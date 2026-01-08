The Firebrand Report 1/8/26: Africa in Chaos, Resource Extraction in Latin American Manufacturing on the Brink and more...

The Firebrand Report is a new way to get news, with everything you need to stay up to date on the global situation.

Firebrands and new readers alike,

The global situation continues to deteriorate, and conflicts are increasingly driven by resource acquisition. The events of this week and the ongoing conflicts we are tracking suggest that trends of Kinetic Mercantalism and Resources Siege will continue and likely worsen into 2026. The situation in Africa is particularly perilous as multiple conflicts rage across the Continent and unstable governments face an environment of insurgencies and diplomatic realignment. The United States Manufacturing Sector is in a precarious state, and conditions in 2026 will be unlikely to improve the situation. The seizure of tankers by the United States demonstrates further escalation in American use of force to influence control over critical resources as it competes with China and struggles to find a path to resource independence to support the AI boom and corporate and wealthy industrial interests. Latin America is on the precipice of Uncertainty, as economic exploitation looms as US investors and their backers flood the region, working with far-right governments.

Continental Africa: The Fracture of the Sahel and the Great Lakes

The security architecture of Africa is disintegrating under the weight of jihadist insurgencies, resource competition, and the collapse of regional bodies like ECOWAS.

The Sahel: The Alliance of Sahel States (AES) and the Expansion of Terror

Firebrand Breakdown Graphics Made w/ Gemini ©️Shane Yirak, 2026

The security situation in the Central Sahel—specifically Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger—has deteriorated sharply following the consolidation of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) and their formal withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in January 2025. This political rupture has severed regional security cooperation mechanisms, creating a vacuum that jihadist groups are aggressively exploiting.

Insurgency Dynamics: Armed groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda (JNIM) and the Islamic State (ISSP) have expanded their territorial control, laying siege to towns and cutting off supply lines. In Mali, a recent airstrike in Mopti displaced nearly 100 households, exacerbating an already critical displacement crisis. In Nigeria’s Niger State, over 70 people were killed or abducted in attacks on January 4, illustrating the inability of the Nigerian state to secure its hinterlands despite its military resources.

The Humanitarian Fallout: The region is facing a catastrophic food security crisis. In Cameroon’s Far North region, conditions are projected to deteriorate to “Crisis” and “Emergency” levels by May 2026 due to conflict and displacement. The AES is attempting to mitigate the impact of sanctions and border closures by creating joint purchasing agencies for food security, but the effectiveness of these measures remains unproven.

US Policy Response: The United States has responded to the deteriorating security environment by suspending visa issuance to nationals of these countries as of January 1, 2026, effectively isolating the region further and potentially pushing the AES states deeper into the orbit of alternative security partners like Russia.

Armed Islamist groups perpetrate recurrent abuses and attacks against civilians. These groups systematically use sieges, threats, kidnappings, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), drones and landmines as deliberate tactics of war as they seek to control supply routes and increase areas of influence. They have also enforced their own interpretation of Sharia law in areas under their control, imposing severe gender discriminatory rules. In besieged areas, armed Islamist groups are blocking humanitarian aid to civilians and causing starvation, imposing forced taxation and strategically destroying and looting civilian objects, including places of worship, health centers, food reserves and water services, among other violations of International Humanitarian Law (IHL). (globalr2p.org)

Food insecurity in Cameroon is expected to worsen in 2026, despite short-term gains from main harvests, with Crisis (IPC 3) and Emergency (IPC 4) conditions expanding across several regions, according to FEWS NET and the Cadre Harmonisé analysis. In the Far North region, some areas are projected to deteriorate to Crisis between February and May, with some conflict-affected households in Emergency, while Crisis conditions will persist through at least May 2026 in the North-West and South-West due to ongoing crisis, displacement, and market disruptions, with needs peaking during the March-May lean season. The situation is compounded by major funding shortfalls, as the food security sector was only 19 per cent funded as of 2 December 2025. Stressed outcomes are also expected to continue in parts of Adamawa and East regions, driven by high food prices, limited livelihoods and refugee inflows from the Central African Republic. (unocha.org)

From the US Department of State brief 12/19/25 Effective January 1, 2026 at 12:01 a.m. EST, in line with Presidential Proclamation 10998 on “Restricting and Limiting the Entry of Foreign Nationals to Protect the Security of the United States,” the Department of State is fully suspending visa issuance to nationals of 19 countries – Afghanistan, Burma, Burkina Faso, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Laos, Libya, Mali, Niger, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen – and to individuals traveling on any travel documents issued or endorsed by the Palestinian Authority, for all nonimmigrant and immigrant visa categories (travel.state.gov)

Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC): The M23 Resurgence and Resource Wars

Firebrand Breakdown Graphics Made w/ Gemini ©️Shane Yirak, 2026

Despite the signing of a peace accord between Rwanda and the DRC in December 2025, the conflict in the eastern DRC has intensified, exposing the limitations of diplomatic agreements in a theater defined by resource extraction and ethnic animosity.

