The Firebrand Report 12/30/25: Math say the AI bubble is going to pop, Proxy War in Yemen, Palantir invades the US Treasury, China Blockades Taiwan, and the US is Running out of resources...fast.

Topic 1: Big Tech Backlog Cannot Out Run Math

Thoughts… The existing disconnect between market valuation and physical reality has never been more apparent. With NVIDIA closing out 2025 with a valuation of 4.7 trillion, and other Big 7 tech companies carrying the S&P 500 with absurd valuations driven by absurd levels of speculative investment, the AI bubble has grown into a paradoxical monster. On one hand, the world has committed trillions to the effort, whilst the physical reality is facing increasing headwinds and uncertainty caused by geopolitical pressures.

Whilst the money is there, hundreds of billions of dollars in orders for key AI infrastructure like chips are facing an acute shortage of raw materials and production capacity, creating a phantom market.

This market, where capital has been tied up in a product that will not realize for 1-2 years, is likely generous and highly dependent on some form of relative stability in the current economic environment.

The reality is that if the events of the last 6 months have shown us anything, it is that the global stability of supply chain and trade challenges caused by an ongoing cold war over natural resources with China positions the United States tech industry further up shit creek.

This is not a speculative assertion either, whilst companies are framing backlog as a win, suggesting that it implies long-term interest in the AI development and data center market itself. The physical reality of existing backlogs, wear and tear on existing infrastructure, and acute shortages and unexpected delays due to global conflicts, such as in Thailand and Cambodia, is mathematically verifiable and unavoidable.

The financial reality does not align with the physical one, and no matter what markets suggest, you cannot create a product out of capital.

Tech Delivery Shortfalls (2026)

Backlogs on NVIDIA and Remaining Performance Obligations (RPOs) for Oracle total over 1 trillion dollars… Since 2022, we have seen 1.3 trillion invested across the markets since the release of OpenAI.

That math is not good, the remaining Trillion is currently hostage in a phantom AI market where Data centers are empty promises dependent on Chips that may never come… where existing centers are approaching the need for replacement, where there may be none to find.

I struggle to see a future where the correction on this is not catastrophic, because of this significant capital investment, conflict, and political leverage that the corporate American government will use to avert this impending disaster.

Topic 2: The Proxy War in Yemen Between the UAE and Saudi Arabia

Thoughts… Global tensions are at an all-time high, and the new status quo is a scramble by regional powers to gain control over resources held by failed and destablized states across the world.

The situation that I have been monitoring in Yemen since the series of lightning assaults in early December by the STC or Southern Transitional Council a separatist group backed by the United Arab Emirates that seized valuable territory from the Saudi Backed Republic of Yemen government.

Among these territories were the countries’ oil reserves, vast Gold Deposits, and key Costal cities. Ultimately, the Saudi-backed government has lost access to all of the valuable resources it had access to through its proxy control of Southern Yemen through the Republic of Yemen.

After these attacks, the UAE backed STC, which has made clear that it is a cessionist movement aiming to turn Southern Yemen into the former territory of Southern Arabia, currently controlled by the majority of the ‘Rimland’ of the Arabian Peninsula.

The benefits for each nation are outlined below.

The UAE’s Objective: The Maritime Empire

The UAE’s strategy is predicated on controlling the “Rimland” of the Arabian Peninsula.

Gold: The STC, with UAE backing, has expanded into Hadhramaut, specifically targeting areas near the Wadi Meddan mines. Geological surveys indicate significant gold deposits in this region, which the UAE aims to extract and process.

Port Control: By backing the STC, the UAE secures de facto control over the ports of Aden, Mukalla, and the strategic island of Socotra. This effectively turns the Gulf of Aden into an Emirati lake, integrating these assets into DP World’s global logistics network and bypassing the Strait of Hormuz.

Saudi Arabia’s Objective: The Pipeline Corridor

For Saudi Arabia, the STC’s expansion into Hadhramaut and al-Mahra is an existential threat.

The Canal Strategy: Riyadh has long harbored ambitions to construct a pipeline or canal through al-Mahra to the Arabian Sea, bypassing the Houthi-threatened Bab el-Mandeb and the Iranian-threatened Strait of Hormuz. STC control of this territory denies Saudi Arabia this strategic redundancy.

Border Security: The presence of a UAE-armed, autonomous separatist state on its southern border is unacceptable to Riyadh. The Kingdom views a unified (albeit pliant) Yemen as essential for its national security, whereas the UAE prefers a fragmented Yemen of manageable client states.

The clear value of the region and a clear willingness by Saudi Arabia and MBS to launch airstrikes suggest that the situation will escalate into a full-blown proxy war between what appears to be two regional allies.

This highlights the severity of the current resource-consolidation narrative gripping the world in the mid-2020s. Proxy war is the new norm, and full-blown open-scale conflicts are again appearing to normalize.

