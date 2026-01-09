The Firebrand Report 1/9/26: Iran in Chaos, Suspicous US Special Forces Movements, Chernobyl is Bleeding Radiation Again, and more.

©️Shane Yirak, 2026

As the week comes to an end, we have seen an explosive start to 2026. Unfortunately, that statement is a literal one… The kick off a new world order has occurred with stunning speed; these events have offered us clarity into how the rest of the year will unfold. Resource annexation, fluid sovereignty, and kinetic mercantilism. The situation in Iran is looking increasingly unstable and warrants close observation. Suspicious US troop movements could signal escalation in the region, as Iran, regardless of the state of its ruling party, has massive stockpiles of one of the world’s most valuable resources… Uranium, as well as the odd Nuke, I’m sure.

Speaking of Nuclear… the Chernobyl containment barrier was formally announced damaged to the point of being non-functional. This damage, caused by a Russian strike in early 2025, has quietly eluded the global spotlight; however, the consequences of Russia’s reckless action will be major, and it does not appear that any immediate action is forthcoming.

We check in on the unfolding situation in Yemen…

As we brace for another week in this world of uncertainty and conflict, the global situation appears to be on the brink of conflict and instability in every corner of the globe.

The Transatlantic Pivot: Special Operations Could be Moving to Kuwait as Iran Sinks into Chaos

The rapid accumulation of United States military assets in the United Kingdom during the first week of January 2026 represents a definitive strategic signal of US force projection capabilities. This deployment is not merely a rotation of forces but a high-velocity repositioning of tier-one assets following the conclusion of Operation Absolute Resolve in Venezuela. The data indicates a deliberate “bridging” operation, utilizing the UK as a logistical fulcrum to project power into the European and Central Command (CENTCOM) areas of responsibility.

The Air Bridge and The European Airspace Anomaly

Flight tracking intelligence and open-source verification have confirmed a significant surge in heavy airlift and special mission aircraft into the United Kingdom. RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, historically a forward operating base for US Strategic Command’s bomber fleet, has been activated as the primary staging hub for this movement. However, this deployment coincided with a severe and anomalous disruption to European air traffic infrastructure.

On January 4, 2026, precisely as the surge of US transport aircraft was peaking, the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) experienced a total collapse of radio frequency communications. This “noise” interference grounded all civil departures and arrivals across Greece for several hours and caused knock-on delays throughout the European continent. While Greek authorities officially attributed this to a “technical failure” of outdated equipment, the timing—synchronous with the movement of high-value US electronic warfare and special operations assets—has fueled analysis suggesting a potential electromagnetic interference (EMI) event, possibly related to the operational security (OPSEC) bubble generated around the transiting forces.

Between January 3 and January 7, 2026, approximately ten C-17 Globemaster III strategic transport aircraft arrived at RAF Fairford. Analysis of flight data reveals that the majority of these sorties originated from two specific locations: Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia. These bases are the garrisons for the US Army’s most elite aviation and ground units: the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR), known as the “Night Stalkers,” and the 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, respectively.

Complementing this airlift capability, at least two AC-130J Ghostrider gunships have touched down at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. The AC-130J is a highly specialized platform designed for close air support (CAS) and air interdiction in permissive and semi-permissive environments. Its presence in the European theater, particularly in conjunction with heavy lift assets carrying rotary-wing airframes, signals a preparation for complex, ground-centric special operations rather than purely air-centric deterrence.

Asset Composition and The “Night Stalkers”

The specific cargo unloaded at RAF Fairford provides the clearest indicator of the operational intent. Ground observers have identified or assessed the presence of MH-47G Chinook and MH-60M Black Hawk helicopters. These are not standard Army aviation assets; they are heavily modified airframes operated exclusively by the 160th SOAR.

The MH-47G is equipped with advanced avionics, terrain-following radar, and aerial refueling probes, allowing for deep-penetration missions in adverse weather and zero-visibility conditions. The MH-60M is similarly optimized for the infiltration and exfiltration of special operators. The deployment of these specific airframes, which were instrumental in the recent extraction of Nicolás Maduro from Caracas, suggests that the US military is retaining a “hot” capability—a force package that is spun up, briefed, and ready for immediate tasking.

