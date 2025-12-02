The Firebrand Report 12/2/25: China is Crushing Western Automanufactures, Witkoff and Kushner Visit a Weakening Putin, and is Record Breaking Black Friday Sales the Dying Gasp of The US Economy?

Show Notes

Bonus 1: A Brief Update on the Front and Ukraine’s Lost Generation.

Watch This Documentary about Ukraine! These Heroes should be remembered.

Topic 1: Western Legacy Auto Companies are losing to China/the Manufacturing Giant of the World

WARSAW - China’s electric-vehicle industry captured half its domestic market in just a few years, crushing sales of gasoline-powered vehicles from once-dominant global automakers.

But foreign players weren’t the only losers. Many Chinese legacy automakers also watched their sales collapse – and responded by flooding the world with fossil-fuel vehicles they couldn’t sell at home.

While Western policymakers have focused on the threat of China’s heavily subsidized EVs, protecting their markets with tariffs, U.S. and European automakers face greater competition from China’s gas-guzzlers in countries from Poland to South Africa to Uruguay. Fossil-fuel vehicles have accounted for 76% of Chinese auto exports since 2020, and total annual shipments jumped from 1 million to likely more than 6.5 million this year, according to data from China-based consultancy Automobility.

The boom in gasoline-powered exports is driven by the same EV subsidies and policies that wrecked the China businesses of automakers including VW, GM and Nissan by underwriting scores of Chinese EV makers and igniting a devastating price war, a Reuters examination found. The phenomenon highlights the far-reaching impacts of Chinese industrial policy, as foreign competitors struggle to keep pace with government-backed firms chasing Beijing’s goals to dominate critical sectors nationally and globally.

This account of Chinese automakers’ global expansion is based on a Reuters review of auto-sales data in dozens of countries and interviews with more than 30 people, including executives from 11 Chinese and two Western automakers, distribution managers for Chinese brands and industry researchers.

Now these state-owned players are racking up sales in export markets that were once the domains of the same foreign automakers who are their partners in China. SAIC’s exports – mostly of its own brands, without GM – soared from nearly 400,000 annually in 2020 to more than a million last year.

Dongfeng’s exports of nearly 250,000 vehicles last year, up almost four-fold in five years, proved critical as sales of its China partnerships with Honda and Nissan entered a “downward spiral,” said Jelte Vernooij, Dongfeng’s Central Europe manager.

Dongfeng’s annual global sales have fallen by a million vehicles since 2020, to less than 2 million, company filings show. Yet Vernooij isn’t worried about Dongfeng’s future – because it has Beijing’s backing.

“The fact that we’re state-owned is key,” he said. “There’s no question that we will survive.”

There’s also no question that, for now, gasoline cars are selling better in second-tier markets, such as Eastern Europe, Latin America and Africa, with scarce EV-charging infrastructure. Longer term, Beijing aims to dominate EVs and plug-in hybrids globally. But in the interim, many Chinese automakers are building overseas brands by giving customers whatever they want.

China’s top auto exporter is Chery, whose global sales rocketed from 730,000 vehicles to 2.6 million between 2020 and 2024. Chery, which has both state and private owners, grew annual exports over the period by about a million units – relying mostly on the gasoline-powered vehicles that comprise four-fifths of its sales.

Overseas managers for Chery, Dongfeng and another state-owned automaker, FAW, told Reuters China’s cutthroat car market has made exports essential to Chinese automakers’ growth and profits. Giles Taylor, global vice president for design at FAW, believes some domestic rivals are one product failure away from going under.

“China’s so overpopulated with car companies,” he said. “It’s right on the edge of dog-eat-dog.”

Most brands have focused on gasoline-car exports, the managers said, simply because they’re easiest to sell in most regions. “We can fine-tune our offering for every market,” said Nic Thomas, Changan’s European marketing director.

Global automakers’ executives have widely acknowledged that rising Chinese rivals pose a serious competitive threat, but mostly in the context of their innovative and affordable EVs rather than gasoline models. Representatives of Toyota, GM, Ford, Honda, Nissan and Hyundai did not comment on China’s export surge.

Some legacy players say they’re ready for the fight. Alexander Seitz, Volkswagen’s South America chief, said he had “no fear of the Chinese.”

“I respect them as a competitor,” he said. “They’re welcome to join the party.”

In response to Chinese competition, Volkswagen is looking to export cars built in China to more overseas markets.

Chinese automakers’ rush to export gasoline cars can be traced to government policies that created a glut of factory capacity to build them.

China’s rapid EV growth idled assembly lines capable of producing up to 20 million gasoline-powered cars annually, estimates Automobility CEO Bill Russo. Such unproductive overhead raises costs, pressuring automakers to repurpose capacity for exports.

