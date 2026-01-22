The Firebrand Report 1/22/26: What the Board of Peace Means for Palestine, Will the EU Use its Economic Bazooka? The Carney Doctrine, and Breaking News From Around the Globe!

The Firebrand Report is a new way to get news, with everything you need to stay up to date on the global situation.

Today is one of those days when I feel like we are staring down the barrel of a loaded gun. The World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, was not merely a conference; it was a declaration of war.

Not in the literal sense, but in a geopolitical/economic sense– The resolute messaging from Mark Carney about the fracturing of the world order, and President Macron’s stark messaging about the use of hard-hitting sanctions packages to combat US coercion.

The Board of Peace is now front and center as the spectacle of a signing ceremony at the WEF sent a statement to the current global order, with many sharing concerns about the Board’s structure and existence in its current form as a violation of International law.

The Pressure cooker that is the Middle East, the Horn of Africa, and the Red Sea region is looking like it is going to heat up again. As fracturing between forces in Syria could escalate into further internal conflict, the new Axis of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Somalia appears to be preparing to take action against another UAE proxy force in Sudan, the RSF, as tensions between the UAE and its former regional allies disintegrate.

The United States court system appears to be fundamentally broken, as rulings allowing the use of Chemical weapons and forced entry without warrants were greenlit in the city of Minneapolis, a hot spot where the government has deployed over 3000 of its loyalist police force, ICE, and other DHS units.

The Board of Peace and Signals of Genocide

The formal inauguration of the Board of Peace (BoP) on January 22, 2026, in Davos marks a watershed moment in the history of international relations. While ostensibly formed to manage the post-war reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, deep-dive intelligence indicates the Board is designed as a permanent, supranational entity intended to rival, and eventually displace, the United Nations in conflict management. It operates on a distinct “pay-to-play” model of permanent membership that fundamentally commodifies diplomatic influence.

The Architecture of Privatized Governance

The Board of Peace is not a diplomatic forum in the traditional sense; it is a corporate board applied to the machinery of statecraft. Chaired by President Donald Trump for life (as per interpretations of the draft charter circulated to select heads of state), its structure is designed to bypass the deadlock of the UN Security Council by replacing consensus-based voting with executive fiat. This structure allows for rapid decision-making but removes the checks and balances that have traditionally constrained global interventionism.

Founding Executive Board Composition: The personnel selected for the founding Executive Board confirm the strategic shift toward “Privatized Geopolitics,” where financial capability, real estate expertise, and personal loyalty replace diplomatic neutrality and civil service experience. The composition suggests a body designed not just for peacekeeping, but for asset management and urban redevelopment.

“The White House says a separate group called the “Gaza Executive Board” will “help support effective governance and the delivery of best-in-class services that advance peace, stability, and prosperity for the people of Gaza.” That group is comprised of: U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Hakan Fidan Ali Al-Thawadi, strategic affairs minister in Qatari prime minister’s office Egyptian intelligence chief General Hassan Rashad Former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair Billionaire financier Marc Rowan UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al-Hashimy Bulgarian diplomat Nickolay Mladenov Israeli businessman Yakir Gabay Sigrid Kaag, Dutch former deputy prime minister and ex-UN envoy Senior advisers to the board who are tasked with leading day-to-day operations are listed as: Aryeh Lightstone Josh Gruenbaum The White House shared a list of participants ahead of the charter signing ceremony on Thursday, saying that in addition to the U.S., the following nations were taking part: Bahrain Morocco Argentina Armenia Azerbaijan Belgium Bulgaria Egypt Hungary Indonesia Jordan Kazakhstan Kosovo Mongolia Pakistan Paraguay Qatar Saudi Arabia Turkey United Arab Emirates Uzbekistan (cbsnews.com)

The “Charter” Anomalies: The BoP Charter, signed in a closed ceremony at Davos, contains provisions that fundamentally alter the concept of sovereign equality in international organizations.

Tiered Membership: Membership is not automatic or equal. Nations invited to participate serve three-year renewable terms. However, “Permanent Membership”—granting voting rights on the executive committee—is available to states that contribute $1 billion in cash funds to the Board within the first year of the Charter’s entry into force.

Sovereign Immunity: The Charter reportedly grants the Board and its subsidiary entities (including private military contractors) privileges and immunities equivalent to those of the UN, exempting them from local legal jurisdiction in zones of operation.

