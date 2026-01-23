Firebrands and new readers alike,

Trilateral Talks in the UAE around Ukraine Despite Escalating Attacks on Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

The presidents of Ukraine, Russia, and the United States prepare for a trilateral meeting aimed at resolving the conflict stemming from Russia’s invasion. As negotiations unfold, Ukraine faces severe challenges, with nearly half of the country experiencing power outages and lack of heating due to relentless Russian drone strikes targeting energy infrastructure. These strikes are seen as a tactic to weaken Ukraine’s resolve at the negotiation table, particularly regarding territorial concessions in the eastern Donetsk region. While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has secured some security guarantees from the U.S., he firmly rejects ceding any territory, a stance supported by a majority of Ukrainians. The humanitarian situation is dire, with UNICEF warning about the risks to children’s health amid the energy crisis.

Russia continues to attempt to project strength despite limited battlefield successes, and Ukraine continues to adapt its strategies to counter Russian drone attacks. Zelenskyy has announced changes to air defense strategies and appointed new military leaders to enhance Ukraine’s defense capabilities. The backdrop to these developments includes a complex international political landscape in which European leaders are reconsidering security arrangements independent of U.S. influence. This shift is underscored by statements from European officials emphasizing the need for Europe to bolster its own defense mechanisms.

Zelenskyy remarked, “If the Russians seriously wanted to end the war, they’d focus on diplomacy – not on missile strikes, blackouts, and even attempts to damage our nuclear power plants.” (aljazeera.com)

Credit: Al Jazeera.com

Venezuela's Oil Policy Appears to Concede to United States Economic Coercion.

Venezuela’s parliament has initiated a significant reform of its oil industry, aiming to reduce state control and enhance the role of private companies. This proposal, which amends the Hydrocarbons Law, comes in the wake of geopolitical tensions, notably the abduction of former President Nicolas Maduro by the United States and a subsequent $500 billion energy agreement with Washington. The reform allows private companies to engage in direct commercialization of oil, opens bank accounts in various currencies, and introduces flexibility in royalty payments, potentially lowering them to attract investment. However, the bill has faced criticism for its ambiguity regarding private ownership and has sparked controversy due to the lack of transparency in its introduction.

Economists have expressed mixed views on the proposed changes. While some see it as a positive step towards revitalizing Venezuela’s oil sector, others argue it does not go far enough to attract foreign investment or address modern challenges like climate change. The reform must undergo further debate and consultation before it can be enacted, but early signs indicate that cooperation with the U.S. is already benefiting Venezuela’s economy, with expectations of a 30 percent increase in oil revenues this year.

As economist Jose Guerra noted, “The Rodriguez–Trump pact is clearly being implemented, and oil revenues are already flowing in.” “This law is a law of ambiguity, designed to avoid openly breaking with Chavez’s oil legacy,” Guerra said. “It is not emphatic about private participation.” “It does not take into account current or future issues – climate change, for example – and therefore it is not a law that will drive the role of oil in the years ahead,” he said. (aljazeera.com)

North Korea Abolishes Key Committee for Inter-Korean Diplomacy

North Korea dissolved the Korea-Asian Pacific Peace Committee, a significant body within North Korea that was responsible for managing inter-Korean relations and promoting peace initiatives in the region. This decision comes amid escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula and reflects a broader shift in North Korea’s diplomatic strategy. The committee’s dissolution is seen as a demotion of its importance within the North Korean government, which may signal a move towards a more aggressive foreign policy stance. Analysts suggest that this change could hinder any potential dialogue with South Korea and complicate efforts for peace in the region.

This could have major implications for inter-Korean relations, particularly amid ongoing military exercises and rhetoric from both sides. The North’s leadership appears to be consolidating power and prioritizing military readiness over diplomatic engagement. As tensions rise, the potential for conflict grows, and the dissolution of the committee symbolizes a retreat from previous attempts at reconciliation.

