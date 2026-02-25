©️Shane Yirak, 2026

The Atlantic order that existed four years ago today—when Russia invaded Ukraine—is dead. Today’s evidence reveals not alliance drift but active system separation: Europe is mobilizing €500 billion in defense eurobonds to build strategic autonomy, America is constructing Pentagon-managed mineral trade blocs that exclude traditional allies, and Hungary is blocking Ukraine aid on the war’s anniversary as a functional Russian proxy. This is the Atlantic Fracture accelerating into institutional separation—two rival systems under construction, each treating the other as a competitor rather than a partner.

The pattern is structural, not rhetorical. Europe recognizes that American security guarantees are void and is building the financial architecture for military independence. The United States is leveraging tariff chaos and AI-driven trade mechanisms to establish mercantile dominance. Shared institutions are failing under coordinated pressure from embedded hostile actors and unilateral American withdrawal.

My job is to give you the structure. Your job is to decide what you’re going to do with it.

A World on Fire — EU/North America Spotlight

EUROPE

Fourth Anniversary Memorial—Solidarity Without America

Today marks four years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a war that has killed hundreds of thousands and permanently reshaped European security[7]. Europe assembled in Kyiv to mark the anniversary, while the Trump administration pursued separate bilateral negotiations with Russia, signaling divergence in strategic priorities[8]

February 24, Kyiv: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the nation, stating Putin has failed to break Ukraine’s spirit or achieve his objectives[9]

February 24, Kyiv: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attended memorial ceremonies alongside officials from France, Germany, and Poland[9][10].

February 24, Brussels: NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte declared NATO’s unwavering support for Ukraine’s resistance and courage[11]

February 24, multiple capitals: G7 issued a joint statement reaffirming support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity, while the U.S. conducted separate Russia talks throughout the week[12][13]

“Putin has not met his objectives. He has failed to break the spirit of the Ukrainian people. He has not triumphed in this war. We have safeguarded Ukraine, and we will exert every effort to attain peace and deliver justice.”[9] “We remember today—and every day—what Ukraine has endured; but while we pay tribute to those lost and those suffering, we also stand in hope, inspired by four years of unbroken resistance and unwavering courage.”[11]

The war has resulted in hundreds of thousands of military casualties on both sides, marking it as Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War II[9]. Russian strikes killed tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians through sustained missile and drone campaigns[9]. On the anniversary itself, Russian drones hit Zaporizhzhya[14]. The divergence is structural: Europe treats Ukraine as an existential security issue; America treats it as a negotiable transaction.

Hungary Blocks Ukraine Aid—Russian Proxy Within EU Structures

Hungary blocked European funding for Ukraine on February 24, the fourth anniversary of Russia’s invasion, constraining Ukraine’s ability to fund its military and weakening its negotiating position in U.S.-Russia talks[3]. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has consistently used veto power to obstruct aid packages for Kyiv.

February 24, Brussels: Hungary vetoed the European funding mechanism for Ukraine’s military support[3]

February 24, Brussels: European Commission announced it will submit a legal proposal for a permanent Russian oil ban on April 15 —three days after Hungary’s parliamentary election[15] February 2026, pattern analysis: Orbán’s veto timing coordinates with Russian strategic objectives by degrading Ukraine’s financial resilience during active negotiations

“Hungary’s veto over European funding could constrain Ukraine’s ability to fund its army and weaken its hand in U.S. talks with Russia over the war.”[3] “The European Commission will submit a legal proposal to permanently ban Russian oil imports on April 15—three days after Hungary’s parliamentary election.”[15]

Orbán’s veto pattern reveals Hungary as a functional Russian proxy within EU decision-making. By blocking Ukraine aid on the war’s anniversary, Hungary is not obstructing policy—it is coordinating with Russian objectives. The EU’s post-election timing for the Russian oil ban indicates institutional recognition: Brussels is now explicitly scheduling major sanctions to circumvent Hungary’s predictable obstruction. This is evidence that the EU recognizes Hungary as a hostile actor within its own structures.

€500 Billion Defense Eurobonds—German Resistance Ending

Europe is advancing toward establishing a trillion-euro eurobond market to fund rapid defense buildup, with initial proposals targeting €500 billion over the next decade[1][16]. The plan involves a €150 billion Security Action for Europe (SAFE) facility for centralized defense funding and capital increase at the European Investment Bank, enabling deployment of up to €150 billion for EU defense supply chains[16].

February 23, Brussels: Reuters analysis revealed Europe can tap €500 billion through a combination of EIB capital increase, SAFE facility, and national fiscal flexibility under the Maastricht escape clause[1]

“The region can no longer rely on the US. So it needs its own satellite communications, air defences, a homegrown nuclear umbrella for Europe and more research spending.”[1] “Combining new defense-related issuance with existing joint borrowing programs (including approximately €650 billion from the coronavirus era and €95 billion for Ukraine), Europe is on track to establish a eurobond market exceeding €1 trillion.”[16]

The scale of this fiscal mobilization is unprecedented in EU history. This represents the formalization of strategic autonomy—Europe is building a financial architecture to sustain military independence from the United States, including satellite communications, air defense, nuclear umbrella, and defense industrial capacity[1]. Germany’s potential acceptance of eurobonds would remove the final political obstacle to this transformation. This is not alliance management— this is the construction of a rival defense system.

