The Firebrand Report Live 2/18/26:Tech Billionaires Flood to India for AI Conference, Japan is at a Crossroads,Chinese Justice Minister Gets Life in Prison, and more!

©️Shane Yirak, 2026

Today, I intended to dive into the Epstein files; however, geopolitics never stops, and today’s developments in the Indo-Asian Pacific warrant discussion. Realistically, the region is large, and I have to choose what I cover. Today’s stories are representative of the overall regional dynamics; they can give observers insight into the different directions countries are moving and what that means for foreign policy, conflict, and diplomacy as we move further into 2026.

A World on Fire— Breaking News Around the World: Asian and Indo-Pacific Spotlight

Thailand and Cambodia

Cambodia and Thailand’s Conflict Faces Fragile Ceasefire

Cambodia and Thailand have long-standing disputes over disputed border regions, primarily the historical sites of Preah Vihear and Ta Muen Thom, dating back to the 9th century.

Following a longstanding territorial dispute, in 1962, the ICJ ruled that Preah Vihear belonged to Cambodia but did not rule on other territories.

When Cambodia inscribed Preah Vihear as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2008, it re-escalated territorial tensions, leading to border conflicts in 2008 and 2011

In July of 2025, conflict broke out and fighting lasted for several days along the Thai-Cambodian border. Following U.S. pressure, a fragile ceasefire was established.

Despite the ceasefire, conflict broke out in December 2025. On December 27th, 2025, a new ceasefire was instituted.

Hundreds of thousands were displaced by these conflicts on both sides of the border, and both countries have accused the other of violating the ceasefire.

More than 4 billion in global trade was disrupted, affecting the price of advanced technology production and interuppting semi-conductor manufacturing.

The roots of the conflict lie in centuries of cultural rivalry, colonial-era treaties, and contested territorial claims over temples on the border. From the 9th to the 15th century, the Khmer (Cambodian) empire dominated much of mainland Southeast Asia, including large parts of modern Thailand, Laos, and Vietnam, profoundly influencing the region’s art, architecture, and political traditions. [3]

The Ongoing Humanitarian Impact

The Cambodian Ministry of Interior announced that 74,000 remain displaced, including 25,000 children, since the most recent flare-up in 2025.

The Ministry reported that the conflict displaced 570,000 people in Cambodia, since 88% have returned home.

In the contested Preah Vihear region, 29 schools and 14 health centers remain closed, with similar scenarios in other border regions.

Cambodia has also accused Thailand of destroying civilian infrastructure and illegal construction on Cambodian territory.

The government issued a formal protest against what it called “dishonest activities” by Thai armed forces. Recent reports suggest the demolition of civilian infrastructure in Thmar Puok district and unlawful construction, including the digging of ditches and roads, in O’Chrov district. [2]

Cambodian PM Claims Thailand is Occupying Territory Despite Ceasefire

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet claims that the Thai military still occupies territory deep within the recognized borders of Cambodia.

Thailand has laid shipping containers and barbed wire and has been digging trenches.

Cambodia’s Prime Minister travelled to a meeting of the Board of Peace to seek aid in mediating the conflict and protecting Cambodia’s sovereignty.

Thailand claims the military presence is part of the ceasefire de-escalation and that it will withdraw following its February 8th elections.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul dissolved Thailand’s Parliament in the early days of the conflict in December 2025, and recently regained power as PM amid a nationalist surge in the February elections.

Thailand still maintains a military presence despite this benchmark having passed.

Cambodian Prime Minister– Hun Manet “Now the election is done, we hope that Thailand can start, at least on a technical level, to start measuring, start demarcating in the hot zone, so that we can go back to life,” Hun Manet said. [4]

The Conflict is Damaging Both Countries Economies

An investigation by The Nation Thailand found that local economies are suffering due to conflict between the countries.

Local markets were closed, and business owners have been facing financial strain for 2-3 months.

People on both sides are calling on their governments to end the fighting and mitigate economic hardship.

Unnamed Cambodian Trader in Rong Kleu Market “We want Thailand and Cambodia to sit down and talk properly. If a conflict breaks out again, it’s the people, the traders on both sides, who suffer. No one benefits from war,” he said. [1]

China and Taiwan

Europe’s Evolving Relationship with Taiwan

An interview with Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te by Agence France-Presse (AFP) discussed the relationship between Europe and Taiwan, and the relationship between Taiwan and the United States

He clarified that Taiwan, or the Republic of China, is independent of the People’s Republic of China and that China cannot annex Taiwan.

He clarified that Chinese annexation would not stop at Taiwan, and that it would lead to an upending of regional stability.

He stated that he hoped to collaborate more with the EU on Defense and AI projects in the future, noting that Europe is Taiwan’s third-largest trading partner.