“The demotion of this key department handling inter-Korean affairs indicates a significant shift in North Korea’s approach to diplomacy,” (understandingwar.org)

China Violates Taiwanese Airspace In Wake of Operation Justice Blockade of Taiwan in 2025

On January 17, 2026, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) conducted a surveillance drone flight over Taiwanese airspace near Pratas (Dongsha) Island, marking a potentially unprecedented violation of Taiwan’s territorial airspace by a PLA aircraft in decades. This incursion is part of the PRC’s broader strategy to assert sovereignty over Taiwan, test its military responses, and diminish Taiwan’s threat awareness. Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense condemned the incident as a “serious disruption of regional peace” and heightened alert levels among its local garrison, although the drone flew beyond the range of Pratas’ air defenses. The drone, identified as a WZ-7 “Soaring Dragon,” was described by the PLA Southern Theater Command as part of “normal flight training” near “China’s Dongsha Island.”

The recent drone incursion is indicative of an escalating campaign by the PRC, which has been increasingly normalizing military activities around Taiwan, including maritime incursions by the China Coast Guard and the mobilization of fishing vessels that could support military operations. This strategy aims to portray Taiwan as unable to defend its territory, complicating its ability to identify genuine threats. The PLA’s actions are further complemented by ongoing exercises simulating decapitation strikes against Taiwan’s political leadership, reflecting a comprehensive approach to undermine Taiwan’s sovereignty and stability.

“The drone incursion likely targeted Pratas to test Taiwan’s response to an airspace violation without triggering unwanted military escalation.” “The PLA is practicing its ability to execute a decapitation strike against Taiwan’s political leadership. The PLA may be integrating tactical lessons from the US operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro with these exercises.” (understandingwar.org)

Iranian Regime Downplays Human Toll of Protest Crackdown

In Iran, the government’s efforts to downplay its crackdown on dissent and protests have been increasingly significant since the demonstrations began in 2022. Following the death of Mahsa Amini, protests erupted across the nation, with over 500 people reportedly killed and thousands arrested during the unrest. The Iranian authorities have employed a combination of repression and propaganda to maintain control, claiming that the protests are isolated incidents rather than a widespread movement against the government. Despite these claims, the reality on the ground shows that the crackdown on dissent continues, with reports indicating that more than 20,000 individuals have been detained since the protests began.

The international community’s response to Iran’s actions, emphasizing the growing concern over human rights violations. Human rights organizations have documented over 1,500 cases of torture and ill-treatment of detainees, calling for increased scrutiny of Iran’s treatment of its citizens. Activists urge global leaders to take a firmer stance against the regime’s oppressive measures, as the situation remains tense. The Iranian government struggles to balance its desire for control with the mounting pressure from both domestic and international fronts.

“Despite the government’s attempts to project an image of stability, reports indicate that the crackdown on dissent continues.”

The Iranian National Security Council (NSC) claimed on January 21 that the death toll of the recent protests is 3,117 and that 2,427 of those are the deaths of security forces and “innocent” civilians who were caught in the crosshairs of “terrorist attacks.”

(understandingwar.org)

European Union President Emphasizes Need to De-Couple With United States at the World Economic Forum

In a recent press conference following a special summit in Brussels, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addressed the ongoing tensions between the European Union and the United States, particularly in light of U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats regarding Greenland and potential tariffs on European goods. The $2 trillion trading relationship between the EU and the U.S. is under scrutiny as European leaders recognize the need to stand firm against what they view as aggressive U.S. posturing. The summit highlighted a shift in Europe’s approach, with leaders asserting that Greenland’s status as an autonomous territory of Denmark is non-negotiable, signaling a newfound resolve to push back against U.S. demands.

European leaders are now focused on “de-risking” their relationship with the U.S. while simultaneously seeking to stabilize the transatlantic partnership. This involves reinforcing economic policies, such as the introduction of “Made in Europe” requirements and strengthening investment conditionality. The EU is also exploring new coalitions to enhance its security and economic independence, as evidenced by discussions on voluntary security guarantees and the immobilization of Russian assets. The overarching sentiment among EU officials is that Europe must become more self-sufficient and resilient in the face of U.S. pressures, with Swedish Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch stating, “The EU needs to toughen up.”

