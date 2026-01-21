The Firebrand Report 1/21/26: Experts Predict over 20,000 Dead in Iran, The UN States that Billions Face Water Bankruptcy, World Economic Forum Speeches Set Historical Tone for 2026, and more!

©️Shane Yirak, 2026

Firebrands and new readers alike,

As another day dawns in the world, there is no shortage of things to cover. Yesterday we saw some of the most historic speeches made in our history. The distinction between Carney’s fiery speech about the Rupture of the global world order and Trump’s incoherent and racist ramblings on the world stage perfectly highlights the dichotomy of the global world order in 2026.

Over the last several weeks, I swore up and down that the United States was planning on striking Iran; they did not… I still believe they were planning, but understanding why they did not act is important. We will look again at the revolution in Iran and whether a conclusion is in sight.

There are things that I miss and conflicts that I become aware of every day. However, the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health broke some of the most harrowing news in human history.

Human action has damaged water availability beyond reversible levels; upwards of 6 billion people will be affected, and the declaration of a ‘water bankruptcy’ sets the stage for Water Wars and destabilization in vulnerable countries worldwide. It highlights that ensuring that we have a stable environment is not a later issue; it is a now issue.

Hopefully, this will realign efforts at the international, national, and local levels so that communities can continue to survive in a rapidly changing world.

I have updates on several breaking stories from around the world that I believe deserve your attention, so let’s get into the news.

An Uncertain Future for Iran

The Islamic Republic of Iran has entered a terminal phase of “Hydrological Suicide,” where the cumulative effects of environmental mismanagement have intersected with a crisis of legitimacy to produce a pre-revolutionary condition. The regime’s response has shifted from policing to “Total War” against its own population, characterized by the militarization of resource access and the deployment of to mask the extent of its loss of control. The situation on the ground has evolved from sporadic unrest into a coordinated, multi-front insurgency that threatens the territorial integrity of the Iranian state.

Insurgency and ‘The World On Fire’

The security situation in Iran has deteriorated beyond civil unrest into a fragmented insurgency. As of January 21, 2026, the regime is engaged in a multi-front conflict against both unarmed protestors in the urban core and armed separatist groups in the periphery. The escalation dynamics are no longer linear; they are exponential, driven by a cycle of repression and retaliation that has breached the regime’s traditional containment thresholds.

Increasing Tensions with Washington and Israel

The rhetorical escalation between Tehran and Washington has reached a flashpoint, creating a psychological battlespace where the threat of total annihilation is being normalized. On January 20-21, 2026, Iranian military officials, specifically Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces, issued a directive warning that any U.S. or Israeli attempt to decapitate the regime leadership would result in a response that would “set their world on fire”. This specific phrasing—”set the world on fire”—is not merely bombast; it reflects a doctrine of “horizontal escalation,” implying that Iran will activate its proxy network (the “Axis of Resistance”) to target global energy chokepoints and U.S. assets regionally if the regime’s survival is threatened. Shekarchi emphasized that this was “not a mere slogan,” a direct signal to Western intelligence agencies that the operational plans for such a strike—likely targeting the Strait of Hormuz or Saudi oil infrastructure—are already in place.

In a symmetrical escalation, President Donald Trump reiterated his “wipe off the face of the earth” threat, explicitly stating in a News Nation interview that if Iran attempts to assassinate him or destabilize the region further, the U.S. response would be total obliteration. Trump claimed to have “very firm instructions” regarding this retaliation, suggesting a pre-authorized nuclear or massive conventional strike package. This exchange creates a “commitment trap,” where both sides have staked their credibility on maximalist responses, reducing the diplomatic off-ramps available to de-escalate a potential kinetic encounter. The rhetoric has moved from deterrence to compellence, with each side daring the other to cross a fatal red line.

“We do not attach significant importance to Trump’s clamour,” Gen Shekarchi was quoted by state media as saying on Tuesday. However, he added that “Trump knows that if a hand of aggression is extended towards our leader, we will not only sever that hand − and this is not a mere slogan – but we will set their world on fire and leave them no safe haven in the region”. (thenationalnews.com)

“I have very firm instructions. Anything happens, they’re going to wipe them off the face of this earth,” Trump said in a News Nation interview that aired Tuesday, in response to a question on Iran’s threats on the 79-year-old’s life. (bssnews.net)

The Mobarizoun Popular Front (MPF) Insurgency

A critical development is the operational maturity of the Mobarizoun Popular Front (MPF). This coalition, centering on Baloch nationalist and Salafi-jihadi elements (including Jaish al-Adl), has shifted from sporadic attacks to sustained urban warfare in Sistan and Baluchistan. The emergence of the MPF represents the “Syrianization” of the Iranian conflict, where peripheral grievances metastasize into armed rebellion supported by cross-border networks.

Recruitment and Capabilities: Intelligence suggests that the MPF is leveraging the porous border with Pakistan to recruit fighters and smuggle advanced weaponry, potentially including MANPADS and anti-tank guided missiles. The group’s stated refusal to intervene directly in civilian protests—to avoid giving the regime a pretext for massacre—demonstrates a sophisticated understanding of information warfare and political strategy.

The newly-established Mobarizoun Popular Front (MPF), which is a coalition of Baloch organizations, declared support for the ongoing protests in Iran on January 1. The MPF stated that it will not directly intervene in the protests “so as not to provide an excuse for abuse, distortion of facts, and organized repression” by the regime. The MPF added that it is monitoring the regime’s response to the protests to defend Iranians and noted that it will respond to any instances of regime violence, however. (understandingwar.org)

Casualty Metrics and the “Body Snatching” Phenomenon

The divergence between official state narratives and verified intelligence regarding casualties highlights the “Epistemic Siege” the regime has placed on the country. The battle for the “body count” is a battle for the historical record and the legitimacy of the uprising.