Flight tracking data shows an increase in U.S. Air Force strategic airlift activity, including multiple C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft arriving at RAF Fairford, alongside the arrival of two AC-130 gunships at RAF Mildenhall. Approximately ten C-17 movements have been observed over a short period, with most flights originating from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia. While MH-47 Chinook helicopters have not been directly observed at RAF Fairford, several of the C-17 movements are assessed to have transported U.S. Army rotary-wing assets. The aircraft types involved, combined with departure locations and routing patterns, are consistent with the movement of special operations aviation units. Open-source imagery and flight data suggest likely involvement of assets associated with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment. (ukdefencejournal.org.uk)

All flights in and out of Greece were temporarily suspended on Sunday morning after a nationwide communications failure disrupted air traffic control systems, Greek state broadcaster ERT reported. Flights later began to resume gradually, starting from Athens International Airport, with both departures and arrivals restarting, according to a statement from the airport operator. The disruption occurred at around 9:35 a.m. local time (0735 GMT), affecting Greek airspace and halting arrivals and departures at Athens International Airport as well as regional airports. Thousands of passengers were stranded for hours at airports across the country, while several inbound flights were diverted. (english.news.cn)

Operational Vectors: The “Bella 1” Interdiction and The Kuwait Transit

Intelligence analysis suggests two concurrent operational tracks for this gathered force, reflecting the duality of the “Kinetic Mercantilist” environment where state actors must enforce sanctions while simultaneously preparing for high-intensity conflict.

The Maritime Interdiction of BELLA 1

There is high-confidence reporting suggesting that elements of this task force are staging for a maritime interdiction operation against the oil tanker BELLA 1 (also identified as MARINERA). This vessel, which has attempted to evade US Coast Guard (USCG) patrols in the Atlantic, is sailing under a Russian registration and is believed to be carrying illicit cargo linked to the recently decapitated Venezuelan regime or Iranian networks.

The 160th SOAR specializes in maritime counter-terrorism and Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) operations, often working in concert with Navy SEALs or Delta Force operators. The presence of MH-60M helicopters, which can be configured for fast-roping assault teams onto moving vessels, aligns with the tactical requirements of seizing a non-compliant tanker in international waters. The AC-130J gunships would provide lethal overwatch, capable of disabling the vessel’s propulsion or suppressing deck-mounted threats without sinking the ship—a nuance required for environmental and intelligence preservation.

Vector B: The Kuwait Transit and Iranian Contingency

Beyond the immediate tactical target of the tanker, a broader strategic movement is discernible. Discussions within the defense intelligence community point to RAF Fairford acting as a waypoint for a deployment to the Middle East, specifically to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and staging grounds in Kuwait.

This “Kuwait Transit” theory posits that the 160th SOAR assets are being prepositioned within striking distance of the Iranian border. The operational profile of the “Night Stalkers”—specifically their ability to fly low-level, nap-of-the-earth profiles to evade radar—is uniquely suited for the Iranian operating environment, characterized by mountainous terrain and a degraded but still dangerous air defense network.

The deployment of such a force to the Persian Gulf would be consistent with preparations for a “Loose Nuke” or “Broken Arrow” recovery mission. Given the rumors of instability within the Iranian chain of command, the US may be positioning a “fixer” force capable of securing fissile material or extracting high-value assets should the Iranian state fracture or attempt a nuclear breakout.

