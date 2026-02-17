The Firebrand Report Live 2/17/26: European and American Spotlight,Is the EU is Taking a Stand? Ukraines best week since 2023,and more!

Read the Newsletter Below!

A World on Fire: Breaking News Around the World: American and European Spotlight

Russia and Ukraine

Ukranian Front Overview: ISW and Critical Threats [1]

Russian Demands Continue to Make Peace in Ukraine Impossible

The Kremlin announced the delegation that will attend the tri-lateral talks in Geneva, Switzerland, between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.

Parallel meetings in Geneva will take place between U.S. and Russian Officials representing the Russian Direct Investment Fund, likely regarding the U.S.-Russian bilateral economic group.

Russian Officials are citing the agreement between Trump and Putin at the Alaska Summit in 2025 to guide Russian Demands, among these capitulation and surrendering of the Donbas to Russia

Peskov stated that the Geneva talks would discuss a “broader” range of issues than previous talks in Abu Dhabi and would particularly discuss territorial issues. [1]

Russia Occupies Pokrovsk

Map of Pokrovsk from Noel Reports on X [2]

Russian forces have successfully taken the city of Pokrovsk after nearly two years of fighting.

The battle for the western portion of Pokrovsk, held by Ukrainian forces, has been ongoing since October 2025.

In recent weeks/months, the area east of Pokrovsk (zone 1) was first closed off by Russians, which initially gave Ukrainians room to defend Myrnohrad without getting outflanked. Then, after the recent fall of Rodyns’ke and the surrounding area (zone 2), the remaining positions near Myrnohrad (zone 3) became untenable. [2]

Russia Builds out Drone Operations

Russia is expanding its investments in drone technology, including support and air defense roles.

Roscosmos head Dimitry Rogozin said that the BARS-Sarmat Unmanned Systems Special Purpose Center is increasing recruitment and developing more specialized roles and combat units.

Two new detachments focused on deep-strike capabilities with a 30-35km range are part of this new program.

The BARS-Sarmat Center stated that it is developing a “new” military specialty role called the “soldier technologist” — a role likely designed to facilitate the development and integration of drone capabilities across Russian combat forces writ large. [1]

Sabotage Operations in Europe

The Financial Times reported on February 15th that Western Intelligence officials confirmed that former Wagner Group recruiters are organizing sabotage operations in Europe.

Russia is leveraging these relationships to maintain degrees of separation from the attacks.

They are targeting Europeans who are economically vulnerable to carry out these attacks.

The Wagner Group recruiters are reportedly trying to attract Europeans, particularly those who are “economically vulnerable” or lack purpose or direction in their lives, to conduct arson attacks or to pose as putative Nazi propagandists in Europe. [1]

Ukraine Makes Record Gains

Ukraine has made the most gains in a series of successful counterattacks between Sunday and Wednesday of last week, totalling 201 sq km of territory liberated from Russian Occupation.

This is the most effective week Ukraine has had since the 2023 counteroffensive.

This comes on the heels of Starlink connection being cut off for Russian forces across Ukraine.

The recaptured land is concentrated mainly to the east of the city of Zaporizhzhia, in an area where Russian troops have made significant progress since mid-2025. “These Ukrainian counterattacks are likely leveraging the recent block on Russian forces’ access to Starlink, which Russian milbloggers (military bloggers) have claimed is causing communications and command and control issues on the battlefield,” said the ISW thinktank. [3]

United States and North America

United States Upcoming Elections in the Texas Senate

Early voting for critical primaries, including a Senate race in Texas, begins on March 3rd.

Jasmine Crockett and James Talrico will run in the primary for the Democratic Nomination for a Senate seat in Texas.

The race is uncomfortable for Republican incumbents as popularity with Latino voters carried Trump and republicans in 2024.

Further concern is raised by the capture of a state senate seat in a district Trump carried by 17 points.

Republican support is split between Ken Paxton, who was impeached from his seat in the Texas House for bribery and corruption, and incumbent John Coryn.

Coryn is backed by wealthy Republican donors, and Paxton has received an endorsement from Turning Point USA, formerly led by Charlie Kirk and now headed by his widow, Erika Kirk.

