The Firebrand Report Live 2/26/26: Asia & Indo-Pacific Spotlight — Rehearsal, Purge, and Pivot

The Indo‑Pacific is now moving on three linked tracks: Beijing’s rehearsal cycles around Taiwan, Washington’s containment and energy‑bloc architecture, and a ring of regional states hedging between confrontation and managed friction. Hainan and the Bashi Channel host the rehearsal, but the real leverage sits with PLA planners, U.S. alliance managers, and governments deciding whether they want war, coercion, or just enough crisis to extract guarantees.

What connects these arcs is an operating system under construction. Reuters and ISW show China flying masked WZ‑7 drones over the South China Sea and near Taiwan while Coast Guard and “maritime militia” grind away at Kinmen and Pratas, even as Xi’s purge hollows out the Rocket Force and senior command. At the same time, the Trump administration is building an Indo‑Pacific energy‑security bloc anchored in Tokyo, while Japan, the Philippines, and the United States rehearse anti‑submarine and surface-warfare in the Bashi Channel, through which the PLA must reach the Pacific.

Let’s get into the news.

A World on Fire— Asia & Indo-Pacific Spotlight

TAIWAN

Masked Drones and Gray‑Zone Pressure Turn the Strait into a Permanent Rehearsal

A large PLA WZ‑7 “Soaring Dragon” reconnaissance drone operating from Hainan has been running regular circuits over the South China Sea and near Taiwan while digitally disguising itself as a civilian or foreign military aircraft, using spoofed identifiers that at times make it appear as a Belarusian Il‑62 in public flight data. Reuters and U.S. News note that its routes cross key naval choke points south of Hainan and intersect “numerous military points of interest” around Taipei and along Taiwan’s southern shoreline—patterns that look like deliberate rehearsals for confrontation, not generic maritime reconnaissance.

ISW’s China–Taiwan updates map the surrounding gray‑zone pressure: multiple China Coast Guard incursions around Taiwan’s Kinmen Islands and Pratas Island, increased “maritime militia” presence in contested waters, and one January sortie assessed as the first confirmed PLA intrusion into Taiwan’s sovereign airspace rather than just its ADIZ, setting a new threshold. This is not episodic harassment; it’s an attempt to normalize daily violations of sovereignty and test Taipei’s tolerance for pressure.

Late 2025–February 2026, South China Sea: PLA WZ‑7 drone conducts regular flights from Hainan, at times appearing as foreign or civilian aircraft due to spoofed transponder identifiers.

February 2026, near Taiwan: Flight paths intersect multiple “military points of interest” around Taipei and along Taiwan’s southern shoreline, consistent with targeting and route rehearsal.

January 2026, Kinmen and Pratas: China Coast Guard patrols and incursions increase around Taiwan’s outlying islands, accompanied by more “maritime militia” activity.

January 2026, Taiwan airspace: ISW assesses a PLA flight as the first confirmed incursion into Taiwan’s sovereign airspace, not merely its ADIZ—crossing a legal and military line.

“A large Chinese military drone has conducted regular flights over the South China Sea in recent months while disguising its identity, with routes suggesting a rehearsal for an operation over Taiwan.” — Reuters, How China is masking drone flights in potential Taiwan rehearsal, February 26, 2026

China is scripting a fog‑of‑war opening to any Taiwan crisis: spoofed drones, constant airspace probes, and low‑grade maritime harassment that erode Taiwan’s decision‑making and normalize daily sovereignty violations. The strategic question is whether Taipei and Washington treat this as background noise or as the live rehearsal for a blockade and cable‑cut scenario—and respond by hardening undersea cables, Bashi Channel surveillance, and tri‑lateral drills built around these exact flight corridors.

CHINA INTERNAL

Xi’s Rocket Force Purge Trades Readiness for Political Control

The PLA that is rehearsing around Taiwan is being hollowed out from the top. Over the past two years, Xi Jinping has removed China’s defense minister and senior officers from the Rocket Force, logistics, and equipment departments as part of a sweeping anti‑corruption campaign, targeting those linked to missile procurement and promotions. A recent Reuters summary of a study concludes that this purge has “taken a toll on command and readiness,” disrupting chains of command, delaying procurement, and creating a climate of fear in some of the PLA’s most sensitive units.