The UAE is structurally embedded in the STC, and the STC has sworn to resist Saudi efforts to reclaim the captured territory. Saudi Arabia has moved tens of thousands of militia forces to the border,r and the sheer material value of the region suggests that neither side will willingly back down.

I expect further escalation in the coming days.

Map of Yemen and Territorial Holdings as of December 2025

Topic 3: Somaliland Has Been Legitimized by Israel… Why?

Thoughts… Israel has made an unprecedented move, and one that has even drawn condemnation from the United States. Being the first UN nation to recognize a breakaway state of Somalia, Somaliland, this decision has the potential to massively destabilize the Horn of Africa by giving a sense of a path to legitimacy by nations founded by separatist groups in Africa. African Nations condemned the move.

Regional Alliances are already shifting, and this move by Israel comes with specific stipulations that suggest that it aligns with its military and regional power projection motives. This creates an environment that may further destabilize a resource-rich and critically important region for the global economy and could create an opportunity for further foreign intervention.

The Benefits to Israel are outlined below, along with expanded ideas on the threat posed.

Israel’s recognition is not about diplomatic benevolence; it is about securing a “second front” against Iran’s proxies.

Strategic Logic: The Berbera Doctrine

Forward Operating Base: Somaliland offers Israel 850 kilometers of coastline directly facing Yemen. Intelligence suggests that the recognition deal includes provisions for the establishment of Israeli intelligence-gathering facilities and potentially a naval docking protocol at the port of Berbera. This allows the Israeli Navy (specifically its Sa’ar 6-class corvettes) to project power into the Gulf of Aden, intercepting Iranian weapons shipments before they reach the Red Sea.

The UAE Nexus: The deal was likely facilitated by the UAE, which manages the Berbera port via DP World. This creates a trilateral security axis (Israel-UAE-Somaliland) that bypasses the hostile posture of Djibouti (host to Chinese and US bases) and the instability of Somalia proper. Ideally, this creates a “security cordon” around the Bab el-Mandeb.

Ripple Effects: Destabilization of the Horn

The recognition has triggered a cascade of hostile reactions that threaten to ignite a regional war in Africa.

Somalia’s Reaction: The Federal Government of Somalia has declared the move a “deliberate attack” on its sovereignty and a violation of international law. Mogadishu is expected to sever all backchannel ties with Israel and deepen its military alignment with Turkey and Egypt.

The Egypt-Ethiopia Proxy War: Egypt views the Somaliland recognition as a direct threat. Somaliland is a key ally of Ethiopia, offering Addis Ababa access to the sea (via the MOU signed earlier in 2024/2025). By recognizing Somaliland, Israel is perceived as siding with Ethiopia in the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) dispute. In retaliation, Egypt has signed military cooperation agreements with Eritrea and Djibouti, effectively encircling Ethiopia. The Horn is now divided into two hostile blocs: the Israel-UAE-Ethiopia-Somaliland axis versus the Egypt-Somalia-Turkey-Eritrea axis.

Houthi Threats: The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah (Houthis) has declared any Israeli presence in Somaliland a “legitimate military target,” threatening to expand the missile war to the African continent.

Topic 4: Palantir has infiltrated the US Treasury

Thoughts… The implementation of the Foundry API into the Treasury presents a massive conflict of interest and a palpable threat to American citizens and companies. This blurs the lines between government and private corporations. The consistent, slow, but creeping privatization of U.S. federal agencies and services is coming to a head. The vast majority of these services have been co-opted and infiltrated by the techno-fascist deep state that is running or, at the very least, directing day-to-day operations.

This is a huge loss for Americans and compromises vast amounts of private data, moving America closer to a surveillance state in which private corporations have significant leverage over individuals and the government.

The Palantir Integration: Surveillance Capitalism in Government

The contract mandates Palantir to build a “Unified API Layer” for the Treasury. This effectively gives the private firm oversight of data flows regarding tax collection, sanctions enforcement, and fiscal workflow automation.

The “Foundry” State: By integrating Palantir’s “Foundry” operating system, the Treasury gains granular, real-time visibility into the financial lives of citizens and corporations. While framed as “modernization,” critics argue this represents the privatization of the state’s most sensitive data assets. It bypasses the checks and balances of legacy bureaucracy, placing sovereign data in the hands of a firm with deep ties to the intelligence community and the Trump donor class.

Free Market Contradictions: Secretary Bessent champions free-market capitalism, yet this move consolidates state power through a private monopoly. It creates a “revolving door” dynamic where policy is executed by private software that is opaque to public oversight.

Secretary Bessent’s “Interventionist” Realism

Secretary Bessent’s tenure is defined by a departure from traditional conservative economic orthodoxy.