He stated support for Ukraine and praised European Values

He discussed the deadlock over a $40 billion defense spending bill and dismissed concerns about whether it will pass

Ching-te expressed confidence that Taiwan can defend itself and will not be used as a bargaining chip in trade negotiations between China and the US.

He also stated that the semiconductor supply chain is an ecosystem involving the United States and Japan, praising the relationship between Japan and Taiwan amid Chinese aggression.

He said US policy on Taiwan has been consistent despite US action in Venezuela, citing the US’s interest in semiconductor manufacturing.

Statement from the Office of the President of The Republic of China (Taiwan) The president stated that for the US, the situation in Venezuela has not come at the expense of their focus on Indo-Pacific affairs. In fact, the most recent US National Security Strategy makes its four priorities clear. The first is ensuring the security of the American homeland, with the recent operations in Venezuela a part of this. Second, it calls for shifting greater strategic focus to the Indo-Pacific to preserve peace and stability, with the objective of deterring China’s expansionism. Third, the report calls for greater collective defense and burden-sharing amongst Indo-Pacific partners. And the fourth, it seeks to reindustrialize the US. In other words, the National Security Strategy identifies the Indo-Pacific region as a clear focus. The US will not withdraw from the Indo-Pacific nor allow China to displace its role in the Western Pacific. [7]

Chinese Purges See Justice Minister Handed Life Sentence

On February 2nd, former Justice Minister Tang Yijun was sentenced to life in prison for corruption, according to state CCTV.

Tang was deprived of political rights for life and had all of his personal property confiscated, CCTV said.

The accusations against him involved bribery, with more than 19 million USD or 137 million Yuan in real estate.

This comes after China saw a purge of military leadership, including the Top General Zhang Youxia and other senior leaders.

Ruling by the Xiamen Intermediate People’s Court in the southeastern coastal Fujian province “Tang’s actions constituted the crime of bribery,” the court said in its ruling, adding that the sums involved were “particularly huge” and caused “particularly serious losses” to the interests of the state and the people. [11]

Tensions Rise with China as US Moves to Deploy Missile Launchers to the Philippines

The United States stated it plans to deploy missiles to the Philippines on Tuesday, citing what it called China’s “illegal, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive activities.”

China has protested the US deployment of advanced anti-ship missile systems in the Philippines and asked The Phillipines president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for their removal, which he refused.

The Typhon missile system can launch Tomahawk and Standard Missile-6 missiles, which can strike targets up to 1,600 km (1,000 miles) away, enabling direct strikes on China.

The Filipino Ambassador to the United States claims that the move is only for deterrence.

Philippine Ambassador to the United States – Jose Manuel Romualdez “It’s a kind of system that’s really very sophisticated and will be deployed here in the hope that, down the road, we will be able to get our own,” [9]

India and Pakistan

India Eases Trade Restrictions on Chinese Equiptment Imports

Trade between China and India has been highly limited following a border clash in 2020.

The easing of 5 year restrictions opens up some of the 700 billion USD Indian contracting market to Chinese companies.

The changes allow the procurement of Chinese power transmission components, and India is now considering loosening restrictions on access to Indian coal-sector equipment.

The decision comes after trade ties between the countries deepened following Donald Trump’s 50% tariff on Indian goods.

India aims to expand its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030 to address supply bottlenecks.

India has now allowed state-run entities to procure a power-transmission component from China without government approval. It is weighing a similar, time-bound exemption for key coal-sector equipment, the two officials said. The exemption was granted in the “national interest,” as blocking Chinese imports would hurt India’s manufacturing capability, one of the officials said. A panel of top bureaucrats has approved the waiver, with a formal order expected soon, the two sources said. The easing follows repeated requests from government departments facing shortages and project delays under the 2020 restrictions, both officials said. India may allow case‑by‑case imports of critical Chinese equipment rather than fully reopen procurement, the officials said. [10]

Tech Billionaires Fly to Delhi for AI Expo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak with tech billionaires at an AI summit in Delhi this week. He positions India as the global leader in AI for South Asia and North Africa.

Leaders from major US tech companies, including OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google, will attend.

Observers point out that Narendra Modi’s motivations may be rooted in using AI for surveillance and curtailing civil liberties, framing it as “techno-Gandhism.”

This represents a broader trend of global competition over AI technology. UN Secretary António Guterres highlighted the importance of equal access to AI for all nations.

Summit observers talk of a battle between a new kind of AI colonialism from the US tech firms and an alternative “techno-Gandhism”, in which AI is used for social justice and to benefit marginalised people. [6]

India Plans to Cut off Pakistan’s Access to Water in Violation of the Indus Water Treaty

India suspended the Indus Waters treaty following the resurgence of hostilities in 2025, allowing it to expedite work on the Shahpur Kandi dam along the Punjab-Jammu and Kashmir border.

