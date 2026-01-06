The Firebrand Report 1/6/26: Is Iran Collapsing? Whats Happening in Pakistan? Rhetoric Around Greenland Escalates, and Conflict Updates!

The Firebrand Report Newsletter 1/6/26

Firebrands and new readers alike,

Today, we are continuing to see the new status quo for 2026. The geopolitical architecture is fracturing along lines defined by resource dependency rather than ideology. The United States, under the doctrine of “Operation Absolute Resolve,” has demonstrated a willingness to decapitate sovereign governments to secure energy assets, shattering the post-WWII prohibition on territorial conquest for economic gain. This action has sent shockwaves through the international community, forcing allies like Denmark to view American security guarantees as potential threats to their own territorial integrity.

Simultaneously, the internal stability of key regional pivots is eroding. Iran is facing a “hydrological suicide” where regime mismanagement has collided with climate reality, sparking protests that threaten the clerical establishment more acutely than any external sanction. Pakistan, conversely, is attempting a “Praetorian Pivot,” where a consolidated military leadership seeks to balance Chinese infrastructure dependency against American mineral hunger, turning the country into a transactional battleground for the 21st-century supply chain.

Iran Internal Crisis: The Hydrological Revolt and Regime Fragility

The Islamic Republic of Iran is currently navigating the most perilous internal crisis of its existence. Unlike the political movements of 2009 or the socio-cultural uprisings of 2022, the current wave of unrest, which began on December 28, 2025, is driven by the convergence of economic destitution and irreversible environmental collapse. The regime is no longer fighting for its ideological legitimacy; it is fighting against the physical reality of a dying land.

Visual Infographic Made w/ Gemini ©️Shane Yirak, 2025

The “Water Bankruptcy”: A Driver of Existential Threat

The primary, yet often underreported, driver of the current destabilization is Iran’s state of “water bankruptcy.” Years of aggressive dam building, inefficient agricultural policies managed by the “Water Mafia” (entrenched interests within the IRGC), and climate-induced drought have led to a scenario where water demand vastly exceeds renewable supply.

The Tehran “Day Zero” Scenario

As of January 6, 2026, intelligence indicates that Tehran is approaching a “Day Zero” event—the point at which municipal taps run dry. Satellite imagery analysis from late 2025 revealed that key reservoirs supplying the capital, specifically the Lar and Latyan dams, have depleted to less than 30% of their capacity, shrinking by over 70% compared to historical averages. This depletion is not merely a seasonal fluctuation; it represents a structural hydrological collapse that the current infrastructure cannot mitigate.

The crisis extends beneath the surface. The over-extraction of groundwater has caused the land beneath Tehran to subside at rates of up to 25-30 centimeters per year, literally sinking the capital and damaging critical infrastructure like gas lines and rail networks. This phenomenon, known as land subsidence, is irreversible; once the aquifers collapse, they cannot be recharged. President Masoud Pezeshkian has publicly warned that the government may have “no choice” but to relocate the capital to the Gulf of Oman, an admission of defeat against the environment that has shattered public confidence in the state’s ability to sustain basic life. The logistical impossibility of moving a metropolis of nearly 10 million people has only fueled the public perception of a regime detached from reality.

The Rural-Urban Feedback Loop

The collapse of the water grid has decimated the rural economy. Agriculture, which consumes over 90% of Iran’s water resources due to archaic irrigation methods, has failed across vast swathes of Isfahan, Khuzestan, and Sistan and Baluchistan. The mismanagement is systemic; the “Water Mafia”—a nexus of IRGC-affiliated construction firms—has profited from building dams that disrupt natural flows and evaporate precious surface water, while prioritizing water delivery to industrial projects over farming communities.

This ecological failure has triggered a massive internal migration of unemployed farmers into the urban peripheries of cities like Tehran, Mashhad, and Karaj. These “climate refugees” form a volatile, disenfranchised underclass that has become the foot soldiers of the current uprising. Unlike the urban middle class that drove the 2009 Green Movement, this demographic is motivated by biological survival rather than political reform, making them less susceptible to traditional regime co-optation strategies and more prone to violent confrontation.

