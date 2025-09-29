The Firebrand Report 9/29/25 Moldova Triumphs Over Putin, America is Facing a Massive Drug Crisis, The Coal Industry is about to get ALOT of Dirty Money.

Show Notes

The Firebrand Report 9/29/25

Topic 1: Moldova Triumphs Over Putin

Moldova’s pro-European ruling party won a resounding victory over its Russian-leaning rival in a key parliamentary election, results on Monday showed, in a major boost for the country’s bid to join the European Union and break away from Moscow’s orbit.

“This is not just a party’s victory — it is Moldova’s victory. The European path is our way forward,” Sandu said on X.

With all votes counted, PAS won 50.2% versus 24.2% for the Patriotic Bloc, which had sought to steer Moldova - a small former Soviet republic that lies between Ukraine and EU member Romania - closer to Russia.

PAS leaders had called Sunday’s election the most consequential since Moldova’s independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Moldova - with a population of 2.4 million people that has been buffeted by the war in Ukraine, alleged Russian meddling and energy shortages - has long vacillated between Russia and Europe.

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/moldovas-pro-eu-government-edges-towards-majority-pivotal-vote-2025-09-28/

Thoughts… This is a huge victory over Russian influence campaigns to destablizes Europe. Moldova is of significant importance in terms of location. The country sits between Ukraine and Romania and would give Russia a base of influence further bordering Nato.

Russia invested tremendous resources into manipulating this election, somewhere around the sum of 100 million euros. Employing mass disinformation schemes, voting buying, cyber attacks, and organized riots.

The response of moldovan authorities was to crack down on these operations with raids, and stop these efforts before the election.

The victory further highlights Moscow’s weakening influence, and will certainly embolden other former soviet territories.

Topic 2: Drug Prosecution Rates Drop under the administration that championed the drug crisis.

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The number of people charged with breaking federal drug laws dropped to the lowest level in decades this year after the Trump administration ordered enforcement agencies to focus on deporting immigrants, a Reuters review of nearly 2 million federal court records found.

So far this year, about 10% fewer people have been prosecuted for drug violations compared to the same period of 2024, court records show, a drop of about 1,200 cases and the slowest rate since at least the late 1990s. The pullback was more dramatic for the types of conspiracy and money-laundering cases often used to pursue higher-level traffickers. The number of people charged with money-laundering dropped by 24%, according to Reuters’ analysis.

The shift has produced a coast-to-coast slowdown in the types of investigations and prosecutions that the government had long viewed as central to taking on criminal networks, including the drug cartels whose products killed more than 80,000 people last year, as agents focused instead on quick-hit immigration raids, interviews and court documents show.

Although overdose deaths in the United States have been dropping since 2023, driven at least in part by widespread availability of the overdose antidote naloxone, there is little sign that the drug trade itself is drying up. The total amount of drugs seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection so far this year was up about 6% from last year.

But the number of people charged with importing drugs into the United States dropped about 6% this year to the lowest point in at least 25 years, according to court records. The number of people charged in drug conspiracies fell about 15%.

The impact of diverting so many agents has rippled beyond drugs: Prosecutions for violating laws that prohibit criminals and others from owning guns or from using them during drug crimes fell about 5% this year.

At the same time, the administration has ordered the shutdown of the DOJ’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, the office that handles the most complex organized crime cases, by the end of the month.

The effect, the former ATF agent said, is “a lot of good cases are just going stagnant for some photo-op bullshit.”

https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/federal-drug-prosecutions-fall-lowest-level-decades-trump-shifts-focus-2025-09-29/

Thoughts… This does not surprise me at all, the hijacking of all of our enforcement agencies to carry out the regime’s deportation agenda was most certainly going to have dramatic consequences.

