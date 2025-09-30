The Firebrand Report 9/30/25 The new H-1B Visa changes are a disaster, Italy abandons Palestinian aid flotilla, The government shutdown and why it could be a good thing.

Show Notes

The Firebrand Report 9/30/25

Topic 1: Trump Deports Valuable Jobs and Talent to India

Donald Trump’s H-1B visa crackdownbwill hasten U.S. firms’ shift of critical work to India, turbocharging the growth of global capability centres (GCCs) that handle operations from finance to research and development, economists and industry insiders say.



The world’s fifth-largest economy is home to 1,700 GCCs, or more than half the global tally, having outgrown its tech support origins to become a hub of high-value innovation in areas from design of luxury car dashboards to drug discovery.

“GCCs are uniquely positioned for this moment. They serve as a ready in-house engine,” said Rohan Lobo, partner and GCC industry leader at Deloitte India, who said he knew of several U.S. firms reassessing their workforce needs.

U.S. President Trump raised the cost of new H-1B visa applications this month to $100,000, from an existing range of $2,000 to $5,000, adding pressure on U.S. firms that relied on skilled foreign workers to bridge critical talent gaps.

If Trump’s visa curbs go unchallenged, industry experts expect U.S. firms to shift high-end work tied to AI, product development, cybersecurity, and analytics to their India GCCs, choosing to keep strategic functions in-house over outsourcing.

Such a rush could lead to “extreme offshoring” in some cases, said Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, a former managing director of Cognizant India, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic had shown key tech tasks could be done from anywhere.

https://www.reuters.com/world/india/trump-visa-curbs-push-us-firms-consider-shifting-more-work-india-2025-09-30/

Thoughts… The policies under the regime continue to harm the United States economy. The ultimate effect of this will be complex. First, it will not cause brain drain, but rather a certain stagnation. It will deter highly skilled foreign workers from contributing to our economy.

The more that companies offshore, the more that they can reduce their tax burden. This just allows corporations more opportunities to lower their tax burden and increase profits. This does not mean that they will lower prices for the American consumer.

This will ultimately hurt the skilled labor force in America and our economy as a whole. If we fail to attract foreign talent, we cannot be a leading economy in the world.

Topic 2: Italy shows its true colors as it fears conflict with Israel.

ROME, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Italy’s navy will stop following the international flotilla trying to deliver aid to Gaza once it gets within 150 nautical miles (278 km) of the shore, the Italian defence ministry said on Tuesday.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, consisting of more than 40 civilian boats carrying parliamentarians, lawyers and activists including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, aims to break Israel’s blockade of the Palestinian enclave.

Earlier on Tuesday, an Italian spokeswoman for the flotilla, Maria Elena Delia, said that activists had been informed about the government’s plans to have the navy ship stop and turn back to avoid “a diplomatic incident” with Israel.

Delia said activists were bracing for another strike in the coming hours. “Israel will probably attack us tonight, because all the signals point to this happening,” she said in a video on Instagram.

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto has said he expects flotilla boats to be intercepted in the open sea and activists to face arrest.

Israel began its Gaza offensive after the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel in which some 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken as hostages, according to Israeli tallies. The offensive has since killed over 66,000 Palestinians, Gaza health authorities say.

https://www.reuters.com/world/italys-navy-quit-gaza-flotilla-risk-israeli-attack-looms-2025-09-30/

Thoughts… This is disappointing but not surprising; ultimately, the world is not willing to risk confrontation with Israel. Israel has become a wildly dangerous rogue nation. It has been striking indiscriminately, hitting even non-NATO allies like Qatar. As long as the United States backs Israel, nothing can be done to stop the Genocide in Gaza. I fear for the lives of the brave activists who seek to bring this aid to Gaza. I would not be surprised if Israel kills them all. They are continuing to escalate, and as the world pushes back, Netanyahu will push back harder. The more cornered the Israeli extremists feel, the more dangerous they will become. Italy clearly feels that Israel will imminently strike this flotilla, and will cease their protection because they are certain of an Israeli attack. Israel is a rogue nation and entirely out of control. At this moment, I am unable to confirm whether Spain will remove its protection of the flotilla. I hope they do not.

Topic 3: It looks like the US government will Shut Down.