Tehran is sinking, and with it, much of Iran. This is a plain fact, not a metaphor for the country’s political and environmental crises. Because of excessive groundwater withdrawal, worsened by a structural water shortage, the soil beneath large areas of the capital is sinking by up to 30 centimetres a year, threatening buildings and infrastructure. (renewablematter.eu)

results show that four of the five reservoirs experienced steep decreases in surface water. Lar and Latyan shrank by more then 70 percent, far exceeding normal seasonal variation, while Taleqan and Amir Kabir declined by 28 percent and 20 percent, respectively. Only Mamloo remained relatively stable, at an 8.5 percent decrease. Such disparate changes are notable because these reservoirs do not feed a single unified supply; each serves different parts of the capital. Uneven depletion across these systems can therefore contribute to geographically unequal water availability across neighborhoods, compounding the crisis. (csis.org)

The Anatomy of the Uprising (December 28, 2025 – Present)

The protests that erupted in late December 2025 have rapidly metastasized from economic grievances into a revolutionary movement seeking the overthrow of the theocracy. The triggering event—a shopkeepers’ strike in response to hyperinflation—has evolved into a nationwide insurrection.

Spread and Intensity

As of January 6, 2026, protests have been recorded in at least 222 locations across 27 to 28 of Iran’s 31 provinces. The geographical spread indicates a breakdown in the regime’s containment strategy, which typically relies on isolating unrest to specific ethnic or geographic pockets. The protests have breached the “core” of the regime’s support.

On January 6, security forces clashed with shopkeepers and demonstrators inside the Grand Bazaar of Tehran, a constituency that was historically the backbone of the 1979 revolution. The “Bazaaris” turning against the regime signals a rupture in the traditional conservative alliance that has sustained the Islamic Republic. When the merchant class, which controls significant informal capital, aligns with the street, the regime loses its economic buffer against sanctions and strikes. Witnesses reported security forces firing tear gas into the covered alleyways of the Bazaar, a chaotic scene that symbolizes the state warring against its own economic history.

The Death Toll and Crackdown

The regime’s response has been lethal but seemingly panicked, lacking the coordinated precision seen in previous crackdowns. Human rights monitors report that at least 36 protesters have been killed as of January 6, with over 1,200 arrested. The crackdown has been characterized by extreme brutality, specifically in the western province of Ilam, which has become a flashpoint for the most intense violence.

The Hospital Raids: In a flagrant violation of international humanitarian norms, regime security forces (IRGC and Basij) raided the Imam Khomeini Hospital in Ilam on January 4 and 5. Reports confirm that forces surrounded the facility, fired tear gas into the wards, smashed glass doors to gain access, and beat medical staff. Their objective was to abduct injured protesters from their beds to prevent them from becoming symbols of martyrdom or rallying points for further demonstrations. This tactic, while terrifying, indicates a regime that fears the bodies of its citizens as much as their voices.

The Malekshahi Flashpoint: The town of Malekshahi has emerged as a killing field, with at least five protesters killed by live ammunition. The regime’s inability to regain control of these smaller provincial towns suggests a stretching of security resources, forcing them to rely on lethal force earlier in the escalation ladder than doctrine typically dictates.

Meanwhile, rallies were also reported in cities including Yasuj and Sari, and shops were closed in the southern port city of Bandar Ganaveh, according to London-based Iran International on January 5. Overnight protests intensified across dozens of cities, with security forces responding with live fire, arrests, and heavy deployments. Universities, bazaars, and provincial cities remained central to the unrest. The western city of Malekshahi emerged as one of the deadliest flashpoints so far, where at least five protesters were killed and nearly 30 others injured after security forces opened fire on them on January 3. At least 19 protesters and one member of the security forces have been killed, and about 990 citizens have been arrested during eight days of demonstrations in Iran. The unrest has spread to 222 locations nationwide, with rallies reported in 78 cities across 26 provinces, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA). (caspiannews.com)