The “Independent” M23: The Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group has effectively gone rogue—or is being used as a deniable asset by Kigali. Following the peace deal, M23 forces captured the strategic city of Uvira in South Kivu and have continued to clash with Congolese forces (FARDC) and pro-government “Wazalendo” militias south of the city as of January 5-7, 2026.

Narrative Warfare: M23 leadership claims they are not bound by the Rwanda-DRC accord, asserting an “independent power structure.” This allows Rwanda to formally adhere to the treaty while its proxy continues to secure territory and mineral assets.

The FDLR Factor: A UN report has confirmed that the Tshisekedi government continues to sustain and collaborate with the FDLR (a Hutu militia linked to the Rwandan genocide) and other anti-Rwandan groups, despite public disavowals. This collaboration provides Kigali with a perpetual justification for its intervention in the DRC and sustains the cycle of violence.

Human Cost: The renewed offensive has killed over 1,500 civilians since early December and displaced another 84,000 people into neighboring Burundi. The conflict is fundamentally driven by the control of supply chains for coltan and cobalt, essential for the global tech industry.

As if to underscore this, less than a week after the peace accord, M23 captured the strategic city of Uvira in the DRC’s South Kivu province. They allegedly abandoned it a week later after international condemnation of the move. However, this past New Year’s weekend, M23 clashed with the Congolese army again, just a few miles away from Uvira. The cost of these latest militant operations is high. The Congolese government has accused the Rwandan-backed rebels of killing more than 1,500 civilians in eastern DRC since early December. More than 84,000 people have fled the DRC into neighboring Burundi since early December, too, according to the UN. Tens of thousands more have been displaced within the DRC. That’s on top of millions already forced from their homes in the past decades of conflict. (mnnonline.org)

A detailed reading of the latest UN Group of Experts’ midterm report (S/2025/858), covering developments up to November 2025, reveals a consistent pattern in which the government in Kinshasa publicly commits to peace and regional cooperation while simultaneously sustaining armed actors hostile to Rwanda. This dual posture has become a central factor in the persistence and escalation of instability in North and South Kivu. (ktpress.rw)

Somalia: The Resilient Threat of Al-Shabaab

Firebrand Breakdown Graphics Made w/ Gemini ©️Shane Yirak, 2026

Somalia remains a critical front in the global war on terror, with Al-Shabaab demonstrating remarkable resilience and adaptability.

US Airstrikes: Between January 3 and 4, 2026, US Africa Command (AFRICOM), in coordination with the Somali government, conducted airstrikes targeting Al-Shabaab leadership near Jilib. This follows strikes against ISIS-Somalia in late December.

Strategic Assessment: Despite these tactical successes, analysts warn that Al-Shabaab’s seizure of Mogadishu may be a “matter of time” if the African Union Transitional Mission (ATMIS) withdrawal proceeds without a capable Somali National Army to replace it. The group remains the wealthiest and most lethal Al-Qaeda affiliate, capable of conducting complex attacks across East Africa and posing a direct threat to US interests.

From the United States Africa Command press release on Jan. 6 2026 “In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) conducted an airstrike targeting al-Shabaab between the evening of Jan. 3-4, 2026. The airstrike occurred in the vicinity of Jilib, Somalia, approximately 100 km north of Kismayo. AFRICOM, alongside the Federal Government of Somalia and Somali Armed Forces, continues to take action to degrade al-Shabaab’s ability to threaten the U.S. Homeland, our forces, and our citizens abroad.” (africom.mil)

“Al Shabaab’s seizure of Mogadishu may already be simply a matter of time — whether through military action or negotiations,” Bryden wrote. “If so, a new cycle of armed conflict between a further empowered al Shabaab in control of Mogadishu and its 4 million inhabitants, and their sworn enemies in other parts of the country will be all but inevitable. Neighboring countries would similarly face the heightened prospect of renewed terrorist attacks across their borders. The time for hopeful half-measures is past. Only urgent, decisive, and concerted intervention can prevent Somalia from becoming a jihadist state.” (adf-magazine.com)

Sudan: The War on Infrastructure and Genocidal Tactics

Firebrand Breakdown Graphics Made w/ Gemini ©️Shane Yirak, 2026

The civil war in Sudan has evolved into a war of annihilation, with combatants targeting the biological infrastructure necessary for human survival.

