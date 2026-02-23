The Firebrand Report Live 2/23/26: Africa Spotlight – The Mineral War Arc

©️Shane Yirak, 2026

A World on Fire — African Spotlight

Sudan

Drone Wars and the De Facto Partition

Over the past week, Sudan’s war has intensified around North and South Kordofan as drones repeatedly hit markets, villages, and aid convoys. The pattern hardens the de facto partition: SAF clings to Nile corridors while RSF and allied forces try to terrorize civilians in the agricultural belt into submission.

On February 15, an alleged SAF drone hit the crowded Al Safiya market in Sudari locality, North Kordofan, killing at least 28 people and wounding dozens.

On February 17, an RSF drone attack struck a humanitarian convoy near Abu Jubayhah in South Kordofan, killing three aid workers and injuring four others.

The UN human rights chief says at least 57 civilians were killed in drone attacks in Kordofan over two days, calling out “disturbingly indiscriminate” strikes on markets and populated areas.

International NGO and MSF statements this week describe repeated strikes on civilian areas and medical facilities, warning that people are “too terrified to leave their homes” even to seek treatment.

Over the past month, the balance in Kordofan has also shifted on the ground. SAF breakthroughs around Dilling and Kadugli in South Kordofan have partially broken long‑running sieges and reopened road links into North and West Kordofan, giving the army new axes to relieve pressure on el‑Obeid and threaten RSF‑held corridors toward Darfur.

“On 15 February, an alleged Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) drone struck the Al Safiya market in Sudari locality, North Kordofan, reportedly killing at least 28 people and wounding dozens more.”[7] “Drone strikes are repeatedly hitting densely populated areas, including markets and villages… we are seeing wounded women and children who had simply gone out to buy food.”[4]

This is kinetic mercantilism in real time: both sides are using cheap drones to redraw where people can live, trade, and move, in order to secure territory and supply lines. Watch Kordofan—if this escalates further, it becomes the central theater that decides whether Sudan fractures permanently or is forced back to the table.

Horn of Africa & Red Sea

Somaliland and the Gaza Shadow

Since our last regional spotlight, regional debate has sharpened over Israel’s recognition of Somaliland and the Berbera port as a forward operating point in the Red Sea. The most recent commentary frames the move less as a one‑off diplomatic gambit and more as part of a contested post‑Gaza architecture.

Berbera sits within reach of one of the busiest maritime corridors on earth.

Formal recognition locks in a security presence at the mouth of the Red Sea.

Critics across the Horn warn that using Somaliland as a pressure valve for Gaza‑linked displacement would turn the Horn itself into an extension of that conflict.

“The port of Berbera in Somaliland is situated near some of the most trafficked maritime routes… recognition grants Israel a foothold in the Horn of Africa at a time of wider Red Sea turmoil.”[8] “The Netanyahu administration benefits from the notion that Somaliland might accept Palestinians displaced from Gaza… a prospect that has fuelled anger across the region.”[9]

Mogadishu’s break with Abu Dhabi over port and security deals is now being read against this backdrop: who gets to monetize the Red Sea chokepoint, and who pays the political price.

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

M23, Rwanda, and the New Phase of the War

In eastern DRC, the last week has confirmed that the conflict is entering a more dangerous phase, even as diplomats talk up “progress.” M23 is pressing around Goma and strategic routes in North Kivu, while Kinshasa accuses Rwanda of deepening its direct involvement.

Fresh M23 attacks on FARDC positions were reported in North and South Kivu on February 18–19.

Pro‑government Wazalendo fighters and FARDC units reportedly killed or captured newly‑graduated M23 recruits from a training facility near Tchanzu and clashed with M23‑aligned Twirwaneho and Ngumino militias around the South Kivu highlands on February 18–19.​

Both sides accuse each other of violating a February 18 ceasefire: Wazalendo and FARDC say M23 launched new attacks on their positions, while M23 claims Congolese forces carried out ground and air strikes on its positions and nearby civilians on February 19–20.​

Refugee flows into Burundi’s already‑overwhelmed camps have increased as people flee fighting in North Kivu.