Protesters angry over Iran’s ailing economy conducted a sit-in Tuesday at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, witnesses said, with security forces ultimately firing tear gas and dispersing demonstrators as the rest of the market shut down. The protest at the Grand Bazaar, the beating heart for centuries of both Iran’s economic and political life, represented the latest signal that the demonstrations likely are to continue as the country’s rial currency fell to a record low Tuesday. Already, violence surrounding the protests has killed at least 36 people with authorities detaining more than 1,200 others, activists abroad say. (pbs.org)

The situation escalated late on Sunday when security forces entered Imam Khomeini Hospital, where wounded demonstrators had been taken for treatment, according to rights groups. Amnesty International said on Tuesday, “The Iranian security forces’ attack on a hospital in Ilam, where injured protesters are seeking medical care or shelter, violates international law.” The rights group said information it gathered showed that on January 4, Revolutionary Guards and police special forces surrounded the hospital, used shotguns and fired tear gas into the grounds, smashed glass doors to gain access, and beat those inside, including medical workers. (iranintl.com)

Regime Destabilization: Fractures in the Security Apparatus

The most critical variable in the current crisis is the cohesion of the security forces. Historically, the regime relies on a dual military structure: the ideological Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), tasked with protecting the revolution, and the regular military, the Artesh, tasked with defending the borders.

The Artesh Factor and “Moral Defection”

Reports from January 4-6, 2026, indicate emerging fissures between these two forces. In Kermanshah, witnesses reported incidents where regular Artesh units appeared hesitant to fire on crowds, contrasting sharply with the ruthless violence of the IRGC and Basij. While there have been no formal mutinies, the absence of Artesh units in key crackdown zones suggests a reluctance by the regular army to shed civilian blood for the clerical establishment.

Further evidence of morale collapse within the broader security apparatus surfaced on social media. A video circulating on January 4 showed a police officer expressing sympathy with protesters, stating, “I am a businessman myself... We are all fellow citizens. Let’s respect each other”. While seemingly minor, such public displays of solidarity undermine the narrative of a unified state response. If the lower ranks of the law enforcement forces (LEF) begin to identify more with the economic plight of the protesters than with the orders of their commanders, the regime’s capacity to enforce order will disintegrate.

The “Moscow Contingency”

The depth of the crisis is reflected in high-level contingency planning. Intelligence reports cited by UK media suggest that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has activated a plan to flee to Moscow should the security apparatus fracture. The plan purportedly involves the evacuation of Khamenei and a circle of 20 top aides if the IRGC fails to contain the unrest. While such reports often contain elements of psychological warfare, the fact that they are being credibly discussed reflects the precariousness of the regime’s position. This “Moscow Option” mirrors the path taken by other besieged autocrats, suggesting that the leadership views the current threat as potentially terminal.

The “Weakened Hand”

The regime is operating from a position of historical military weakness. The Israeli air campaign in June 2025 reportedly destroyed a significant portion of Iran’s air defense network, ballistic missile stockpiles, and nuclear enrichment facilities. This loss of external deterrence has emboldened domestic opposition, who sense that the “emperor has no clothes.” The regime can no longer project power abroad to distract from failures at home; it is trapped within its own borders, fighting a war on two fronts: against its people and against a collapsing environment. The inability to play the “external enemy” card effectively—despite attempts to blame the US and Israel—indicates that the propaganda machinery is failing alongside the water grid.

Three Kurdish citizens, including two brothers and a 17-year-old child, have been killed after armed security and IRGC forces opened fire on anti-government protesters in the Jafarabad neighbourhood of Kermanshah, Kermanshah Province. The Kurdistan Human Rights Network (KHRN) has learned that brothers Rasoul and Reza Kadivarian were shot with live ammunition on Artesh Street on the evening of 3 January during the protests. (kurdistanhumanrights.org)