In a post on X, the U.S. military’s European Command said the Trump administration had seized the vessel for violating U.S. sanctions. “The blockade of sanctioned and illicit Venezuelan oil remains in FULL EFFECT — anywhere in the world,” U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in reply to that post. Two U.S. officials, who were speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that Wednesday’s operation was carried out by the Coast Guard and U.S. military. U.S. special forces initially helped secure the tanker but left the vessel, which was now under Coast Guard control, one of the officials said. (reuters.com)

“Lots of US Spec Ops aircraft have been transiting the UK in recent days, en route to Europe, including reports of aircraft originating from the 160th Spec Ops Air Regiment aka ‘Nightstalkers’ who supported the raid on Maduro in Venezuela…Another possible action in Europe?” a former British Army officer Ed McGuinness said in a X post on Tuesday. Another netizen @Fahadnaimb who claims to be licensed aircraft maintenance engineer said in a X post on Monday that “US special ops air ramping hard through Europe to Gulf early 2026 160th SOAR (Night Stalkers) elements parked at RAF Fairford UK, two AC-130J gunships touched down nearby, C-17s flowing Ramstein Germany straight to Al Udeid Qatar and Saudi bases. Classic staging play. So, quiet but loud message. Post-Venezuela shift, Iran/Houthi prep, or just a routine flex? What’s your take on the timing?” (globaltimes.cn)

The Iranian Outlook Suggests More Violence and Chaos

The strategic posture of the Islamic Republic of Iran has entered a phase of critical entropy as of January 9, 2026. The convergence of external military pressure and acute internal destabilization has created a scenario where the “chain of custody” regarding Iran’s sensitive military assets is no longer guaranteed. While no confirmed “Broken Arrow” (nuclear accident or loss) has been verified, the US and allied force posture indicates that the risk of such an event could now be the primary driver of operational planning.

Situation Report (January 9, 2026): The Convergence of Revolts

As of January 9, the internal security situation in Iran has deteriorated significantly, overwhelming the regime’s suppression apparatus.

Expansion of Unrest: Protest activity has expanded dramatically in both rate and magnitude. On January 8 alone, protesters demonstrated in at least 156 instances across 27 provinces, nearly doubling the volume of the previous day.

The “Hydrological Revolt” Meets the Bazaar: The initial protests driven by water scarcity (”Hydrological Revolt”) have merged with economic grievances. Strikes by bazaar merchants—the traditional economic backbone of the revolution—have been joined by university students and labor unions, creating a cross-class coalition that the regime historically fears most.

Kurdistan and Baluchistan: In the periphery, the situation is approaching open insurrection. “Nation’s Shield” forces and Kurdish opposition groups have called for general strikes, and security forces in Zahedan (Sistan and Baluchistan province) have reportedly opened fire on demonstrators.

Regime Response: In a desperate attempt to regain control, the regime implemented a “nationwide internet shutdown” that has now lasted over 24 hours as of January 9. This digital blackout is a classic precursor to intensified kinetic violence against the civilian population.

Protest activity in Iran has expanded dramatically in both rate and magnitude since January 7, including in major cities like Tehran and in northwestern Iran. Protesters demonstrated in at least 156 instances across 27 provinces on January 8, which almost doubles the number of protests recorded on January 7. The individual protests are also much larger than those prior to January 8 and include 60 medium-sized protests (over 100 participants) throughout the country. (understandingwar.org)

The Fracture of the Gulf: Yemen’s Tri-Polar Partition

The geopolitical architecture of the Arabian Peninsula has undergone a catastrophic fracture in the first week of 2026. The coalition assembled to fight the Houthis has dissolved into a direct conflict between its two principal architects, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, over the partition of Southern Yemen. This schism has moved beyond diplomatic tension to kinetic confrontation, redefining the alliances of the Red Sea.

The Escape of Aidarous al-Zubaidi

The tipping point of this rupture was the dramatic exfiltration of Aidarous al-Zubaidi, the President of the Southern Transitional Council (STC), on January 8, 2026. Following a demand by the Saudi-backed Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) for his attendance at talks in Riyadh—and his subsequent refusal—al-Zubaidi was charged with treason and expelled from the government.

Saudi coalition intelligence has released a detailed timeline of his escape, painting a picture of a state-sponsored extraction operation by the UAE:

Maritime Phase: al-Zubaidi reportedly fled Aden under cover of darkness aboard the vessel BAMEDHAF. This ship, flagged to Saint Kitts and Nevis, sailed from Aden to the port of Berbera in the breakaway region of Somaliland. The vessel notably deactivated its AIS (Automatic Identification System) tracking during the transit to evade coalition monitoring.