Diplomatic Backlash: This blatant commodification of diplomatic power has drawn sharp rebukes from European capitals. Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs publicly refuted White House claims that Belgium had joined the board, citing deep reservations about the “pay-to-play” nature of the organization and its conflict with UN mandates.

The BoP’s self-declared global conflict resolution mandate lacks a clear basis in international law beyond the claim that United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2803 provides a legal basis for its operation in Gaza. (arabcenterdc.org) Countries can serve three-year terms, unless they contribute $1 billion each, securing permanent membership. The founding executive board includes US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff, former UK prime minister Tony Blair, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, Reuters reported. Diplomats have cautioned the initiative could complicate the work of the United Nations. (timesofindia.indiatimes.com)

The “Gaza Riviera” and the GREAT Trust

The operational mandate of the BoP in Gaza is guided by a specific, detailed blueprint known internally as the GREAT Trust (Gaza Reconstitution, Economic Acceleration and Transformation). This document, which leaked in late 2025 and has been the subject of intense scrutiny, envisions the total transformation of the Gaza Strip from a high-density refugee enclave into a “Riviera of the Middle East” characterized by luxury tourism, high-end real estate, and AI-driven smart cities.

The “Tabula Rasa” Doctrine: The “Gaza Riviera” concept is not merely a post-war reconstruction plan; it is a driver of current military tactics. Forensic analysis of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operations in late 2025 and early 2026 reveals a high statistical correlation between military demolition zones and the proposed development sites identified in the GREAT Trust prospectus.

Kinetic Land Clearance: The IDF’s deployment of remote-controlled M113 Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) packed with explosives to flatten entire neighborhoods, such as Tel al-Hawa , aligns with the developer’s need to clear land for “greenfield” projects. These “robot bombs” pulverize foundational infrastructure, rendering the areas uninhabitable and necessitating total demolition—a prerequisite for the grid-level redesign envisioned by the Trust.

Bureaucratic Erasure: Complementing the physical destruction is the systematic erasure of municipal records, property deeds, and land registries. This destruction of the “bureaucratic memory” of Gaza suggests an intent to reset property rights, facilitating the transfer of land title to the GREAT Trust for redevelopment without legal encumbrance from previous owners.

Most controversially, the 38-page plan suggests what it calls “temporary relocation of all of Gaza’s more than 2 million population” – a proposal that would amount to ethnic cleansing, potentially a genocidal act. (theguardian.com)

The Somaliland Pivot: A New “Game of Bases”

The “Gaza Riviera” project faces a significant demographic obstacle: the presence of over 2 million Palestinians. Intelligence suggests that the solution to this “obstacle” is being engineered across the Red Sea in the Horn of Africa through the Israel-Somaliland Recognition Deal.

The “Base for Recognition” Framework: In late December 2025, Israel became the first UN member state to officially recognize the Republic of Somaliland as an independent nation. This diplomatic breakthrough is underpinned by a robust security pact that grants Israel rights to establish a military base and intelligence listening post on the Somaliland coast, overlooking the strategic Bab el-Mandeb strait.

Strategic Rationale: For Israel, a base in Berbera or Zeila provides a critical flank against Iranian-backed Houthi forces in Yemen, allowing for the projection of naval and air power into the Red Sea from the south.

Somaliland’s Calculation: For Somaliland, Israeli recognition breaks decades of diplomatic isolation and opens the door to U.S. and potentially European recognition, validating its claim to sovereignty separate from Mogadishu.

The Resettlement Protocol (The “Secret Provision”): Persistent intelligence reports—cited by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Defense Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, though officially denied by Hargeisa—allege that the recognition deal includes a secret provision for the “Voluntary Resettlement” of Palestinians from Gaza to Somaliland.

The Mechanism: Somaliland, as a newly recognized state desperate for development aid and international legitimacy, offers a destination outside the established UN refugee framework (UNRWA). This allows for population transfers that would be legally impossible or politically toxic if directed toward established nations like Egypt or Jordan.

Strategic Utility: Analysts suggest that recognizing a new, non-UN-member country provides a “legal grey zone” where the Board of Peace can facilitate the relocation of Gaza’s population under the guise of humanitarian evacuation and economic migration, clearing the way for the GREAT Trust’s development plans.