The Iranian regime appears to have shifted toward a harsher and more coercive crackdown after top Iranian officials began differentiating between “rioters” and “protesters” and calling for crackdowns on “rioters.” Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei delivered a speech on January 4, stating that while protesting is acceptable, it differs “from rioting.” Khamenei added that speaking with “rioters” is useless and noted that “rioters should be put in their place.” Iranian Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei similarly called for the judiciary to act decisively against rioters and said that ”this time [the regime] will show no mercy to the rioters.” (criticalthreats.org)

An intelligence report shared with The Times of the United Kingdom says that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei plans to flee Iran for Moscow if protests spin out of control. As described in a story published Sunday, Jan. 4, “Khamenei, 86, plans to escape Tehran with a close circle of up to 20 aides and family, should he see that the army and security called on to quell the unrest are deserting, defecting or failing to follow orders.” (gwire.com)

Predictive Analysis: The Point of No Return

The convergence of the water crisis and the legitimacy crisis creates a negative feedback loop. The regime cannot fix the water crisis without dismantling the IRGC’s economic empire (dam construction, agribusiness), which would destroy its own security base. Conversely, it cannot suppress the protests indefinitely without the loyalty of the Artesh and the public. We assess that Iran is entering a terminal phase of “State Failure via Resource Exhaustion,” where the central government gradually loses control over the periphery (Khuzestan, Sistan and Baluchistan, Kurdistan) not just due to separatism, but because it can no longer provide the biological necessities of life. The next phase will likely involve the militarization of water distribution, with the IRGC securing reservoirs as strategic assets, leaving the population to fend for themselves.

Thoughts…

The Iranian regime faces a “Checkmate” scenario. It cannot solve the water crisis without economic integration (lifting sanctions), but it cannot get sanctions lifted without abandoning its nuclear/regional posture (which it views as suicide). It is possible the protests will evolve into an armed insurgency in the border provinces (Kurdistan, Baluchistan), supported by defecting units of the Artesh. The regime will likely resort to extreme violence, potentially triggering a civil war scenario similar to Syria. The Water crisis itself even with economic integration is realistically unsolvable, and it represents a trend that will likely be repeated as we move into the next decade.

Climate collapse is real, and human activities are having profound impacts on local and global environments. The Middle East could face widespread regional uninhabitatibility due to groundwater extraction and rising temperatures.

Iran is not a niche case; it is what happens when a society faces collapse due to resource shortages.

Water wars are not some far-off dystopian reality; they are coming, and we may see them as early as this year.

The United States may also capitalize on this opportunity and use the protests as an excuse for military intervention, perhaps with the goal to gain control over regional resources or creating instability that can be capitalized on by Gulf State Allies.

Pakistan: Power Consolidation and the Praetorian Pivot

While Iran fragments, Pakistan is undergoing a ruthless consolidation of power. The state is being re-engineered into a “Hybrid-Plus” model, where the military leadership, specifically Field Marshal Asim Munir, has formalized its control over the economy and foreign policy, effectively bypassing the civilian facade. This consolidation is driven by the need to navigate a treacherous geopolitical landscape where Pakistan serves as a battleground for US-China resource competition.

Visual Infographic Made w/ Gemini ©️Shane Yirak, 2025

The Rise of Field Marshal Munir: Constitutionalizing the Coup

The passing of the 27th Constitutional Amendment in late 2025 marked the end of Pakistan’s experiment with parliamentary supremacy. This legislation structurally enshrined the military’s role in governance, granting the Army Chief unprecedented legal authority over national security and economic development.

The Field Marshal Title

The elevation of Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal is a critical development. Unlike the tenure-based position of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), the rank of Field Marshal theoretically carries no retirement date. This move effectively insulates Munir from the political cycles and appointment intrigues that have plagued previous chiefs. He is now effectively the permanent viceroy of Pakistan, with the civilian Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, relegated to a managerial role. This shift provides the “stability” demanded by foreign investors (both Chinese and American) who require a long-term guarantor for their capital, unencumbered by the messiness of democratic transitions.

The “De Facto” Ruler

Munir acts as the primary diplomat and economic manager. His direct meetings with US President Trump and Chinese leadership, often overshadowing Prime Minister Sharif, confirm that the civilian government has been relegated to municipal administration while the military handles the state. This centralization allows for rapid decision-making regarding strategic assets, facilitating the transactional deals that define Pakistan’s new foreign policy.