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. was headed towards its 15th government shutdown since 1981 on Tuesday, with Republicans and Democrats in Congress unable to agree on -- indeed not even appearing to negotiate -- a deal to fund federal agencies.

The Republican-controlled Senate is expected to vote on a temporary spending bill that has failed once already, with no sign that a second vote will bring success before the midnight deadline (0400 GMT Wednesday).

Democrats want to modify the bill to extend health benefits for millions of Americans that are due to expire at the end of the year. Republicans say they must tackle that issue separately.

Federal agencies, meanwhile, issued detailed plans that would close offices conducting scientific research, customer service, and other activities not deemed essential and send thousands of workers home if Congress does not agree on a fix before funding expires.

Airlines warned that a shutdown could slow flights, while the Labor Department said it would not issue its monthly unemployment report, a closely watched barometer of economic health. The Small Business Administration said it would stop issuing loans, while the Environmental Protection Agency said it would suspend some pollution-cleanup efforts.

Trump himself followed up late Monday by posting a deepfake video showing manipulated images of Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer appearing to criticize Democrats while top House Democrat Hakeem Jeffries stood next to him, with a crudely drawn sombrero and mustache imposed over his face.

At issue now is $1.7 trillion that funds agency operations, which amounts to roughly one-quarter of the government’s total $7 trillion budget. Much of the remainder is allocated to health and retirement programs, as well as interest payments on the growing $37.5 trillion debt.

Trump has also refused to spend billions of dollars approved by Congress, prompting some Democrats to question why they should vote for any spending legislation at all. Though Republicans control both chambers of Congress, they need at least seven Democratic votes to pass legislation out of the Senate.

“It’s not about politics or who gets blamed for it. It’s about the damage to millions of Americans,” Democratic Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania told reporters.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/government-shutdown-nears-with-no-deal-washington-2025-09-30/

Thoughts… I am in favor of the government shutdown. The idea that somehow this will impact essential services is ridiculous. These services have already been gutted, and the Regime refuses to spend money already allocated by Congress. The threat to fire government workers if the government shuts down is a choice they are making. That has not been something historically that happens when government shutdowns occur. The threat that pollution regulations will be stopped and the unemployment report not published is ridiculous; the EPA under the regime is actively aiding in the destruction of the environment and the endangerment of Americans. The unemployment reports are almost certainly being fudged, as is all the data coming out of this government. These things would be done anyway. I would much rather see the democrats hold the line for once. The shutdown would also have significant effects, one of which is that ICE agents would not receive pay until the government reopens. Nor would FBI or other essential workers. Nor would the military; all of this, in essence, would be a massive deterrent, hurt morale, and disrupt the regime’s ability to pursue its goals. Anything that can be done to make it harder for them to destroy our country is a benefit. The services these agencies provide have already been compromised, and portraying a shutdown as some disaster does not change the disaster we face with a government that is funded.

The Firebrand Project is now my full-time job! I was fired after participating in the economic blackout in September. Instead of returning to the workforce as just another cog in the machine, I want to be a force for change. I want to turn The Firebrand Project into a community that can make a difference in fighting for our democracy.

To do this, I need your help. By becoming a paid subscriber, you will allow me to offer the following and continue adding more.

Weekly Shows M-F

The Firebrand Report - 12:30 pm PST

A show where I provide real-time analysis of three breaking news stories, giving you the rundown on what happened and sharing my thoughts on what this means for the future.

Daily Articles

Every day you will receive an article from me, the topic may vary, but the fire will be there. I want to arm you with more information. Providing each Firebrand in our community with the ability to further the discussion and broaden the number of informed Americans.

Monthly Firebrand Investigations

Every month, I will bring you a Firebrand Investigation, which is a report on something I believe is critical. I will dig deep, get the facts, and find the truth, no matter how ugly, and give it to you in a way that you can easily understand, break down, and share like the Firebrands you are.

Paid Subscriber Livestreams

Every month, we will have a paid subscriber live stream. This will be an opportunity for you to chat with me, ask questions, and broaden the discussion on a more personal level.

If you can’t afford to be a paid subscriber, you can always help by restacking, liking, commenting, and sharing The Firebrand Project with your friends and peers.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

