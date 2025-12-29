The Firebrand Report 12/29/25 Why the US is pressuring Ukraine, China is about to Roundhouse the US Economy, Multiplying Resource Wars, American Imperialism, and Thai Cambodian War Update

Show Notes

Ukraine and Russia (Lithium Politics) in the Donbas

Trump says ‘tough’ issues remain for Ukraine peace deal after meeting Zelenskyy in Florida

Russo-Ukrainian War : THE FINAL PERCENTILE IMPASSE IN EURASIAN SECURITY RECONSTRUCTION -

Thoughts… The situation in Ukraine as we come into the end of 2025, and the end of another pointless meeting to discuss the peace deal that will never be, is pretty much unchanged. The United States is facing a critical supply chain crisis, and the push to force Ukrainian capitulation in the Donbas to open up access to key rare earth minerals and Lithium, Metals, and more is the explicit goal.

This is best exemplified by the recent push to open a Demilitarized Special Economic Zone (DSEZ). This zone’s purpose would be for the US to gain access it desperately needs. Furthermore, unlike the lithium deposits in Latin America that they recently gained access to, Ukrainian Lithium is easier to process. This creates a shorter turnaround time from extraction to application, and the product is better for EV and data center tech.

This DSEZ would receive a whopping 800 billion in funding from BlackRock and JP Morgan Chase.

Zelenskiy is likely attending these meetings mostly to show that it is Putin who will be unwilling to compromise and will not stop his invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine cannot and will not concede any territory in the Donbas, as it will likely take several years at best for Russia to take the territory and will likely cost over a million more lives to do so.

Europe and the Coalition of the Willing, alongside Canada, will likely form a stronger relationship going into 2026, as the US is taking a strictly focused position on resource acquisition and extraction at this point. Also, keep an eye on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which Russia wants to connect to its power grid to gain access. The IAEA, as well as most other countries, acknowledges that the plant belongs to Ukraine. US pressure suggests that a NEZ or neutral energy zone be created around the plant, and a recent deal between Rosatom and US interests, including Westinghouse Electric, a company with substantial Qatari investment through Brookfield Investment firm.

Suggesting a US oligarchy relationship is being built around the ZNP.

The IAEA has also noted, and it has gone largely unreported, that Russian drone strikes have critically damaged the Chernobyl nuclear power plant’s coffin and pose a massive threat as radiation is leaking out of the shell.

Chinese Controls (Steel, Antimony, and Lithium) Tech Profitability

In December 2025, the Ministry of Commerce and the General Administration of Customs of China jointly issued Announcement No. 79, deciding to implement export license management for some steel product

After a 16-year Hiatus, China has Once Again Implemented Export Licensing for Steel

https://www.hsfkramer.com/en_US/insights/2025-10/china-export-controls-lithium-batteries-and-artificial-graphite-anode-materials

Elon Musk warns of impact of record silver prices before China limits exports

Thoughts… China has been piling on controls over key minerals and imports to US tech and infrastructure. Highlighting even more key weaknesses in the US industry and its heavy dependency on China for virtually every part of the supply chains.

January 1st is going to be a devastating day for the United States economy. Particularly, steel controls and silver. While the US has already been starved of resources like Antimony, Gallium, and Germanium for months due to earlier controls from April, these controls remain in place until Nov. 2026. New controls on Lithium and Graphite… The US is looking to be pretty much starved of all essential industrial inputs needed to build modern tech infrastructure and general industry requirements.

This places even more strain on a system at its limit. Investment vs actual production are nowhere near each other, and it looks like the financial AI push cannot be matched by the physical resources required to make it happen.

Syria, Lebanon, Gaza, Nigeria, DRC, M23, and Rwanda

Israel’s defense minister vows continued offensives in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza, Yemen

Middle East Overview: December 2025 | ACLED

Nigeria’s Late-December 2025 Bombings: What Happened and What Is Known | Military.com

Humanitarian Crisis Worsens in DR Congo As M23 Rebels Refuse to Withdraw from Uvira - HumAngle

Congo War Security Review, December 24, 2025 | Critical Threats

Lebanon: Despite a ceasefire agreement in November, Israel has continued to strike southern Lebanon with high frequency. On December 24 , Israeli warplanes bombed the Houmin and Wadi Azza valleys, targeting what the IDF claimed was “Hezbollah infrastructure” being rebuilt in violation of the truce. The death of a Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) soldier in a strike near Sidon on December 22 further eroded the distinction between Hezbollah and the Lebanese state, threatening to drag the LAF into open conflict. Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz has vowed to “apply maximum force” until Hezbollah is disarmed, a maximalist goal that ensures continued kinetic activity. ACLED reports indicate Israel bombs Lebanon “once every four hours on average” despite the ceasefire.

Syria: Israel’s operations have expanded significantly. Strikes near the Syrian border killed alleged Hezbollah and Iranian Quds Force operatives, including a key commander identified as Hussein Mahmud Marshad al-Jawhari. Katz explicitly stated that Israel “will not withdraw from Mount Hermon and the security zone,” signaling a permanent militarization of the Golan frontier and a refusal to return to the status quo ante.

Gaza: While violence has statistically declined as Hamas consolidates control in specific zones, the conflict has settled into a grinding, low-intensity insurgency. Israel remains committed to dismantling Hamas, but “total victory” remains elusive, and the humanitarian situation remains catastrophic.

On December 25, 2025, the US conducted airstrikes in Nigeria’s Sokoto State, targeting what AFRICOM described as “ISIS terrorists”. This marks a significant escalation in direct US military involvement in West Africa.