An emergency summit of Europe’s leaders on Thursday called for last year’s EU-U.S. trade deal to be put back on track after lawmakers suspended its ratification in protest over Greenland. “Despite all the ‍frustration and anger of recent months, let us not be too quick to write off the transatlantic partnership,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in Davos beforehand. “All this shows that you cannot let the Americans trample all over the Europeans,” , emphasizing the necessity for Europe to assert its position in international relations. "We did the right thing to push back, to be firm in what we said, but it is ‌not over. My sense is that we will be tested constantly on issues like this." said a European Union official. (reuters.com)

Over 100 Praying Clergy Arrested as Protestors and Unions Take to the Street to Protest ICE Violence

On January 23, 2026 (Today), a significant protest occurred in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as scores of businesses closed for a general strike against U.S. President Donald Trump’s deployment of immigration enforcement officers in the city. This “ICE Out!” day of action saw hundreds of residents, including clergy members, gathering at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport to protest the treatment of detained migrants and demand accountability for the recent fatal shooting of U.S. citizen Renee Good by an ICE agent. The protest resulted in the arrest of approximately 100 clergy members as they knelt in prayer and chanted anti-ICE slogans in harsh winter conditions. Local police faced confrontations with protesters, who expressed their anger over the federal government’s actions, which many residents likened to an invasion.

Community organizer Miguel Hernandez, who closed his bakery to join the protest, emphasized the solidarity among residents, stating, “For us, it’s a message of solidarity with our community, that we see the pain and misery that’s going on in the streets.” The protests reflected widespread frustration with the Trump administration’s immigration policies, particularly targeting the Somali community in Minnesota. While many Fortune 500 companies based in the area, such as Target and UnitedHealth, remained silent on the issue, demonstrators called for more decisive action from politicians to address the ongoing crisis and the perceived siege from the federal government.

As part of the "ICE Out!" day of action, hundreds of residents headed to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport to protest flights of detained migrants and to demand legal accountability for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who fatally shot Renee Good, a U.S. citizen, in her car this month. Clergy members knelt in a road near Terminal 1, praying as the crowd chanted anti-ICE slogans in frigid weather. They ignored commands by officers from local police departments, who arrested and zip-tied dozens of the protesters, with no resistance, before putting them onto buses. About 100 clergy members were arrested, organizers said. (Reuters.com)

@wcco WCCO on Instagram: "Dozens of faith leaders were arrested while…

Silver and Gold Hit Record Highs— Sparking Concerns About The Dollar

On January 23, 2025, silver prices surged above $100 an ounce for the first time, driven by a significant increase in demand for safe-haven assets amid geopolitical uncertainties and expectations of U.S. interest rate cuts. Spot silver rose 5% to reach $100.94 an ounce, while gold also reached new heights, hitting a record of $4,988.17 per ounce before settling at $4,964.81. The surge in precious metals is attributed to various factors including ongoing tariff concerns, low physical liquidity in the London market, and a persistent supply shortage. The white metal has seen a remarkable increase of over 200% in the past year, highlighting the growing investor interest in silver alongside gold, which has been regarded as a necessity for strategic portfolios during uncertain economic times.

Platinum and palladium also experienced notable gains, with platinum hitting a record high of $2,771.10 an ounce and palladium rising by 4.1% to $1,999.64. Analysts predict that the demand for platinum as a cheaper alternative to gold will continue to grow, with expectations of a structural deficit in the market widening to 1.2 million ounces this year.

“Tai Wong, an independent metals trader, emphasized the changing dynamics in the market, stating, “Gold’s role as a haven and a diversifier in highly uncertain economic and political times is making it a necessity for strategic portfolios.” This reflects the broader trend of investors seeking stability in precious metals amidst global tensions and economic shifts.” (Reuters.com)

Credit: LSEG

Credit: LSEG

Comments by the US President About European Troops Killed in Afghanistan Place Draw Backlash From NATO Allies

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has condemned U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent comments suggesting that European troops stayed “a little off the front lines” during the Afghanistan war, labeling them as “insulting and frankly appalling.” This criticism comes amid a broader backlash from European officials and veterans, who emphasize the sacrifices made by their nations in the conflict. Starmer pointed out that Britain lost 457 service personnel in Afghanistan, making it the deadliest overseas war for the country since the 1950s. Other leaders, including Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel and retired Polish general Roman Polko, echoed Starmer’s sentiments, with Polko stating, “We expect an apology for this statement,” highlighting the deep offense taken by those who served.

