The Firebrand Report 12/5/25 The Friday Blitz! The US Betrays NATO, "Anti-Trust" America in Shambles, America Outplayed By Modi and Putin, the Real Size of the AI Bubble and more!

Hello Firebrands! Welcome to the Friday Blitz. I am trying something new. Lots to touch on today in the world of economics, corporate dealings, and geopolitics, so I doubled our topics!

Thoughts… underneath all the red tape, the Netflix deal has a dirty secret. It is raising concerns about consolidation and market monopoly. However, what is not being reported is the decision to spin off CNN and have it sold separately. CNN will be rolled into a different publicly traded company called Discovery Global. I am sure that Paramount-Skydance will acquire in short order.

These business deals are happening at breakneck speed, AT&T acquiring Spectrum… and now this.

More attention needs to be paid to acquisitions, buyouts, and mergers, as they are all very concerning.

Thoughts… The new direction of the United States appears to be withdrawing support for democracies around the world. In doing this, they are colluding with Russia. The nature of this decision, the obscurity and uncertainty that it creates within Europe, is substantial.

To be candid, Europe twiddled its thumbs for too long. Now they face a Russia that, while not being fully supported by the US, is indeed being catered to. The conflicts of interest are mind-boggling.

While the decision itself encourages Europe to buy more American weapons, this should not happen. Deliveries themselves will be unreliable.

Thoughts… The New National Security Strategy signals a dramatic shift in America’s stance in the global order—a shift toward abandoning Europe and moving Assets to protect the interests of the Oligarchy in Taiwan. I mentioned… last week, I think (lol) it all blurs together. I believe that Taiwan’s best security guarantee is its dominance in semiconductor production.

This is the case; we have discussed the supply chain strain on an already limited resource with overwhelming demand. Taiwan may be the catalyst for a third world war. Especially with China already pushing its AI programs rapidly forward. The competition for access to production is going to become a point of massive contention. US companies are attempting to monopolize the supply.

Thoughts… Modi and Putin’s relationship is a bellwether for a shifting world order; it also highlights the concerning direction of India’s democracy. Anyone watching India over the past months would see that Modi is developing an autocratic state. Using the tensions between Pakistan and the massive wealth discrepancy. Rolling out this kind of carpet for Putin signals that Modi is not just keeping the door open to Russia. At the same time, we see the US appeasing Russia, forming crucial relationships that will draw away regional US allies.

India has been purchasing large quantities of Russian weaponry and was, until recently, the largest purchaser of Russian oil. If Putin can secure this deal and the US continues to disrespect Modi as it has under Trump, the key alliance in the Indo-Pacific will be lost. To be candid, it likely already has. Once India is positioned to get everything it needs from other sources, such as Russia, it will cut ties. The power dynamic in the region will shift. Also consider Modi improving its relationship with Xi whilst tensions persist. The shift away from America and toward its primary adversaries is a massive shake-up.

Thoughts… Not only is the AI bubble real, but the machinery of this system and the lack of profitability being generated by massive amounts of capital pose an existential threat to the global markets. This behavior of circular investment between companies like Nvidia, Oracle, and OpenAI is the insight we need to understand the machinery of the rapid AI expansion.

When looking at the situation as it stands, with profitability virtually flat compared to investment, we see that not only is it a bubble, it’s a blimp. The Hindenburg disaster of economics is on the way as more fractures and roadblocks appear in the supply chain, from resources to the manufacturing of essential chips. The more reckless and fragile this model becomes. This is the makings of a great depression for the 21st century.

Thoughts… The most interesting aspect of this new data to me is the projections for national GDP. Consider a 3.5% growth in the July to September Quarter. In the Second Quarter, at 3.8%, signalling a deceleration of GDP growth. Gas Prices up 3.6% With this in mind, with PCE rising, people are spending more… a 2.8% YoY increase, but we see GDP growth underwater. Adjusted inflation suggests that PCE is actually contracting, and at best, it has stalled completely. The wealthiest Americans drive the majority of spending. This implies that anyone who is not well off has stopped spending entirely, and even the wealthiest Americans who are spending more cannot offset the spending deficit of the majority of Americans.

Terrible signs for the health of the American economy.