The Drone War Escalates: On January 5, 2026, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) intercepted a swarm of suicide drones launched by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) targeting the Merowe Dam and air bases in the Northern State. The targeting of the Merowe Dam, Sudan’s largest hydroelectric facility, represents a shift to “total war.” Destroying the dam would not only cut power to millions but potentially cause catastrophic flooding, effectively weaponizing the Nile against the population.

Civilian Toll: On January 6, an RSF drone strike on a residential home in El Obeid, North Kordofan, killed at least 13 people, including eight children. This attack on a city the army has held highlights the RSF’s strategy of terrorizing civilian populations in government-held areas to erode support for the SAF.

Geopolitical Dimensions: The RSF’s acquisition of advanced loitering munitions points to continued external support, likely from the UAE-Libya nexus, despite international condemnation. The conflict has created the world’s largest displacement crisis, with over 11 million people forced from their homes.

According to the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), ground-based air defenses intercepted and destroyed several suicide drones shortly after 6:00 am on Monday before they could hit their intended targets. The unmanned aircraft were reportedly directed at the headquarters of the army’s 19th Infantry Division, the Merowe Air Base, and the Merowe Dam — Sudan’s largest hydroelectric facility. (dawan.africa) At least 10 civilians were killed in North Kordofan’s capital of El Obeid on Monday evening when a paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) drone struck a residential area, hitting a family home and killing nine members of the same family, including women and children, according to eyewitnesses. Several neighbours were also wounded. Radio Dabanga was unable to reach the RSF for comment. (dabangasudan.org)

Witnesses say Monday’s drone attack on the house in el-Obeid happened in a residential neighbourhood. The Sudan Doctors’ Network says it “reflects a dangerous escalation of the policy of indiscriminate killing and systematic bombing of safe residential areas”. The city of el-Obeid remains under army control despite the RSF’s advance elsewhere in the wider state of North Kordofan. The attack comes days after the RSF hit a power plant in el-Obeid, and also follows what the army claims was an attempted RSF drone attack on the country’s largest hydro-electric dam near the northern town of Merowe. (the-star.co.ke)

Yemen: The Fracture of the Gulf Coalition

Firebrand Breakdown Graphics Made w/ Gemini ©️Shane Yirak, 2026

The geopolitical shockwave from the southern Arabian Peninsula has intensified since the final days of 2025. The anti-Houthi coalition has not just fractured; it has engaged in direct fratricidal conflict, fundamentally altering the security architecture of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. What was once a proxy war against the Houthis has mutated into a war for the partition of South Yemen, pitting Saudi Arabia’s territorial insecurities against the UAE’s maritime ambitions.

The Collapse of the Unitary Front

The conflict reached a kinetic tipping point in late December 2025 and has escalated through the first week of January 2026. The trigger was a series of Saudi airstrikes on the port of Mukalla in the Hadhramaut region, targeting weapons shipments intended for the Southern Transitional Council (STC), the separatist entity backed by Abu Dhabi. This “blue-on-blue” engagement destroyed the facade of Gulf unity.

Saudi Arabia’s Imperative: Riyadh views an independent, UAE-aligned South Yemen as an existential threat. Such a state would control Saudi Arabia’s southern border and the potential pipeline routes through Al-Mahra to the Arabian Sea, which Riyadh views as essential for bypassing the Strait of Hormuz.

The UAE’s Maritime Empire: Abu Dhabi’s strategy is to control the “Rimland” of the peninsula—the ports of Aden, Mukalla, and Socotra—to integrate them into its global logistics network and secure access to the gold deposits in Hadhramaut.

The Flight of Aidarous al-Zubaidi

On January 8, 2026, the crisis deepened with reports that STC leader Aidarous al-Zubaidi had fled Aden. The Saudi-led coalition’s spokesperson, Major General Turki al-Maliki, accused the UAE of orchestrating a covert sea-and-air extraction operation. According to intelligence, Zubaidi boarded a vessel named Bamedhaf at the port of Aden, disabling its identification systems, and sailed to Berbera, Somaliland. From there, he was reportedly flown to the Gulf via Mogadishu on an Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft. This extraction, occurring after Zubaidi was charged with “high treason” by the Saudi-backed Presidential Leadership Council (PLC), signifies a total breakdown in trust. It suggests that the UAE is unwilling to let its primary proxy be eliminated politically or militarily by Riyadh, even at the cost of a diplomatic rupture.

