Note to Reader…

The Firebrand Report is a new way to get news, with everything you need to stay up to date on the global situation.

I have also moved my thoughts into a single cohesive section at the end, which will allow for a better, more overarching analysis.

So if you want to know what’s going on and can only skim, or are a visual learner, this can help you get the most out of the Firebrand Report! Let me know what you think in the comments!

Firebrands and new readers alike,

As of January 7, 2026, the international geopolitical architecture has decisively shifted from a paradigm of “great power competition” to one of Kinetic Mercantilism. This new operating system is defined by the direct application of military force to secure economic assets, the weaponization of critical supply chains, and the erosion of Westphalian sovereignty in favor of resource-driven spheres of influence. The events of the past 96 hours—most notably the United States’ military intervention in Venezuela (”Operation Absolute Resolve”), the fracture of the anti-Houthi coalition in Yemen, and the imposition of draconian export controls by the People’s Republic of China—signal the collapse of the post-Cold War rules-based order.

The Northern Flank: Russian Aggression in the Baltics and the Arctic

The northern frontier of NATO, stretching from the Barents Sea to the Suwalki Gap, has become the primary laboratory for Russian hybrid warfare. As of January 7, 2026, intelligence indicates a coordinated campaign by Moscow to degrade Western critical infrastructure, test alliance resolve, and pre-position assets for a potential conventional escalation. This campaign is characterized by a mix of kinetic sabotage, cyber-physical attacks, and the infiltration of special operations forces under civilian cover.

The Kirkenes Infiltration: Norwegian Intelligence Assessments

Firebrand Breakdown Graphics Made w/ Gemini ©️Shane Yirak, 2025

The situation in the Norwegian border town of Kirkenes has deteriorated significantly, representing a grave breach of Nordic security. While colloquial reports have referenced “troops” entering the region, a nuanced analysis of intelligence from the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) and the Finnmark Brigade command clarifies that this is a sophisticated infiltration by Russian military intelligence (GRU) and special forces (Spetsnaz) operatives disguised as civilians.

The “Grey Zone” Troop Deployment

Commander John Olav Fuglem of the Finnmark Brigade has confirmed that Russian operatives have been detected infiltrating Kirkenes via fishing vessels and cross-border traffic, posing as tourists and maritime workers. This is not a conventional mechanized invasion, but a “pre-kinetic” deployment designed to achieve specific strategic objectives without triggering a formal Article 5 response.

Operational Objectives of the Infiltration:

Infrastructure Mapping: Operatives are actively surveilling sabotage targets, including the port facilities, local power grids, and the connections to the wider European energy network. The proximity of Kirkenes to Russia’s Northern Fleet bases on the Kola Peninsula makes it a critical observation point for NATO, and conversely, a critical vulnerability if compromised.

Forward Operating Bases: The use of Russian-owned fishing trawlers, which have historically been allowed access to Norwegian ports for repairs, provides mobile command and control nodes within NATO territorial waters. These vessels often carry signals intelligence (SIGINT) equipment capable of monitoring NATO naval movements in the Barents Sea.

Psychological Destabilization: The visible presence of Russian “civilians” with military bearing in a border town creates a sense of vulnerability and inevitability among the local population. This aligns with the Gerasimov doctrine’s emphasis on non-linear warfare and the demoralization of the adversary’s civilian populace prior to open conflict.

Norwegian Response:

Total Defence Activation In response to these incursions, Norway has activated its Total Defence concept. The Finnmark Brigade is currently being reinforced and is projected to double in size by 2032 to counter the growing threat. However, the immediate tactical reality is that Russian state assets are already operating inside Norwegian territory. The local police and military units are now engaged in a high-stakes counter-intelligence game to identify and neutralize these actors without sparking a diplomatic incident that could spiral into a shooting war. The integration of local civilian observations into the intelligence picture highlights the “whole-of-society” approach Norway is forced to adopt.

