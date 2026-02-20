The Firebrand Report Live 2/29/26: Where Geopolitics Meets the Epstein Files...and a brief Update on Iranian-US situation

For $6 a month, you can support transparent worldwide pro-democracy reporting. Help keep the Firebrand Project Burning throughout 2026.
Firebrands and new readers alike,
Today was something different; I decided to look into the Epstein files. What I have found is what appears to be a meeting between Epstein, Ehud Barak, Vitaly Churkin, and Tom Barrack.
I discuss all of my findings with you in the livestream, sharing what my research yielded, the questions I still have, and how you can help!
Below is a keyword guide as well as an outline of the mystery that we are facing, and solving it could tell us so much about the plans Epstein had for his next sex trafficking paradise, how he manipulated the UN, the Israeli-Russian connection, and so much more!
This is where Geopolitics and Epstein collide! You can help solve this mystery by using this guide to locate evidence within the Epstein file database!
Help me answer the questions below by using the terms in italics by copy pasting them into the search bar.
If you find something, which you will, download it as a .pdf file, then send over the info that could help us put the puzzle together to me at Firebrandproject@proton.me
Open Source Key Word Searches
The Questions we are trying to answer:
What was discussed at the meeting between JE, Tom Barrack, Ehud Barak, and Vitaly Churkin?
Look for further context in the meeting planning or follow-up emails.
Determine what Barrack was doing prior, and who is the “Favorite Saudi.”
Is it documented what each individual did after the meeting? Where did they go after?
Who did Epstein choose to build Great St. James?
Establish whether or not the contract w/ Howerton was approved.
What other companies/ architecture firms were bidding on the contract?
Who did Epstein buy the Island from?
Is there more correspondence between Lesley Groff and Dianne Nielson?
The Meeting on 8/29/16 Timeline
The Meeting and the Contract for Great St. James
?08/27/16? Tom Barrack meets w/ Saudi Rep Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al Faisal?
08/28/16 Barrack sends contact Card with Howerton Contact.
08/29/16 Churkin, Barak, Barrack, and JE have lunch.
08/31/16 Probably Groff to Epstein... still waiting.
9/1/16 Groff to Epstein Confirms Skype w/ Tinson to JE
9/2/16 Skype Call w/ Jim Tinson, CEO of Hart Howard
9/16/16 Groff follows up on behalf of JE with Hart Howerton
Communication from Jim Tinson-- Confirms contract is for ‘Great’ St James.
Names too look for…
Terje / Terje Rod-Larsen
Norwegian diplomat and former president of the International Peace Institute
Tom Barrack
Colony Capital
Provided Contact for David Howerton to Epstein
Hart Howerton (Architecture Firm in San Francisco)
Owned by David Howerton
Jim Tinson, CEO of Hart Howerton
Dianne Nielson, Executive Assistant at Hart Howerton
Great St. James
Purchased from Christian Kjaer on Jan 18th, 2016
Darren K Indyke
Epstein’s Lawyer?
Lesley Groff
Epsteins Assistant
Handling communications with Hart Howerton
Merwin dela cruz
Changed Epstein Apartment Codes
Received ‘Refrigerator Training’
Received instructions from Groff
Fabrice Bourg
Sent drone footage of ‘Epstein’s Islands.’
Other Names
Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al Faisal
Thorbjørn Jagland, Norwegian diplomat
Umirzak Shukeyev, Kazakh politician
Pout Christian Tage Kjaer
Kevin F. D’Arnour
Richard Kahn
Thank you for reading and happy hunting, I cannot wait to see what we find!