Trump’s remarks have exacerbated already strained relations with European allies, particularly as he has previously expressed a lack of need for the transatlantic alliance. The U.S. lost approximately 2,460 troops in Afghanistan, a figure comparable to those of Britain and Denmark. Critics have pointed out Trump’s avoidance of military service during the Vietnam War, with Ed Davey of the Liberal Democrats questioning his right to comment on the sacrifices made by others. The collective sacrifices from various NATO countries, including Canada, France, and Poland, are emphasized, reinforcing the importance of respect and acknowledgment for those who served in the conflict.

“We expect an apology for this statement,” Roman Polko, a retired Polish general and former special forces commander who also served in Afghanistan and Iraq, told Reuters in an interview. Trump has “crossed a red line”, he added. “We paid with blood for this alliance. We truly sacrificed our own lives.” Britain’s veterans minister, Alistair Carns, whose own military service included five tours including alongside American troops in Afghanistan, called Trump’s claims “utterly ridiculous”. “We shed blood, sweat and tears together. Not everybody came home,” Poland's sacrifice "will never be forgotten and must not be diminished", Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said. In addition to the British deaths, more than 150 Canadians were killed in Afghanistan, along with 90 French service personnel and scores from Germany, Italy and other countries. Denmark - now under heavy pressure from Trump to transfer its semi-autonomous region of Greenland to the U.S. - lost 44 troops, one of NATO’s highest per-capita death rates. (reuters.com)

My Thoughts…

As we head into the weekend, the global feeling today is one of subdued tension. The Transatlantic relationship is evaporating, and we are starting to see the consolidation of what the US/Billionaire coalition will look like.

The world appears hungry for conflict; those in power are ready to spend human lives wholesale for scraps of power.

The Situation in Ukraine remains the same; Russia will stand for nothing less than Capitulation. The people of Ukraine are sovereign, and giving up their land will never be on the table. The war will continue until Russia collapses or Ukraine is wiped off the map.

There will be no peace.

Dissolution of key agreements by North Korea and its aggressive stance in recent years suggest that, as world instability increases, Kim Jong Un and his circle may see an opportunity to escalate against South Korea. From this point on, we will likely see tensions increase.

Iran remains unstable, but the Ayatollah government remains firmly in charge and is working to clean up its ‘slaughter’. It is unlikely that we will see any further foreign intervention; the world is busy with other things. However, Iranian influence in Iraqi politics could lead to further conflict between the United States and Iran.

China continues to push the needle with Taiwan, demonstrating the ability to entirely encircle and dominate the Island. With massive backlogs in US support totaling 32 billion, the Island is hardly as prepared as it appears on paper.

China is likely to continue to probe, but will take its time. These actions remind Taiwan and the global community what the PRC is capable of while allowing China to sit back and best position itself in the new economic system that is forming in the wake of American threats to annex Greenland.

European Countries struggle to find unity over how to push back against US economic coercion. German fears about economic losses if these measures are used represent a certain level of corporate fascism that continues to prevent the decisive action required against the US as an economic adversary. Failing to use the crippling sanctions under the ACI against the United States would demonstrate that Europe, in its current form, is not strong enough to stand up to the US. The Billionaire/United States government capitalizes on that weakness; it could be the beginning of a slow death if they fail to show a united front.

As Americans took to the streets in Minneapolis to protest the siege of their city by armed agents from the Trump Department of Homeland Security, local police arrested protestors instead of standing in solidarity. This raises concerns that local authorities may not defend local citizens when federal agents breach the law. As the Minneapolis crackdown continues, Trump’s ICE demonstrates a disregard for traditional legal rights extended to US residents under the United States Constitution. Judicial rulings against the use of Chemical weapons, and preventing the entry of Agents into homes without properly signed warrants were lifted by the United States 8th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Signalling fracturing within the Judicial system and failing guardrails to stop overreach by Trump’s federalized militia. The United States appears to have entered a de facto police state. Where the rule of law is being applied selectively, and citizens are not guaranteed the protections outlined within the document.

The Gold and Silver surge in value is consistent with the anxieties caused by supply chain stress and what appears to be an imminent economic decoupling between Europe and the United States. Furthermore, as the United States inflates Tech industries, they approach a wall, which will ultimately demonstrate that deliverables cannot and will not be met. Deliverables to the tune of over 1 trillion dollars. Surging Bankruptcies and collapsing consumer spending are signalling a massive contraction in the United States, potentially catalyzing a depression in 2026.