Status on the Ground

Saudi-backed “Nation Shield Forces” (Dara’ al-Watan) have retaken control of Mukalla and the Second Military Region Command, forcing an STC withdrawal. However, the STC retains control of Aden, where the arrival of Saudi-backed forces on the outskirts suggests a potential siege scenario. The anti-Houthi front is effectively dead, providing an opening for the Houthis to consolidate their control in the north or launch opportunistic attacks.

The clashes, which started on Friday, January 2 and continued for days, also left 152 fighters wounded, while 130 others were taken captives. The fighting between the PLC and the STC raged, when the latter seized control of Yemen’s east-central governorate of Hadhramaut, and the eastern governorate of Al Mahra in early December 2025. This unprecedented escalation entailed a reaction by Saudi Arabia, which considered the advancement of STC troops a threat to its security because Hadramaut borders its territories. The largest oil field in Yemen and the Dhabba oil terminal on the Arabian Sea are located in the governorate as well, making it of strategic importance in terms of the regional power struggle between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Regarding Al-Mahra, its significance lies in the fact that Saudi Arabia has for years sought to develop it as an oil pipeline route that would work as an alternative to the Strait of Hormuz. (peoplesdispatch.org)

Saudi Arabia has accused the United Arab Emirates of orchestrating a covert operation to extract Aidarous al-Zubaidi from Yemen after the separatist leader was charged with high treason, intensifying tensions between nominal allies. On Thursday, Major General Turki al-Maliki, the spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen, said intelligence showed that Zubaidi, head of the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC), left Aden late on 7 January by sea. (middleeasteye.net)

A Saudi-led coalition said on Wednesday that it had undertaken “limited pre-emptive strikes” in Yemen to stop UAE-backed separatists from expanding the conflict. The separatists seized large swathes of Yemeni territory last month, including much of Hadramawt province bordering Saudi Arabia, expelling Saudi-backed government forces. But last week, air strikes from the Saudi-led coalition and a counter-offensive on the ground pushed back the separatists. The coalition said on Wednesday that it had carried out new strikes in an effort to prevent separatist leader Aidaros Alzubidi from “escalating the conflict” and extending it into Aldhale Governorate. (punchng.com)

State of US Manufacturing and Retail: The Contraction and The Crash

The US domestic economy is exhibiting a stark divergence: a manufacturing sector in prolonged contraction and a retail sector facing a solvency crisis, masked only by select investments in defense and AI infrastructure.

Manufacturing: The Deepening Recession

Firebrand Breakdown Graphics Made w/ Gemini ©️Shane Yirak, 2026

The US manufacturing sector is in a state of sustained contraction, defying the “soft landing” narrative.

PMI Contraction: The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing PMI fell to 47.9% in December 2025, marking the 10th consecutive month of contraction. Production: While the production index remained slightly in expansion territory (51.0), it declined from the previous month. New Orders: The new orders index remains in contraction, indicating weak future demand. Interpretation: The sector is weighed down by high interest rates, tariff uncertainty, and a global slowdown. The “resurgence” of American manufacturing is highly concentrated in government-subsidized sectors (defense, chips) and has not catalyzed broad-based industrial growth.

The Onshoring Paradox: While the broader sector shrinks, specific industries tied to national security are seeing investment. Tax incentives and direct government funding are driving the onshoring of semiconductor and pharmaceutical manufacturing. For instance, AstraZeneca announced a $4.5 billion manufacturing facility in Virginia, part of a $50 billion US investment plan. This creates a “two-speed” manufacturing economy: a booming state-backed defense/tech industrial base and a rust-belt legacy sector in decline.

“Looking at the manufacturing economy, 85 percent of the sector’s gross domestic product (GDP) contracted in December, compared to 58 percent in November, and the percentage of manufacturing GDP in strong contraction (defined as a composite PMI of 45 percent or lower) increased to 43 percent, compared to 39 percent in November. The share of sector GDP with a PMI at or below 45 percent is a good metric to gauge overall manufacturing weakness. Of the six largest manufacturing industries, only Computer & Electronic Products expanded in December.” (sbecouncil.org)

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said in a statement. “Factories are continuing to produce goods despite suffering a drop in orders,” he said, adding that the gap between production and orders is the widest it has been since the height of the 2008 global financial crisis. “Unless demand improves, current factory production levels are clearly unsustainable,” Williamson said. (utilitydive.com)

Retail: The Profitability Crisis and Bankruptcy Wave

Firebrand Breakdown Graphics Made w/ Gemini ©️Shane Yirak, 2026

The US retail sector is entering a period of profound transformation characterized by a “flight to profitability” and a wave of insolvencies.