Russian spies have been posing as fishermen and tourists in an attempt to carry out espionage in the Norway-Russia border region, a Norwegian military official has said. Commander John Olav Fuglem, who heads the Finnmark Brigade of the Norwegian armed forces, said that the operatives had been found entering the northern port city of Kirkenes and that Russian espionage and hybrid warfare was increasing in the border region. (kyivpost.com)

Russian spies have been posing as fishermen and tourists in an attempt to carry out espionage in the Norway-Russia border region, a Norwegian military official has said. The Arctic has hardly been immune to Russian hybrid warfare activity. In many ways, Kirkenes serves as a laboratory for Moscow’s hybrid operations all across Europe. Civilian aircraft flying into Kirkenes no longer use GPS because of constant Russian jamming. Russian fishing vessels, which the Kremlin uses for intelligence gathering and sabotage, regularly dock in the Kirkenes port. Over the years, many locals have been approached by both Russian and Norwegian intelligence agencies. (lawfaremedia.org)

Firebrand Breakdown Graphics Made w/ Gemini ©️Shane Yirak, 2025

The maritime domain in the Baltic Sea remains highly volatile, with repeated attacks on undersea infrastructure. The user query highlights a seizure by Latvia; however, current intelligence refines this picture into a complex multi-state operation involving distinct incidents in Finland and Latvia.

The “Fitburg” Seizure (Finland)

On December 31, 2025, Finnish special forces executed a heliborne assault to seize the cargo vessel Fitburg in the Gulf of Finland.

The Offense: The vessel is suspected of deliberately dragging its anchor to sever the Elisa telecommunications cable connecting Finland and Estonia. This mirrors previous incidents involving the Newnew Polar Bear, suggesting a systematic Russian naval doctrine of targeting seabed infrastructure.

The Cargo: Subsequent inspection revealed the ship was carrying sanctioned Russian steel, disguised under false manifests. This dual-purpose mission—sabotage and sanctions evasion—exemplifies the “Shadow Fleet” modus operandi, where commercial vessels serve as vectors for both economic warfare and kinetic sabotage. The formal seizure of the vessel on January 7 marks a significant escalation in Nordic enforcement of maritime security.

The Latvia Investigation (Liepaja)

Simultaneously, Latvian authorities responded to the severing of a separate fiber-optic cable connecting Sventoji (Lithuania) and Liepaja (Latvia) on January 2, 2026.

Status of Investigation: While Latvian police boarded and inspected a vessel in the port of Liepaja suspected of involvement, they have officially stated that “no link” has yet been established between the ship and the damage.

Strategic Context: The disparity between the Finnish (seizure) and Latvian (investigation) outcomes highlights the difficulty of attribution in maritime sabotage. Russia exploits these legal grey areas, using commercial vessels to conduct deniable attacks on the digital infrastructure of NATO states. The severing of multiple cables in rapid succession (Finland-Estonia, Lithuania-Latvia, Estonia-Sweden) indicates a coordinated campaign to degrade regional connectivity and test NATO’s maritime domain awareness.

Finnish Customs released the cargo aboard the vessel Fitburg that it had been holding during an investigation into possible violations of European Union sanctions, but they have also officially seized the vessel as the investigation into the cable damage continues. (maritime-executive.com)

Latvian authorities said on Monday that an underwater telecommunications cable running between Latvia and Lithuania was damaged on Friday near the port city of Liepaja, but initial checks have not tied the incident to a vessel currently docked there. Criminal proceedings remain open as investigators continue to examine all possible causes. “At present, the information obtained in the criminal case does not indicate a connection of the specific ship with the damage to the optical cable,” Latvia’s national police said in a statement. The cable belongs to Swedish fibre-optics group Arelion, which confirmed that the Latvia–Lithuania link was fully severed. (Splash247.com)

Firebrand Breakdown Graphics Made w/ Gemini ©️Shane Yirak, 2025

On the Ukrainian front, the Russian winter offensive continues to grind forward, utilizing “meat wave” tactics and superior artillery volume to degrade Ukrainian defenses in the Donbas.

Pokrovsk Sector: This remains the primary axis of the Russian advance. Russian forces are attempting to bypass the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad urban agglomeration by pushing through the northern flank near Hryshyne. The fall of Pokrovsk would sever a key logistical hub for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Donetsk region.

Tactical Shift: Reports indicate a shift from large-scale mechanized assaults to infiltration tactics using small infantry groups, buggies, and motorcycles to saturate Ukrainian defenses. This adaptation aims to mitigate the threat of Ukrainian FPV drones, which have devastated Russian armor concentrations.

War Crimes: The Ukrainian General Staff has reported instances of Russian troops wearing civilian clothing to conduct deception operations in Pokrovsk, a clear violation of the Geneva Conventions and an act of perfidy.