Aerial Phase: From Berbera, al-Zubaidi was transferred to an Ilyushin Il-76 cargo aircraft. This plane flew him to Mogadishu, Somalia, and then onward to the Al-Reef Military Airport in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The aircraft also reportedly disabled its transponder over the Gulf of Oman, reactivating it only minutes before landing.

This operation implicated the UAE directly in the physical removal of a figure now deemed a traitor by the recognized Yemeni government, effectively severing the diplomatic trust between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi.

The extraction of Aidarous al-Zubaidi from the port of Aden to the Emirati capital is a critical indicator in Yemen’s protracted conflict; it signifies a significant fracture within the decade-long Arab coalition into competing patrons, each pursuing distinct and incompatible agendas. Saudi-led coalition statements and multiple contemporaneous reports indicate that al-Zubaidi left Aden by boat for Berbera in Somaliland and was then flown to Abu Dhabi after a brief transit via Mogadishu. The choreography of that route, corroborated by flight-tracking and coalition communications, converts what might otherwise have been plausible deniability into a documented operation with identifiable logistics and actors, and thus a deliberate political statement by those who enabled it. (hornreview.org)

The Dissolution of the STC and The “Homeland Shield”

In the immediate aftermath of al-Zubaidi’s flight, the STC announced the dismantling of its institutions and governance bodies on January 9, 2026. This capitulation marks the apparent collapse of the project to create an independent South Yemen via the STC as a political vehicle.

However, the vacuum left by the STC is being filled by a new security architecture dominated by Saudi Arabia. The “Homeland Shield” forces (Dara’ al-Watan), a Saudi-funded and trained paramilitary group, have moved to integrate former STC fighters and secure key infrastructure. This integration is viewed with skepticism by Riyadh, which sees it as a potential “laundering” of separatist militias, but it represents the only viable path to stabilizing the southern provinces without a full-scale civil war within the civil war.

Strategic Divergence: The Hadhramaut vs. Aden

The conflict is fundamentally a resource war driven by Kinetic Mercantilism.

Saudi Arabia’s Imperative: Riyadh’s primary objective is to secure the Hadhramaut province in eastern Yemen. This territory is critical for the construction of a pipeline to the Arabian Sea, which would allow Saudi oil exports to bypass the Iranian-threatened Strait of Hormuz. The bombing of UAE-linked weapons shipments in Mukalla (Hadhramaut’s capital) in late 2025 was a kinetic enforcement of this red line.

UAE’s Imperative: Abu Dhabi’s strategy focuses on maritime dominance. Control over the port of Aden and the island of Socotra allows the UAE to project power into the Bab el-Mandeb strait and the Horn of Africa. The loss of the STC weakens their proxy hold on Aden, forcing them to rely on more direct, transactional relationships with local power brokers.

The result is a Tri-Polar Yemen:

The North: Controlled by the Iran-backed Houthis. The East (Hadhramaut): Dominated by Saudi Arabia and the PLC/Homeland Shield. The South (Aden/Socotra): A contested zone of UAE influence and fractured militias.

Yemen’s main separatist group and its institutions will be dismantled effective Friday, the group’s secretary-general said, following weeks of unrest in areas of southern Yemen and a day after its leader fled to the United Arab Emirates. Abdulrahman Jalal al-Sebaihi said the Southern Transitional Council would shut down all of its bodies and offices inside and outside Yemen, citing internal disagreements and mounting regional pressure. But that decision was contested by the council’s spokesman, Anwar al-Tamimi, who said on X that only the full council, under its president, can take such steps — highlighting the internal divisions within the separatist movement. The Saudi-backed forces have since regained control of Hadramout, the presidential palace in Aden and camps in al-Mahra. Abdulsalam Mohammed, the head of the Yemeni Abaad Studies and Research Center, said Friday that Saudi Arabia managed to contain the situation on the ground. “Riyadh has proven that it will not allow any foreign interference to change the Yemeni roadmap by supporting one side over another, especially if force is used and chaos continues to threaten the security of Yemen, the region, and the world,” he said in a comment on X. (ksat.com)

Thailand-Cambodia: The Fragile Peace and US Involvement

While eyes are on Taiwan, a significant border conflict has re-erupted between Thailand and Cambodia in Southeast Asia. Following a ceasefire brokered on December 27, 2025, violence flared again on January 6, 2026, but violence has not flared up again.