The Bankruptcy Wave: 2025 saw over 8,200 store closures, and the trend is accelerating into 2026. Saks Global: The luxury giant is teetering on the brink of bankruptcy after missing a $100 million interest payment. In a desperate restructuring move, CEO Marc Metrick has been replaced by Richard Baker as the company seeks emergency financing. Marshalls: The off-price retailer closed two major California stores on January 5, sparking fears of wider retrenchment. Structural factors: High debt loads (often from leveraged buyouts), rising wages, and the shift to e-commerce are crushing traditional brick-and-mortar margins. Analysts predict that up to 15,000 stores could close in 2026.

Consumer Health: The “spending hangover” from the post-pandemic boom has arrived. Retailers are bracing for a pullback in consumer spending power, forcing them to focus on operational efficiency rather than growth.

The AI Pivot: To survive, retailers are aggressively adopting AI to automate supply chains, manage inventory, and replace human labor in customer service. This “AI orchestration” is viewed as the only path to restoring margins in a high-cost environment.

Saks announced that Richard Baker, the company’s executive chairman, will step into the CEO role. The leadership change comes as Saks Global explores multiple paths to survival. Bloomberg reports that after missing a $100 million interest payment last week, the company is seeking a $1 billion loan and preparing for a possible bankruptcy filing within weeks. The retailer has also begun selling off valuable real estate. (mediapost.com) Marshalls has closed two major California stores on Saturday, January 3, sparking speculation of possible closures in other states, like Texas. Don’t worry. Marshalls, owned by TJX Companies (which also runs TJ Maxx and HomeGoods), has not announced any statewide Texas closures. The California closures affected two stores in Los Angeles and San Jose, both of which closed last weekend, according to the retailer. The closures affected more than 120 jobs (mysantantoinio.com)

As the calendar turns to January 7, 2026, the U.S. retail sector finds itself at a critical crossroads. Following a holiday season that saw nominal sales cross the historic $1 trillion mark, the industry is now bracing for a sobering reality check as the first-quarter earnings season approaches. While the headline numbers from late 2025 suggest a robust consumer, a deeper dive into the data reveals a “spending hangover” fueled by record-high household debt and a strategic “front-loading” of purchases by consumers eager to beat the implementation of the 2026 tariff schedules. (markets.financialcontent.com)

2026 Employment Outlook

Firebrand Breakdown Graphics Made w/ Gemini ©️Shane Yirak, 2026

The labor market reflects this sectoral divergence. Manufacturing job openings edged up slightly to 462,000 in January 2026, driven by durable goods (defense/tech), while non-durable goods vacancies declined.1 Conversely, the retail sector is shedding jobs as stores close and automation accelerates. The overall picture is one of a labor market that is cooling, with hiring focused on specialized technical roles while low-end retail employment evaporates.2

Entering 2026, the pace of job creation slowed significantly. In the first four months of 2025, before new tariffs were announced, the U.S. added a mean of 122,000 roles per month. Since May, average monthly job creation has fallen to just 17,000 positions, with most of the hiring in health care. This has put upward pressure on unemployment, which began 2025 at 4.0 percent and stood at 4.6 percent as of November. Tariffs are not the sole factor weakening the labor market. Other drivers include policy uncertainty, reduced immigration to the U.S. together with out-migration, and growth in AI, which is starting to boost worker productivity. As of the second quarter of 2025, output per worker was up about 5.4 percent, compared to the beginning of 2023. (marcusmillichap.com)

Latin America: Political Shifts and US Investment Viability

Latin America is undergoing a seismic political realignment, driven by domestic voter frustration and the catalytic effect of the US intervention in Venezuela. The region is swinging right, creating a window for US investment but also heightening the risk of conflict.

The “Trump Corollary” and Investor Sentiment

Firebrand Breakdown Graphics Made w/ Gemini ©️Shane Yirak, 2026

The US decapitation strike against the Maduro regime in Venezuela on January 3, 2026, has fundamentally altered the risk calculus in the region. Surprisingly, financial markets have reacted with bullish optimism. Investors view the removal of Maduro and the potential for US-enforced stability as a precursor to market-friendly reforms across the continent. The “risk premium” for authoritarian instability is being replaced by a “Pax Americana” premium, assuming the US can maintain control.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s muscular moves in Venezuela and Argentina are adding to a rightward shift across Latin America in a pivotal election year, making foreign cash more likely to flow to the region as investors anticipate market-friendly reforms. The U.S. removal of President Nicolas Maduro over the weekend sent Venezuela’s defaulted debt soaring, while Trump’s gamble last year to bolster Argentina’s Javier Milei – an ideological ‍ally – with a financial backstop of up to $40 billion paid off when Milei’s party did well in crucial midterm elections. The willingness to add exposure reflects a view that Latin America ‌has moved as a block in regional cycles, with political shifts often reinforcing one another rather than playing out country by country. Recent election wins in Ecuador, Argentina and Chile have seen a shift towards right-wing parties, underpinning rallies in regional equities, currencies and bonds over the past year. Markets have also been buoyed by a general trend towards orthodox monetary policies and fiscal discipline, even in those countries led by leftist leaders like Brazil and Mexico. (kfgo.com)

