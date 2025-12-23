The Firebrand Report 12/23/25 : 2025 A Year in Review, 10 Theses and what to Expect in 2026.

Show Notes

Friends, this episode is special, as 2026 comes to a close, I thought it was vital that we discuss what this new year will hold.

We must learn what from what we are observing and, if we can, anticipate what is coming. Perhaps we can prevent it.

These notes consolidate my work this year, the best models I have for the future, and what I think next year will hold for us. If you can watch the episode, please do. If not, it’s all right here below for your reading.

Thank you all for fighting with me this year. Don’t give up.

Key Terms

“Transactional Realism” In this new paradigm, sovereignty is fluid, determined less by borders and more by resource deposits (Lithium, Rare Earths) and corporate interests.

“Closed-Loop Acquisition Cycle” The federal government is being systematically hollowed out and replaced by a network of private entities loyal to specific oligarchic figures, effectively privatizing the sovereign functions of the state.

“Neo-feudal transition” The structural replacement of traditional sovereign state functions with a decentralized, hierarchical system of private corporate governance and oligarchic control.

“Transactional Imperialism” where the United States utilizes military force and economic coercion to secure critical minerals—specifically Lithium, Cobalt, Tantalum, and Heavy Rare Earth Elements (HREEs)—essential for the transition to an AI and robotics-driven economy.

“Controlled Collapse” where the economic degradation of the American working class is actively managed through information dominance and financial engineering to facilitate the consolidation of assets by a new aristocracy.

“Weaponization of the biosphere” where climate collapse is no longer a future risk to be mitigated but a current operational variable determining the viability of nations.

“Privatization of geopolitics” where the boundary between a sovereign nation’s foreign policy and a private equity firm’s distressed asset strategy has been erased.

The 10 Theses

The Resource Cold War Thesis

Explicitly rejects the notion that current global tensions between the United States and the People’s Republic of China (PRC) are driven by a competition between “democracy” and “authoritarianism,” or even traditional notions of hegemony. Instead, the conflict is purely material, centered on the physical inputs required to sustain the Fourth Industrial Revolution: Lithium, Cobalt, Tantalum, and Heavy Rare Earth Elements (HREEs).

The Supply Chain Government Thesis

The traditional sovereign functions of the US government—specifically defense procurement, intelligence gathering, and regulatory oversight—are being hollowed out and replaced by a “Closed-Loop Acquisition Cycle” controlled by a network of private interests. This network is frequently referred to in the reports as the “Thiel-Sphere” or the “Broligarchy”.

The US Military Supply Chain Implosion Thesis

The Defense Industrial Base (DIB) is facing a catastrophic failure due to the PRC's “weaponization of interdependence.”

While the private sector consolidates control over the profitable aspects of defense, the physical reality of the US military’s industrial capacity is in freefall.

Chinese Tariff Capitulation Gamble Thesis

The assumption by the American corporate government that tariff pressure on China would cause the PRC to capitulate and provide the US with access to necessary materials needed for the AI industry and defense boom required to sustain the capital efforts being made in data center development and crypto.

Not Enough to Go Around Thesis

The intense competition for finite resources between the defense sector and the explosive growth of the commercial Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry. This will ultimately cause tension and competition within the US military and tech sector, further accelerating economic and potentially political collapse from infighting.

The Kushner or Real Estate Diplomacy Thesis

The administration’s foreign policy is built on the transactional logic of high-stakes New York commercial real estate development: leverage, distressed assets, and the belief that every political grievance has a price tag.

The Climate Collapse Conflict Thesis

Climate change has graduated from a future risk to the primary, current driver of global instability. Analysis rejects the term “adaptation” in favor of “survival,” arguing that environmental stressors are now dictating the tempo of kinetic warfare.

The Black Swans of Climate Collapse Thesis

The non-linear, systemic ruptures that defy political management. The report emphasizes that one “cannot negotiate a trade deal with the laws of thermodynamics.” These unknown factors are being rapidly exacerbated by wartime industrialization, wartime pollution, resource extraction activities, and rapid modernization driven by the AI boom.

This will ultimately cause significant unforeseen consequences in meteorological phenomena.

The Neo-Feudal America Thesis

Connects the domestic political restructuring to a broader ideological project.

It argues that the “Great Replacement” is not just a racist conspiracy theory regarding demographics, but a functional description of the replacement of the state itself by a neo-feudal structure of corporate governance.

Controlled Collapse Thesis.

This thesis argues that the stability of the Neo-Feudal order depends on the fact that the US economy is not merely “struggling,” but is being actively managed into a “K-Shaped” divergence where the asset-owning class is protected while the working class enters a “death spiral.”

Thoughts…

So where are we now? As we close 2025, what we have seen is a rapid collapse of the global world order. I performed a comprehensive analysis of 47 Firebrand Reports dating back to September 24th, the date I began saving them in a Google Drive folder.

Using Gemini AI, I ran multiple deep research analyses to identify trends and developed several theses based on these trends and predictions from the “Thoughts” sections of each report.

I am sad to say that many of these theses are still proving themselves to hold up in real time; in some cases, they double as roadmaps for events as they have played out over the final quarter of 2025.

I have no good news, but it’s not my job to give you good news. My job is to give you the truth, so that you can share it with others, in hopes that the truth might reach enough people to help us deviate from the path we are on as a species.

America’s place at the heart of the global order, and its radical departure from foreign policy norms to a system of Transactional Realism, has led to a collapse of the global world order.

As the Trump regime leads the way, we see that underhanded deals, bribery, violence, and the willingness to use force are the determining factors.

