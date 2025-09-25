The Firebrand Report 9/25/25: Hegseth's Strange Summoning, What TF Happened in Dallas, and The Looming Housing Crisis

Note on this recording, The first 3 minutes of this recording can be skipped. I begin talking at the 3:00 minute mark. Thank you for your understanding as I work to improve the quality of the show and its recordings!

Topic 1: Hegseth Calls a Meeting w/ all US military leadership in Virginia.

“U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has summoned senior U.S. military officers from around the world to a meeting in Quantico, Virginia next week, five officials told Reuters on Thursday, a rare gathering of U.S. military leadership in one location.”

“People are scrambling to change their plans and see if they have to attend,” one U.S. official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

In May, Hegseth ordered a 20% reduction in the number of four-star officers. In that May memo, Hegseth said there would also be a minimum 20% reduction in the number of general officers in the National Guard and an additional 10% reduction among general and flag officers across the military.

“More generals and admirals does not lead to more success,” Hegseth said at the time.

Thoughts… This is a strange move, the more paranoid part of me finds this quite concerning. If you wanted a “false flag event” to turn the military on the populace this is exceptionally ideal. Furthermore, this disrupts military operations globally. Pair this with the consistent firing of Top Generals, maybe if they are in the US it will be easier to fire them and then send a new replacement as opposed to if they were offshore.

This might also be a play to see if Hegseth can assert dominance over the military. This should be watched closely, in the current climate I have a great deal of concern around something like this happening out of the blue.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/pentagon-chief-orders-us-military-officials-around-world-virginia-next-week-2025-09-25/

Topic 2: More Developments in Regards to the Dallas Shooting

The director, Kash Patel, also said in a social media post that investigators had determined the 29-year-old suspect, Joshua Jahn, researched video of the highly publicized conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination before the Texas attack.

According to Patel, a handwritten note recovered from Jahn’s home read: “Hopefully this will give ICE agents real terror, to think, ‘Is there a sniper with AP rounds on that roof?’” He did not provide photos or other documentation of the evidence.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/suspect-dallas-shooting-researched-ice-facilities-tracked-agents-fbi-says-2025-09-25/

Thoughts… It is worth noting that all of this information is coming from Kash Patel. My understanding is that the normal path of communications regarding an investigation is not for information to be shared over social media and certainly not by the FBI director.

Usually the SAC Special Agent in Charge would be doing the public facing work. Everything about the recent incidents, both the shooting of Kirk and this ICE shooting in Dallas point to some degree of abnormality.

Especially when considering the climate this is taking place in, this shooting is a very valuable propaganda tool.

I keep coming back to the fact that only detainees were killed, if you have Anti-ICE on the bullet, you would think they would shoot at the ICE officers. If the event was as pre-planned and complex as Patel is pointing it out to be, why would the shooter just shoot wildly and not take a shot at an ICE officer?

It is all wrong, and I have serious concerns in regards to what this means about the state of federal law enforcement.

It is very possible the FBI has become a political tool.

Topic 3: The Looming Housing Crisis

Home sales slipped 0.2% last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.00 million units from an unrevised 4.01 million in July, the National Association of Realtors said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast home resales would slip slightly further, to 3.96 million units. Sales rose 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

“Home sales have been sluggish over the past few years due to elevated mortgage rates and limited inventory,” NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said in a statement. “However, mortgage rates are declining and more inventory is coming to the market, which should boost sales in the coming months.”

The sales pace over the last two years has averaged right around 4 million units a month, a weaker rate than seen even during the 2007-2009 recession that was triggered by a collapse in the housing market.

Regionally, sales were divided, rising month-over-month in the Midwest and West while falling in the Northeast and South. The Midwest has outperformed other regions recently thanks to better affordability, Yun said on a conference call.

The median sales price rose 2.0% from a year earlier to $422,600 - the 26th straight year-over-year increase. Prices in August were 52% higher than in August 2019, just before the pandemic and the run-up in prices that followed the health crisis, Yun said.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-existing-home-sales-dip-august-2025-09-25/

Thoughts…This dip is seemingly a small and insignificant amount. In fact it out performs expectations by economists. I am honestly shocked at how much spending in general has remained high as inflation and overall cost of goods sky rocket here in the US.

However there are some things here that I find significant, the first being that the sales rate in general is weaker than that of the 2007-2009 recession. This event saw the middle class lose a huge share of property ownership.

It was interesting to see the sales dropped in the South and North East, while increasing in the West and Midwest.

The price of homes has increased year over year for 26 years. Even so people buy because it is considered the safest form of investment. If the inventory on the market keeps increasing, if we look at the YoY increase of the price of homes. Then compare it to the increase in wages over the last 26 years. Real wage growth is 14% over the last 26 years and Real cost of homes has increased by 95% when adjusted for Inflation.

Americans are already in a situation where home ownership is out of reach for the majority of Americans. When we factor in rapid inflation, it seems to me that the overall demand for homes is going to plummet. I think it is possible we are in a lull period before a massive housing crisis.

Note— In the live I refer to how data can be misleading, I cite that certain data is different when adjusted for things like inflation. The difference between these types of data is nominal data, which is not adjusted and real data which is adjusted.

A Final Note

Recently I lost my job. After participating in the Economic Blackout, I returned to work to find that I was being fired.

This means as of this moment, I am unemployed.

I will not let this get me down, in fact I will do the opposite.

Starting today I am taking The Firebrand Project to the next level.

You will now see Monthly Firebrand Investigations.

Every Day Monday through Friday I will be hosting The Firebrand Show at 12:30PST.

You will now receive a Brutally Honest Message like this one every day.

Lastly we are working on Implementing Paid Subscriber Live streams.

I want to do all of this, but I need your help.

As of right now I have no Income, so I will not be able to offer this for long without your help.

If you were ever considering becoming a paid subscriber to The Firebrand Project now is the time, because you will be helping me grow this publication and grow our Firebrand community in a way that was not before possible.

So please join me today by becoming a paid subscriber, thank you for supporting my work by reading this article today.

If you cannot become a paid subscriber, you can help by engaging with this content! Leave a comment and tell me your thoughts, restack this post and send it to your friends, and lastly make sure you like it!