Latin America Country-Specific Analysis: Political Shift and Investment Viability

Firebrand Breakdown Graphics Made w/ Gemini ©️Shane Yirak, 2026

Argentina

Under President Javier Milei, Argentina has achieved macroeconomic stabilization, posting its first budget surplus in years. Milei’s alignment with the US and aggressive deregulation agenda make the country a prime target for foreign capital, particularly in energy and mining.

The financial outlook for 2026 remains demanding, with Argentina facing maturities exceeding US$19 billion. A critical factor to monitor is whether the government can issue debt in international markets to refinance these maturities with private entities and international organizations. This would require lowering the country risk. (buenosairesherald.com)

Ecuador

President Noboa has declared a new state of emergency in nine provinces following a massacre in Manta. His “war on terror” approach aligns with US security interests, and US security assistance is increasing, which may stabilize the environment for extractive industries despite the fragility.

Published Jan 2nd, 2026- A violent mass shooting in the Ecuadorean port city of Manta left at least six people dead and a dozen wounded on New Year’s Eve, as President Daniel Noboa declared a fresh 60-day State of Emergency across nine provinces. The New Year’s Eve massacre occurred around 11 pm local time in the Nueva Esperanza neighborhood of Manta. According to police reports, gunmen stormed a gathering outside a residence and opened fire indiscriminately on a group of people, killing one child, one woman, and four men between the ages of 26 and 45. The Manta district —which includes the cantons of Montecristi and Jaramijó— closed 2025 with a record-breaking 500 homicides, for a nationwide total of 9,000 in 2025. In response to the surge in high-intensity violence, President Noboa signed a decree on Wednesday night establishing a new state of emergency for nine provinces and three cantons. The measure, which went into effect on Thursday. (en.mercopress.com)

Chile

Recent elections have seen a shift toward right-wing parties. Chile remains the crown jewel of the “Lithium Triangle.” While the National Lithium Strategy emphasizes state control, the government is pragmatically partnering with private firms. American Lithium Minerals (AMLM) recently acquired two major projects (silver/copper), signaling US entry to counter China.

In a bold move that signals a significant transformation of its corporate identity, American Lithium Minerals Inc. (OTC: AMLM) announced today, January 8, 2026, that it has secured exclusive options to acquire 100% ownership of two premier mineral projects in Chile. The acquisition of the La Grande Plata silver project and the Furano copper-gold porphyry project marks the company’s decisive expansion into South America, diversifying its portfolio beyond its namesake lithium assets and into the red-hot markets for industrial and precious metals. (markets.financialcontent.com)

Peru

Peru faces elections in April 2026. Despite chronic political chaos (six presidents in six years), the mining sector remains robust. US military personnel have been authorized to enter for training throughout 2026, signaling a deepening partnership to counter Chinese influence at the Chancay port.

President José Jerí is confronting an escalating crisis of bourgeois rule. While coming to office vowing an “iron-fist” (mano dura) crackdown on organized crime, murders, extortion and other crimes have not only persisted but increased alarmingly. This phenomenon is politically critical, as social outrage over the relentless advance of extortion mafias was the main catalyst for Boluarte’s impeachment by Congress and made her one of the most hated heads of state in the country’s history. China has invested US$1.3billion in the first phase of construction of the Peruvian mega maritime port of Chancay, with a total investment expected to top US$3.6 billion. (wsws.org)

The China Factor: The Monroe Doctrine 2.0

Firebrand Breakdown Graphics Made w/ Gemini ©️Shane Yirak, 2026

The US intervention in Venezuela is a direct challenge to China’s “all-weather” partnership with the Maduro regime. China has condemned the US action as “bullying” and a violation of international law. However, the US is aggressively moving to displace Chinese influence. The “Trump Corollary” implies that the US will no longer tolerate hostile foreign incursion or ownership of key assets in the Western Hemisphere. This puts Chinese investments, particularly in critical infrastructure like the Chancay port in Peru and lithium mines in Bolivia, under threat of US sanctions or “security” interventions.