In a rare address, Xi described the past year as “unusual and extraordinary,” emphasizing intensified political education and anti‑corruption as core tasks, while ISW’s Taiwan updates track expanded PLA deployments and exercises around Taiwan and the broader Indo‑Pacific. The result is a force asked to do more with less institutional memory and more political scrutiny—precisely when miscalculation risk is rising.

2023–2025, Beijing: Xi removes the defense minister and senior commanders in the Rocket Force and equipment systems over corruption allegations related to missile procurement and promotions.

February 24, 2026, Beijing: Study finds the purge has degraded command and readiness, disrupting leadership continuity and slowing procurement in key units.

2025–2026, Taiwan theater: PLA deployments and exercises around Taiwan increase, including more frequent air and maritime activities in the Strait of Taiwan and the South China Sea.

“China’s sweeping military purge has taken a toll on command and readiness, according to a new study… removing senior officers from some of its most sensitive units, including the Rocket Force.” — Reuters, China military purge taking toll on command and readiness, study finds, February 24, 2026

Xi is betting that political loyalty and centralized control over nuclear and missile forces matter more than institutional competence when a crisis hits. For everyone else, that creates a dual‑risk environment: a PLA that is more accident‑prone in daily gray‑zone operations and more likely to execute risky orders—like cutting undersea cables or closing airspace—without meaningful internal resistance. That’s a dangerous mix in an already crowded Indo‑Pacific battlespace.

ENERGY & ALLIANCE ARCHITECTURE

Tokyo’s Energy Summit Builds the Economic Spine of a Maritime Bloc

The Trump administration is building an economic spine under its Indo‑Pacific security posture. On March 14–15, the “National Energy Dominance Council,” led by President Donald Trump, will co‑host the first Indo‑Pacific Energy Security Ministerial and Business Forum in Tokyo with the Japanese government. Reuters reports that U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin will lead the U.S. delegation, alongside business leaders from energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, and finance, with nearly a dozen Indo‑Pacific countries expected to attend.

Tokyo has already warned Washington that cutting off Russian LNG entirely is not feasible in the short term without destabilizing Japan’s energy system, underscoring the tension between sanctions and security. The summit is designed to turn that dilemma into leverage—using LNG contracts, critical‑minerals deals, and port and grid investments to bind regional economies into an energy‑security bloc aligned with Washington and Tokyo.

February 22, Tokyo: U.S. embassy announces the Indo‑Pacific Energy Security Ministerial and Business Forum for March 14–15, co‑hosted by the National Energy Dominance Council and the Japanese government.

February 22, Washington/Tokyo: U.S. delegation announced: Interior Secretary Burgum (chair), Energy Secretary Wright, and EPA Administrator Zeldin, plus major private‑sector actors.

February 2026, Indo‑Pacific capitals: Nearly a dozen Indo‑Pacific nations are invited, framing energy security as a regional, not bilateral, challenge.

“The ‘National Energy Dominance Council’ led by U.S. President Donald Trump will host the first Indo-Pacific Energy Security Ministerial and Business Forum in Tokyo on March 14 and 15.” — Reuters, Trump says Indo-Pacific energy meeting to be held in Tokyo in March, February 22, 2026

The Tokyo summit is the economic counterpart to the Bashi Channel drills and South China Sea patrols. By stitching LNG, critical minerals projects, and infrastructure finance into a coherent architecture, Washington and Tokyo are building a maritime “energy‑NATO” that makes Japan, Southeast Asia, and South Asia structurally dependent on U.S.‑aligned routes and capital. In that world, a Taiwan blockade or South China Sea closure isn’t just a military event—it’s an attack on a deliberately engineered energy and financial network.

SOUTH CHINA SEA

Patrols and Optics: Beijing’s Readiness vs Manila’s Assertive Transparency

China’s Southern Theater Command has intensified naval and air patrols across the South China Sea, explicitly criticizing the Philippines for “inciting tensions” by bringing in “countries outside the region” for bilateral air patrols. Beijing has pledged to maintain a “high state of readiness” to defend its claimed territorial sovereignty and maritime rights, framing constant patrols as a defensive necessity rather than offensive normalization.

Manila, meanwhile, has embraced what officials call “assertive transparency”: publicizing Coast Guard encounters and collisions, inviting external patrol partners, and framing clashes as tests of sovereignty rather than isolated incidents. While this newsletter’s citations stay Tier‑1, that narrative is visible in the footage and diplomatic messaging coming out of Manila.

