The Firebrand Report Live 2/16/26: Africa Spotlight, More War on the Horizon, Americas Wagner, and more!

Todays Coverage Focuses on Several Flash Points Across Africa.

The Continent is facing large-scale conflict, and well-funded paramilitary groups like the RSF and M23 continue to gain substantial ground and have a large footprint across the region. The United States is becoming increasingly embroiled in the Sahel as regional dynamics strain further amid rising tensions between Ethiopia and Eritrea over the Tigray region.

A World on Fire: Breaking News Around the World African Spotlight

Nigeria

The US to Deploy 200 Troops to Nigeria

The US military is set to deploy 200 troops to Nigeria in the coming weeks as part of expanding counterterrorism cooperation between the two nations, following a Wall Street Journal report on February 10. The troops will assist in training the Nigerian military, with a Nigerian military spokesperson confirming that they will not engage in combat and that the assistance was requested by Nigeria. US Africa Command (AFRICOM) Commander General Dagvin Anderson indicated on February 3 that a small team of military officers had already been sent to support Nigerian counterterrorism efforts, particularly in intelligence gathering. He also met with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and other security officials in Abuja on February 8. This deployment is part of a broader security cooperation that has been growing since November 2025, when the US and Nigeria agreed to enhance their collaboration and establish a working group to address violence against Christians. Increased US military activity in Nigeria has been noted since late November, including the resumption of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations and missile strikes against IS-linked militants. The deployment coincides with intensified Nigerian military operations in northwestern Nigeria following a deadly attack by Boko Haram militants that killed at least 170 civilians on February 3, prompting President Tinubu to launch Operation Savannah Shield. Boko Haram has continued its campaign in the region, sending threatening letters to local communities, which has led to fear and business closures among residents.

Atrocities Mount Following Brutal Attack on Western Nigerian Village

Armed assailants on motorbikes attacked three villages in Niger State, Nigeria, early on Saturday, killing at least 32 people and burning homes and shops. The raids targeted Tunga-Makeri, Konkoso, and Pissa, part of a surge in violence attributed to “bandits” in northern Nigeria, which has seen increased insecurity and abductions for ransom. Local officials reported that six people died in Tunga-Makeri, while at least 26 were killed in Konkoso, where attackers set a police station ablaze. The Nigerian government faces pressure to restore stability amid a complex security crisis involving both Islamic militants and armed gangs.

“The bandits stormed our town around 3am (local time), riding so many motorcycles while shooting sporadically, beheading six people and killing others. They set shops on fire and forced the whole village to flee,” Ibrahim said. Another witness, who requested anonymity, said the attackers, riding more than 200 motorbikes, swept through the area targeting the villages.

Sudan and South Sudan

RSF Declares Parallel Government

The African Union Peace and Security Council has rejected the establishment of a parallel governing authority in Sudan by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and called on member states and international partners not to recognize it. This decision comes amid concerns over Sudan’s political fragmentation as the civil war between the RSF and Sudanese Armed Forces continues into its third year. The AU condemned violations against civilians, particularly in Darfur, and emphasized the need for accountability for those responsible. It also urged for an immediate ceasefire and a Sudanese-led political dialogue, while warning against external interference in the conflict.

The AU’s rejection of the RSF-linked administration represents a significant diplomatic setback for the paramilitary group’s broader political strategy, which has sought to translate battlefield territorial control, especially in Darfur, into formal governing authority.

South Sudanese Civil War Presents Opportunities for RSF

The South Sudanese military and the SPLM-IO opposition faction are engaged in large-scale battles, pushing the country towards a renewed civil war. The SPLM-IO launched an offensive in December 2025, capturing military bases and key towns, including Pajut. Tensions escalated with significant fighting in early 2025, particularly in Upper Nile state. The trial of SPLM-IO leader Reik Machar on serious charges is exacerbating hostilities, with multiple factions rallying against the federal government. The SSPDF has responded with counteroffensives, including airstrikes, while the SPLM-IO has mobilized additional fighters, indicating a potential for increased conflict.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are leveraging their presence in South Sudan to strengthen ties with President Kiir’s administration while using the region for basing and supply purposes in the ongoing Sudanese civil war. This relationship allows the RSF and allied militias to launch attacks against opposition forces in South Sudan. Conversely, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) view the RSF’s activities as a threat, potentially leading them to support the SPLM-IO opposition. The SAF has accused South Sudan of facilitating RSF operations, and tensions between the two nations have increased as the RSF continues to exploit South Sudan for military gains amidst the conflict.