The Chinese spokesperson’s comments refer to China’s growing presence in the continent, which has been traditionally under the US sphere of influence. State media reported that China-Latin America trade volume reached a record high of $518.47 billion in 2024, and China is the largest trading partner of South American countries. Bilateral trade includes agricultural goods such as soybeans, for which China has reduced its dependence on the US by turning to Brazil. It has initiated huge infrastructure projects under the flagship Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), like the $3.5 billion port in Chancay, Peru. China is also looking for deals to extract South America’s mineral wealth. For example, it has interests in the “lithium triangle”, a region that spans Argentina, Bolivia and Chile. It has some of the largest reserves of the metal — essential for producing batteries that power electric vehicles. China was also a major buyer of Venezuelan oil. (indianexpress.com)

The Seizure of the Marinera and M/T Sophia

Firebrand Breakdown Graphics Made w/ Gemini ©️Shane Yirak, 2026

On January 7, 2026, US naval forces (specifically Navy SEALs) seized two oil tankers linked to Venezuela:

The Marinera (formerly Bella 1): This Russian-flagged tanker was seized in the North Atlantic after a two-week pursuit. It had attempted to evade the US blockade of Venezuela. Russian military vessels, including a submarine, were reportedly in the vicinity, raising the risk of a direct clash. The M/T Sophia: A “stateless” dark fleet tanker seized in the Caribbean.

US European Command said on Wednesday that it had boarded the Marinera, a Russian-flagged oil tanker, over alleged sanctions violations, bringing to an end a dramatic two-week pursuit that began in the Caribbean and concluded in the Atlantic. Separately on Wednesday, the US Coast Guard announced it had intercepted another dark-fleet tanker that is under sanctions, the M Sophia, in a pre-dawn operation in the Caribbean. (theguardian.com)

Russia Bombs Zoo in Ukraine

Firebrand Breakdown Graphics Made w/ Gemini ©️Shane Yirak, 2026

Russian Aggression in Ukraine continues to target civilian and non-military targets. In a recent attack, a zoo was attacked in Ukraine.

The Incident: On January 1, 2026, a Russian glide bomb struck the Feldman Eco Park near Kharkiv. The strike destroyed the winter enclosures for predators and birds.

Casualties: Several animals were killed, including birds. Crucially, lions and tigers were wounded and traumatized by the blast.

Context: This is not the first time the park has been targeted. It was a battleground in 2022. The deliberate or reckless targeting of a wildlife sanctuary highlights the indiscriminate nature of the Russian air campaign and the “ecocide” accompanying the kinetic war.

Russian forces struck the Feldman Eco-Park near the city of Kharkiv, wounding and killing dozens of animals, Oleksandr Feldman, a Ukrainian member of parliament and founder of the eco-park, reported on Jan. 1. “The predators’ winter enclosure and the birds’ winter housing were completely destroyed. The lions were injured. Everything there is destroyed,” Feldman told Suspilne after a Russian glide bomb struck the eco-park, which is located on the outskirts of Kharkiv in the village of Lisne. “As for the birds, if not all of them died, then most did. A shell hit the aviary,” he added. Russian strikes have previously targeted the eco-park. In July 2024, two eco-park employees were injured in a Russian drone strike on the eco-park’s territory. Russia has previously targeted Ukrainian zoos in strikes, and animals living in nature reserves and shelters under Russian occupation have reportedly suffered from starvation and malnutrition. Animal rights organization UAnimals estimated in June 2024 that over 6,000,000 animals have died since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022 (kyivindependent.com)

Predictive Outlook

Predictive Modeling for Q1 2026:

Oil Market Volatility: The US seizure of tankers and the blockade of Venezuela will keep oil markets volatile. While the US aims to flood the market with Venezuelan crude eventually, the immediate effect is a supply shock for China’s independent refineries. Expect Beijing to aggressively source oil from Iran and Russia, further bifurcating the global energy market into “Western” and “Dark Fleet” spheres.

Yemen’s Partition: The Saudi-UAE proxy war will lead to the de facto partition of South Yemen. Saudi Arabia will consolidate control over Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra to secure its pipeline corridor, while the UAE (via the STC) will entrench itself in Aden and Socotra. This fragmentation will likely allow the Houthis to consolidate the north and potentially launch opportunistic attacks on the fractured south.

My Thoughts…

The situation in Africa raises genuine concern; the decimation of USAID will have profound effects. Among them is the contribution to instability and the acceleration of food shortages and humanitarian crises.

M23, the RSF, JNIM, and ISSP are functionally undermining and in some cases toppling or near to toppling weak and poorly organized governments.

High demand for natural resources creates a situation in which corruption and exploitation are highly profitable, and the world is willing to turn the other cheek more often than usual, so long as these resources keep flowing.

Not only insurgency, but also environmental and humanitarian crises threaten to destabilize countries not facing armed insurgency.

Whether it is through a proxy force similar to the RSF in Sudan, which is backed by the UAE, orthe M23, a proxy force of Rwanda. These well-supplied and highly complex groups can pose a direct threat and even offer alternatives to existing governments.

Seizure of resources, as we are seeing in the DRC with Uvira, creates situations in which countries may be inclined to purchase from M23 or through backchannels to obtain these resources, even though the territory is not currently internationally recognized as belonging to the nation to which it is held.

This puts foreign investors and supply chains in strenuous situations where protecting investment and keeping things moving means working with terrorist and insurgent groups.

Situations like Somalia, where government forces consistently lose to insurgent groups like Al Shabaab, suggest that countries with key resources could experience restructuring and power vacuums in the coming weeks and months. Large-scale disruptions and further infrastructure destruction, such as the RSF’s efforts in Sudan, could escalate the humanitarian crisis and supply chain disruptions to an unmanageable level.

Africa is very underreported by Western Media, but its importance cannot be understated; an Africa in Chaos will have majorly destabilizing effects on the world.

I anticipate the situation in Yemen will worsen, as control over the highly contested Hadhramaut region appears to be of top priority to Saudi Arabia. Whether or not they can defeat the STC is another matter altogether; the UAE has demonstrated considerable success in its operations in Sudan using the RSF. If that is any indicator, Saudi Arabia will have a hard time removing the STC from power, especially if the UAE continues to supply weapons and financial support. We will continue to monitor this closely, as it is likely going to determine the balance of power in the Red Sea and Arabian Peninsula for years to come.

The United States manufacturing sector has been something I have been watching for over half a year now. I believe that it is a black swan that could be a very real catalyst for US economic collapse. I believe that China knows that as well. With December clocking the worst contraction in the Manufacturing PMI at 47.9% on the eve of absolutely devastating controls that we have covered on Silver and Steel, along with the continuation of existing controls on virtually every critical mineral the United States needs to support its defense and technology base, the United States is facing a dire situation. Steel, in particular, could be a killer, as it is essential for building new infrastructure and a critical input across a multitude of US industries. While analysts suggest that new business in tech manufacturing could help the industry, they overlook that many of these jobs and facilities do not exist. With construction dates suggesting they won’t be open until the late 2020’s or 2030. Consider, too, that these facilities need inputs such as silver, steel, germanium, gallium, etc., all under extensive Chinese controls.

Latin America is facing an insurgency, one of economic and military entanglement with US interests. The US is moving to gain access to South American Lithium, Silver, Copper, and Gold Deposits to counter Chinese dominance. While they still lack refining capabilities, this would be a step toward independence. We are seeing a concerning decline in the country, as criminal gangs and cartels go toe to toe with militaries, and fear of crime propels right-wing leaders like Milei and Kast into power. This trend is deeply concerning; however, there is a difference between capital and execution. Right now, many of these projects are funded but not implemented, and it will take time for American investment to gain control of these resources and have them up and running. Likely 2027 or 2028 at the earliest. Democracy is currently very vulnerable in the region, and US action and competition with China over resources will further destabilize the region, exacerbated by American meddling in elections.

The US seizure of two tankers continues the trend of using kinetic force to pressure competitors and establish regional dominance over resources in the Caribbean and Latin America. The global reaction to this strategy, particularly pressures and new controls or sanctions by China, is what I am watching for at the moment.

Putin’s cruelty in Ukraine knows no bounds, but we often overlook the cost beyond that in human lives. 6,000,000 dead animals since 2022. Ukraine’s local ecosystems are decimated, drones and fiber optic cables in particular kill animals, and netting traps birds.

The bombing of zoos and reserves shows that Putin does not want the war to end; he wants to crush Ukraine, destroy its beauty, heritage, and history.

Ukraine will persist; its people are a beacon of democracy, and I am glad that these lions and tigers survived the strike on the Feldman Eco Park Zoo in Kharkiv.

Slava Ukraine.

I dedicate this report to Renee Nicole Good…

My heart goes out to her family and loved ones. Such barbarism must be punished.

I reaffirm that her death will not be forgotten and that justice for her murder and those who enabled it will come, no matter how long or hard the fight.

May she burn bright… forever.