“That excess capacity is being aimed back at the rest of the world,” Russo said.

Consultancy AlixPartners predicts Chinese automakers’ annual sales outside China will grow by 4 million vehicles by 2030, taking large market shares in South America, the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia. Including expected growth in China, the world’s largest car market, Chinese automakers are expected to control 30% of the global auto industry in five years.

“That growth will come at the expense of everyone else,” said Stephen Dyer, joint head of AlixPartners in China.

On a September day in Warsaw, Poland, new SUVs with chrome “BEIJING” logos lined the Plaza dealership. Under those hoods sat gasoline-powered engines manufactured by BAIC, the automaker owned by Beijing’s city government.

BAIC is among 33 Chinese brands that have launched or announced Poland sales since 2023, many selling primarily or exclusively gasoline-powered vehicles

Marcin Slomkowski, country manager for GAC and the Geely brand at distributor Jameel Motors, called the number of new Chinese competitors in Poland “simply madness,” adding that local-market expertise will be “key for survival.”

“The model you have with China won’t necessarily work in Costa Rica, Peru, Indonesia or Greece,” Tait said. “You have to face the world as it is, not how you want it to be.”

Even in some wealthier economies, fossil-fuel vehicles are a big part of Chinese brands’ line-up. Almost all of the cars Chery has sold to date in Australia have gasoline engines. The company only recently started to introduce plug-in models.

China automakers’ engine-type pragmatism created new fronts in their market-share battle with foreign rivals. Many automakers historically focused their engineering and marketing on the largest or wealthiest car markets – the United States, Europe, China and Japan.

Chinese automakers also face political headwinds in Russia. Mexico this year displaced Russia as China’s top auto-export market after Moscow doubled fees on Chinese imports to $7,500. Russia raised the levy after China flooded its market with cars – growing share from 21% in 2022 to 64%, or about 900,000 vehicles – in 2024, according to GlobalData. The fees slashed Chinese exports to Russia sharply.

China’s largest export destination is Mexico – uncomfortably close for the United States, which has essentially banned Chinese-brand vehicles with trade barriers aiming to safeguard national and economic security. South of the U.S. border, where few EVs are sold, Chinese automakers likely will end the year with sales exceeding 200,000 and a 14% market share, according to GlobalData.

Legacy brands such as Fiat, Ford and Chevrolet are losing ground. GlobalData forecasts Chevrolet’s Mexico sales at 57,292 units this year, down 17% since 2023.

In Durazno, Uruguay, 12,000 miles from Dongfeng-Nissan’s China headquarters, Mariana Betizagasti, 33, recently bought a Rich 6 for the heavy jobs on a cattle farm – hauling feed, transporting animals – that her old Renault pickup couldn’t handle.

The low price, she said, sealed the deal: “You can buy two Chinese trucks for the price of one traditional brand in Uruguay.”

The Nissan spokesperson did not comment on the Dongfeng truck’s lower price, whether Nissan receives revenue from its sales or the overseas competition Nissan faces from Chinese automakers.

https://www.reuters.com/investigations/china-floods-world-with-gasoline-cars-it-cant-sell-home-2025-12-02/

Thoughts… It is my belief that an uncomfortable reality is becoming evident to Western companies. At a time when Trump claimed he would bring manufacturing jobs back to the US, his breaking that particular promise was a violation of a genuine need.

For decades, the West has encouraged China to build up its manufacturing base; it wanted to exploit cheap labor and lenient environmental regulations.

Now that the cost of that decision is coming to pass, China has an unrivaled monopoly on the world’s manufacturing capacity, as It outgrows the leash of dependence on Western companies, after decades of quietly stealing technology and honing its skills. Now they are manufacturing high-quality products at a fraction of the price.

The government ownership model removes the roadblocks faced by Western companies. With no shareholders demanding wider margins, they can forge ahead with the goal of not competing for profit but of disrupting markets.

This is happening in the auto industry; the fallout could be massive.

A 17% drop in sales in a market like Mexico is a compounding factor on an already faltering sector of the American economy.

The West is in denial; we are not in a battle with China for dominance as the world’s primary economy. We have lost.

China has something the world critically needs: manufacturing capacity. America has become a cesspool of consumption and has acted as the world’s piggy bank.

As the global financial system becomes less stable, Western companies lose market share around the world, and the American economy verges on a massive depression. One might wonder how far the United States will fall and how high China will rise.

Topic 2: Kushner, Witkoff meet with Putin in Moscow/ Their Plan for Capitulation based on desperation?