The “Genius Act”: Bessent is a vocal proponent of the “Genius Act,” which promotes stablecoins as a tool of US dollar hegemony. He argues that dollar-backed stablecoins extend the reach of the US financial system, even if it empowers non-state actors.

Weaponized Finance: His willingness to use the Treasury’s balance sheet to “stabilize” allies like Argentina (offering swap lines and direct currency purchases) suggests a shift toward a weaponized economic policy. The “free market” is being redefined as a market managed by the US Treasury for the benefit of US strategic interests.

Topic 5: China is Testing the Efficacy of a Blockade of Taiwan

Thoughts… China has just shown how much control it really has over Taiwan and the global supply of critical technology exports.

Justice Mission 2025 is a warning; China has shown that it can, with short notice, close commercial passenger flight corridors. Suffocate key shipping lanes and cut off Taiwan from its allies; not only is this action not a lethal or combat exercise, but it poses just as potent a threat and possibly even more danger.

A direct conflict has clear boundaries, whereas a blockade like this could be implemented intermittently, allowing China to inflict devastating delays on global shipping or even exert soft power over Taiwan by disrupting trade and access to raw materials. Moreover, a blockade does not warrant direct military action, and diplomatic measures would allow China to drag out the process before backing off and waiting until they can do it again.

China is close to Taiwan, and regular exercises like this do not pose the same threat to supply that they do to Western nations and their allies like the US, EU, Canada, etc.

Operational Specifics: The Seven Zones of Exclusion

The exercise involves the deployment of over 130 aircraft and 22 naval vessels, including the Type 055 guided-missile destroyers. The PLA has designated seven live-fire zones that effectively encircle the island, closing the airspace and sea lanes to the north, south, and east.

Port Strangulation: The drills focus specifically on blocking access to the ports of Keelung and Kaohsiung, Taiwan’s primary logistical arteries. The PLA Rocket Force has conducted precision strikes into waters east of the island, demonstrating the capability to enforce an “access denial” zone against US or Japanese intervention forces.

Civilian Disruption: The exercises have forced the cancellation or rerouting of over 150 civilian flights and disrupted commercial shipping schedules. This serves a dual purpose: testing the economic impact of a blockade and normalizing the isolation of the island in the eyes of the international community.

The Strategic Context: US Arms and Japanese Rhetoric

Beijing cites two specific triggers for the escalation:

US Arms Sales: The recent US approval of an $11.1 billion arms package, which includes offensive capabilities. Japanese Interventionism: Comments by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who stated that a Chinese attack on Taiwan would trigger Japanese involvement, were labeled “provocative” by Beijing.

Threat Assessment: The New Normal

The threat level has escalated from “posturing” to “active preparation.” The use of the term “Justice Mission” suggests a shift in legal framing, positioning a future blockade as a domestic law enforcement action rather than an act of war. This complicates the US response under the Taiwan Relations Act. The drills confirm that the PLA’s preferred strategy is now a “grey zone” strangulation rather than a D-Day style amphibious assault.

Topic 6: What is the State of Current US reserves of key resources?

Thoughts… The Regime has remained quiet about the stockpile crisis in America. The situation grows more extreme every day, and more desperate each time China imposes another set of controls. The US Department of the Interior has added three more minerals to the critical minerals list for 2025. The Pentagon is attempting to stockpile these resources; however, the reliance on China was extreme, and domestic production of most of these resources is entirely impossible, as evidenced by the Antimony shortage.

The situation for Gallium and Germanium has not improved, as April controls are still in place until November 2026, and further controls are paused at the moment after November negotiations.

New Steel and Silver Controls are going to hit hard on January 1st and we will see major market disruptions.

New Additions: The Panic Signals

The updated list adds Silver, Copper, and Phosphorus to the critical registry.

Silver: The inclusion of silver is particularly significant. It is indispensable for solar panels and advanced electronics. The move follows market rumors of impending Chinese export controls on silver, which have already driven prices to record highs ($79/oz). The US is signaling that it views silver access as a national security issue.

Copper: Essential for electrification and data centers, its addition reflects the realization that the AI boom is constrained by the physical grid.

Pentagon Stockpiling and the “Valley of Death”

To counter Chinese dominance, the Pentagon has initiated a $1 billion accelerated acquisition program for Antimony and Cobalt.

Market Distortion: The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) is buying volumes that exceed current US annual production, driving prices to record highs and squeezing the civilian market. This aggressive stockpiling indicates that the Pentagon anticipates a kinetic conflict or a total trade embargo in the near term.

The 2026 Outlook: Forecasts indicate that the “Valley of Death”—the gap between the depletion of legacy stockpiles and the scaling of domestic mining—will be most acute in 2026-2028. The US remains 100% dependent on imports for Antimony (munitions primer) and heavily reliant on China for processed Lithium. The current “pause” in Chinese export bans is a temporary tactical reprieve, not a solution.

