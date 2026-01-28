The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Firebrand Report Live 1/28/26 : New Analysis Says Russia is Losing to Ukraine, Major US Storm Death Toll Nearly Doubled and Damage Exceed 100 Billion, Shady Syrian Diplomacy, and more!

The Firebrand Report Live Reporting: Critical Domestic and Geopolitical News, Live Reporting!
Shane Yirak's avatar
Banner & Backbone Media's avatar
Shane Yirak and Banner & Backbone Media
Jan 28, 2026

Read Todays Newsletter! Get the in-depth information that Live Reporting just can't provide, as well as my written and in-depth analysis!

The Firebrand Report is now streaming on Banner & Backbone Media

Banner and Backbone Media
We are unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones to reclaim integrity, service, and ethics.
By Banner & Backbone Media

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue.

For $6 a month, you can help bring more Firebrands to our cause. With your help, we can keep the Firebrand Project Burning throughout 2026.

A last note… Even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

Make a One-Time Donation!

If you want to volunteer your time to help out, email me at firebrandproject@proton.me

Let me know what you are good at and how you would like to help!

This work is entirely Firebrand Funded! Consider becoming a paid or founding subscriber, and scribe your name on the Wall of Fire

Click the Seal and Subscribe or Upgrade today!

Share

Leave a comment

Share The Firebrand Project

Catch Up on the Firebrand Report!

Thank you Cheech Previti, Sushipheliac 🍣🍥🍣, ITS Never Happening…, Jeanne Elbe, Ms.Yuse, and many others for tuning into my live video with Banner & Backbone Media! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Shane Yirak in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Shane Yirak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture