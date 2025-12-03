The Firebrand Report 12/3/25 Supply Cannot Match Demand for Data Centers, 800 Dead in Indonesia the Cost of Ignoring Climate Collapse, and Israel Is Intensifying Violence in Palestine.

Show Notes

Topic 1: The Supply Crisis behind Big Tech’s chip addiction

Dec 3 (Reuters) - An acute global shortage of memory chips is forcing artificial intelligence and consumer-electronics companies to fight for dwindling supplies, as prices soar for the unglamorous but essential components that allow devices to store data.

Japanese electronics stores have begun limiting how many hard-disk drives shoppers can buy. Chinese smartphone makers are warning of price increases. Tech giants including Microsoft (MSFT.O), Google (GOOGL.O) and ByteDance are scrambling to secure supplies from memory-chip makers such as Micron (MU.O), Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) and SK Hynix (000660.KS), according to three people familiar with the discussions.

The squeeze spans almost every type of memory, from flash chips used in USB drives and smartphones to advanced high-bandwidth memory (HBM) that feeds AI chips in data centers. Prices in some segments have more than doubled since February, according to market-research firm TrendForce, drawing in traders betting that the rally has further to run.

The fallout could reach beyond tech. Many economists and executives warn the protracted shortage risks slowing AI-based productivity gains and delaying hundreds of billions of dollars in digital infrastructure. It could also add inflationary pressure just as many economies are trying to tame price rises and navigate U.S. tariffs.

“The memory shortage has now graduated from a component-level concern to a macroeconomic risk,” said Sanchit Vir Gogia, CEO of Greyhound Research, a technology advisory firm. The AI build-out “is colliding with a supply chain that cannot meet its physical requirements.”

This Reuters examination of the spiraling supply crisis is based on interviews with almost 40 people, including 17 executives at chipmakers and distributors. It shows industry efforts to meet voracious appetite for advanced chips — driven by Nvidia (NVDA.O)and tech giants like Google, Microsoft and Alibaba (9988.HK)— created a dual bind: Chipmakers still can’t produce enough high-end semiconductors for the AI race, yet their tilt away from traditional memory products is choking supply to smartphones, PCs and consumer electronics. Some are now hurrying to course-correct.

Average inventory levels at suppliers of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) — the main type used in computers and phones — fell to two to four weeks in October from three to eight weeks in July and 13 to 17 weeks in late 2024, according to TrendForce.

One memory-chip executive told Reuters the shortage would delay future data-center projects. New capacity takes at least two years to build but memory-chip makers are wary of overbuilding for fear it could end up idle should the demand surge pass, the person said.

Samsung and SK Hynix have announced investments in new capacity but haven’t detailed the production split between HBM and conventional memory.

SK Hynix has told analysts that the memory shortfall would last through late 2027, Citi said in November.

“These days, we’re receiving requests for memory supplies from so many companies that we’re worried about how we’ll be able to handle all of them. If we fail to supply them, they could face a situation where they can’t do business at all,” Chey Tae-won, chairman of SK Hynix parent SK Group, said at an industry forum in Seoul last month.

Samsung told Reuters it is monitoring the market but wouldn’t comment on pricing or customer relationships. SK Hynix said it is boosting production capacity to meet increased memory demand.

Microsoft declined to comment and ByteDance didn’t address questions about the chip strain. Micron and Google didn’t respond to comment requests.

Competition from Chinese rivals making lower-end DRAM, such as ChangXin Memory Technologies, also pushed Samsung and SK Hynix to accelerate their shift to higher-margin products. The South Korean firms account for two-thirds of the DRAM market.

Samsung told customers in May 2024 that it planned to end production of one type of DDR4 chips — an older variety used in PCs and servers — this year, according to a letter seen by Reuters. (The company has since changed course and will extend production, two sources said.) In June, Micron said it had informed customers it would stop shipping DDR4 and its counterpart LPDDR4 - a type used in smartphones - in six to nine months.

In hindsight, “one could say the industry was caught off-guard,” said Dan Hutcheson, senior research fellow at TechInsights.

Samsung raised prices of server memory chips by up to 60% last month, Reuters has reported. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who in October announced deals and shared fried chicken with Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Y. Lee during a trip to South Korea, acknowledged the price surge as significant but said Nvidia had secured substantial supply.

Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta in October asked Micron for open-ended orders, telling the company they will take as much as it can deliver, irrespective of price, according to two people briefed on the talks.

China’s Alibaba, ByteDance and Tencent (0700.HK) are also leaning on suppliers, dispatching executives to visit Samsung and SK Hynix in October and November to lobby for allocation, the two people and another source told Reuters.

“Everyone is begging for supply,” one said.

In October, SK Hynix said all its chips are sold out for 2026, while Samsung said it had secured customers for its HBM chips to be produced next year. Both firms are expanding capacity to meet AI demand, but new factories for conventional chips won’t come online until 2027 or 2028.

Consultancy Counterpoint Research expects prices of advanced and legacy memory to rise by 30% through the fourth quarter and possibly another 20% in early 2026.

Francis Wong, Realme India’s chief marketing officer, told Reuters the steep increases in memory costs were “unprecedented since the advent of smartphones” and could force the company to lift handset prices by 20% to 30% by June.

“Some manufacturers might save costs on imaging cameras, some on processors, and some on batteries,” he said. “But the cost of storage is something all manufacturers must completely absorb; there’s no way to transfer it.”

Products such as 32-gigabyte DDR5 memory – popular with gamers – were over 47,000 yen, up from around 17,000 yen in mid-October. Higher-end 128-gigabyte kits had more than doubled to around 180,000 yen.

Some 6,000 miles away in California, Paul Coronado said monthly sales at his company, Caramon, which sells recycled low-end memory chips pulled from decommissioned data-center servers, have surged since September. Almost all its products are now bought by Hong Kong-based intermediaries who resell them to Chinese clients, he said.

“We were doing about $500,000 a month,” he said. “Now it’s $800,000 to $900,000.”

https://www.reuters.com/world/china/ai-frenzy-is-driving-new-global-supply-chain-crisis-2025-12-03/

Thoughts… The unforeseen consequences are always the most impactful, this massive push for chips from companies that are shellilng billions of dollars into data centers are counting their chickens before they hatch.

The deals being made are now all speculative, counting on orders that are now being stretched out years in advance.

Betting billions on chip supplies that don’t exist, the question is, how will these companies respond? Normal products that everyday consumers use will most certainly rise in price. The reality is that these big companies are paying more than others.

Shortages are not only going to materialize, but they have also come about quickly, as existing supply chains are not equipped for this sudden demand driven by techno-fascists trying to rapidly scale their tech infrastructure to implement mass surveillance and AI development for their own gains.

Signing bills, raising money, and making “deals” is very different from having the material inventory actually to make those intentions a reality.

Not only does the United States entirely lack the capacity to meet its own demand. They are hardly the only buyers; they are also not the only ones trying to push this forward rapidly.

Consumers will quickly be priced out of the market, especially in America, as the majority of American consumers can hardly afford daily necessities. The bubble created by this absurd race to invest in AI and data centers, drone development, and surveillance tools is hitting a barrier that those who thought that capital was enough to overcome any obstacle likely considered.

Despite their meticulous planning, a move like this at this speed was doomed to fail.

In this case, this is a massive win for us; this is a slowdown we cannot avert, and it slows the Technofascists down in a big way.

Foreign dependency on China for raw materials, limited manufacturing capacity, and global instability all play a role here.

Also consider that China is rapidly developing its AI sector in a race with Western AI giants.

Now consider this additional value that is tied to Taiwan. Should Taiwan be taken, China could shift all production to serve Chinese interests and entirely cut off Western supply to the primary source for these chips.

Even a blockade of Taiwan has disastrous implications; simply put, any new production facilities will take years, and access to specialists that are in very short supply.

No amount of Imperialism can solve the actual shortage of production. Even if through invasion and the installation of loyalists in countries with access to REEs and minerals that are required to make the chips, they still need to be processed and the chips produced.

This is an exciting and welcome development from my perspective. It significantly slows down the advancement of the schemes at work in the deep state. A much-needed reprieve allowing us to regain control in time to stop the actions that will cause irreparable damage to America and the world.

Topic 2: Indonesia is on the frontline of the devastating effects of Climate Change.

JAKARTA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Authorities battling floods on Indonesia’s island of Sumatra that killed about 800 people this week have appealed for more central government help to tackle shortages of funds, food and fuel in relief efforts.

Cyclone-induced floods and landslides have left 463 missing across the three provinces of West Sumatra, North Sumatra and Aceh, according to revised government figures, while local officials said severed power and road links were blocking access to aid.

In East Aceh, fuel was limited for days, with aid coming via boats and some people living in isolated districts were facing the looming threat of hunger, said its chief Iskandar Usman Al-Farlaky.

“Food stocks in three districts are dwindling and hunger is around the corner,” he told Reuters, requesting a national emergency declaration from the central government. “The regional budget is limited.”

National data shows that 135,000 people in East Aceh were affected by the disaster.

In Central Aceh, where 21 were killed and floods affected 54,000, supplies of fuel and rice were dwindling, said its chief, Haili Yoga, who is also among the four regional leaders urging the central government to declare a national emergency as public anger grows.

Across Indonesia, the floods have affected 3.1 million, with 592,600 evacuated.

Presidential spokesperson Prasetyo Hadi said Indonesia’s budget of 500 billion rupiah ($30 million) for disaster relief was sufficient, adding that the figure could be increased if necessary.

Residents of Aceh Tamiang were cleaning and drinking muddy flood water for lack of fresh water, KompasTV reported.

Jonathan Victor Rembeth, an official at the disaster mitigation agency, said a national emergency could be called if provincial governments declared their inability to respond to a disaster, which they have not yet done.

The law provides for the president to declare a national emergency, freeing up additional funds for relief and rescue.

On social media, Indonesians criticised the central government for not declaring an emergency and cited cuts to the budget for the disaster mitigation agency, which official data showed was down 50% this year from the last.

https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/flood-hit-indonesian-regions-run-low-fuel-funds-relief-effort-2025-12-03/

Thoughts… The effects of climate change have gotten so bad that I genuinely think the term needs to be changed. It should be known as climate collapse. We are seeing every day this year and in recent years upsurges in natural disasters.

This is especially exacerbated in poorer countries, where disaster relief budgets are paltry compared to those of developed nations. Consider that 800 dead in a week would usually make headlines in America, however reporting on foreign disasters hardly make the news anymore, why?

The answer is simple: these events are undeniably caused by massive climate collapse. Even if these storms alone, which are devastating enough, were the only factor, that would not be the case. The reality is that they are not.

All of these events are further worsened by careless human activity; in Indonesia, logging and deforestation have created a situation that compounds the deadly flooding that is occurring.

As flood waters sweep up trees and debris from illegal and legalized operations, the surge of water becomes even more deadly.

Indonesia has seen the region of North Sumatra, where this flooding is taking place, lose 1.6 million hectares of forest between 2001 and 2024, which is 28% of the forest in the region.

Topic 3: The Ceasefire in Gaza is a myth; things are getting worse.

GAZA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - With 70,000 dead, countless injured, hundreds of thousands of people homeless and whole districts laid to waste, the task of rebuilding Gaza is almost beyond comprehension.

But at a handful of sites where the enclave’s most valuable historical monuments have been severely damaged, workers are already busy with shovels, trying to dig out the few surviving remnants of the past.

Those include Gaza’s most important cultural site, the great Omari Mosque in Gaza’s Old City, which Israeli forces struck during the war to destroy what they said was a tunnel under its grounds used by fighters. Palestinians say there is no sign of such a tunnel there, and blame Israel for blasting apart the enclave’s religious and cultural heritage.

“If the occupation (Israel) believes that by destroying these buildings it can erase the history of this people, it is mistaken,” said Hamuda al-Dahdar, an architect and heritage expert at the Centre for Cultural Preservation, which is based in the West Bank city of Bethlehem and is now working inside Gaza to try to rescue sites destroyed in the war.

“These buildings represent the collective memory of an ancient nation, one that must be preserved, and we must unite in our efforts to protect it,” he told Reuters in Gaza.

The Israeli military said that any strike against Hamas targets that risks damaging such sites undergoes a rigorous approval process.

“Sites of cultural heritage and locations of historical and cultural significance are treated with the utmost sensitivity by the IDF and constitute a central consideration in the planning of strikes, with the aim of minimising harm to these sites and to the civilian population,” the Israel Defense Forces said.

Al Qaisariyya gold market was packed with shops whose owners and neighbours were known for recounting timeless legends of the wedding jewellery of doomed lovers and jealous mothers-in-law. Little is left.

Also lying in ruins is the Pasha’s Palace, a landmark partly dating back to the 13th century, which housed a museum whose treasures are now gone.

“When we talk about heritage and culture, we are not merely talking about an old building or ancient stones. Every stone tells a story,” said Dahdar.

Palestinian officials and UNESCO are preparing a three-phase recovery plan with initial costs of $133 million for historical sites, said Jehad Yasin, assistant deputy minister at the Palestinian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, based in the West Bank.

In Gaza, the loss of cultural landmarks still causes a particular ache, even among families who lost loved ones, homes and livelihoods.

Munzir Abu Assi said he had to comfort his daughter Kenzy after she heard the Great Omari Mosque was damaged.

“She’s really sad. When we heard that the mosque has been hit, we were surprised, why?” said Abu Assi.

“And when they also hit Pasha’s Palace, we were certain that this occupation (Israel) wants to wipe out the Palestinian identity and to wipe out any Palestinian monument.”

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/gazans-race-preserve-cultural-heritage-damaged-war-2025-12-03/

Thoughts… Israel is a terrorist state, funded and paid for by the United States. They are a hateful country, whether or not all people in Israel support what is being done. They could do more to stop it, while this may sound unfair, 70,000 dead Gazans… the number keeps rising. Israel is no longer just fighting terrorists; it is waging an expansionist campaign. Drunk on their own conception of manifest destiny, they are Nazi’s the nation that was meant to be a haven for the victims of the holocaust has gone and begun committing its own. They do not kill terrorists; they kill children. Not every hospital is full of terrorists; terrorists do not conduct their operations in the presence of children.

There is no excuse; the world has failed in its job to leash Israel. The United States shields these war criminals, funds them, and enables them.

Israel must be abolished; it is a danger to the world. Its weapons seized, and its people must choose how they want to be remembered. It is not just the military committing these acts; it is the settlers armed with Western weapons. A nation of murderers and war criminals, yet the world defends their right to protect themselves as they spend all their time on the attack.

Israel is operating in Lebanon, Syria, and the West Bank and Gaza, killing indiscriminately in all of these regions.

Since the ceasefire was signed on October 10th, nearly 1,000 Gazans have been injured, and almost 400 killed, of those, no less than 70 children killed.

Since the ceasefire, more than 200 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank as Israel ramped up operations outside of Gaza City.

Israel is a rabid dog, hungry for blood and gorging itself on children and innocents. Sickening.

