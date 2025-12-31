The Firebrand Report 12/31/25: The Nuclear Bitcoin Scheme, How Israel is Clearing Gaza for Development, Blockade of Taiwan and Proxy War in Yemen, The US Industrial Collapse, and Flu Deaths Under RFK

The Firebrand Report & Newsletter

Topic 1: Rosatom Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Collusion and the DSEZ

THE ARCHITECTURE OF THE US-BACKED JOINT VENTURE

The proposal put forward by Donald Trump during the December 28, 2025, meeting in Florida envisages a trilateral management structure where The United States, Ukraine, and Russia would jointly operate the facility under an American Chief Manager. Under this framework, the ZNPP would be designated as a Neutral Energy Zone (NEZ). The technical management would be transitioned from Rosatom to a newly formed consortium, tentatively named the Zaporizhzhia Energy Authority (ZEA). This entity would include technical experts from Westinghouse Electric Company and Energoatom, with Russian engineers permitted to remain on-site in a strictly consultative, non-executive capacity to manage the transition of the Soviet-designed VVER-1000 reactors.

Economic distribution of the plant’s 5.7-gigawatt capacity is the linchpin of the incentive package. The ZEA proposal suggests a 50-50 split of electricity output between Ukraine and a third-party managed account. Zelensky has countered with a “Sovereign 50-50” model where Ukraine and The United States share control, with Washington independently deciding whether to allocate a portion of its share to Russia as part of a bilateral energy-sharing agreement.2 The Block and Reuters have further reported that the Trump administration is exploring the use of surplus energy for industrial applications within the DSEZ, including high-density data processing and Crypto Mining, to generate immediate liquid revenue for the Donbas Reconstruction Fund. (Source)

CARTOGRAPHIC ARBITRATION AND THE DONBAS SPECIAL ZONE

The resolution of the territorial impasse remains the primary obstacle to the cessation of hostilities, as The Russian Federation and Ukraine maintain fundamentally incompatible legal interpretations of the Constitution of Russia—following the 2022 Annexation Referendums—and the Constitution of Ukraine. As of December 29, 2025, the frontlines have largely stabilized, yet the Kremlin continues to demand the total administrative withdrawal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the remaining 20% of the Donbas region that they currently occupy. This area, primarily located in the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Sloviansk sectors, represents the industrial heartland of the Donetsk People’s Republic as defined by Moscow. To bypass this deadlock, Donald Trump, in coordination with Steve Witkoff, has proposed the establishment of a Demilitarized Special Economic Zone (DSEZ). This legal construct would span approximately 45,000 square kilometers across the Donbas, serving as a neutral administrative buffer where neither the Russian Ground Forces nor the Ukrainian Armed Forces would maintain a permanent presence. (Source)

THE MECHANICS OF THE PROPOSED SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE

The DSEZ is modeled after the Svalbard Treaty and the Northern Ireland Protocol, intended to decouple de facto economic administration from de jure sovereign recognition. Under the White House proposal dated December 20, 2025, the DSEZ would allow for the duty-free movement of goods between The European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union, creating a fiscal “bridge” designed to incentivize Vladimir Putin with the partial lifting of Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions. However, the “thorny issue” identified by Donald Trump involves the exact coordinates of the withdrawal. Kyiv insists that the DSEZ must be centered on the February 24, 2022 lines, whereas Moscow demands the zone encompass the entirety of the four annexed oblasts—Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson—effectively forcing Ukraine to abandon the city of Zaporizhzhia and the critical logistics hub of Kherson. (Source)

Tusk cited U.S. security guarantees for Kyiv as the main reason for hope that the conflict could end soon. He added that these could “include the presence of American troops along the contact line between Ukraine and Russia” after a peace deal is reached. (Source)

(Apr 30, 2025) Alexei Likhachev, CEO of Rosatom, made the statement on April 30 in response to questions from Russian media. “If a political decision is made by the country’s leadership, we are ready to discuss this with the American side,” he said. (Source)

Thoughts… The clarity in identifying the new strategy between US and Russian maneuvers around Ukraine, when you see what the proposal regarding the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the DSEZ in the current peace plan suggests.

The new proposal for the formation of the DSEV is centered around what the plant itself would be used for; it would not be used to help heat Ukrainian homes, or even Russian ones. It would not power critical infrastructure.