The Incident: Thailand accused Cambodian forces of firing mortar rounds into Ubon Ratchathani province, wounding a Thai soldier. Cambodia countered that the explosion was accidental, caused by the detonation of a “pile of garbage” or ordnance disposal gone wrong.

US Involvement: Recognizing the potential for escalation, the United States intervened diplomatically and financially. On January 9, the US State Department announced a $45 million aid package to support the peace process. This aid is targeted: $15 Million: Border stabilization and displaced person support. $10 Million: Demining operations (a major issue in the border region). $20 Million: Counter-trafficking and anti-scam operations.

Strategic Context: This US involvement serves to counter China’s influence in the Mekong region. Beijing has also attempted to mediate the conflict to protect its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) infrastructure, but the swift US financial commitment aims to solidify the “Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords” and keep Thailand anchored in the Western security orbit.

WASHINGTON, United States, Jan 9, 2026 (BSS/AFP) - The United States on Friday announced some $45 million in aid as it tries to bolster a fragile truce between Thailand and Cambodia. Michael DeSombre, the top State Department official for East Asia, was visiting Thailand and Cambodia to discuss ways to strengthen the ceasefire, which President Donald Trump has sought to highlight as an achievement. (bssnews.net)

The Radiological Front: Chernobyl’s Structural Failure

The war in Ukraine has included a “radiological hybrid warfare” component since early 2025. The structural integrity of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has been compromised, creating a long-term environmental threat that is being leveraged for strategic effect.

The Breach of the New Safe Confinement (NSC)

In February 2025, a drone strike—attributed to Russia—impacted the New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure covering the destroyed Reactor Unit 4. As of January 2026, the full extent of this damage has been acknowledged by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Structural Damage: The strike punched a 15-square-meter hole in the external cladding of the giant arch. The ensuing fire burned through insulation layers, forcing emergency crews to cut approximately 330 additional openings in the skin of the structure to extinguish the flames.

Loss of Confinement: The IAEA has officially stated that the NSC has “lost its primary safety functions, including the confinement capability”. While the internal steel skeleton remains structurally sound, the hermetic seal designed to contain radioactive dust and prevent water ingress has been broken. The facility is now “breathing,” allowing moisture in (which accelerates corrosion of the old sarcophagus) and potentially allowing radioactive particulate out.

Radiological Status and Strategic Paralysis

Despite the breach, radiation levels at the site boundaries remain within normal limits. However, the “loss of confinement” means the facility operates with zero margin for error. The IAEA has deployed permanent monitoring teams, but full repairs are impossible while active hostilities continue. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has indicated that comprehensive restoration will only be feasible post-conflict.

This situation creates a “radiological hostage” dynamic. Russia’s ability to threaten the integrity of the NSC forces Ukraine and its European allies to divert massive resources to monitoring and containment, while the constant threat of a “second Chernobyl” hangs over the continent as a psychological weapon.

Ten months later, repair work is still ongoing, and it could take another three to four years before the outer dome regains its primary safety functions, plant director Sergiy Tarakanov told AFP in an interview from Kyiv. “It does not perform the function of retaining radioactive substances inside,” Tarakanov said, echoing concerns raised by the International Atomic Energy Agency. The strike had also left it unclear if the shell would last the 100 years it was designed to. The gaping crater in the structure, which AFP journalists saw this summer, has been covered over with a protective screen, but 300 smaller holes made by firefighters when battling the blaze still need to be filled in. (dawn.com)