EU Weakens Sustainability Rules—Energy Dependency as Political Leverage

EU countries gave final approval on February 24 to scale back rules requiring companies to address environmental and human rights risks in supply chains, following months of pressure from businesses and governments, including the United States and Qatar[6]. The Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) was significantly weakened from its original form.

February 24, Brussels: EU Council finalized rollback of CSDDD under pressure from U.S. and Qatar concerns about gas export disruption[6]

“Demands from the U.S. and Qatar for the EU to roll back the CSDDD were based on concerns that it could disrupt their gas exports to Europe. ExxonMobil has argued that the modifications do not go far enough.”[6]

“We are alleviating unnecessary and excessive burdens on our businesses with simpler, more focused, and more equitable regulations.”[6]

This rollback reveals the mechanism by which energy dependency serves as political leverage. The United States and Qatar—Europe’s primary LNG suppliers since the cutoff of Russian pipeline gas—explicitly demanded weakening of EU environmental and human rights standards as a condition for continued energy supply[6]. The EU’s capitulation demonstrates that strategic autonomy remains incomplete in the energy domain. Europe’s dependence on U.S. and Qatari gas gives suppliers veto power over European regulatory sovereignty. This is structural capture: energy suppliers dictating domestic governance standards.

UNITED STATES

The Trump administration imposed a temporary 10% tariff on all goods not covered by exemptions on February 24, following the Supreme Court’s invalidation of previous emergency tariffs[4][17]. However, White House official stated the administration is “working to increase the rate” to 15%, the figure Trump announced Saturday[5][18].

February 24, Washington: The Trump administration implemented 10% temporary tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, intended for up to 150 days[19]

“We are facing a transitional period of a few months in relations with the U.S. after President Donald Trump’s new import surcharge, which threatens to undermine the trade deal the two sides struck last year.”[4] “The Trump administration is working to increase the temporary tariff rate to 15% from 10%, an official said, after the president announced the higher figure on Saturday.”[5]

The tariff uncertainty reveals a fundamental breakdown in trade predictability. Trump announced 10%, then 15%, with unclear implementation timelines[5][18]. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

can only impose tariffs based on official presidential proclamations[5], creating legal and operational confusion. Tariffs include exemptions for critical minerals, energy, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and electronics[19]. Canada and Mexico, complying with USMCA, remain exempt[19]. The pattern exposes unilateral American mercantilism undermining alliance trade frameworks.

Pentagon AI for Mineral Pricing—Trade Bloc Excluding Allies

The Trump administration is developing a Pentagon AI program to set reference prices for critical minerals within a new trade bloc, according to sources familiar with the plan[2]. The program would establish pricing mechanisms for minerals essential to defense and technology sectors, potentially excluding traditional European allies from access.

February 24, Washington: Reuters reported Trump eyes Pentagon AI program for trade bloc’s minerals pricing[2] February 2026, strategic analysis: Program appears designed to create parallel trade architecture outside traditional alliance frameworks

“Trump eyes Pentagon AI program for trade block’s minerals pricing, sources say.”[2]

The Pentagon mineral pricing mechanism represents the construction of a mercantile trade bloc that treats Europe as a competitor rather than a partner. By establishing AI-driven reference pricing outside existing alliance frameworks, the U.S. is building a parallel trade architecture. This aligns with the broader pattern of American withdrawal from multilateral institutions and the construction of bilateral, transactional relationships. Combined with tariff chaos and USMCA pressures, this reveals a strategic reorientation: America is choosing mercantilism over alliance management.

Canada

Canada announced it will press OpenAI officials on February 24 about safety protocols after ChatGPT maker did not contact police about an account it banned belonging to an alleged mass shooter[22]. A government minister stated Canada would demand answers on OpenAI’s decision-making process and whether the company has adequate protocols to identify and report credible threats.

February 24, Ottawa: Canada announced it will press OpenAI officials on safety protocols following company’s failure to contact police about banned shooter account[22]

“Canada will press OpenAI officials on Tuesday about their safety protocols after it emerged the ChatGPT maker did not contact police about an account it banned belonging to an alleged mass shooter.”[22]

This incident exposes a governance vacuum surrounding AI platforms. OpenAI identified behavior severe enough for account termination, but did not escalate to law enforcement despite possessing evidence of potential violent intent. The pattern is consistent with broader tech-sector practices: platforms act as private arbiters of threat detection without public accountability or obligation to coordinate with state security apparatus. Canada’s intervention suggests governments recognizing this as a sovereignty issue—private companies making unilateral decisions about public safety without state oversight. This isthe privatization of security decision-making.