No, under the discussions being held at the moment, the purpose of this deal between Russian Companies, and, by proxy, Putin and US private interests linked to the Trump Regime, would be to use all the Power from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant to mine cryptocurrency.

This regime is consistently reactive, and as it has come to realize that US resources and infrastructure cannot support its plans, it has pivoted toward a hardline Transactional Sovereignty approach. As the AI push has continued, energy limitations are becoming more evident, as the industries, the regime, and the wealthy elite aim to use for their scheme of global domination require the same basic inputs.

This can be demonstrated when we look at crypto: as the cost of Energy goes up and AI demand on the US power grid increases, the profitability of crypto mining has gone down. We saw massive crypto crashes in November, with Bitcoin falling from 126,000 to 80,000. The price of bitcoin is currently around 90,000.

Let us consider that Witkoff, a key member of the negotiations, has seen his family invest considerably alongside the Trumps in World Liberty Financial. Bitcoin, being the pillar of crypto and the realization of the AI push and lackluster energy, is forcing the regime and its allies to adjust. As Crypto has crashed in recent months, Trump and his allies have lost billions. This new effort suggests they are seeking a sustainable solution to support their crypto strategy.

They are willing to move US military assets to achieve this goal, suggesting a significant profit potential.

Putin is struggling to fund his war. Crypto would allow him to have a backdoor channel around Sanctions and could even enable US support, if not directly through wealthy allies and corporations.

As a final consideration, Westinghouse, a proxy company of the PIF based in Canada and tapped for billions in US nuclear energy contracts, is involved in the deal. MBS and Saudi Arabia have invested considerably in Trump’s and Witkoff’s crypto ventures.

Israel’s APC Bombs and why they matter.

How Israel’s multi-ton truck bombs ripped through Gaza City

Ethnic Cleansing for “Gaza’s Riviera”? - Modern Diplomacy

The “Gaza Riviera” Blueprint

The operational conduct of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Gaza during late 2025 has revealed a disturbing correlation between the tactical methods of destruction and long-term urban redevelopment plans advocated by external political actors. The systematic use of remote-controlled armored vehicles as massive explosive devices has accelerated the clearance of specific urban sectors, creating a “tabula rasa” that aligns precisely with leaked blueprints for a “Gaza Riviera.”

The Weaponization of the M113: From Transport to VBIED

In the latter half of 2025, the IDF began deploying a new tactical tool: the M113 Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) converted into a Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED). These “robot bombs,” packed with up to 3 tons of explosives, are driven remotely into dense urban clusters and detonated. The blast yield of these vehicles creates a radius of destruction comparable to heavy aerial munitions, but with a ground-level shockwave that effectively pulverizes foundational infrastructure, rendering reconstruction impossible without total clearance.

Israel deployed decommissioned M113 APCs by packing them with explosives and attaching remote-control capabilities to drive them into areas with Hamas infrastructure without risking the lives of troops. It stressed throughout the war that Hamas uses Gaza’s civilians as human shields, fighting from civilian areas including homes, hospitals, schools, and mosques.

The massive blasts from the APCs were used to destroy Hamas infrastructure, including booby-trapped residential buildings. (Source)

This tactic represents a significant shift in urban warfare doctrine. The M113, a Vietnam-era vehicle, was slated for retirement. In May 2025, the Israeli Ministry of Defense (IMOD) issued Tender No. 40005413, inviting international bids for the sale of its surplus M113 fleet. The tender explicitly sought buyers for the “purchase of used M113 APC” on an “AS IS” basis. However, this tender was abruptly cancelled later that month. Intelligence confirms that the cancellation was driven by a strategic decision to repurpose the hulls for the Gaza campaign. Instead of being sold for scrap or to third-party militaries, the fleet was diverted to the engineering corps to serve as remote-controlled demolition tools.

The timing is critical. The cancellation in May coincides with the intensification of planning for the “Day After” scenarios in Gaza. The shift from selling the assets to using them as demolition tools suggests a premeditated decision to accelerate the physical erasure of specific neighborhoods, particularly in Gaza City, Tel al-Hawa, and Sabra.

The “Gaza Riviera” Overlay: Kushner’s Vision vs. Demolition Reality

The patterns of destruction generated by these M113 bombs are not random. Geospatial analysis reveals a high degree of overlap between the zones cleared by these massive explosions and the proposed development zones in the “Gaza Riviera” plan. This plan, championed by Jared Kushner and drafted with input from figures like Professor Joseph Pelzman and the Boston Consulting Group, envisions transforming the Gaza coastline into a high-end luxury tourist and commercial hub.