“By recognizing Somaliland, Israel is not acting out of benevolence toward the Somali people. It is securing a forward operating base. Reports from the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) in Tel Aviv suggest that Somaliland could serve a role similar to Azerbaijan (a strategic ally on the border of an enemy).” “Perhaps the most alarming motive is the one linked to the ethnic cleansing of Gaza. For months, Israeli intelligence and political figures have floated the concept of “voluntary migration”. It is just a make-up for the forced displacement of Palestinians. Leaked reports and discussions in Israeli media have indicated that Somaliland’s desperation for international recognition makes it vulnerable to transactional diplomacy.” (middleeastmonitor.com)

The ACI and the Greenland Shock

The global economy is currently reacting to a “political supply shock” generated by the United States. The weaponization of tariffs for territorial acquisition (Greenland) has forced the European Union to initiate defensive economic measures that threaten to dismantle the $1.7 trillion transatlantic trade relationship. We are witnessing the end of the post-Cold War free trade consensus and the beginning of “Fortress Economics.”

The Anti-Coercion Instrument (ACI): Europe’s “Nuclear Option”

Today, January 22, 2026, EU leaders are meeting in an emergency summit in Brussels to debate the activation of the Anti-Coercion Instrument (ACI). This mechanism, adopted in 2023 following China’s economic bullying of Lithuania, was designed as a deterrent against Beijing. Its potential deployment against Washington—the EU’s primary security guarantor—signifies a total breakdown of trust.

The “Trade Bazooka” Mechanics: If triggered, the ACI grants the European Commission sweeping executive powers to impose countermeasures without requiring unanimous member state approval. These measures include:

Market Exclusion: Suspending access for US companies to EU public procurement tenders, effectively locking American firms out of billions in European infrastructure contracts.

Investment Freezes: Freezing or strictly limiting American Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) within the EU, particularly in sensitive sectors.

Intellectual Property Suspension: Suspending protections for US intellectual property rights within the bloc, a move that would be catastrophic for US pharmaceutical and tech sectors.

Services Ban: Restricting trade in digital services, directly targeting US tech giants (Meta, Alphabet, Microsoft) which currently enjoy a massive surplus in the European market.

“Those sanctions could inflict untold billions of dollars in costs to US companies by restricting EU market access, barring them from EU public tenders, and potentially limiting foreign direct investment and curtailing the export and import of goods and services.” (economictimes.indistimes.com)

The Internal Split:

The Interventionists: Led by French President Emmanuel Macron, this bloc argues that failing to use the ACI now—in the face of explicit territorial blackmail over Greenland—would render the EU geopolitically irrelevant. They view the ACI as essential for establishing “Strategic Autonomy” and proving that Europe is a sovereign power.

The Mercantilists: Led by Germany, this faction fears that ACI activation will trigger a “Section 232” counter-response from Trump (national security tariffs on autos), devastating the already fragile German manufacturing base. They advocate for a delay to allow for the renegotiation of the “Turnberry” trade deal.

Macron warned in Davos on Jan. 20 that additional tariffs by the U.S. could force the EU to use its anti-coercion mechanism for the first time. “The crazy thing is that we could find ourselves in a situation where we use the anti-coercion mechanism for the very first time against the United States,” said Macron, arguing that allied countries should be focusing instead on bringing peace to Ukraine. “Can you imagine it? It’s crazy. I regret it, but it is the consequence of unnecessary aggressiveness. Still, we must all remain calm.” (ttnews.com) Trade Committee Chair Bernd Lange told reporters in Strasbourg: “I expect that the coordinators will decide to request to start the investigation procedure of the [Anti-Coercion Instrument]. Of course, between now and Monday there’s a lot of time and we will see what will happen,” (politicopro.com)

The “Carney Doctrine” and Global Opposition

The World Economic Forum in Davos, usually a celebration of globalization, became the stage for a formal ideological rupture in the Western alliance. The “Davos Consensus”—the belief in inevitable globalization and liberal democracy—was effectively eulogized by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and buried by President Trump.

The “Carney Doctrine”: Middle Power Resistance

In a defining speech on January 20, 2026, Mark Carney articulated a new foreign policy framework for “Middle Powers” (Canada, UK, France, Japan, etc.) that directly challenges the US-centric order.

The Rupture: Carney declared that the US-led order has suffered a “rupture, not a transition,” explicitly naming “American Hegemony” as a source of instability alongside Chinese coercion. He argued that the “rules-based order” was a fiction that no longer protects nations from their allies.