Despite her late entry into the race, Crockett appears to be approaching the final stretch with momentum. A recent University of Houston survey found her leading Talarico, 47% to 39%. The poll also showed both candidates broadly popular with Democratic primary voters, a measure of enthusiasm reflected in their grassroots fundraising and online reach. [10]

The US Supreme Court Announces Software Integration to Detect “Conflicts of Interest.”

The US Supreme Court announced it will use software to identify conflicts of interest among the justices.

The court says it will build this software itself through the Supreme Court’s Information Technology Office.

Gabe Roth of the advocacy group Fix the Court called the new development “somewhat positive,” noting his general opposition to justices owning stocks during their tenure on the bench. “The court wrote at the end of the code that it would ‘undertake an examination of best practices’ on judicial ethics, and the use of conflict-check software is a best practice,” Roth said, noting software-based checks have long been used by lower courts. [12]

Big Tech Floods California Elections with Millions ahead of November Elections

Google and Meta have ramped up their involvement in California Elections, as have Palantir’s founders and crypto investors.

California has struggled to curb the tech industry’s influence because of Governor Newsom’s support for it.

Donations are being spread out, scaling from local to state officials.

The introduction of a 5% billionaire tax has caused several prominent individuals to leave the state.

META is launching PACs, including META, and added two last Fall, as well as Crypto industry-aligned PACs as well.

The Billionaire lobby appears to have chosen Matt Mahan as their pick for governor. Mahan identifies as a moderate Democrat.

Tech billionaires are contributing to campaigns ranging from candidates for governor to local city council and school board races. They are also donating heavily to groups campaigning for relaxed taxation and minimal regulation around AI. [11] Meta launched two new Super PACs last fall,focused on dialing back AI regulation and supporting AI-friendly candidates. The company contributed $45m to one, the American Technology Excellence Project, which will operate in several states but has not yet established a committee in California. The other, Mobilizing Economic Transformation Across (Meta) California, is state-specific and has received one $20m contribution from Meta. [11]

US Strikes Continue in Pacific and Caribbean

The United States announced that it has carried out three more strikes in the Pacific and Carribean killing at least 11 people.

At least 145 people have been killed across 42 strikes since September 2025.

International watchdogs and lawyers maintain that these are extrajudicial killings and constitute a breach in international law and human rights.

The UN has called for an end to the strikes.

“Eleven male narco-terrorists were killed during these actions, 4 on the first vessel in the Eastern Pacific, 4 on the second vessel in the Eastern Pacific, and 3 on the third vessel in the Caribbean,” SOUTHCOM said in a social media post on Tuesday. [13] “Turns out President’s Day — under President Trump — is not a good day to run drugs,” Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said in a social media post showing a video of vessels being struck. [13]

The EU

United States Deepens Ties with Hungary; Belgian Defense Minister and Top European Diplomat Shares Views on Trans-Atlantic Relationship.

Rubio and Orban Meet in Hungary [Reuters]

Marco Rubio visited Hungary following the Munich Security Conference.

Rubio praised the relationship between Trump and Orban, stating, “President Trump is deeply committed to your success, because your success is our success.”

Hungary is holding elections on April 12th, with Orban seeking a fifth term.

Hungary has refused to reduce or stop purchasing Russian Oil, despite the EU’s mandate to do so to support Ukraine.

In an interview with Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken, PBS raised questions about the Transatlantic relationship.

Francken highlighted the importance of decoupling from the United States from a defense perspective and noted that Greenland taught the EU a valuable lesson in pushing back against US pressure.

He noted that Europeans felt the US was trying to appease Europe after its failed attempt to annex Greenland.

When speaking to Kaja Kallas, Foreign Affairs High Representative, European Commission also confirmed that Germany is in discussions with France to cooperate on the nuclear deterrent, which are ongoing, and that French President Macron’s comments at the Munich Security Conference about de-risking from the United States, “We will de-risk vis-a-vis all the big powers in order to be much more independent,” are in line with European defense independence efforts.

Kaja Kallas- Foreign Affairs High Representative for the European Commission. I mean, we are strengthening our defense. We are really trying to get over our dependencies, because dependencies make us vulnerable and weak. We are diversifying our trade relationships. We are also diversifying our defense and security partnerships, so that we are not putting all the eggs in the same basket, because every tendency… And, of course, in terms of security, we have been dependent also on the United States. And we are doing more to be more independent when it comes to security. [5]

Europe Steps Up Pressure on Big Tech

Europe is taking steps to curtail big tech across the continent, but progress is slowed by fear of US retaliation.