The regional minister announced that the project should be completed on March 31st and will be used to divert water to drought-prone districts.

The Ravi river where the dam is being built, provides surplus water to Pakistan. India claims that, because the Ravi River is Indian territory, it can build this dam without violating existing agreements.

Pakistani agriculture is 80-90% dependent on water from the Indus River system.

Jammu and Kashmir Minister- Javed Ahmed Rana “Excess water to Pakistan will be stopped. It has to be stopped. Kathua and Samba districts are drought-hit areas, and this project, which is our priority, is being constructed for the Kandi area,” [5]

Pakistani Punjab Police Kills 900 in Eight Months

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) documented 670 encounters that resulted in 924 deaths between April 2025 and December 2025.

A fact-finding report stated that Punjab’s Control Department (CCD) is pursuing “a systemic policy of extrajudicial killing in contravention of the law and Constitution”.

The region is historically one of the regions where encounter killings began to take place in the 1960s.

Police Reports indicate that tactics by police are usually interception of individuals moving “supsicously” suggesting that justification is effectively a straw man argument to cover for unwarranted violence. As well as copy pasted elements across multiple reports.

The department claims that it is following an “intelligence-driven policing model,” and refused to comment when Al Jazeera reached out.

Court filings are ongoing.

An anonymous former senior Punjab police official who retired in the 2010s– Interviewed by AlJazeera Court delays and weak prosecutions create “frustration amongst the people and the police, and they start legitimising shortcuts like extrajudicial killings. The political government wants to be seen as controlling crime, even violating due process. This approach also encourages police to resort to extrajudicial killings, knowing there won’t be any accountability for such actions,” [12]

Japan

Japan Provides Plans for Deal with US to Counter China on Critical Minerals

Japan has announced plans to invest 36 billion USD in the first wave of collaboration on mineral, oil, and gas projects.

Trump announced the launch, celebrating collaboration on offshore drilling in Texas and synthetic diamond manufacturing.

The total package holds 550 billion USD in investment and was established last year. As part of the deal, tariff reductions and fewer restrictions on Japanese car imports were included.

These efforts come at a time when tensions between China and Japan are at their highest in decades, driven by aggressive rhetoric from Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and the U.S. scrambling to circumvent China’s dominance in minerals.

This first wave of investment will focus on a plant in Ohio that will produce 9.2 Gigawatts of Electricity and an artificial diamond manufacturing plant in Georgia, valued at 600 million USD. Diamond grit is essential for Semiconductor Manufacturing.

US Secretary of Commerce– Howard Lutnick (Nutlick) “Japan is providing the capital,” “The infrastructure is being built in the United States. The proceeds are structured so Japan earns its return, and America gains strategic assets, expanded industrial capacity, and strengthened energy dominance.” [14]

IMF and Urges Caution Regarding Campaign Promises to Temporarily Suspend the 8% Consumption Tax while Political Allies Endorse the Action.

Following Sanae Takaichi’s big win in securing a major majority in parliament, the IMF has cautioned Japan against reducing consumption taxes, citing a risk of eroding economic resilience.

The IMF praised the Bank of Japan (BOJ) for managing inflation through gradual increases in the policy rate.

It also warned against political meddling in the BOJ’s affairs and urged Japan to stay on track to maintain neutral rates in 2027.

The IMF expects the BOJ to raise rates twice this year to stay on target.

The Head of Takaichi’s Liberal Democratic Party coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, called for Takaichi’s government to move forward with the temporary pause of 8% consumption tax, whilst avoiding meddling in the BOJ’s policy in response to the decision.

There is concern that Sanae Takaichi could back away from the campaign promise that was central to her historic victory; analysts speculate this may be an effort to pressure her to avoid backtracking.

“Near-term fiscal policy should refrain from further loosening,” the IMF said in the statement, calling for a credible medium-term fiscal framework with a “clearly defined fiscal anchor.” “High and persistent debt levels, together with a deteriorating fiscal balance, leave Japan’s economy exposed to a range of shocks,” the IMF said, warning that interest rate payments are projected to double from 2025 to 2031 as debt is rolled over at higher yields. [15]

Junior Coalition Head of Japanese Innovation Party– Hirofumi Yoshimura “Japan’s government must avoid meddling in monetary policy and focus on steps to build an economy strong enough to weather the potential pain from any further interest rate hikes, Japan must also proceed with a two-year suspension to the 8% sales tax on food at the earliest date possible and consider tapping its huge foreign exchange reserves as among sources of revenue” [13]

Thank you for reading.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