Integration as Subordination: He argued that deep economic integration with a predatory superpower (the US) now equals subordination. He urged nations to diversify trade and security relationships to avoid becoming vassal states.

Value-Based Realism: The doctrine calls for a coalition of middle powers to build “strategic autonomy” in energy, food, and critical minerals to immunize themselves against weaponized trade interdependence. This effectively proposes a “Shadow G7” that excludes the US.

The Technofascist Alignment

In opposition to the Carney Doctrine, the Trump administration has solidified an alliance with the “Techno-Libertarian” elite (Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, Marc Andreessen). This “Technofascist” bloc views the nation-state not as a social contract, but as a platform for efficiency and resource extraction.

Davos Dynamics: Trump’s rhetoric at Davos—telling Carney “Canada lives because of the United States”—epitomized the shift to Transactional Sovereignty, where alliances are treated as protection rackets and sovereignty is a privilege granted by the hegemon.

Policy Output: This alignment drives the push for Greenland (resource acquisition for tech hardware), the Board of Peace (privatized governance for profit), and the dismantling of regulatory states in favor of “efficiency” commissions (DOGE models).

Diplomatic News

Canada-China Pivot: In a stunning reversal of recent geopolitical trends, Canada announced a “Strategic Partnership” with China during Carney’s visit to Beijing. The deal trades market access for Chinese EVs in Canada for the removal of tariffs on Canadian canola and agri-food. This move effectively hedges Canada against US trade aggression, breaking the “Five Eyes” economic containment of China.

Mexico’s Alignment: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum echoed Carney’s sentiments, signaling a potential North American “resistance bloc” within the USMCA framework to counter US unilateralism.

At its core, this deal drastically reduces Canada’s surtax on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs), creating a pathway for tens of thousands of inexpensive, state-subsidized vehicles to flood our auto market. As the largest private-sector union in Canada has warned, opening our market to Chinese EVs risks undermining our domestic auto industry, jeopardizing existing jobs, suppressing investment, and eroding the independent supply chain that sustains thousands of Canadian workers. (newswire.ca) Carney’s speech was “in tune with the current times,” said Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, during her morning news conference Wednesday, in response to a Davos-related question from a journalist. “That was a very good speech by Carney, from Prime Minister Carney, I don’t know if you heard it.” Federal Deputy Dolores Padierna Luna, with the governing National Regeneration Movement (Morena) party, told CBC News that it was extraordinary to see Simon, Canada’s first Indigenous governor-general, and Sheinbaum, Mexico’s first woman president, sitting down together. “I believe that Canada and Mexico need to speak more, always more deeply, and provide mutual support,” said Padierna, who is the vice-coordinator for the Morena caucus in the Chamber of Deputies. (cba.ca)

The World on Fire: Breaking News Around the World

Sudan: The War of Annhilation: Saudi Arabia and Egypt Increase Pressure on UAE Proxies in Sudan

Egypt and Saudi Arabia have increased pressure on Khalifa Haftar, the eastern Libyan commander, due to his role in facilitating Emirati military support to Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF). This collaborative effort aims to block arms, fuel, and fighters from reaching the RSF, curb UAE influence, and prevent further destabilization in the sensitive Egypt–Libya–Sudan border area. Following a meeting in Cairo between Saddam Haftar, Khalifa’s son, and Egyptian military officials, Egypt delivered a stern warning to Khalifa Haftar regarding the consequences of continued support for the RSF, which has been linked to significant violence and territorial gains in Sudan. The Egyptian military has reportedly gathered intelligence on arms shipments and mercenary movements, indicating a coordinated effort to undermine the RSF’s advancements.

In a broader context, the tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE have surfaced, with both countries expressing concerns over the RSF’s rise and its implications for regional stability. Cairo’s recent military actions, including an airstrike on a convoy supporting the RSF, underscore its commitment to countering this influence. The situation reflects a growing alignment between Egypt and Saudi Arabia, driven by shared interests in limiting Emirati dominance in the region, despite underlying differences in their political leadership aspirations.

A senior Egyptian military source emphasized the seriousness of the situation, stating, “The message was clear: continued support for the RSF would force Egypt to reconsider its entire relationship with eastern Libya.”