Officer Morale: Despite the offensive pressure, resistance network “Atesh” reports that Russian officers in the Pokrovsk sector are increasingly requesting transfers due to high casualty rates and the effectiveness of Ukrainian partisan activity, suggesting underlying fragility in Russian command cohesion.

Ukrainian forces continued their long range strike campaign against Russian military and energy infrastructure overnight on January 5 to 6. The Ukrainian General Staff reported on January 6 that Ukrainian forces struck the 100th Arsenal of the Russian Main Missile and Artillery Directorate (GRAU) near Neya, Kostroma Oblast. (understandingwar.org)

The Ukrainian General Staff reported on January 4 that Russian forces in Pokrovsk are wearing civilian clothes in deception tactics that amount to acts of perfidy — a war crime under the Geneva Convention. (understandingwar.org)

A servicemember of a Ukrainian brigade operating in the Kupyansk direction noted on January 6 that Ukrainian forces are more easily able to detect Russian small groups trying to infiltrate Ukrainian positions, given the lack of foliage. (understandingwar.org)

Atesh sources embedded among Russian forces report that officers serving in units of Russia’s 39th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade have been filing transfer requests at a growing rate, citing the deteriorating situation on the ground. (united24media.com)

Firebrand Breakdown Graphics Made w/ Gemini ©️Shane Yirak, 2025

The consensus among European leaders has crystallized into a recognition that a direct conflict with Russia is no longer a theoretical possibility but a distinct probability within the 2026-2028 timeframe.

Germany’s “Operationsplan Deutschland”: A leaked German military document assesses that Russia is already intensifying covert attacks on German energy and defense infrastructure as a prelude to wider conflict. Berlin views itself as the logistical hub of NATO and expects to be the primary target of Russian interdiction efforts in any future war.

The “Coalition of the Willing”: In response to perceived US unpredictability and the need for immediate security guarantees, a coalition of European nations (led by Poland, France, and the UK) is formulating independent security guarantees for Ukraine. This includes the potential deployment of a multinational force to monitor a future ceasefire. This marks a historic move towards European strategic autonomy, acknowledging that Europe must be prepared to act even if Washington’s commitment wavers.

At the RUSI conference, intelligence data and military assessments painted a stark picture. Russia’s timeline for potential aggression is no longer decades away; it’s a matter of years. According to intelligence gathered by both the Baltic states and Harvard’s Kennedy School, the earliest estimates suggest that Russian forces could be ready to launch a full-scale attack by 2027 or 2028. (evrimagaci.org)

“The aim is to prevent the early detection of these hybrid measures and their actual extent and impact, and to slow down and paralyze our decision-making and response capabilities of the various responsible parties at federal, state and local level.” (insurancejournal.com)

But attention has now shifted to legally binding guarantees to come to Kyiv’s aid in the event of another attack by Moscow. The possibility of a military response is likely to trigger debate in many European countries, diplomats say. “These commitments may include the use of military capabilities, intelligence and logistical support, diplomatic initiatives, adoption of additional sanctions,” the leaders’ statement said, adding that they would now “finalise binding commitments”. (thestraitstimes.com)

The Resource War: China, Venezuela, and the Weaponization of Trade

The geopolitical shockwaves from the US intervention in Venezuela are reshaping the global energy and resource landscape. China, facing the loss of a key strategic partner and energy supplier, has initiated a series of retaliatory measures that leverage its dominance in critical mineral supply chains.

Firebrand Breakdown Graphics Made w/ Gemini ©️Shane Yirak, 2025

The US naval blockade of Venezuela and the seizure of the Maduro regime (”Operation Absolute Resolve”) has directly impacted Chinese energy security. China has historically been the largest purchaser of Venezuelan heavy crude, which is essential for its independent refineries (”teapots”) that produce bitumen for infrastructure projects.

Diplomatic and Economic Counter-Measures

“Bullying” Rhetoric: Beijing has officially condemned the US demand for an “exclusive partnership” with Venezuela’s oil sector as “typical bullying” and a violation of international law. The Foreign Ministry has asserted that China’s contracts with Venezuela are protected by sovereignty and will be defended, hinting at potential legal or economic retaliation against US entities involved in the seizure of Venezuelan assets.

CPEC 2.0: In a strategic pivot, China and Pakistan launched “CPEC 2.0” on January 4, 2026. This upgraded economic corridor focuses on industrial relocation, agricultural modernization, and mining. By moving manufacturing capacity to Pakistan, China aims to bypass Western tariffs and secure an alternative overland route for energy and resources, reducing reliance on the vulnerable Malacca Strait.