Russian President Vladimir Putin met U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner in the Kremlin on Tuesday for talks on a possible way to end the deadliest European conflict since World War II.

Just before the meeting, Putin warned Europe that it would face swift defeat if it went to war with Russia, and he dismissed European counter-proposals on Ukraine as being absolutely unacceptable to Russia.

Trump has repeatedly said he wants to end the war but his efforts so far, including a summit with Putin in Alaska in August and meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, have not yet brought peace.

A leaked set of 28 U.S. draft peace proposals emerged last week, alarming Ukrainian and European officials who said it bowed to Moscow’s main demands on NATO, Russian control of a fifth of Ukraine and restrictions on Ukraine’s army.

European powers then came up with a counter-proposal and at talks in Geneva, the United States and Ukraine said they had created an “updated and refined peace framework” to end the war.

“I am so pleased to see you,” Putin told Witkoff and Kushner when they met on Tuesday.

“It is a magnificent city,” Witkoff told Putin after earlier strolling with Kushner and the Russian leader’s envoy Kirill Dmitriev on Red Square near the mausoleum of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin.

Dmitriev and Putin aide Yuri Ushakov were also at the Kremlin meeting, along with interpreters.

Just before the Kremlin meeting, Putin accused Europe of seeking to undermine Trump’s peace efforts by making proposals that it knew were unacceptable to Russia.

“They are on the side of war,” Putin said of the European powers. “We can clearly see that all these changes are aimed at only one thing: to block the entire peace process altogether, to make such demands which are absolutely unacceptable to Russia.”

“If Europe suddenly wants to start a war with us and starts it,” Putin said, then it would end so swiftly that there would be no one left for Russia to negotiate with.

Putin threatened to sever Ukraine’s access to the sea in response to drone attacks on tankers of Russia’s “shadow fleet” in the Black Sea. Ukraine’s foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, said Putin’s remarks showed he was not ready to end the war.

Russian forces now control more than 19% of Ukraine, or 115,600 square km (45,000 square miles), up only one percentage point from two years ago, though they have advanced in 2025 at the fastest pace since 2022, according to pro-Ukrainian maps.

President Zelenskiy, speaking in Dublin, said everything would depend on the talks in Moscow.

“There will be no easy solutions... It is important that everything is fair and open, so that there are no games behind Ukraine’s back,” he said.

Putin has said the discussions so far are not about a draft agreement but about a set of proposals that he said last week “could be the basis for future agreements“.

Putin has said he is ready to talk peace but that if Ukraine refuses an agreement, then Russia’s forces will advance further and take more Ukrainian territory.

Putin, in video footage released on the eve of Witkoff’s visit, hailed what his commanders said was Russia’s capture of the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine as an important victory after a prolonged campaign.

Ukraine’s military told Reuters its forces were still holding the northern part of the city and had attacked Russian forces in southern Pokrovsk.

U.S. officials have put the casualty toll in the war at more than 1.2 million killed or wounded. Neither Ukraine nor Russia discloses its losses. The conflict has also caused widespread destruction in Ukrainian towns and cities and forced many people from their homes.

https://www.reuters.com/world/china/witkoff-kushner-meet-putin-moscow-discuss-an-end-ukraine-war-2025-12-02/

Thoughts… The dialogue shared between Kushner and Putin is nauseating. However, I think that these meetings represent a weak Russia. The overt threats from Putin are not a show of strength but a sign of desperation.

Russia does not control Pokrovsk, it does not control Konstantinovka, which he also claims to have captured.

Russia's budget for 2026 has record military spending; every dollar put into the war is one that is essentially thrown on a fire in the hopes that it will burn out what is left of Ukraine.

The reality is that Ukraine will not burn up faster as the situation gets worse; Ukraine fights harder.

Russia’s financial situation is critical; they are selling their gold reserves, Ukraine is striking Oil Tankers in the Red Sea, and Russia’s oil companies are facing severe headwinds from US sanctions.

Russia needs a financial solution. Witkoff, at these meetings, leads me to a suspicion. I recently read of a vast and very troubling success for the Trump dynasty. The WLFI venture has acquired leadership of the parent company of the USD1 stablecoin. In doing this, they have acquired an already functional crypto coin backed by the US dollar, that is not subject to any of the normal restrictions or supervision.

Witkoff and his sons are key players in WLFI, a joint venture between them and the Trump family. I can see discussions about using this crypto to sneak money into Russia, helping Putin keep his economy afloat.

Trump is clearly unwell; these things are happening around him, not under his direction.

With so many different agendas at play as everyone tries to capitalize on however much time is left with Trump alive, nothing is off the table.