(middleeasteye.net)

New Zealand Faces Climate Devestating Landslides Tied to Flooding

A series of devastating weather-related incidents across New Zealand, particularly focusing on landslides and flooding that have affected multiple regions, including Mt Maunganui, Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Coromandel, Northland, and the East Coast. A significant landslide at a campsite in Mt Maunganui has left several people unaccounted for, including children, prompting ongoing search and rescue operations. In Auckland, a man was swept away by floodwaters, and search efforts are hampered by high water levels. Power outages have affected over 5,600 customers, with restoration efforts complicated by road access issues, particularly in the Coromandel Peninsula.

Emergency services are actively responding to the crisis, with reports of injuries and evacuations due to landslides and flooding in various locations. The situation remains precarious, as authorities continue to assess damage and ensure public safety.

Emergency Minister Mark Mitchell, stated: “It’s been a very big event for us as a country, really hitting almost our entire eastern seaboard of the North Island.” This underscores the widespread impact of the severe weather and the challenges faced by emergency responders in managing the crisis. (rnz.co.nz)

Trump’s Supposed Total Access Deal to Greenland Confuses NATO Allies

U.S. President Donald Trump’s ambitions for Greenland, particularly his assertion of having secured total and permanent U.S. access to the territory through a NATO framework deal. This announcement has raised significant concerns about Greenland’s sovereignty, which is a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark. Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen emphasized that sovereignty is a “red line” and that any discussions about the island must respect international law and territorial integrity. Despite Trump’s claims of a deal to enhance Arctic security amid threats from Russia and China, Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen confirmed that no negotiations over Greenland’s sovereignty had taken place, indicating ongoing tensions within NATO and the potential for a trade war with Europe.

The situation has left many stakeholders, including EU leaders and Greenlanders, confused and wary about the future of transatlantic relations. While Trump backed off from previous aggressive stances, the uncertainty surrounding the details of the agreement and the implications for Arctic security remains. The article highlights the precarious balance of power and trust among the U.S., Denmark, and Greenland, as well as the broader implications for NATO’s role in the Arctic.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen’s statement to the press: “I don’t know what there is in the agreement, or the deal, about my country. “We are ready to discuss a lot of things, and we are ready to negotiate a better partnership and so on. But sovereignty is a red line,” he added, when asked about reports that Trump was seeking control of areas around U.S. military bases in Greenland as part of a wider deal.” (Reuters.com)

French Navy Seizes Russian Shadow Fleet Tanker in the Mediterranean

The French Navy recently intercepted an oil tanker named “Grinch” in the Mediterranean, which is suspected of being part of Russia’s “shadow fleet” that aims to evade international sanctions. French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that the tanker was coming from Russia and was subject to sanctions, adding that the operation was conducted in collaboration with allies and in compliance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. The interception highlights ongoing efforts by the European Union to enforce sanctions against Russia following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, as Moscow continues to sell oil to countries like China and India, often at discounted rates.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Macron for the interception, emphasizing its importance in preventing Russian oil from funding military operations. Meanwhile, the Russian embassy in France stated it had not been informed about the interception and was trying to ascertain if any Russian citizens were on board the vessel. This incident underscores the complexities of enforcing sanctions against Russia, particularly with the existence of a shadow fleet that operates under false flags to transport oil, as detailed in a report indicating that over 100 Russian vessels engaged in such practices in recent months.

“This is exactly the kind of resolve needed to ensure that Russian oil no longer finances Russia’s war,” Zelenskyy wrote on social media.” “The operation was conducted on the high seas in the Mediterranean, with the support of several of our allies. It was carried out in strict compliance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea,” Macron said. (aljazeera.com)

Israel Awards More Gun Permits to Settlers as 2025 Reports of Violence Against Palestinians Surge

In 2025, the situation in the occupied West Bank has deteriorated significantly, marked by a sharp increase in violence against Palestinians by Israeli settlers. The United Nations reported over 1,800 settler attacks, averaging five per day, which resulted in casualties and property damage across approximately 280 Palestinian communities. This surge in violence coincides with the Israeli government’s policies under National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has authorized the issuance of gun licenses to residents of 18 additional illegal settlements. This move is part of a broader strategy to expand illegal settlements and has led to the arming of settlers with military-grade weapons, further emboldening them and contributing to a climate of impunity.