A plan circulating in the White House to develop the “Gaza Riviera” as a string of high-tech megacities has been dismissed as an “insane” attempt to provide cover for the large-scale ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian territory’s population.

On Sunday the Washington Post published a leaked prospectus for the plan, which would involve the forced displacement of Gaza’s entire population of 2 million people and put the territory into a US trusteeship for at least a decade.

Named the Gaza Reconstitution, Economic Acceleration and Transformation Trust – or Great – the proposal was reportedly developed by some of the same Israelis who created and set in motion the US- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation with financial planning contributed by Boston Consulting Group. (Source)

The “Gaza Riviera” concept, also referred to in some circles as the “GREAT Trust” (Gaza Reconstitution, Economic Acceleration and Transformation), relies on the complete removal of existing high-density residential fabric to make way for “AI-powered smart cities” and coastal resorts. The demolition of Tel al-Hawa, an affluent neighborhood, using M113 VBIEDs, effectively clears the prime real estate required for the northern anchor of this project. The destruction is total; it does not degrade Hamas infrastructure within buildings but removes the buildings entirely, creating the “blank slate” necessary for greenfield development projects.

The Logic of Erasure and “Voluntary” Migration

This alignment suggests a troubling synergy between military tactics and real estate speculation. The “Day After” is being engineered in the present. By rendering vast swathes of Gaza uninhabitable and structurally irrecoverable, the military operation creates a fait accompli: the only viable path forward becomes total redevelopment by external capital. The “voluntary” displacement of the population, a key tenet of the Kushner/Trump proposal, is thus enforced kinetically. Residents are not merely displaced by fighting; their ability to return is physically eliminated by the total pulverization of their neighborhoods.

The leaked 38-page plan associated with the “Gaza Riviera” project explicitly suggests the “temporary relocation of all of Gaza’s more than 2 million population” to allow for this reconstruction, offering “digital tokens” to landowners in exchange for rights to redevelop their property. The M113, once a symbol of mechanized infantry mobility, has become the primary earthmover of this new geography. Its use allows for the clearance of territory without the political cost of carpet bombing, framed instead as targeted operations against “terror infrastructure,” yet the result is indistinguishable from the preparatory groundworks for a luxury real estate development.

Thoughts… When you overlay the map of destruction with the plans for Gaza Riviera, and the cancellation of an existing order in the months leading up to the Gaza ceasefire, and overlay plans for Gaza Riviera with the targeted destruction of buildings by these M113 vehicular IEDs, the connection is not striking; it is undeniable. The cancellation of the contracts aligns with a visit by Witkoff in early May, suggesting that meetings between Trump proxies and the drivers of the Gaza Riviera project, namely Kushner and Witkoff, would have allowed them to pitch the concept to Israel before the deal.

There is no way for me to verify this conclusively. Still, the situation itself warrants scrutiny, and the contextual evidence is overwhelming, especially when you demonstrate the targeted destruction of large buildings in Gaza visually.

Map Comparing Destroyed Structures in Gaza to Layout of Gaza Riviera ©️Shane Yirak, 2025

Update on Taiwan and the Justice Mission Blockade

The Conclusion of Justice Mission 2025

The People’s Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command has completed its “Justice Mission 2025” drills around Taiwan, it announced on Wednesday. The drills, which began on Monday, have prompted concern and calls for restraint from several countries, including Australia, France, Germany, Japan and the United Kingdom along with the European Union.

“The Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command has successfully completed ‘Justice Mission 2025’ military drills and fully tested the integrated joint operations capabilities of its troops,” stated the command’s spokesperson, Senior Captain Li Xi in a release. “The troops of the PLA Eastern Theater Command will remain on high alert at all times, keep strengthening combat readiness through arduous training, resolutely thwart the attempts of ‘Taiwan Independence’ separatists and external intervention, and firmly safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The Eastern Theater Command did not announce any activity carried out on Wednesday as part of the drills, only stating it had been completed, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) subsequently announced that it was adjusting its force posture. (Source)

The war games began on Monday in the waters and airspace to the north, southwest, southeast and east of Taiwan’s main island, according to China’s Eastern Theatre Command spokesperson Shi Yi.