“The FARDC accused M23 of attacking its positions in North and South Kivu on February 18 and 19… and claimed that Rwandan special forces participated in the attacks.”[5] “Despite some progress in talks, M23 rebels continue to control key areas and civilians are still bearing the brunt of hostilities in North Kivu.”[6]

The mineral war and the territorial war are now fused. Whoever controls the Kivu corridor controls the coltan and logistics that feed the global chip and EV economy; the last week confirms no one is giving that up voluntarily.

Niger and the Sahel

ISSP at Niamey’s Doorstep

In the Sahel, the biggest shift since your last coverage is how close the Islamic State–Sahel Province (ISSP) has pushed toward Niamey and how brazen it was in doing so. The January 30 attack on the capital’s airport and adjoining airbase still dominates analysis of Niger’s trajectory this week.

ISSP fighters penetrated Diori Hamani International Airport and an adjacent airbase.

Video‑verified footage shows militants moving on the tarmac near civilian aircraft, firing weapons and setting facilities ablaze.

Authorities say at least 20 militants were killed and four soldiers wounded; ISSP claimed the attack as retaliation for Niger’s cooperation with foreign forces.

“The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on Niamey’s international airport and a nearby airbase… the first such assault on the capital’s critical infrastructure.”[13] “Gun‑wielding IS militants roamed freely on the airport tarmac near stationary commercial planes and aircraft hangars, firing into the air as they moved across the runway.”[14]

The past few weeks have turned Niamey into a test of the junta’s model: can a regime built on anti‑Western rhetoric and Russian and regional partnerships actually stop ISSP from normalizing capital‑adjacent attacks?

Nigeria

Massacres in the Periphery

Nigeria has seen a brutal string of attacks in the northwest and Middle Belt in the last two weeks, undercutting any claim that the federal government is regaining control.

In early February, militants massacred scores of civilians in Nuku and Woro towns in Kwara State in one of the deadliest attacks in years.

On February 14, gunmen on motorcycles attacked three villages in Niger State’s Borgu region, killing at least 30–46 people and abducting others.

Residents described more than 200 attackers operating for hours, beheading some victims and torching shops despite the proximity of a Nigerian Air Force base.

“Likely Boko Haram militants massacred at least 170 civilians in one of the deadliest attacks in Nigeria in recent years… tying the hands and feet of several of their victims, slitting some of their throats, and burning homes and shops in both towns over several hours.”[12] “The bandits stormed our town around 3:00 a.m., riding so many motorcycles while shooting sporadically, beheading six people and killing others… They set shops ablaze and compelled the entire village to flee.” [16]

Nigeria is a bellwether. If Abuja cannot stabilize the rural periphery, the spillover into the Sahel, the Gulf of Guinea, and even Atlantic energy markets will be sharp.

South Africa and the Economic Architecture

The China Pivot Moves From Talk to Terms

South Africa spent the past two weeks turning its China pivot from a talking point into signed terms. Trade and political actors on both sides now talk openly about zero‑tariff access and structural changes to how South African exports reach the Chinese market.

Trade Minister Parks Tau travelled to China to finalize an agreement allowing South African goods into the Chinese market duty‑free.

The partnership reportedly grants zero‑tariff access to nearly all South African tariff lines, with a focus on agriculture and strategic minerals.

South African experts say full duty‑free access across 100 percent of tariff lines could materially reshape export patterns and industrial policy.

“South African experts have welcomed China’s decision to grant duty‑free access across 100 percent of tariff lines for South African exports, describing the move as significant to the country’s trade structure and industrial development.”[20] “Tau’s journey arrives during a period when South Africa is focused on diversifying its markets and increasing export opportunities.”[21]

This is the other side of the Africa story: even as wars burn in Kordofan, Kivu, and the Sahel, trade corridors and tariff regimes are being quietly rewired to lock in a world where African resources flow to whoever offers the best combination of cash, cover, and no questions asked.