Under the amendment, Munir – who was nominated to become a five-star general earlier this year – stands to have unprecedented powers. He will be elevated to the newly created post of chief of defence forces, overseeing not just the army but also the navy and air force, while also being granted lifelong immunity from criminal prosecution. (theguardian.com)

The Dual Alignment: Managing the China-US Resource Competition

Pakistan’s new grand strategy is to leverage its geography and geology to extract maximum value from both the US and China, moving away from exclusive dependency on Beijing. This is Transactional Realism in practice—playing both sides of the new Cold War to solvent the state’s debts.

China: CPEC 2.0 and the “Upgraded” Alliance

On January 4, 2026, during the 7th Round of the China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue in Beijing, the two nations announced the launch of CPEC 2.0.

The Strategic Shift: Unlike the first phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which focused on energy projects and road infrastructure, CPEC 2.0 prioritizes industrial relocation, agriculture modernization, and mining. This is designed to integrate Pakistan into China’s industrial supply chain, potentially moving low-end manufacturing from Xinjiang to Punjab to bypass Western tariffs.

Security as a Prerequisite: A major friction point remains the security of Chinese nationals. Recent lethal attacks on Chinese engineers have strained relations, with Beijing demanding “verifiable actions” to dismantle terror networks. The joint statement emphasized opposition to “unilateral actions,” a veiled reference to both US interference and Indian aggression, solidifying the diplomatic cover China provides Pakistan at the UN.

The United States: The Reko Diq Mineral Pivot

In a masterful balancing act, Pakistan has simultaneously deepened ties with the United States through the Reko Diq copper-gold project in Balochistan. This deal represents the US entry into a theater previously dominated by China.

The Financing Package: In early January 2026, the US Export-Import Bank (EXIM) approved a $1.25 billion financing package for the Reko Diq mine development. This is one of the largest US investments in Pakistan in decades.

Strategic Significance: Reko Diq is one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits. By financing this project, the US is directly inserting itself into Balochistan—a region that is the centerpiece of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (Gwadar Port). It creates a physical US economic interest that competes with Chinese dominance and secures a non-Chinese supply of copper for the green energy transition.

The Trump Factor: The personal rapport between President Trump and Field Marshal Munir has facilitated this pivot. Trump’s designation of Pakistan as a “reliable partner” for critical minerals signals a US desire to wean itself off Chinese copper/gold supply chains. Trump publicly referred to Munir as “my favorite Field Marshal,” underscoring the personalized nature of this new alliance.

Pakistan and China on Monday agreed to align their national development strategies and jointly launch CPEC 2.0, an upgraded phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, marking a renewed push to deepen their all-weather strategic partnership amid shifting regional and global dynamics. (Pakistantoday.com) Beijing and Islamabad are actively deepening diplomatic, economic, and security ties with Afghanistan and Bangladesh in ways that can reduce India’s influence, chiefly through dialogues, offers to extend economic and military cooperation to the South Asian countries. China has positioned itself as a mediator and convenor on Afghan issues, hosting talks and framing its engagement as reconstruction and counter‑terrorism cooperation rather than zero‑sum geopolitics. China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his counterpart from Pakistan, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, met in Beijing January 3-5 for the dialogue, following which, the joint statement bears clear testimony to their common goal. After direct and indirect interventions from Turkey, Qatar, Iran, among others, China has now entered the arena – at Islamabad’s behest – to try and get Pakistan and Afghanistan to end hostilities. (defence.in)

“I am pleased to highlight that the US Export-Import Bank recently approved financing of $1.25 billion to support the mining of critical minerals at Reko Diq in Pakistan,” Baker said. She added that in the coming years, EXIM’s project financing would help bring in up to $2 billion worth of high-quality US mining equipment and services required to build and operate the Reko Diq mine. According to the US envoy, the project is expected to generate substantial employment opportunities on both sides: around 6,000 jobs in the US and about 7,500 jobs in Balochistan, supporting local communities and contributing to regional economic growth. (tribune.com.pk)

The India-Pakistan Conflict: The Indus Water Treaty Suspension

Relations with India have hit a nadir following the escalation cycle of 2025. The conflict has moved beyond kinetic skirmishes into Hydro-Warfare, threatening the very biological viability of Pakistan.