The SAF views the RSF’s presence in South Sudan as a threat on its eastern flank, straining relations with South Sudan and potentially causing the SAF to support the SPLM-IO. SAF officials have stated that RSF and SPLM-N al Hilu fighters have transited through South Sudan to launch attacks in southeastern Sudan, which the SAF now views as a second front in Sudan’s civil war, as part of a broader offensive since late January.

Humanitarian Crisis Across Sudan is Critical

A potential civil war in South Sudan would have severe humanitarian consequences, displacing nearly 300,000 people and putting 450,000 children at risk of acute malnutrition, as reported by the UN. The federal government has faced criticism for restricting humanitarian access, and the World Food Programme has halted operations due to militant attacks. The conflict is likely to involve ethnic targeting and indiscriminate violence, reminiscent of the previous civil war from 2013 to 2018, which resulted in up to 400,000 deaths, many from nonviolent causes like disease and starvation.

The UN and several aid organizations have criticized the federal government for restricting humanitarian access in Jonglei. The World Food Programme also halted operations in a county in Upper Nile state on February 4 after militants attacked one of its convoys.

Calls for Peace in South Sudan are Likely to Fall on Deaf Ears

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged an end to violence and hostilities in South Sudan during the African Union’s Ad-hoc High Level Committee for South Sudan Summit in Ethiopia. He emphasized the importance of adhering to the Revitalised Agreement for peace, called for a ceasefire and the release of political detainees, and stressed the need for free and fair elections without further postponements. Ramaphosa highlighted the need for inclusive dialogue and coordination among regional leaders to support South Sudan’s transition to stability and democracy, while also respecting the country’s sovereignty.

“We also agree that the Government of South Sudan needs to agree, identify and implement minimum standards, which should be put in place for people of South Sudan to exercise their democratic right to vote and choose their leaders. “And that in this process there should be credible and meaningful processes to prepare for the elections as articulated by the Under-Secretary General of the UN,” President Ramaphosa said.

Ethiopia, Eritrea, and Tigray

Ethiopia Increases Troop Presence Near Tigray

The Ethiopian federal government is escalating military preparations in the Tigray region, redeploying forces from the Amhara and Oromia regions in response to recent clashes with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). The TPLF’s military, the Tigray Defense Forces (TDF), launched offensives against the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and allied militias in late January, marking a resurgence of hostilities since the Tigray war ended in 2022. The TDF’s actions are attributed to the federal government’s failure to uphold the 2022 peace agreement, although TPLF leaders express a desire to avoid further conflict.

Anti-federal government outlet Amhara War Updates and an independent journalist have reported that the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) is redeploying a large number of forces from the Amhara and Oromia regions toward Tigray since February 7. The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) also accused the ENDF of military preparations and operations in Tigray on February 9.

Eritrea Supports Tigrayian Separatist Movement

Eritrea is likely supporting the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and may be involved in a broader conflict in Tigray, having formed an alliance with the TPLF since early 2025 despite their historical rivalry. Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki has pledged to protect the TPLF against Ethiopia, while Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has threatened to annex Eritrea’s port of Assab. Meanwhile, Amhara ethno-nationalist Fano militias are exploiting troop movements to Tigray, potentially coordinating with Eritrea and the TPLF, and have launched offensives in Amhara, capturing key towns and attacking Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) units.

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki promised to protect the TPLF in the event of a conflict with Ethiopia in early 2025 during one of several high-level meetings between Eritrean and TPLF officials, according to French outlet Africa Intelligence.

