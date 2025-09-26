The Firebrand Report 9/26/25: Tariff's Strike Back, Nutlicks Misleading Consumer Spending Report, and Is Comey's Indictment a Distraction?

Show Notes

Topic 1: Return of Tariffs

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday unveiled sweeping new import tariffs, including 100% duties on branded drugs and 25% levies on heavy-duty trucks, triggering fresh trade uncertainty after a period of comparative calm.

The latest salvo, which Trump said was to protect the U.S. manufacturing industry and national security, follows wide-ranging duties on trading partners of up to 50% and other targeted levies on imported products such as steel.

Trump’s announcement on Truth Social did not say whether the new levies would be on top of existing national tariffs. Recent trade deals with Japan, the EU, and Britain include provisions that cap tariffs for specific products like pharmaceuticals.Trump’s announcement on Truth Social did not say whether the new levies would be on top of existing national tariffs. Recent trade deals with Japan, the EU, and Britain include provisions that cap tariffs for specific products like pharmaceuticals.

Trump had long threatened higher tariffs on drugmakers and Ireland, where mainly American-owned pharmaceutical factories employ about 2% of the workforce, has frontloaded much of its exports to the U.S. in anticipation.

Exports of chemical and related products, including medicinal and pharmaceutical products, leapt 536% year-on-year to 23.9 billion euros ($27.9 billion) in the first seven months of 2025, according to Ireland’s Central Statistics Office.

Trump also followed through on a pledge to “bring back” America’s furniture business, saying he would start charging a 50% tariff on imported kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities and a 30% tariff on upholstered furniture.

More than half of the $85.6 billion in ingredients for medicines used in the U.S. are manufactured domestically, with the remainder from Europe and other U.S. allies, the U.S. pharmaceutical trade group said earlier this year.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce earlier urged against imposing new truck tariffs, noting the top five import sources are Mexico, Canada, Japan, Germany, and Finland, which pose “no threat to U.S. national security.”

Thoughts… The Return of Tarriff’s is not necessarily a surprise, they have been a tool for disruption and narrative shifting used by the regime before. If anything their return signals to me that another bigger shift is about to play out in terms of power in general. The recent tariff announcement and then pairing that with the abrupt meeting called by Drunk Pete in quantico leads me to believe that they are attempting to flood the zone and overwhelm the public.

The price hike on pharmaceutical goods that will inevitably come with the tariff is likely to place additional stress and strain on Americans, making it even harder for them to follow what is happening.

This Tarriff round is a great tool to destablize the environment, in preparation of a massive powergrab. Pharma has long been one of the most extortionary industries in America, I have no doubt they will use these tariff’s to justify massive price hikes. Ultimately it seems like the companies themselves will be fine for the time being with many of them seemingly prepared for this move.

https://www.reuters.com/business/trump-says-us-will-impose-25-tariff-heavy-trucks-imports-october-1-2025-09-25/

Topic 2: Consumer Spending Report From the Department of Commerce

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending increased slightly more than expected in August as households went on vacation and dined out, keeping the economy on solid ground as the third quarter progressed, while inflation continued to steadily pick up.

The report from the Commerce Department on Friday suggested the economy has so far retained most of its momentum from the April-June quarter. Signs of the economy’s resilience evident in other data this week showing low layoffs and strong demand by businesses for equipment would argue against the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates again this year after the U.S. central bank resumed policy easing last week.

But the hiring side of the labor market is struggling, with job growth almost stalling in the last three months amid a lingering drag from trade policy uncertainty as well as an immigration crackdown that has reduced the supply of workers.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of economic activity, rose 0.6% last month after an unrevised 0.5% advance in July, the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending increasing 0.5%.

Spending was boosted by outlays on services like transportation, which includes airline travel. Consumers frequented restaurants and bars, and also stayed at hotels and motels. They raised spending on recreation services.

Households also bought recreational goods and vehicles, clothing and footwear, and spent more on gasoline and other energy goods as well as food and beverages. Goods outlays shot up 0.8% after rising 0.6% in July.

Spending has marched ahead despite the significant slowdown in the labor market. Consumption is being driven by high-income households as a robust stock market and still-elevated home prices boost their wealth. Fed data this month showed household wealth jumped to a record $176.3 trillion in the second quarter.

But lower-income households are struggling, and bearing a large share of the burden from higher prices on goods from President Donald Trump’s import tariffs. More pain lies ahead when cuts to the federal government’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps, take effect.

Personal income rose 0.4% in August after a similar gain in July. A 0.6% increase in government transfers, mostly Social Security benefits, accounted for much of the rise in income. Wages gained only 0.3%, in line with a softening labor market, resulting in consumers tapping their saving to fund spending.

Thoughts… The first thing I want to note is that this report is coming from the Bureau of Economic Analysis… these are Nutlicks goons. The data here is being shared by a party that has serious motivations to paint their economy as successful as possible. The regime has proven adept at leaving out the nuance to make the poor feel like its their own damn fault they are not successful. This is not new, however a complete lack or morality has lead to these reports being presented in a manner that is an outright lie. So I make a point to address and challenge the findings.

The key to finding the truth in all of these reports, which is something that I find most economists dont even mention at all. Something that should be taught to all people is the difference between Nominal and Real numbers.

In the context of this data this is what it means.

Nominal Spending (Current-Dollar): This is the number you typically hear in headlines. It’s the raw amount of money spent, reflecting today’s prices.