Sanctions Evasion: Despite the US blockade, China is likely to utilize its “dark fleet” to continue accessing Venezuelan oil, potentially leading to high-seas confrontations with the US Navy.

Chinese investors have invested a significant amount in Venezuela in recent years. According to Reuters, “Beijing poured money into Venezuela’s oil refineries and infrastructure, providing an economic lifeline as the U.S. and its allies tightened sanctions from 2017. China purchased around $1.6 billion worth of goods in 2024, according to Chinese customs data, the latest full-year figures available. Oil made up about half the total.” Bloomberg reports that “Venezuelan shipments made up only 4% of China’s oil imports last year … the South American nation provides a unique type of sludgy, high-sulphur crude that’s used to produce bitumen, which is vital for construction and road building.” Given the sizeable Chinese investment in Venezuela and the position of the Trump administration toward trade with China, it is prudent for Chinese investors to consider timely the impact of the latest political turmoil in Venezuela on their investments (duanemorris.com)

From the Official Website of The Pakistan Institute of Economic Developments- With CPEC 2.0, Pakistan has the opportunity to take control of its economic destiny, reclaim its position in the global economic landscape and unleash the immense potential of it’s people. No longer is CPEC only confined to the realm of infrastructure, having now broadened to transforming Pakistan into an innovative and export-led economic powerhouse. Pakistan, through aligning the 5 Es—Export, E-Pakistan, Environment, Energy, and Equity—with the 5Cs—Growth, Innovation, Green, Livelihood, and Opening-Up Corridors, is guaranteeing that every project, every policy, and every investment is geared toward an overarching vision of national prosperity. (pide.org.pk)

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning’s Regular Press Conference on January 7, 2026- “China opposes unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law or authorization of the UN Security Council, and opposes interference in Venezuela’s internal affairs by external forces under any pretext. The U.S. move of forcibly seizing President Maduro and his wife is in clear violation of international law, basic norms in international relations, and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. China once again calls on the U.S. to release President Maduro and his wife at once, and resolve issues through dialogue and negotiation.” (fmprc.gov.cn)

Firebrand Breakdown Graphics Made w/ Gemini ©️Shane Yirak, 2025

Effective January 1, 2026, China activated a new, rigorous export control regime for Silver and Steel, elevating these commodities to the status of “strategic resources”.

Silver: The New Rare Earth

The Mechanism: China, which processes approximately 60-65% of the world’s refined silver, now requires exporters to obtain specific government licenses. Only 44 firms have been approved, effectively cutting off small and medium-sized suppliers from the global market.

Market Impact: This has created an immediate supply shock. Silver prices surged to a record high of $82.58 per ounce in early January before volatility set in.

Strategic Intent: This measure targets the US and Indian solar (PV) and electronics industries. By throttling the supply of silver paste (essential for PV cells), China aims to slow the Western energy transition and maintain its dominance in green technology manufacturing. This effectively weaponizes the global shift to renewable energy.

Steel: Re-imposing Licenses

For the first time in 16 years, China has reintroduced export licensing for over 300 categories of steel products.

Effect: This move is designed to curb “dumping” accusations while asserting state control over the global steel price floor. It forces the consolidation of the domestic steel industry and allows Beijing to turn the “faucet” of global construction materials on or off at will, granting it leverage over global infrastructure projects.

China will impose export controls on refined silver starting Jan. 1, 2026. These controls affect about 70% of the refined silver used in artificial intelligence, solar power, and Big Tech manufacturing, creating a near-term supply squeeze that helped drive the late-season rally. (insiderfinance.io)

On the same day, China reintroduced export permits for steel products after 16 years. The 300 managed steel items—covering raw materials and finished products—require a “quality inspection pass certificate” for export. A Beijing-based trade industry source analyzed, “While claiming to expand high-value steel exports, the Chinese government is tightening controls over global essential raw materials.” (chosun.com)

Firebrand Breakdown Graphics Made w/ Gemini ©️Shane Yirak, 2025

The “Justice Mission 2025” exercises conducted by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in late December and early January have established a “new normal” of sustained strangulation around Taiwan.