February 7, South China Sea: The Southern Theater Command announced naval and air patrols from Monday to Friday in disputed waters, accusing the Philippines of stoking tensions by involving outside countries in air patrols.

February 7, Beijing: Command states Chinese forces will maintain a “high state of readiness” to defend China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights.

“From Monday to Friday, China carried out naval and air patrols in the South China Sea… accusing the Philippines of trying to stir up tensions by bringing in countries outside the region for ‘bilateral air patrols’.” — Reuters, China conducts naval, air patrols around disputed South China Sea, February 7, 2026

The South China Sea has become an information and alliance stage as much as a maritime one. Beijing is trying to normalize constant patrols and an expansive legal narrative; the Philippines is internationalizing each clash to lock in support from Japan, the United States, and others. As joint patrols and exercises expand, a single collision or casualty can now cascade into a multi‑flag crisis, not just a bilateral argument at sea.

BASHI CHANNEL: JAPAN–PHILIPPINES–US

Tri‑Lateral Naval Drills Turn a Gap into Coalition Water

The same corridors that PLA drones and patrol aircraft use to reach the western Pacific are being rehearsed by a tri‑lateral coalition. Japan’s Kyodo News reports that the Philippines, Japan, and the United States have just concluded a four‑day naval drill near the Bashi Channel between the Philippines and Taiwan, focusing on anti‑submarine warfare, surface warfare, and search‑and‑rescue. The exercises were explicitly framed as efforts to improve interoperability amid rising security challenges.

Those drill boxes overlap with the corridors used by the Hainan‑based WZ‑7 and other PLA aircraft, effectively turning a geographic vulnerability into coalition‑defended water where both sides are now rehearsing on the same routes.

February 26, near Bashi Channel: Philippines, Japan, and the United States conclude a four‑day naval drill near the strait between the Philippines and Taiwan, including ASW, surface, and SAR training.

February 26, capitals: Officials describe the drills as aimed at enhancing interoperability among the three navies amid growing regional security challenges.

“The Philippines, Japan and the United States on Thursday concluded a four-day naval drill near the Bashi Channel between the Philippines and Taiwan.” — Kyodo News, Philippines, Japan, U.S. hold joint drill in waters near Taiwan, February 26, 2026

These Bashi Channel drills turn the gap between Taiwan and the Philippines into a functional front line. By rehearsing anti‑submarine warfare, surface interdiction, and rescue in this narrow corridor, the U.S.–Japan–Philippines triad is practicing the precise missions a Taiwan blockade or cable‑cut crisis would require. The strategic effect is to raise the cost of any Chinese attempt to localize a conflict—but it also ensures that any misstep here risks immediate multi‑state escalation.

KOREAN PENINSULA

Drills, Inflation, and the Incentive for a North Korean Signal

While attention is fixed south, the Korean Peninsula is sliding into another high‑risk cycle. U.S. and South Korean forces will begin large‑scale joint drills on March 9, continuing a spring exercise pattern that Pyongyang consistently portrays as an invasion rehearsal.

At the same time, internal market data compiled in regional digests show sharp price spikes across North Korea. Reports based on defector‑run sources indicate that mid‑February rice prices in Pyongyang hit roughly 19,600 won/kg—up nearly 30 percent in two weeks—corn prices jumped around 87 percent to 7,300 won/kg, and fuel prices climbed more than 20 percent, driven by tightened trade controls and crackdowns on border smuggling that restrict foreign currency and supplies.

March 9, Korean Peninsula: U.S. and South Korea scheduled to begin large‑scale joint drills, extending long‑running spring exercise cycles.

February 15, Pyongyang: Market data show rice at approximately 19,600 won/kg (up nearly 30 percent in two weeks), corn at 7,300 won/kg (up 87 percent), and fuel up more than 20 percent, linked to border and smuggling crackdowns.

“Rice hit 19,600 won per kilogram in Pyongyang on Feb. 15, up nearly 30% in two weeks, while corn jumped 87% to 7,300 won… the report warned prices will keep climbing if controls persist.” — Asia regional briefing summarizing Daily NK market data, February 26, 2026

Economic stress plus high‑visibility drills has a familiar output in North Korea: missile launches, satellite tests, cyber operations, or localized clashes calibrated to demand attention and justify internal repression. In an Indo‑Pacific already defined by Taiwan rehearsals and South China Sea confrontations, any Korean “signal” in March threatens to pull finite U.S. attention and assets into a third live crisis vector.