The Narrative: President Trump framed the strikes as a retaliation for the “persecution of Christians,” explicitly linking US military force to the protection of religious minorities. He stated the strikes were against gunmen “targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians”.

The Reality: Intelligence analysis suggests this narrative is a cover for strategic resource denial. The strikes targeted the Lakurawa group (ISIS-Sahel) in the Bauni forest, an area in the mineral-rich northwest. This region is crucial for the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline and potential lithium reserves. By framing the intervention as a defense of Christians, the administration secures domestic evangelical support for what is essentially a resource security operation in the Sahel, a region from which Western forces have been steadily expelled by Russian-aligned juntas.

DRC and M23: The “Fake Withdrawal” from Uvira

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the M23 rebel group (backed by Rwanda) announced a “unilateral withdrawal” from the strategic city of Uvira on December 17, following “high-level” US pressure on Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

Status on Dec 29: Reports confirm that this withdrawal was largely performative. While uniformed fighters moved out, M23 elements remain in the area disguised as civilians or police, and fighting has intensified in the neighboring Makobola area.

Strategic Goal: M23’s retention of influence over Uvira allows them to continue dominating the gold trade and logistics routes on Lake Tanganyika. The “withdrawal” was a diplomatic feint to placate Washington while maintaining the economic stranglehold on South Kivu. The threat to push south toward the Katanga Copper Belt remains the ultimate leverage point against the West, threatening the Lobito Corridor rail project. The looting of healthcare facilities and schools in the wake of the “withdrawal” underscores the group’s predatory economic logic.

Thoughts… Israel's actions in the Middle East across Syria, Lebanon, and Gaza and the West Bank are in alignment with the war path that the rogue state has been on over the course of 2025. The benefits to Netanyahu, the American tech-aligned oligarchs, and the profitability of constant war in the Middle East are a clear objective. Israel is on a crusade, massacring indiscriminately. With the death toll in Gaza reaching 71,000 and unwavering US support, and a world that is distracted by wars popping up all over the world, so much is sliding under the rug, including Israel breaking every single one of its standing ceasefires.

US proxy wars over resources in Africa are escalating, the actions in Nigeria suggest that conflict over minerals as the US bombs regions in which western friendly groups have been pushed out and replaced by Russian aligned groups to control mineral rich regions, like the Bauni forest.

The United States is increasingly resorting to military force to gain leverage and access to key resources amid pressure from China and a growing realization of how dependent the current US system is on imports.

The situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is worsening, pressure from US won a headline victory as M23 backed out of the strategic city of Uvira after considerable pressure on Rwanda by the US.

This is not really a victory of any kind, because ultimately it will not change the outcome or who exerts control over the South Kivu region as a whole. The US really has few options for influencing this conflict other than kinetic force.

Latin American Economic Deals / Oil, REEs, and REMs

Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump Announces Historic Trade Deals with Western Hemisphere Trading Partners

Thoughts… The United States is implementing its alternative supply chain strategy, but this is only really being done effectively on paper. However, it clearly shows what the effort and the substantial pressure being placed on the region are meant to do.

The US needs to build and control trade relationships with Latin American countries to extract their resources to sustain its technological growth and hunger for natural resources, and to eliminate its dependency on China.

The next step is infrastructure development and implementation, which will prove much harder than the economic and political leverage used to get this framework in place, as mobilizing people and resources on a volatile continent will be difficult. The same conditions that make it vulnerable to foreign manipulation will make it harder to ensure that money is spent appropriately, that projects proceed on time, and that relationships are maintained and mutually beneficial.

Where are Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner?

Ivanka Trump takes Aspen by storm with cowboy-inspired look alongside husband Jared Kushner

Thoughts… This report is from 2024, but I thought it was worth briefly mentioning that Ivanka and Jared attended Bezos’ party in Colorado; this is a confirmation that Ivanka and Kushner are brushing shoulders with the Broligarchy and AI camp. This supports Kushner's increasingly prominent role in negotiations over the extraction of rare earth elements and minerals necessary for the techno-fascists to build their data and surveillance systems to exert total control over the US economy and population, ushering in their age of techno-fuedalism.

Cambodia and Thailand at War / Semiconductor Supply Chain

Thailand-Cambodia signs ceasefire agreement | Prachatai English

NVIDIA could reduce its GPU production by 30 to 40% in early 2026 - IG News

Thoughts… The tentative ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand is good; many were wounded and killed, and the humanitarian crisis was reaching a boiling point.

We will see if the situation holds. I think this is really dependent on Thailand, and I’m sure international pressure contributed to this ceasefire. The effects on the global semiconductor supply chain were tangible, forcing NVIDIA to reduce GPU production by at least 30% in 2026 and causing logistics costs in the region to shoot up by 45% in some cases. NVIDIA raised prices 10-25% to account for the costs.

The internal situation in Thailand that suggests a move toward Autocracy by the now Caretaker Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, through his dissolution of Parliament, nationalist position, and military relationships, suggests an internal coup, and the war is a useful tool in power consolidation.

Substantial damage has been done to the Thailand +1 program and the Klong Luek–Poipet corridor, which is responsible for 4.7 billion in international trade, and will have lasting effects. If the war reignites, the issue will persist and probably degrade further.

Trump has claimed to have ended the conflict, which is false, and the US was intentionally kept at an arms' length during the active conflict. Anutin, in particular, stated multiple times that the decisions made were between the two countries, Cambodia and Thailand.

