzak Shukeyev, Kazakh politician

Pout Christian Tage Kjaer

Kevin F. D’Arnour

Richard Kahn

Thank you for reading and happy hunting, I cannot wait to see what we find!

Even if you can't become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