However the data is more concerning than I thought. We are looking at lows that have not been this dramatic for decades. Meaning that Trump’s criticism of these things under Obama is even hypocritical. Just because drugs seized were 6% higher than last year is not an indicator of better enforcement. It is likely an indicator that more drugs are getting through than ever before. The money laundering drop of 24% is honestly the most surprising, I would be interested to see who is usually charged with that crime. Are the cases slipping through the cracks of the white man, white collar businessman? Two million cases is not a small data set, this analysis was well done and comprehensive, ultimately for me it shows how much more dangerous this country will become under Trump and his regime.

Topic 3: Federal Land to be opened to Coal leasing.

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Trump administration will expand coal mine leasing on federal lands and provide hundreds of millions of dollars to support more coal-fired power generation, officials said on Monday.

The plan is part of a broader effort by the administration to reverse the decline of coal use in the U.S., a fossil fuel that has been hard hit by environmental regulation and competition from natural gas in recent years.

At a press conference in Washington, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said his department would open 13.1 million acres (5.3 million hectares) of federal land for coal leasing. The area opened up, in North Dakota, Montana and Wyoming, was more than triple the area in President Donald Trump’s massive funding law.

The Department of Energy, meanwhile, said it would provide $625 million in funds to expand power generation fueled by coal.

Lee Zeldin, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, said his agency would give coal plants more time to comply with regulations on coal ash, which contains contaminants including mercury, cadmium and arsenic and must be carefully disposed of.

Coal-burning plants generated about 15% of U.S. electricity in 2024, a fall from 50% in 2000, according to the Energy Information Administration, as fracking and other drilling methods have hiked natural gas output. Solar and wind power growth has also cut coal use.

The Sierra Club environmental group blasted the effort. “If this dangerous agenda continues to advance, years from now we will look around at failing health outcomes, skyrocketing bills, and a decaying environment,” it warned.

Tom Pyle, president of the American Energy Alliance, predicted that 38 coal plants scheduled to close through 2028 would remain open, either on Trump orders or voluntarily.

“Coal may see a temporary boost from regulatory relief, and some investors may profit in the short term,” Frank Holmes, CEO and chief investment officer of U.S. Global Investors, wrote after Trump’s orders. “But in the long run, I think the writing is on the wall.”

https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/climate-energy/trump-officials-announce-plan-boost-coal-output-2025-09-29/

Thoughts… This is downright reckless, coal is incredibly dangerous. Coal ash causes cancer, it does tremendous damage to the environment. The regions where this is being promoted are some of the most pristine and beautiful areas in America. The ecological effects alone are deeply concerning to me. Not only this but coal is inefficient, this is nonsensical, it poses a health risk to Americans and shows a complete lack of care for the American and their health under this regime. I fear for what this regime will do to our environment, the increase in emissions alone will be incredibly substantial.

The Firebrand Project is now my full-time job! I was fired after participating in the economic blackout in September. Instead of returning to the workforce as just another cog in the machine, I want to be a force for change. I want to turn The Firebrand Project into a community that can make a difference in fighting for our democracy.

To do this, I need your help. By becoming a paid subscriber, you will allow me to offer the following and continue adding more.

Weekly Shows M-F

The Firebrand Report - 12:30 pm PST

A show where I provide real-time analysis of three breaking news stories, giving you the rundown on what happened and sharing my thoughts on what this means for the future.

Daily Articles

Every day you will receive an article from me, the topic may vary, but the fire will be there. I want to arm you with more information. Providing each Firebrand in our community with the ability to further the discussion and broaden the number of informed Americans.

Monthly Firebrand Investigations

Every month, I will bring you a Firebrand Investigation, which is a report on something I believe is critical. I will dig deep, get the facts, and find the truth, no matter how ugly, and give it to you in a way that you can easily understand, break down, and share like the Firebrands you are.

Paid Subscriber Livestreams

Every month, we will have a paid subscriber live stream. This will be an opportunity for you to chat with me, ask questions, and broaden the discussion on a more personal level.

If you can’t afford to be a paid subscriber, you can always help by restacking, liking, commenting, and sharing The Firebrand Project with your friends and peers.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