The Israeli government’s actions have drawn international condemnation, particularly following a 2024 ruling by the International Court of Justice declaring Israel’s presence in the occupied territories unlawful. The escalation of violence has had dire consequences, with 240 Palestinians, including 55 children, reported killed by Israeli forces or settlers in 2025. Ben-Gvir justified the increase in gun permits by claiming it has contributed to thwarting attacks and enhancing security, stating, “An unprecedented number” of over 240,000 Israelis have received gun permits since the policy expansion. This alarming trend raises serious concerns about the future of peace and stability in the region, as the expansion of settlements and the violence against Palestinians continue to undermine prospects for a two-state solution.

“According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, more than 1,800 settler attacks against Palestinians – about five per day – were documented in 2025, resulting in casualties or property damage in about 280 communities across the West Bank, and besting the previous year’s record of settler attacks by more than 350.” (Aljazeera.com)

US Courts Allow For Use of Chemical Weapons and Forced Entry To Homes Without Warrants In Minneapolis

A U.S. appeals court has lifted a preliminary injunction that previously restricted federal immigration agents from arresting or using tear gas against peaceful protesters in Minneapolis, where significant deportation operations have been underway. This decision follows a lawsuit filed by activists against the Trump administration, claiming violations of constitutional rights during immigration enforcement actions. The appeals court’s ruling allows the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to proceed with its operations, which have included aggressive tactics and incidents of violence, such as the fatal shooting of a U.S. citizen by an ICE agent. The situation has escalated tensions between federal authorities and local leaders, with accusations of unlawful actions, including forced home entries without warrants.

In addition to the appeals court decision, a recently surfaced DHS memo indicates that immigration agents have been granted new authority to enter homes without judicial warrants to conduct arrests, marking a significant policy shift. This has raised concerns about potential violations of the Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable searches and seizures. Local leaders, including Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, have condemned the federal operations as reckless and politically motivated, arguing that they endanger public safety and violate residents’ rights. As tensions continue to rise, the Trump administration has even initiated investigations into local officials opposing these actions.

“The state government asked Menendez to restrain the surge in immigration enforcement, telling the court the administration was violating residents’ rights, including forced entries into homes without a warrant and arresting people, including U.S. citizens, without probable cause.” “On Wednesday, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with DHS, blocking the injunction while it weighs whether to issue a longer-term stay or restore Menendez’s restrictions on Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and the Border Patrol.” (Reuters.com)

Read Firebrand Analyst: Catherine Bowers Article on ICE to learn more about what is going on across America.

Finnish President Suggests Finland and European Allies Will Be Ready to Bolster Arctic Defense in Greenland

In a recent statement at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Finnish President Alexander Stubb emphasized the urgent need for a comprehensive plan to enhance Arctic security ahead of an upcoming NATO summit in July. This call for action follows a framework deal announced by the United States to de-escalate tensions surrounding Greenland’s future, which has become a contentious issue among NATO allies. President Trump has claimed a permanent U.S. agreement for access to Greenland, advocating that only the U.S. can ensure the region’s security against perceived threats from Russia and China. Stubb highlighted the importance of a collaborative approach among NATO’s Scandinavian members—Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Iceland—alongside the U.S. and Canada to strengthen Arctic defense.

Stubb expressed confidence in the unity of European leaders regarding Greenland, particularly emphasizing the significance of Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s perspective. He acknowledged the strain that Trump’s tariff threats against European nations opposing his Greenland ambitions could place on NATO, yet he remains optimistic about the alliance’s future.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated:

“I think it’s completely justified for President Trump to ask Europeans to do more about their defence, and also to pay more for the alliance and have more capability,” underlining the necessity for increased European commitment to collective security in the face of emerging geopolitical challenges. (reuters.com)

Potential For Fracturing of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Suggests Trouble as Syria Struggles to Stabilize as 4 Day Deadline Looms

The situation involving the Syrian Democratic Force (SDF) is characterized by a potential fracture in its leadership as SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi faces pressure to agree to Syrian President Ahmed al Shara’s terms for integration into the Syrian state. This integration could lead to serious conflict between government forces and Kurdish fighters, especially as hardline elements within the SDF resist capitulation. Abdi has been granted four days to consult with SDF leaders, but there are concerns that hardline factions, influenced by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), may incite further violence even if a formal agreement is reached. The PKK has been encouraging resistance against the Syrian government, complicating Abdi’s efforts to secure a peaceful resolution and avoid bloodshed.