The IWT Abeyance

Following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025 (attributed to Pakistani-backed TRF militants), India placed the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) in “abeyance”. This move, unprecedented since the treaty’s signing in 1960, signals India’s intent to weaponize water flow.

Strategic Impact: India is accelerating the construction of upstream dams, specifically the Kiru and Ratle hydroelectric projects on the Chenab River. With the treaty suspended, India is filling these reservoirs without regard for downstream flow stipulations. This threatens Pakistan’s agricultural heartland in Punjab during the critical winter planting season, potentially causing a famine that would destabilize the state far more effectively than military strikes.

Pakistan’s Reaction: On January 1, 2026, Pakistan categorically stated that any unilateral Indian action on western rivers is “treaty-violative” and unacceptable. However, Islamabad’s options are limited. The military gap has widened, and India’s “Operation Sindoor” airstrikes in May 2025 demonstrated a capability to strike deep into Pakistani territory with impunity.

Operation Mahadev Fallout: The conflict is also being fought in the legal domain. The Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed charge sheets in December 2025, naming Pakistani state actors and confirming the killing of terrorists in “Operation Mahadev.” This legal maneuver boxes Pakistan into a corner, labeling it a state sponsor of terror and justifying India’s aggressive posture on the international stage.

On 23 April, 2025, India put the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) of 1960 with Pakistan in abeyance, by temporarily suspending it under certain conditions. The move followed the Pahalgam attack in India, carried out by a supposedly Pakistan-based militant group, and was made during the subsequent military escalation. The Indian government cited national security concerns and Pakistan’s alleged support of state-sponsored terrorism as reasons for this step. The temporary suspension of one of the world’s most conflict resilient water-sharing agreements is an extraordinary development and marks a surprising, serious and harsh act. For over six decades, the IWT endured various diplomatic breakdowns, violent escalations, and full-scale wars between India and Pakistan as well as surging nationalism on both sides, without being seriously questioned by either party. (Clingendael.org)

On 1 January 2026, Pakistan categorically stated that India is not allowed to misuse its restricted water allowance of the western rivers under the Indus Waters Treaty. The remarks were made by Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi in response to reports that India had approved the 260-megawatt Dulhasti Stage-II hydropower project on the Chenab River in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, without prior notification to Pakistan. (eurasiareview.com)

Thoughts…

Pakistan will successfully play the “Double Game” in 2026, securing US capital for mining while maintaining Chinese infrastructure support. Field Marshal Munir will stabilize the economy in the short term through this dual patronage, but at the cost of total democratic erosion. The IWT conflict with India remains the wildcard; if India completely cuts off water flow, Pakistan may be forced into a desperate kinetic response.

Pakistan is playing a role similar to Rwanda’s, attempting to leverage key natural resources in high demand to improve its economic and political leverage over larger world powers.

At the same time that Autocratic tendencies increase under Munir and resource shortages become more acute, not unlike what is happening in Iran, the country could fall into more profound instability.

Uncertainty around conflict with Afghanistan and the Taliban government there could lead to further chaos and conflict in the region.

Global Response to Trump’s Greenland Statements

President Trump’s renewed demand to “take” Greenland, articulated immediately following the successful military intervention in Venezuela, has precipitated a severe crisis in the transatlantic alliance. The timing suggests a coordinated strategy of hemispheric consolidation, viewing the Arctic as the northern flank of the Monroe Doctrine.

Visual Infographic Made w/ Gemini ©️Shane Yirak, 2025

The American Ultimatum

Following the Venezuela operation, President Trump stated on January 4 that the US “absolutely needs” Greenland for national security, citing the presence of “Russian and Chinese ships” in the Arctic as a pretext. He explicitly stated, “Denmark is not going to be able to do it,” implying a lack of Danish capacity to defend the strategic island and framing the acquisition as a defensive necessity.