Blockade Simulation: The exercises explicitly simulated the blockade of key Taiwanese ports (Kaohsiung, Keelung) and the interdiction of LNG imports. This confirms that the PLA’s strategy has shifted from a direct amphibious invasion to a “quarantine” strategy designed to collapse Taiwan’s economy and energy grid.

Cyber Warfare: Taiwan’s National Security Bureau reports that cyberattacks on the island’s critical infrastructure have spiked to 2.63 million attempts per day , a 113% increase from 2023. The energy sector has seen a tenfold increase in attacks, indicating a coordinated effort to pre-position cyber payloads that could shut down the island’s power grid during a kinetic blockade.

USFK Role: In a significant strategic shift, the Commander of US Forces Korea (USFK) has indicated that US troops on the Korean peninsula may now have a role in a Taiwan contingency, expanding their mission beyond deterring North Korea. This “strategic flexibility” complicates China’s calculus but also risks widening any Taiwan conflict into a regional war involving the Korean peninsula.

Diplomatic Pressure: China has banned two Taiwanese ministers from entering the mainland and Hong Kong, labeling them “die-hard separatists”. This marks an escalation in Beijing’s legal warfare (lawfare) against Taipei officials.

In a new report published on January 4, the National Security Bureau (NSB) of the Republic of China, the official name of Taiwan, shows that the country’s critical infrastructure suffered unprecedented cyber intrusion attempts coming from China over the past year. The NSB recorded a total of 960,620,609 cyber intrusion attempts targeting Taiwan’s critical infrastructure allegedly coming from “China’s cyber army” in 2025. (infosecuritymagazine.com)

The announcement from USFK, which came without significant details, indicates a possible broadening of its mission from deterring North Korean aggression to responding to a crisis over Taiwan. “Korea is not simply responding to threats on the peninsula,” General Xavier T. Brunson, commander of USFK, said on December 29. (fdd.org)

Beijing banned two Taiwanese ministers from entering China for alleged separatist activities related to “Taiwan independence” on Wednesday, prompting an angry response from Taipei, which said it would not bow to “threats and intimidation.” The office described Taiwanese Interior Minister Liu Shyh-fang ​and Education Minister Cheng Ying-yao as “die-hard Taiwan independence secessionists” and banned them as well as their ‍relatives, from ⁠entry. The ban also extends to Hong Kong and Macau. (japantimes.co.jp)

Firebrand Breakdown Graphics Made w/ Gemini ©️Shane Yirak, 2025

The conflict in Yemen has mutated from a war against the Houthis into a fratricidal conflict between Saudi Arabia and the UAE for control of the south.

Battle for Mukalla: Saudi-backed “Nation Shield Forces” have clashed with the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC), forcing the STC to withdraw from the strategic port of Mukalla.

Resource Drivers: This is a war for energy corridors. Saudi Arabia refuses to allow a UAE proxy to control the pipeline routes to the Arabian Sea, viewing it as an existential threat to its ability to export oil if the Strait of Hormuz is closed.

Status: STC leader Aidarous al-Zubaidi has refused to travel to Riyadh for talks, prompting further Saudi airstrikes on STC positions in Dhale. The anti-Houthi coalition is effectively dead, replaced by a three-way war (Houthi vs. Saudi vs. UAE/STC).

Diplomatic Fallout: The PLC (Presidential Leadership Council) has expelled Al-Zubaidi and charged him with treason, signaling a total political rupture.

The Saudi Arabia-led coalition launched air strikes on southern Yemen saying it targeted secessionist forces after their leader disappeared instead of boarding a plane scheduled to take him to talks in Riyadh.

Saudi-backed ground forces on Wednesday moved on the Yemeni city of Aden, a stronghold of the southern secessionists supported by the United Arab Emirates (UAE). (aljazeera.com)

Predictive Outlook

The events of the first week of 2026 confirm that the global order has entered a phase of Resource Siege. The veneer of diplomatic conflict resolution has been stripped away, replaced by raw competition for the physical inputs of the future economy—oil, silver, rare earths, and water.