Real Spending (Chained-Dollar): This is an inflation-adjusted number. It represents the volume of goods and services purchased, as if prices had never changed from a baseline year.

I had my gemini do some data analysis for me here, the findings here are truly staggering, it also shapes for us the truth. The Regime has be overseeign tremendous growth in terms of consumer spending. Pointing to it a metric for economic health.

If we consider that data ourselves, Americans have spent over 194.2 Billion more to get the same amount of goods.

The nominal increase in spending largely accounts for “Tariff and Inflation Tax” yet they point to it as success. The reality is that over two months Americans are now spending $1,480 more per household than they were two months ago for the same amount of goods.

This number paints us an accurate picture of the looming economic crisis. Its severity cannot be understated.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-consumer-spending-increases-solidly-august-2025-09-26/

https://www.bea.gov/news/2025/personal-income-and-outlays-august-2025

Topic 3: The Indictment of James Comey

The U.S. Justice Department filed criminal charges against former FBI Director James Comey on Thursday, in a dramatic escalation of President Donald Trump‘s retribution campaign against his political enemies.

Comey, in a video posted on Instagram, said: “My heart is broken for the Department of Justice, but I have great confidence in the federal judicial system, and I’m innocent. So, let’s have a trial and keep the faith.”

His attorney, Patrick J. Fitzgerald, said in a statement: “Jim Comey denies the charges filed today in their entirety. We look forward to vindicating him in the courtroom.”

The charges breach decades-long norms that have sought to insulate U.S. law enforcement from political pressures. The federal prosecutor in Virginia who had been tasked with pursuing the case resigned last week after drawing Trump’s wrath for expressing doubts about the case, and others in the office have privately said the evidence does not merit criminal charges, according to sources familiar with the matter.

After the district’s top federal prosecutor, Erik Siebert, resigned last week, others in the office told his successor, Lindsey Halligan, that charges should not be filed due to a lack of evidence, according to a source. Career prosecutors in the office also previously drafted a memo urging Halligan not to seek an indictment, saying the case lacked evidence to establish probable cause that a crime was committed, Reuters previously reported.

In a highly unusual move, Halligan personally presented the evidence to the grand jury on Thursday - a task typically performed by a line prosecutor and not the U.S. Attorney, according to four people briefed on the matter.

Comey’s son-in-law, Troy Edwards, resigned from his position as a senior national security prosecutor following the news on Thursday, saying he was doing so in order to uphold his “oath to the Constitution and country,” according to a copy of his resignation letter seen by Reuters.

Comey’s eldest daughter, Maurene Comey, was fired from her job as a federal prosecutor in Manhattan in July. She filed a lawsuit earlier this month, with her lawyers saying in the complaint that she was fired “solely or substantially because her father is former FBI Director James B. Comey.”

Thoughts… The Indictment of James Comey serves a greater purpose: to muddy the waters. One of the most underreported pieces of news right now is that there are currently enough votes in the House to pass a measure to release the Epstein files.

Following this development, we have seen an increase in tariffs, an unprecedented move by the Regime to consolidate power over the United States Military, and a surge in political violence.

Watching Comey’s video on Instagram and seeing the context in which members within the DOJ advised against bringing charges due to a lack of evidence suggests to me that this move has an alternative motive. That motive is that the regime is doing what worked before to allow it to consolidate power– flood the zone with all kinds of crazy and illegal shit so you can do one super fucked up and important thing without anyone looking.

I actually feel that Comey will have the charges dropped– I don’t think the regime is at the point yet where they can chuck someone like Comey in jail because Trump says so.

Emphasis on yet. We should watch this closely, and more importantly, keep a spotlight on the Epstein files vote that is certain to be on the horizon soon.

Either way, this reveals a dangerous shift; now the DOJ and the FBI have been effectively reshaped into tools of political manipulation, and they no longer serve their original purpose. These transformations are not entirely complete; however, enough people in leadership in these organizations are loyalists to allow things like the Comey indictment to occur.

comey A post shared by @comey

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/fbi-ex-chief-comey-criminally-charged-trump-targets-critics-source-says-2025-09-25/

Trump makes comments about 12 y.o. Hep B vaccine.

https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/5516749-trump-vaccine-suggestions-autism-links/

A Final Note

This week I lost my job. After participating in the Economic Blackout, I returned to work to find that I was being fired.

This means as of this moment, I am unemployed.

I will not let this get me down, in fact I will do the opposite.

Starting today I am taking The Firebrand Project to the next level.

You will now see Monthly Firebrand Investigations.

Every Day Monday through Friday I will be hosting The Firebrand Show at 12:30PST.

You will now receive a Brutally Honest Message like this one every day.

Lastly we are working on Implementing Paid Subscriber Live streams.

I want to do all of this, but I need your help.

As of right now I have no Income, so I will not be able to offer this for long without your help.

If you were ever considering becoming a paid subscriber to The Firebrand Project now is the time, because you will be helping me grow this publication and grow our Firebrand community in a way that was not before possible.

So please join me today by becoming a paid subscriber, thank you for supporting my work by reading this article today.

If you cannot become a paid subscriber, you can help by engaging with this content! Leave a comment and tell me your thoughts, restack this post and send it to your friends, and lastly make sure you like it!

Share

Leave a comment

MORE FROM THE FIREBRAND PROJECT

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.