The exercises saw China deploy its naval destroyers, frigates, fighter planes, bombers, drones, and long-range missiles to simulate seizing control of Taiwan’s airspace, blockading its ports, and striking critical infrastructure, “mobile ground targets” and maritime targets, Shi said.

The exercises also simulated a blockade of Taiwan and its main ports, Keelung and Kaohsiung.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defence said it had tracked 130 air sorties by Chinese aircraft, 14 naval ships and eight “official ships” between 6am on Monday and 6am on Tuesday.

Ninety of the air sorties crossed into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ), an area of land and sea monitored by Taipei, during the 24 hours, in the second-largest incursion of its kind since 2022. (Source)

“This is a clear demonstration of China’s capability to conduct A2/AD – anti-access aerial denial – making sure that Taiwan can be cut off from the world and that other actors like Japan, the Philippines, or the United States cannot directly intervene,” Ocon said.

A blockade would impact not only the delivery of weapons systems but also critical imports, such as natural gas and coal, that Taiwan relies on to meet nearly all its energy needs. It would also disrupt vital global shipping routes through the Taiwan Strait. (Source)

Global Supply Chain Shock

The immediate economic impact of the drills has been a “supply chain cardiac arrest.” The Taiwan Strait is the jugular vein of the global semiconductor industry and a primary artery for global shipping.

“A blockade is more than a show of force,” said Dr. Mei-Ling Chen, a defense analyst with the Island Security Institute in Taipei. “It is an attempt to throttle trade, create fear, and degrade confidence in the island’s economy. Taiwan’s lifelines — ports, air routes, and undersea cables — are strategic infrastructure. Damaging or severing them would have ripple effects far beyond its shores.”

To put that into perspective: Taiwan is home to roughly 23.5 million people and anchors a global high-tech supply chain centered on semiconductors. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the island’s crown jewel, produces a substantial share of the world’s most advanced chips — estimates vary, but industry watchers often cite that Taiwan manufactures the lion’s share of leading-edge semiconductors. Any disruption to that production could stall manufacturing worldwide, from cars to smartphones to medical devices. (Source)

The drills effectively paralyzed the logistical corridors used by TSMC to export finished wafers. While air freight (the primary mode for high-value chips) was disrupted by the cancellation of over 850 flights, the maritime blockade simulation signaled a more profound threat to the importation of raw materials (chemicals, gases, and silicon) essential for fabrication. The backlog of orders for advanced logic chips, already strained by the AI boom, is expected to compound, with delays extending into Q1 2026. The vulnerability of the “Silicon Shield” has been laid bare; the very concentration of capacity that protects Taiwan also makes its isolation a global catastrophe.

For shipping stakeholders, the immediate issue is not a formal shutdown. It is how fast restricted zones, air and sea warnings, and elevated military traffic can turn into ETA volatility, tighter insurance language, and more conservative routing near the Taiwan Strait. (Source)

Thoughts… The Disruptions to shipping and logistics, and the speed of this operation, suggest that China is ready to escalate its control over maritime trade. China already holds a dominant position in manufacturing, processing raw materials, and the production of Rare Earth Elements and Metals. The Justice 2025 mission is meant to end the year with a message to the world.

We can turn it all off, without firing a single shot. China continues to demonstrate that its position over the US is becoming dominant; US efforts to gain access to Chinese-dominated materials and to construct a new supply chain are falling short. The global desperation to acquire semiconductors and wafers from TSMC is now exposed as being available only until China says otherwise.

This evolving position of Chinese Maritime dominance in the South China Sea, and its capacity to suffocate Taiwan without direct military force, is a very real reality without a concrete or easily visible solution. The tools for soft power do not work on China, and escalations like the seizure of tankers and proxy conflicts in Africa yield further escalation, which weakens the US.

China is entering 2026 in a dominant position in the global cold war over the tech-dependent supply chain.

US Markets and Economic Vulnerabilities

The US Financial Architecture: The Bubble, The Bankruptcy, and The Big 7

As US markets close for the year on December 31, 2025, the financial picture is one of extreme cognitive dissonance. The headline indices have posted substantial gains, with the S&P 500 up over 17% and the Nasdaq up over 21%. Yet, beneath this veneer of prosperity lies a fragile system propped up by a narrow cohort of tech giants and threatened by a deterioration in the real economy.