France, Spain, Greece, Denmark, Slovenia, and the Czech Republic have echoed Australia’s recent move to implement a social media ban to protect youth, and Germany and the UK are considering similar measures.

Spain ordered prosecutors to investigate META, X, and TikTok for spreading AI-Generated child sexual images.

Ireland has opened a probe into Grok over the processing of personal data and sexualized content.

Under the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), these companies can face fines of up to 6% of their global annual turnover for failing to remove illegal or dangerous content.

The United States under Trump has threatened tariffs and sanctions if the EU imposes taxes or enforces the DSA on US companies.

Spain’s Consumer Rights Minister Pablo Bustinduy told Le Grand Continent newspaper on Tuesday that his country’s crackdown aimed to “break free from digital dependence on the United States”, adding that some platforms were being used to “destabilise European democracies from within”. [9] French President Emmanuel Macron last year called U.S. resistance to European regulation a “geopolitical battle”. [9] Trump’s administration warned in December that Europe faced “civilizational erasure” and urged the U.S. to foster “resistance to Europe’s current trajectory”. [9] Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said reading Jonathan Haidt’s “The Anxious Generation” - which argues that smartphones and social media are “rewiring” children’s brains - was “an eye‑opening experience”. “We are running the biggest unchecked experiment with our children’s brains ever,” he said. [9] For Macron, who has blamed social media for fuelling violence among young people, the turning point was the fatal stabbing of a school aide by a 14-year-old student in June. He said he would push for an EU-wide ban on adolescent use or, if necessary, act unilaterally in France. [9]

Takeaways from Munich Security Conference as Europe Moves Away from the United States

French and German leaders have been discussing a nuclear deterrent for Europe, according to Merz at the Munich Security Conference.

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a new security dynamic for Europe, focusing on independence from American defense.

Concerns about JD Vance’s hostile attitude toward Europe at last year’s conference are driving efforts to further decouple, despite reassurances from Marco Rubio at the conference.

European Leaders are seeking to rapidly expand Europe’s economic power, in an unofficial summit last week, suggesting that Countries in the bloc that are hesitant to move forward could be left behind, as a smaller group of EU members number 9 statess will begin “enhanced cooperation.” if all 27 members of the bloc are not in agreement by June according to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron.

During his speech, Kier Starmer hinted at deepening ties with the EU on economic and defense cooperation outside NATO.

“The Europeans must start this work with their own thinking and their own interests. So my proposal today is to launch a series of consultations on this important issue, which we have started to flesh out with our British and German colleagues, but in the broader European consultation with all the colleagues here, with a lot of capacities, a lot of strategic thinking,” Macron said. [6] The first movers could be the six leading economies who took part in talks last month hosted by Germany on a “Europe of two speeds” to break decision-making inertia and galvanise the EU economy. The other five countries were France, Italy, Spain, Poland and the Netherlands. [7] Kier Starmer- UK Prime Minister “The United Kingdom is ready. We see the imperative. We see the urgency. We want to work together to lead a generational shift in defence industrial cooperation. Now this includes looking again at closer economic alignment,” “Deeper economic integration is in all of our interests. So we must look at where we could move closer to the single market in other sectors as well, where that would work for both sides.” [8]

Lithuanian Leaders Speak Out to Support Ukraine

In an interview with the Kyiv Post, Lithuanian Minister of Finance Kristupas Vaitiekūnas reaffirmed his country’s commitment to supporting Ukraine.

He stated that Lithuania is working closely with other European allies on the 20th sanction package against the Russian Federation.

When asked about Ukrainians’ skepticism about US support, he was hesitant to criticize US behavior regarding Ukraine.

Kristupas Vaitiekūnas— Lithuanian Minister of Finance The next package, like any other package, has to make a real impact on Russia and its aggression. It will be great to see the inclusion of its shadow fleet and oil companies. Maybe more cutting of trade chains. It would be good if these sanctions are in line with American sanctions. The main goal is to cripple the Russian war machine and the Russian economy. [4]