Stephen Miller’s Threat: Top White House aide Stephen Miller escalated the rhetoric on January 6 during a CNN interview. He dismissed the notion of Danish resistance, stating, “Nobody is going to fight the United States militarily over the future of Greenland,” effectively dismissing Danish sovereignty as a non-factor in the face of US power. This statement confirms that the administration views sovereignty as a function of military capability, not international law.

The Danish and European Backlash

The response from Europe has been unified and unprecedentedly hostile, marking a low point in NATO relations.

The NATO Red Line: Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen issued a stark warning: “If the United States chooses to attack another NATO country militarily, then everything stops. That is, including our NATO and thus the security that has been provided since the end of the Second World War”. This is an explicit threat to dissolve the alliance or at least deny US access to European bases if Washington pursues a hostile takeover.

Greenland’s Stance: Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen demanded Trump give up his “fantasies about annexation,” stating “Enough is enough”.

European Solidarity: Leaders from the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and Spain issued a joint statement reaffirming that “Greenland belongs to its people,” rejecting the transactional view of territory and signaling a unified European front against US expansionism.

The Strategic Driver: Rare Earths

While framed as “defense,” the primary driver is Greenland’s mineral wealth. The island holds massive deposits of Neodymium, Praseodymium, Dysprosium, and Terbium—critical inputs for the US defense industry (magnets for F-35s, guidance systems) and the EV market.

The Anti-China Strategy: China currently dominates the processing of these elements. Trump’s “Greenland Gambit” is an attempt to break China’s chokehold by seizing the deposit directly. The Kvanefjeld project in Greenland, which contains one of the world’s largest multi-element deposits, is the specific prize. US control would secure a domestic supply chain for the “Thiel Nexus” of defense-tech companies.

Thoughts…

The US actions in Venezuela and threats against Greenland have effectively ended the “Atlantic” consensus. Europe will rapidly move to “strategic autonomy,” decoupling its defense policies from Washington to avoid being dragged into American resource wars. The statement by the Danish PM is not a bluff; it is the death knell of the post-1945 order. I expect European nations to begin seeking independent security arrangements, potentially even engaging China as a counterbalance to US unpredictability.

Europe, Canada, and NATO have few options here; they need to draw a very hard line. Suppose the US is allowed to take Greenland, then all bets are off. Democratic Sovereignty is entirely dependent on whether or not you can defend yourself froman aggressor.

Any action taken by the US to acquire Greenland will likely result in massive sanctions and possible expulsion of US troops from Europe, maybe even US expulsion from NATO or its dissolution.

Global Conflict Update: The Arc of Instability

Visual Infographic Made w/ Gemini ©️Shane Yirak, 2025

Yemen: The Saudi-UAE Proxy Divorce

The anti-Houthi coalition has fractured into open warfare between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, transforming Yemen into a three-way conflict.

Battle for Mukalla

On January 4, 2026, UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) forces withdrew from the strategic port city of Mukalla following severe Saudi airstrikes on their positions. Saudi-backed Nation Shield Forces (NSF) have retaken control of the Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra provinces.

Strategic Implication: This is a struggle for control of Yemen’s southern coast and energy corridors. Saudi Arabia refuses to allow a UAE-controlled proxy (STC) to strangle its southern border and control access to the Arabian Sea. The UAE, though withdrawing uniformed troops, retains influence through the STC’s control of Aden and the strategic island of Socotra , where it is constructing military bases.

Diplomatic Offramp: An STC delegation led by Aidarous al-Zubaidi is traveling to Riyadh for talks, signaling a temporary de-escalation. However, the underlying trust between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi is broken, and the STC has announced plans for an independence referendum, further fragmenting the Yemeni state.1

A delegation led by Aidarous al-Zubaidi, the leader of Yemen’s main separatist group will soon travel to Saudi Arabia, two sources tell Reuters, a potential sign of progress towards ending a conflict between the separatist UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council and Yemen’s internationally recognized government. (timesofisrael.com)

Thailand-Cambodia: The Semiconductor War

The border conflict over Preah Vihear has nearly re-ignited and remains a threat to the global tech supply chain.