A Wider War in the Making

A potential war in Tigray could escalate into a regional proxy conflict in the Red Sea, similar to the situation in Sudan. The UAE, which has a strategic partnership with Ethiopia, has provided military support during the Tigray war, while Egypt views Ethiopia as a threat and has strengthened ties with Eritrea, including a naval access deal at Eritrea’s port of Assab. Saudi Arabia is also enhancing its diplomatic relations with Eritrea to counter Emirati influence and has economic ties with Ethiopia. These external powers are backing opposing factions in Sudan: the UAE and Ethiopia support the Rapid Support Forces, while Egypt, Eritrea, and Saudi Arabia support the Sudanese Armed Forces.

“A war in Tigray would likely join Sudan as another arena in the emerging regional proxy war in the Red Sea. The UAE has a strategic partnership with Ethiopia and views it as a regional linchpin, investing billions in Ethiopia’s economy and supplying advanced military equipment. The UAE’s provision of drones and a supply air bridge during the Tigray war was essential in the Ethiopian federal government halting a TPLF advance on Addis Ababa”

Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, and M23

United States Private Contractors to Join Congolese Defense Forces

A US-linked private military company, Vectus Global, is reportedly supporting the Congolese army (FARDC) in an offensive against Rwandan-backed M23 militias in the South Kivu highlands. Erik Prince, a US private security contractor, has deployed contractors and drone operators to assist the FARDC in securing the town of Uvira following the withdrawal of M23 forces under US diplomatic pressure. The FARDC has intensified operations in the region, using attack drones and artillery support from Vectus Global, resulting in significant fighting around Minembwe. Reports indicate that the FARDC has regained control of several villages, but the conflict has resulted in substantial displacement of civilians.

Vectus Global’s involvement in the eastern DRC reflects a growing partnership with the Congolese government, initially aimed at combating tax evasion in the mining sector since October 2024. Although Erik Prince’s deployment is not officially sanctioned by the US government, it is perceived as part of a minerals-for-security deal and is intended to deter M23 troops from engaging in direct confrontation with American personnel.

Prince’s team and Israeli advisers are reportedly supporting FARDC special forces that are fighting M23-aligned rebel militia groups in the highlands as part of a new offensive since the FARDC took back Uvira.

M23 Refuses to Recognize Mediated Ceasefire

The AFC/M23 movement has rejected the ceasefire proposed by Angolan President João Lourenço, despite the Congolese government’s acceptance. AFC/M23 spokesperson Oscar Balinda stated that the group was not consulted and is focused on the ongoing Qatar-mediated peace talks, which have established a structured mechanism for a ceasefire. The Congolese government confirmed a ceasefire set to take effect on February 18, but AFC/M23 insists that the current military actions contradict this commitment.

AFC/M23 coordinator Corneille Nangaa criticized the Congolese government for pursuing a “diplomatic fragmentation” strategy that undermines coherent mediation efforts and delays a sustainable political settlement. He highlighted ongoing military offensives by the government, which contradict its public declarations of adherence to the ceasefire. Nangaa also expressed concerns about regional dynamics, particularly the role of Burundi, and urged the international community to remain vigilant to prevent further escalation and worsening humanitarian crises.

“The AFC/M23 denounces the strategy of diplomatic fragmentation pursued by the illegitimate and corrupt regime in Kinshasa, characterized by the multiplication of frameworks and parallel initiatives outside of a centralized and consensual process,” Nangaa stated.

Sources and Further Reading

[1] Military Buildup In Northern Ethiopia; Us Linked Personnel In The Drc And Nigeria; South Sudan’s Slide To Civil War: Africa File, February 12, 2026 | Critical Threats

[2] AFC/M23 ‘does not recognise’ Luanda-initiated ceasefire - The New Times

[3] Call for ceasefire as South Sudan moves towards elections | SAnews

[4] Assailants kill at least 32 in north-west Nigerian villages, residents say | Nigeria | The Guardian

[5] https://www.africansecurityanalysis.com/reports/erik-prince-s-involvement-in-the-drc

[6] https://www.state.gov/releases/office-of-the-spokesperson/2026/02/2026-critical-minerals-ministerial