Predictive Modeling for Q1 2026:

Market Volatility: Expect extreme volatility in silver ($80+ support) and energy markets as the China-US trade war morphs into a resource blockade war. China’s control over silver exports will likely force a restructuring of the solar supply chain. European Fracture: The EU will face an internal crisis as member states diverge on how to handle the “Russian Threat.” The “Coalition of the Willing” will likely bypass Brussels to coordinate directly with the UK and US on Ukraine security, further fragmenting the union’s foreign policy. Conflict Expansion: The “proxy divorce” in Yemen and the water wars in Iran and South Asia have the potential to spiral into regional conflagrations that will further disrupt global shipping lanes, compounding the economic impact of the Taiwan blockade drills. Maritime Escalation: The seizure of the Marinera and Fitburg sets a dangerous precedent. Expect retaliatory seizures of Western commercial vessels in the South China Sea or the Persian Gulf.

The defining characteristic of this era is that supply chains are now frontlines. Every trade dependency is a potential vulnerability that can and will be weaponized.

Thoughts…

Right now, the world is facing fracture points everywhere. I would liken it to that moment you see the cracks crawling across a window pane or a frozen pond before it cracks.

Escalation in Europe is a real concern; Ukraine is holding the line decisively in Pokrovsk; it has recently had big wins in retaking Kupiansk, and Russian gains overall have slowed.

In the last several months, Russia has stepped up its interference in Europe in tandem with the more public alignment of US and Russian interests. However, I think that even these new alliances will be strained if Putin attacks Europe.

Russia has access to several million more soldiers should it call for a major mobilization, and Putin’s economy grows more unstable by the day. In a roundabout way, it may end up being necessary for him to open up a larger war to maintain power.

Right now, Russia is relying heavily on mercenaries from Africa and Asia and beginning to look into programs to supplement its dwindling labor force with immigrants, like the discussions that we recently saw between Modi and Putin in India, where discussions talked about bringing Indian labor to Russia.

Damaging Undersea cables and the focus on Nordic Countries Like Finland, and aggression that has only escalated over the last several months, with increasing levels of severity, fighters spending up to 12 minutes in NATO airspace, Standoffs between UK and Russian naval forces, over a dozen drones into Poland, and the November attack on a Polish Railroad that severed critical supply lines between NATO and Ukraine.

Right now, it’s hard to say whether Putin will storm across the Swalski corridor tomorrow, a thin strip of land that would connect the Russian territory of Kalingrad, which borders the Baltic Sea, with Russia and simultaneously cut off the rest of the Baltic territories from Europe.

The reality is that, depending on global conditions and the rate at which they are devolving already war in 2026 cannot be ruled out. Especially if NATO is fractured by US action around Greenland. The overall situation in Europe is tense; in its current state, Europe could end up fractured in the face of Russian aggression, despite a technical advantage. See major territorial losses and quite possibly the occupation of smaller nations like the Baltics.

European Unity around Greenland and Ukraine will be essential if the situation in Europe, the Baltics, and the Arctic is to remain stable.

Chinese controls are posing a deadly threat to the flailing US economy. The macro view shows that China and the US are in a tit-for-tat battle. America is cutting off Chinese crude oil supplies, and China is imposing crippling controls and consolidating power over key inputs for US tech and military manufacturing, such as Silver, Antimony, Germanium, and many others.

The deficits and shortages of key inputs that have been in place since the major implementation of tariffs on Trump’s Liberation Day are becoming acute, and there is no end in sight.

The US is starting to realize that it lacks effective leverage over China, as short-term kinetic actions like blockades fail to have the impact that long-term controls do on a very important dependent economy like the United States.

Chinese dominance has been established around Taiwan, and rhetoric from the CCP is escalating; China has demonstrated the ability to effectively shut down global access to Taiwan. Operation Justice 2025.

Finally, the situation in Yemen suggests that escalation in the Arabian Gulf is imminent, and the UAE and Saudi Arabia will likely escalate the proxy war.

The snubbing of Saudi Officials by STC leadership is in line with their prior statements claiming that they will not back down and will continue to fight against Saudi-backed forces and implement the formation of the state of Southern Arabia, and, in doing so, provide the UAE with exclusive control over valuable Oil and Gold deposits.

The UAE appears to be making a huge move to destabilize and consolidate power by backing proxy groups. The RSF in Sudan and the STC (Southern Transitional Council) in Yemen are two front-and-center examples.

Israel is potentially positioning itself to be a player in Yemen, as it makes deals with Somaliland to recognize the separatist state in exchange for military access to key areas around Yemen and the Red Sea.

Things may deteriorate rapidly after these failed negotiations.

These coming months will likely see more conflicts break out in Africa, Eurasia, and the Middle East, and I would not put a reignition of the war between India and Pakistan off the table.

