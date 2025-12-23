The Firebrand Report 12/22/25 Thailand and Cambodia at war shocks the global supply chain, Warner Bros Discovery Update, WTF is the regime planning in Nigeria? The US makes desperate appeal to China

I will note the Substack Generated Thumbnails are pretty cool!

Show Notes

Topic 1: Thailand and Cambodia’s War Continues

Cambodia, Thailand to hold talks on resuming Trump’s truce as fighting enters third week | Reuters

Cambodia says Thailand launched air strikes after ASEAN met on border clashes - Yahoo News Singapore

Thoughts… The Conflict in Thailand and Cambodia has far reaching repercussions, like all conflicts in a globalized economy war disrupts trade corridors shutters manufacturing facilities and displaces workers. With 900,000 displaced between the countries and bombs and rockets filling the skies daily the economic impact is already becoming evident.

When looking at this, we need to consider the region and the work that is commonly done in this area. The conflict has halted nearly all trade through the vital Klong Luek-Poipet border crossing. This serves as a logistics hub that supports 4.7 billion dollars in annual bilateral trade. The Thailand+1 program (OSAT), Outsourced Assembly and Test, has halted; both Thailand and Cambodia participate in the program. This effectively allows Taiwan to outsource semiconductor assembly.

The results are already evident: NVIDIA announced it will reduce its supply of high-end gaming chips and raise prices to compensate for increased logistics fees of 25%-40%. This conflict will put further strain on a global supply chain, where demand far outstrips supply for these critical resources. The war will interrupt ongoing production, and moving production can be a time-consuming and costly process, and a risk should the conflict stop, and the move has already been made.

I do not foresee the conflict ending soon, as the core reasoning appears to be a power conflict within Thailand. The bombing of Cambodia mere hours after the ASEAN discussions were held suggests that Thai leaders are merely playing along. The war will stop when it is convenient for those attempting to seize power in Thailand. The actions of current Prime Minister Anutin Charnivirakul in his powers as caretaker over a dissolved Parliament have created a perfect environment for a soft coup.

This war serves an internal purpose, and for that reason, international pressure will not work. Desperate overtures from all parties are likely to continue as strain mounts on global supply.

Topic 2: Update on Warner Bros Discovery vs Netflix

Ellison offers personal guarantee to beef up Paramount’s Warner Bros bid | Reuters

Thoughts… The continued pressure from the Ellison camp on the WBD deal, when paired with the considerable pressure and financial support coming from foreign Saudi, Emirati, and Qatari backers, suggests that this is not something that will be let go. A lot is riding on this, and if Netflix comes out on top, it would present a very real rival to the state-sanctioned takeover of media.

We have yet to see more from Trump regarding potentially killing the deal; however, a willingness to reconsider from major leaders on the board suggests that things are no longer set in stone as they had appeared to be when Netflix announced the deal on the 5th for the 72 billion dollar sale with the spin-off of certain elements. Into another company, those assets would include CNN under the title SpinCo.

The board is still suggesting that the deal with Netflix go forward, so we should really watch what kind of pressure the regime puts on this deal.

Topic 3: US Military Overtures in Nigeria – Growing US Military Interventionism

Exclusive: US conducting surveillance flights over Nigeria after Trump intervention threat | Reuters

Thoughts… The US flying flights over Nigeria is another example of the imperialist and interventionist mentality that is gripping the White House and has overwhelmed American foreign policy under the regime.

The Farmer Herder Conflict in Nigeria is grossly misunderstood and is a direct result of climate change and desertification. A water shortage is driving the clash between Muslim herders and sedentary Christian farmers. The religious aspect of the groups is secondary. The primary issue is water shortages. By claiming a genocide of Christians, it provides the White House with an opportunity to gain leverage over Europe and get access to key resources that the country severely lacks due to Chinese controls on mineral production and processing.

Like all things, this conflict is another proxy war; Russia and China have been active in the region in terms of resource extraction, and Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy. Potentially leveraging control over the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline could provide leverage over Europe, which is trying to pivot from Russian Oil and Gas. It would also give the US access to valuable reserves of Lithium, Cobalt, and Tantalite.

Chinese mineral giants like Jiuling Lithium and Avatar New Energy Materials are active in Nigeria; this move appears to be opening another front in the resource Cold War that is unfolding between the US and China.

Topic 4: US Attempting to Bribe China with Chips for Rare Earths Relief and Surging Tech Industry, and focus on data center development.

Exclusive: Nvidia aims to begin H200 chip shipments to China by mid-February, sources say | Reuters

Lawmakers want US to disclose any approvals of Nvidia H200 China licenses | Reuters

China’s power reforms, global data centre buildout usher in battery boom | Reuters

Thoughts… This is the next move in the great game. China is driving forward quickly with its AI boom. Data Centers, and these chips are much better than anything that they could produce domestically. Importantly, these chips would come from existing supplies, not be promised in future orders.

This is significant because the backlog is substantial, and a volatile global supply chain suggests that the time to delivery on existing orders is largely uncertain.

American companies and Tech Giants not only want these chips, but their entire plan moving forward hinges on the supply. Realistically, even if this is done, it would be an honor system move. China has a history of failing to honor its deals, and it has no incentive to do so. The US, as of now, is not capable of sustaining a conflict with a near-peer; missile supplies would run out in a matter of weeks, and essential repair parts require the same resources that are in high demand from the tech industry.

Simply put, the US cannot sustain the current trajectory of its economy, support and maintain its military, and drive its hungry civilian population that devours tech goods.

The move to offer these H200 chips is likely to buy time and potentially some relief from Chinese controls. The government in Beijing is currently reviewing the offer. One of two things will happen: they will accept, or, if they reject, perhaps see if they can reach a better deal.

However, an outright refusal would be a devastating blow to the US and would lead to further escalation, perhaps to further action in Nigeria.