The chaotic conditions on the ground, exacerbated by the Syrian government’s offensive, have created a volatile environment where small-scale incidents could escalate into significant conflict. Both Abdi and Shara must maintain strict control over their respective forces to prevent hardliners from reigniting hostilities. The article warns that failure to reach a peaceful agreement could result in the Syrian army advancing into Kurdish areas, potentially leading to communal violence and complicating the situation for U.S. forces in the region.

“The most dangerous scenario would involve either Shara or Abdi deciding that neither party can move forward with a peaceful agreement to integrate the SDF.” This highlights the precarious balance both leaders must navigate to avoid further destabilization in northern Syria. (understandingwar.org)

My Thoughts…

The Board of Peace is finally moving forward. The concept itself seemed ridiculous, and by any measure, it is. However, this board is no longer theoretical, and its formation at this moment in time signals a chilling new reality. One that I fear the world will not be able to stop. The GREAT plan, or Kushner and allies’ plan for the ethnic cleansing of 2 million people, is ready for its next phase.

I covered the strategic bombing of large buildings by Israel in late 2025 using M113 troop carrying vehicles as a way to demolish entire blocks.

I talked about how, if you look at those buildings being destroyed and overlay them against a map of the “Gaza Riviera” plans, the destruction lines up with where some of the largest buildings would be. This board of peace is stacked with long-time endorsers of this plan, notably Tony Blair, the disgraced British Prime Minister, Middle Eastern real estate tycoons, and more.

This cementation of the (BoP) happens at a time when Israel’s recognition of Somaliland is under scrutiny due to indications that Israel is negotiating a deal with the Somaliland government for the relocation of Palestinian peoples.

Furthermore, the board of peace is shaping up to be more than a privatized plan to orchestrate ethnic cleansing and funnel billions of dollars in private investment to recreate a cultural hub into a Billionaire playground. Concerns about its direct conflict with UN policy and international law suggest it is also a threat to the current global order.

With countries able to join, this could be a model for a transactional UN. The idea that the Board of Peace could expand to other conflicts suggests that there are already plans for further intervention worldwide.

This poses a massive threat to the current global order, and many countries under the wealthy billionaire sphere of influence have already joined.

The EU is holding out for now, and should.

Speaking of the EU, the meeting today is essential. Macron’s urging to use the Anti-Coercion Instrument (ACI), a set of Sanctions that would cripple the US tech industry in response to threats over Greenland, is meeting resistance.

Realistically, Macron is right; larger economies are fearful that decoupling from the US economy would have adverse effects on their own.

Whilst I am not a leader of one of these countries, as an observer Europes inability to draw a hard line has to stop now. They are out of rope. The pausing of the 2025 negotiated trade deal between Trump’s Corporate Fascist America is the right step.

However, Corporate Fascism is spreading, that is what the Board of Peace represents to me, countries who priortize money and investment over the stability of their democracies run the risk of losing everything. It is unlikely that the EU will enact this ACI right away; they can open an inquiry that they can use as a threat towards the US.

This would be the smartest tactical move because it gives them another step to escalate if the United States takes further dramatic action.

The use of this ACI would signal that Carney’s firebrand speech about the middle powers rising up did not fall on deaf ears.

However, outside of Europe, as I had hoped, Sheinbaum in Mexico praised Carney, and signals within the government suggest that Mexico and Canada intend to work more closely, in which case the US would face economic encirclement.

The US economy has become increasingly service-based, and its dependency on imports is very high. A deal that fundamentally changes NAFTA and has Mexico and Canada coordinate trade without the United States would heavily undermine US influence on the continent. This alignment would be a huge boon to these middle powers as they work to contain US coercion and aggression.

The Deal between China and Canada still looms; extreme weather is occurring worldwide at an unprecedented rate. Flash flooding from heavy rains, Atmospheric rivers are flowing, transporting untold amounts of water across the United States as global warming redistributes water towards the poles. The United States is facing a record-breaking snowstorm that will move through the Midwest and into the Northeast. More and more unpredictable storms year over year. I cannot shake the feeling that something is happening. I fear for many Americans as these disasters become more frequent and severe.

With FEMA and federal support for reconstruction and rescue systems in the US effectively dismantled, the US is left with a system that is effectively dismantled. Warning times are shortened due to funding cuts to NOAA and the National Weather Service.

All told, I am seeing escalation on every front… this year is off to a fast start. It is not showing any signs of slowing down.