America has embarked on a new imperialist agenda, seeking to gain control of resources to build an alternate supply chain and escape from underneath the thumb of China. This is leading to a desperate and violent scramble to capitalize on the US's existing military strength before it is unable to maintain the size of the military that currently exists logistically.

Countries all over the world are looking at the democratic collapse of the United States. With this power vacuum, risks are being taken. War, which would have been heavily discouraged by international standards, appears to be normalizing. Local actors and private militias are toppling weak governments to secure control over key mineral and energy resources, as they realize that a transactional West cares less about the means of acquisition than ever before. In fact, the need for alternative access to these materials to circumvent China represents a massive opportunity for groups like M23 in the Congo.

The climate collapse is intensifying. We have seen near-constant devastating flooding in the Asia Pacific, Southeast Asia, Eastern Africa, and the United States. We saw three Category 5 Hurricanes in 2025, Melissa being one of the most devastating on record, ultimately causing $40 billion USD in damage and tying for strongest landfall in recorded history in the Atlantic basin. If you account for Cyclones and Typhoons, Super Typhoon Ragasa and Typhoon Nakri also reached Category 5 Hurricane intensity, as did Australia’s Hurricane Errol. Cyclone Senyar and Cyclone Ditwah caused over 1600 fatalities, and severe droughts plagued Africa and the Middle East.

Most concerning for the US, the three Atlantic Basin Hurricanes—Humberto, Erin, and Melissa—contributed to 70% of the accumulated cyclone energy. This means that the vast majority of meteorological destructive power this year was off the Southeastern Coast of the United States. These are being driven by increasing sea surface temperatures and a slowing AMOC. The systems that would normally mitigate the strength of these storms are being overwhelmed by the sheer amount of energy that can be generated due to increased atmospheric moisture-holding potential and heating surface temperatures.

The threat to the United States in terms of lives and infrastructure is potent.

Not only are the world's geopolitical norms collapsing, but our global environment is shifting at the same time.

As catastrophic climate events continually ravage poorer countries, and funds for repairs and refugees become insufficient, we will likely see mass migration and refugee crises. This may overwhelm the existing system in place with the UN as countries already wary of increased immigration shock begin to turn away from globalism to support their own resource needs and support their existing populations.

Corporate interests focused on financial gain and business and tech development, having successfully captured executive control of US government functions, will advance their interests at the expense of the general population and will also seek to undermine other foreign governments and install friendly neo-feudalist governments.

The defining conflict of 2026 will be the evolving cold war between China and the United States, as the US desperately tries to develop an alternative method to sustain its massive demand for resources to develop military tech and data centers.

A conflict in Venezuela, while appearing imminent, would rapidly dissolve into a quagmire, likely sapping the remainder of critical US weapons stockpiles and creating an extremely weak US military. A paper tiger. If this were to happen, I am almost sure you would see China move on Taiwan.

This would be a defining moment in the South Pacific, as countries like Japan and Australia would need to decide whether or not to defend Taiwan with little to no US support.

Relations between the EU and the United States have collapsed. Now what remains is a crossroads for the continent.

To survive Russian aggression, the EU must back Ukraine and work with the country. If they do not, and fall to a very real and persistent wave of nationalism, fascism, and Russian meddling, the Union may collapse. I do not think this is likely, but it is a very real threat.

Putin will certainly attempt something in the next two years. This may also hinge on the US crippling itself in an invasion of Venezuela.

The US economy is being pulled at from every angle. It suffers. Our manufacturing base is collapsing under tariffs, lethal margins, and supply chain issues are suffocating our small and middle-tier business sector, and the cost of living is untenable. Loans and debt defaults, and credit card debts are at a breaking point. Real spending vs. Nominal spending are entirely out of alignment, and the unemployment rate is steadily rising. A year of claimed growth is the most significant indicator that we have that the average American is financially spent. 2026 will likely be the year that America sees its greatest depression.

The United States Government is in shambles. The 2026 Midterms remain a critical and essential tipping point. I have significant concerns about election integrity; however, given the severity of the shock and the developments this year, anything can happen between now and then.

The Epstein files remain a potent point of interest, and have the potential to drive the necessary change to topple the regime and provide an opening for a very necessary reorientation, restructuring, regulation, and rebuilding of the US federal government.

Despite all of this, I do believe that a United States that can achieve some level of reform can ultimately significantly improve the quality of life for the American people. Through reparations, wealth caps, social programs, and a focus on climate threats and preparation for imminent changes caused by them, we can begin to build a country that might survive what the next century will hold.

The cold, hard reality is that things are very bad. It is up to America to decide what it wants, whether it will choose feudalism and slavery or whether it will shatter each and every one of the theses that I have laid out here in this document. Nothing is set in stone. The changes wrought by our actions are undeniable, but how we handle what comes next is up to us.

America won’t be what it was, but it can become a partner and a friend. It can work together with our allies in Canada and Europe, Mexico, and all over the world to establish a focus on what matters:

A future.

Regardless of what happens next, I will be here with you. I will be telling you the truth. I will be giving you my best guess at what is to come next.

Burn Bright, Forge Dialogue, and I will be with you every step of the way.

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue.

For $6 a month, you can help me bring more Firebrands to our cause. With your help, we can keep the Firebrand Project Burning throughout 2026.

A last note… Even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

Make a One-Time Donation!

My work is entirely Firebrand Funded! Consider becoming a paid or founding subscriber, and I will scribe your name on the Wall of Fire

Click the Seal and Subscribe or Upgrade today!

Watch this next!

Reading for a Firebrand

Thank you Cat, Sushipheliac 🍣🍥🍣, Lizzy B, Bee's Free Verse/True Verse, Rob C, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.