The “Big 7” and the “Phantom Capacity” Crisis

The market’s performance in 2025 was driven almost exclusively by the “Big 7” (or “Magnificent 7”) tech stocks: Nvidia, Tesla, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta. However, the end of the year has seen a divergence within this group. While Nvidia (+40%) and Tesla continued to rally on AI and robotics optimism, other members like Apple and Microsoft lagged the broader market, signaling investor fatigue.

The primary risk entering 2026 is the “AI Bubble,” specifically a phenomenon identified as “Phantom Capacity”. This refers to the growing disconnect between the trillions of dollars in market capitalization added to these firms and the physical limitations of the power grid and supply chain required to deliver on their AI promises.1 The sheer capital expenditure (CapEx) required to build AI infrastructure—estimated at $400 billion in 2025 alone—is compressing margins, and the return on investment (ROI) remains speculative.2 Major players like Oracle are facing a “profitability trap,” where they are leveraging heavy debt to acquire GPUs that they cannot yet energize due to transformer shortages and grid constraints.1 If the “killer app” for AI beyond chatbots does not materialize, or if energy constraints stall data center energization, a violent repricing is inevitable.

The Industrial Collapse

Negative readings confirm that the manufacturing sector is shrinking, battered by high interest rates and the “tariff shock” from the Trump administration’s aggressive trade policies. The promise of a manufacturing renaissance remains unfulfilled; instead, factories are facing higher input costs, supply chain disruptions, and softening demand.

Corporate bankruptcies surged in 2025, rivaling levels not seen since the immediate aftermath of the Great Recession, as import-dependent businesses absorbed the highest tariffs in decades.

At least 717 companies filed for bankruptcy through November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. That’s roughly 14 percent more than the same 11 months of 2024, and the highest tally since 2010.

But in a shift from previous years, the rise in filings is most apparent among industrials — companies tied to manufacturing, construction and transportation. The sector has been hit hard by President Donald Trump’s ever-fluid tariff policies — which he’s long insisted would revive American manufacturing. The manufacturing sector lost more than 70,000 jobs in the one-year period ending in November, federal data shows. (Source)

U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Index Plunges in December to a Three-Month Low - Haver Analytics

US: Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index - CME Group

Richmond Fed Manufacturing Activity Remained Slow in December - dshort - Advisor Perspectives

Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index stays in the red in December | Seeking Alpha

Thoughts… I have been monitoring the decline of the manufacturing industry in the US since mid 2025; not only has this crisis been entirely ignored by Wall Street, the government, and mainstream media. The situation is shaping up to be exactly what needed to be avoided.

This collapse is a direct result of tariffs, and as tech surges, the floor that exists beneath it is set to crumble as the capacity of American manufacturing collapses.

This is not in line with the controlled detonation; it is a secondary and unforeseen effect of the ego mania driving the ultra-wealthy corporate doctrine guiding American policy.

An industrial collapse on this scale will be jarring, and with the continued downward trend in manufacturing indexes from the Fed across the country, rising bankruptcies and more controls on critical manufacturing imports, like steel, will see the US manufacturing base implode.

Update on Proxy War in Yemen Between Saudi Arabia and the UAE

A Brief Update

The United Arab Emirates has said it will withdraw its remaining forces in Yemen after tensions with Saudi Arabia escalated over a sweeping offensive by UAE-backed separatists.

The Emirati defence ministry announced the withdrawal on Tuesday, hours after Saudi Arabia bombed what it said was a shipment of weapons for Yemeni separatists that had arrived from the UAE.

The UAE said that the shipment had not contained any weapons and was meant for UAE forces rather than any Yemeni groups.

But the strike by Saudi Arabia was seen as a shot across the bows after the STC made unprecedented territorial gains, seizing most of the resource-rich Hadhramaut province and much of neighbouring Mahrah, angering Riyadh.

Tuesday’s attack was followed by measures announced by the chair of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad al-Alimi, a Saudi-aligned figure who chairs the internationally recognised government of Yemen. Al-Alimi ordered all UAE military forces to withdraw from Yemen within 24 hours, a 90-day state of emergency, and the blockade of all land and sea ports for 72 hours.

“There is no thinking about withdrawal. It is unreasonable for the landowner to be asked to leave his own land. The situation requires staying and reinforcing,” Anwar Al-Tamimi told AFP.

“We are in a defensive position, and any movement toward our forces will be responded to by our forces,” he added.