Ceasefire Violation

On January 6, 2026, Thailand accused Cambodia of violating the December 27 truce with mortar fire in Ubon Ratchathani province. Cambodia claimed the incident was an “operational error,” but the exchange highlights the extreme volatility of the situation.

Economic Impact: The conflict has paralyzed $5 billion in annual trade and disrupted the “Thailand+1” supply chain corridor. Major tech companies like NVIDIA rely on Outsourced Assembly and Test (OSAT) facilities in this region. The conflict has caused logistical bottlenecks, with reports indicating that the fighting is impacting the delivery of high-end chips, effectively making this a “Semiconductor War”.

Cambodia “violated the ceasefire” on Tuesday morning, the Thai army said in a statement, accusing Cambodian forces of firing mortar rounds into Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani province. One Thai soldier was hospitalised due to non-life-threatening shrapnel wounds to his right arm, the army said. The Thai army said in a later statement that the Cambodian side had contacted a Thai military unit and claimed “there was no intention to fire into Thai territory”. “The incident was caused by an operational error by Cambodian personnel,” it added. Thailand’s military also said it warned Cambodian forces that if a similar incident occurred, Thai forces may need to retaliate. (channelnewsasia.com)

Sudan: The Drone War Escalates

The war in Sudan has seen a technological escalation with the introduction of suicide drones, fundamentally changing the tactical balance.

Merowe Dam Attack

On January 5, 2026, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) intercepted a swarm of suicide drones launched by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) targeting the Merowe Dam and air bases in the Northern State.

Significance: Targeting the Merowe Dam represents a shift to “total war” tactics, aiming to destroy critical national infrastructure that sustains the population. The RSF’s acquisition of these drones points to continued external support (likely via the UAE/Libya nexus), despite international condemnation. The ability of the RSF to strike deep into SAF-controlled territory threatens to expand the famine and displacement crisis into previously stable regions.

The Sudanese army said Monday that it had intercepted suicide drones by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) targeting the Merowe Dam, the country’s largest, and military sites in northern Sudan. A statement by the army’s 19th Infantry Division said the RSF fired several drones at its headquarters, the Merowe Dam and Air Base in the Northern State. “All the drones were shot down before reaching their targets,” the statement said. (aa.com.tr)

Thoughts…

The most dangerous trend is the precedent set in Venezuela. If the US can decapitate a sovereign state for resources, other powers (China regarding Taiwan, Russia regarding the Baltics/Moldova) will calculate that the “rules” no longer apply. We are entering an era where sovereignty is guaranteed only by nuclear deterrence or direct alliance with a superpower—and even then, as Greenland shows, allies are not safe from the appetite of Kinetic Mercantilism.

Second- and third-world countries will become battlegrounds, where foreign meddling and leveraged instability serve as weapons. Proxy forces will continue to seize territory and attempt to redraw borders either in service of their foreign backers or in response to power vacuums caused by weak central governments, especially in Africa and the Middle East, where Gulf states are clearly looking to expand their regional influence beyond their traditional borders.

The flare-up between Thailand and Cambodia suggests that many conflicts that are briefly defused are unlikely to remain peaceful until the participating parties achieve their goals; countries will continue to engage in kinetic conflict rather than dialogue.

The era of peace over conflict is over.

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue.

For $6 a month, you can help me bring more Firebrands to our cause. With your help, we can keep the Firebrand Project Burning throughout 2026.

A last note… Even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

Make a One-Time Donation!

My work is entirely Firebrand Funded! Consider becoming a paid or founding subscriber, and I will scribe your name on the Wall of Fire

Click the Seal and Subscribe or Upgrade today!

Share

Leave a comment

Catch up on the Firebrand Report

Thank you John Oliver 🇨🇦, NeuroDivergent Hodgepodge, P. J. Schuster, Stephanie Munoz, Ms.Yuse, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.