Topic 3: Record Consumer Spending on Black Friday through Cyber Monday is an indicator of a massive crash to come.

U.S. shoppers spent $14.25 billion on Cyber Monday, pushing total online sales over the Thanksgiving weekend to $44.2 billion, according to an Adobe Analytics report, as consumers lapped up offers on everything from gadgets to household essentials.

Spending rose 7.7% during the so-called Cyber Week - the five days from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday - compared with an 8.2% increase to $41.1 billion last year and above its prior expectations of $43.7 billion, the report said on Tuesday.

A record 202.9 million U.S. customers shopped during the period, compared with the 197 million recorded last year, according to the National Retail Federation.

“This year’s record turnout reflects a highly engaged consumer who is focused on value, responds to compelling promotions, and seizes upon the opportunity to make the winter holidays special and meaningful,” said NRF CEO Matthew Shay.

A total of 129.5 million consumers shopped in-store for the holidays, up 3% from a year earlier, the NRF said.

Shoppers spent $337.86 on average on items such as gifts, holiday apparel, decorations and other seasonal purchases, up from $315.56 in 2024, according to the NRF report.

Retailers including Amazon.com (AMZN.O), Walmart (WMT.N) and Target (TGT.N) rolled out attractive discounts across categories to draw both affluent shoppers eager to splurge and budget-conscious consumers looking to stretch every dollar.

https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/us-online-spending-surges-442-billion-during-five-day-holiday-shopping-adobe-2025-12-02/

Thoughts… This again is highly misleading. However, under scrutiny, it does tell us how the economy is trending. The answer is what you would expect to hear from me. Not good at all.

There are various reasons you might see record turnout; it could be because everyone has an extra dollar to spend. It could also be because people can only afford to purchase these things for a deal.

However, I have a third option. This reflects the desperate consumer.

The economic climate in the US is critical. The average American is in financial crisis, and as families struggle to project some kind of normalcy for their kids, people will likely go into further debt to make sure there are presents under the Christmas tree.

The narrative they will try to push is one of numbers, of averages, and totals. The truth is never what they claim is the basis for a healthy economy.

First, the claim of a 7.7% increase in spending is objectively misleading. Accounting for the 3% inflation, that number is 4.7%, which is still an increase, arguably. However, not nearly as substantial as the number previously displayed.

Second, the total of 44.2 billion does not specify what is being spent. It does not clarify the difference between credit and cash. So, to really understand what these numbers mean, we need to see what was actually spent. It will be interesting to see how much credit Americans have used in November.

The outlook you will hear from this is a soft landing, that a resilient consumer has returned despite the turmoil. What we will see is a crash landing, a sudden implosion, this is the last dying gasp (my prediction).

Bifurcation is driving the market, or the K curve, if you will. The upper 40% have been spending less but steadily. While the bottom 60% are floundering. It is the spending of wealthy Americans that provides an illusion of growth.

Nowhere is this clearer than in the American credit crisis.

Cyber Monday saw 1 billion BNPL transactions, an all-time high. This system, or Buy now, Pay later, allows customers to pay for purchases in small installments. Over time, often at a higher price.

In Q3 of 2025 we saw a massive jump in the US Credit card debt, up to 1.23 trillion USD. Total household debt in the US is 18.59 trillion. The average Credit Card Balance is $7,700 per household.

However, my issue with averages is that they can be heavily skewed by a small number of values. What we really want is the mean.

Over 50% of Americans carry a month-to-month balance.

Subprime Auto Loans: A critical leading indicator. In October 2025, delinquency rates (60+ days) for subprime auto loans hit 6.65%, the highest level since records began in 1993. People are losing their cars to keep the lights on.

Low-Income Geographies: In the poorest zip codes, credit card serious delinquency rates have exceeded 20%.

State-Level Crisis: In states with lower median incomes, the numbers are staggering. In Mississippi, for example, the share of credit card accounts that are at least 30 days past due hit ~37% in mid-2025.

Student Loans: This is the new time bomb. Serious delinquency (90+ days) on student loans jumped from 7.8% in Q1 2025 to 9.4% in Q3 2025.

Banks are mediating the situation by closing accounts and refusing applications. However, more and more Americans are paying the interest, and rolling delinquency is on the rise.

Americans are at the breaking point.

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue.

For $6 a month, you can help me bring more Firebrands to our cause. It is because of each of you that this is possible.

A last note… Even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

Make a One-Time Donation!

My work is entirely Firebrand Funded! Consider becoming a paid or founding subscriber, and I will scribe your name on the Wall of Fire

Click the Seal and Subscribe or Upgrade today!

Share

Leave a comment

A Must Read and your next watch or listen!