The agency said that investigations continue to determine the extent of the damage sustained by the arch-shaped New Safe Confinement (NSC) shelter following the drone strike on 14 February. The impact caused a 15-square-metre hole in the external cladding of the arch, with further damage to a wider area of about 200-square-metres, as well as to some joints and bolts. It took about three weeks to fully extinguish smouldering fires in the insulation layers of the shelter. In its update on the situation, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said: “It took several weeks to completely extinguish the fires caused by the strike. The emergency work resulted in approximately 330 openings in the outer cladding of the NSC arch, each with an average size of 30-50 cm. (world-nuclear-news.org)

Ukraine regularly reduces power at its nuclear plants following Russian strikes on its energy grid. In October, a Russian strike on a substation near Chernobyl cut power flowing to the confinement structure. Tarakanov told AFP that radiation levels at the site had remained “stable and within normal limits”. (dawn.com)

Predictive Outlook

Short-Term (7-30 Days):

Yemen: The dissolution of the STC will lead to a rapid fragmentation of southern militias. Expect unpaid former STC fighters to turn to localized banditry or piracy, increasing the risk to commercial shipping in the Gulf of Aden. Saudi Arabia will move aggressively to consolidate control over the Hadhramaut pipeline corridor using “Homeland Shield” forces.

Iran: The “Broken Arrow” risk will remain the primary driver of US force posture. The regime will intensify its crackdown on the “Hydrological Revolt” protesters, potentially using the internet blackout to cover for mass casualty events. If the internal command structure begins to visibly fracture, the US may move from “contingency” to “active interdiction” regarding sensitive sites.

Long-Term (1-6 Months):

The Nuclear Precedent: The structural failure of the Chernobyl NSC will prompt a global review of nuclear infrastructure hardening. Russia will likely leverage the threat of further damage to the site to coerce European nations into limiting long-range weapon supplies to Ukraine.

US Force Posture: The deployment of the 160th SOAR and AC-130Js to the UK and Middle East signals a shift in US doctrine towards a “global SWAT team” model. Expect smaller, hyper-lethal footprints of special operations forces to replace large static garrisons, aligning with the “Thiel Nexus” reliance on technology and precision over mass.

My Thoughts…

As we head into the weekend, there is a lot of potential for major events. The unrest in Iran appears to be spiralling out of control, with an internet blackout; there is usually massive force used. When the connection is restored, it is likely we will see a period of extreme violence and more casualties. There is a possibility for further escalation as the US moves assets to the region; the blackout over Greek airspace aligns with common US tactics to mask troop movement when preparing for operations.

The movement of the same forces that carried out the operation in Venezuela suggests that Trump’s regime may have a favored unit for their new doctrine of military intervention foreign policy. I really do feel that we might see US action in Iran over the weekend. This move could be one meant to capitalize on the chaos and decapitate Iatolla leadership, or it could be a move, as discussed in this newsletter, to secure sensitive nuclear materials for use by Israel and the United States. Things in Iran are likely to rapidly spiral as we head into next week.

The dissolution of the STC is a major development; it suggests that the UAE may be backing off from its claims in Yemen. Whilst we cannot make any statements with certainty, the STC’s internal fracturing could be a sign of a gambit gone wrong, or a play to restructure for a more hybrid warfare strategy after Saudi Homeland Shield Forces rolled back major STC gains in the region.

We can only hope that violence in the region comes to a close; however, if the fragile alliance between Saudi Arabia and the UAE is destroyed, we will likely see more clashes in the future. However, any brief respite for those caught in the middle is a positive.

US involvement in the deal between Thailand and Cambodia suggests that our reporting on the severity of the effects on US supply chains was substantial. In essence, this ‘bribe’ to stop the conflict so that semiconductor manufacturing in the Thailand+1 system can resume is likely the basis for this action. We will see whether it is enough to bring peace to the region so that nearly half a million people who have been displaced can return to their homes.

The situation in Chernobyl is on a knife-edge; Russia is effectively holding it as a gut punch. An unspoken threat, however, whilst things are stable-ish for now… all it takes is one drone strike to cause a disaster.

The reality is that until the war is stopped, the IAEA cannot get in there and do the work that needs to be done.

That will not be any time soon, and this threat hangs over Ukraine and Europe silently as Russia continues its war in Ukraine and likely prepares to start its next one.