As many as 20,000 Saudi-backed forces have reportedly gathered on the border of Yemen. (Source)

Thoughts… The situation in Yemen is likely to escalate, and the shipment to Mukalla was absolutely intended for the STC. The UAE’s agreement to a withdrawal is likely a stopgap measure; the reality is that the STC is a proxy force for the UAE, or at the very least, is heavily aligned with it.

The position taken by the STC suggests that they will not cede or abandon any territory. The gathering of 20,000 troops from Saudi Arabia at the border indicates that they are preparing for military action.

If the STC refuses to cede territory, Saudi Arabia is likely to take kinetic action to seize control of those key resources. A limited operation, where they are specifically targeting resource-rich regions in the Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra regions, where Gold and Oil reserves are located.

The conflict is not just about political control; it is about resources. Hadhramaut is Yemen’s resource jewel, rich in oil reserves and gold deposits.

As of right now, I expect further escalation is highly likely, and Israeli actions in Somaliland, as well as this conflict, suggest that the Arabian Peninsula is heading toward a period of incredible instability and conflict.

The latest Cold and Flu Outbreak that shows us what America’s future holds.

Domestic Biosafety: The HHS Crisis and the Flu Surge

While geopolitical risks mount abroad, the United States is facing a biosafety crisis at home. The final weeks of 2025 have seen a sharp deterioration in public health metrics, exacerbated by the ideological overhaul of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The Cost of Idiocy

Seventeen jurisdictions across the U.S. report “high” or “very high” levels of influenza. The situation is hitting some areas harder than others, with areas in Georgia and Kansas seeing so many cases of childhood influenza that some schools have had to close.

Due to the holiday break, a federal report on flu counts in the country was not published last week. The most recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), published on December 19, shows that there have been 4.6 million cases of influenza counted this season thus far, with 49,000 hospitalizations and 1,900 deaths — including two infant deaths counted in the last report alone.

The same report from one year ago saw a similar number of pediatric deaths but much lower numbers in the other metrics — just 1.9 million cases of the flu had been counted up to this point in the previous flu season, with only 23,000 hospitalizations and 970 deaths.

It’s possible that the reason this year’s flu season is off to such a bad start is that vaccination rates for the flu are lower — 13 million fewer vaccine doses have been administered this year than in 2024. Although the ideal time to get vaccinated is before the flu season hits in early fall, it’s still not too late to get vaccinated, as the peak for the season is just starting and will likely last through February, and the flu season overall will last well into the spring.

Why did flu cases increase this year? Notably, the CDC suspended its “wild to mild” flu vaccine campaign shortly after Trump took office in early 2025. The campaign, launched in 2023 and well received by the public, centered on a series of images of wild animals alongside their domesticated counterparts — demonstrating that the vaccine does not always prevent the flu, but can make infections go from “wild” to “mild,” lessening the chance of hospitalization or severe complications. (Source)

The agency noted that 911 of 927 influenza viruses reported by public health labs were influenza A, with 16 being influenza B. Of 706 influenza A viruses subtyped, 10.1% were the H1N1 strain, and 89.9% were H3N2. Notably, among 216 H3N2 viruses collected since September 28 that underwent additional genetic characterization by CDC scientists, 89.8% belonged to subclade K, the subclade that is predominating in multiple countries and raising concerns about a possible mismatch with the seasonal flu vaccine.

Both flu-related pediatric deaths were tied to H3 strains. One occurred in November and one last week. The CDC has now confirmed three deaths in children this year, after 2024-25 saw 288 over the entire season. (Source)

Thoughts… The effects of mismanagement in federal agencies are on full display as we end 2025, even though many of these agencies were imperfect. In fact, many were horribly flawed and in need of massive reform, the gutting of essential agencies and programs that saved lives. Particularly, the vaccine programs under Kennedy have been devastating. Numbers are doubling in terms of flu fatalities, measles outbreaks across the US, and a flu season that is being widely swept under the rug.

The reality we are facing is that America is likely on the verge of a health crisis. These fundamental systems that operated imperfectly, but did in fact operate in the background, are no longer functioning.

The tangible reality of institutions like HHS is not what we see; it is the thousands of professionals and government workers who labor to keep us healthy and safe.

As the war on vaccines continues, we will see trends like this increase rapidly. Make sure you get your flu shot as soon as possible. Vaccines are the difference between being one of the 1900 killed so far this season and not.