Verified Casualties: Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a US-based monitor, reports confirm at least 4,519 deaths as of January 21, 2026. Of these, 4,251 are identified as protestors, while 197 are security personnel, indicating the intensity of the clashes. The demographic breakdown includes minors and women, confirming the indiscriminate nature of the state’s violence.

Intelligence Estimates: Credible reports from opposition networks and intelligence assessments suggest the true toll may exceed 20,000 , with thousands of bodies unaccounted for. This discrepancy suggests a systematic campaign of extrajudicial killing and secret disposal, likely in mass graves or remote locations.

Tactical Shifts - “Body Snatching”: The regime has reportedly engaged in “body snatching”—seizing corpses from hospitals and morgues to prevent public funerals that could serve as rallying points for further unrest. Security forces are reportedly demanding payment from families for the return of bodies, a macabre tactic designed to both punish dissenters and finance local security operations. This indicates a fear of the “martyrdom cycle” that fueled the 1979 revolution, where every funeral birthed a new protest.

Arrests and Judicial Terror: Over 26,314 individuals have been detained since December 28, overwhelming the judicial and penitentiary systems. The sheer volume of detainees necessitates the “fast-track” executions and mass trials observed in recent weeks. The regime is using the judiciary not as a mechanism of justice but as an assembly line for liquidation, attempting to “execute its way” out of the crisis.

While the Iranian government blames the deaths of civilians and security forces on “armed terrorists”, rights groups have documented a deadly clampdown on demonstrations by the regime, with published videos and field reports confirming “direct gunfire against protesters” (thenationalnews.com)

The Norway-based Iran Human Rights NGO has said verification of deaths in the crackdown remains severely hampered due to the communication restrictions, but noted on Monday that available information “indicates that the number of protesters killed may exceed even the highest media estimates”, which reach 20,000. (bssnews.net)

Global Water Bankruptcy: The Biological Insolvency

The release of the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health (UNU-INWEH) report on January 20, 2026, fundamentally alters the global risk assessment landscape. The declaration of “Global Water Bankruptcy” is a semantic shift with profound policy implications: it moves the world from a paradigm of “crisis management” (temporary deviation) to “bankruptcy management” (permanent restructuring of assets). This report, authored by Kaveh Madani, serves as the scientific underpinning for the geopolitical chaos we are witnessing.

The Mechanics of Bankruptcy

The report argues that the world has crossed a threshold of “insolvency and irreversibility” regarding its freshwater resources. The concept of bankruptcy is applied literally, not metaphorically:

Insolvency: Withdrawals of freshwater now systematically exceed the renewable recharge rate across major basins. Humanity is burning through the capital (ancient aquifers, glacial stores) rather than living off the interest (rainfall and seasonal melt). The hydrological balance sheet is in the red, and there is no “central bank” of water to print a bailout.

Irreversibility: Key hydrological structures—wetlands, glaciers, and aquifer porosity—have been damaged to a point where restoration to historical baselines is biophysically impossible. The report notes the loss of 410 million hectares of wetlands (an area the size of the European Union) over the last 50 years. Once an aquifer collapses due to over-extraction (subsidence), its storage capacity is lost forever. This is a permanent destruction of natural infrastructure. The “Hot Zones” of Collapse

The report identifies specific regions where “Day Zero” is no longer a theoretical risk but an imminent operational reality. These zones are the primary drivers of the “Resource Siege” mentality adopted by states like Iran and the US.

Middle East and North Africa (MENA): Identified as the epicenter of bankruptcy. High water stress intersects with low agricultural productivity and energy-intensive desalination dependency. Iran’s current unrest is the direct manifestation of this bankruptcy; the protests are not merely political but biological—a revolt against thirst. The regime’s inability to provide water breaks the most fundamental social contract. South Asia (Indus/Ganges Basin): Groundwater-dependent agriculture has caused chronic water table declines and land subsidence. This directly impacts the India-Pakistan dynamic, where the weaponization of the Indus Water Treaty (noted in previous reports as being in “abeyance”) threatens to trigger famine in Pakistan. The “water bankruptcy” of the Indus basin makes the conflict zero-sum; there is physically not enough water for both nations’ agricultural ambitions. US Southwest (Colorado River Basin): The report explicitly names the Colorado River reservoirs as “symbols of over-promised water”. This domestic bankruptcy explains the aggressive US posture on securing external resources (e.g., Canadian water/energy integration) and the internal migration pressures. The “drying out” of the American West serves as a driver for the “Golden Dome” protectionism—securing the homeland’s remaining viable zones.

Economic and Security Ripple Effects

The declaration of bankruptcy will trigger a repricing of global risk and assets.

Food Security: With 170 million hectares of irrigated cropland under high stress (equivalent to France, Spain, Germany, and Italy combined), the “bankruptcy” threatens the global food supply chain. We can anticipate a spike in food commodity futures (wheat, soy) in Q2 2026 as markets price in this permanent scarcity. Countries dependent on food imports (Egypt, China) will face severe instability.

Supply Chain Disruption: The report notes that 30% of global glacier mass has been lost since 1970. These glaciers are the “water towers” for major river systems that support manufacturing hubs in Asia. Their decline poses a long-term threat to the semiconductor and heavy industry supply chains dependent on water-intensive cooling and processing. The “Semiconductor War” in Thailand/Cambodia is exacerbated by this resource scarcity.

Financialization of Water: The recognition of bankruptcy will accelerate the creation of “Water Futures” markets. Just as distressed debt is traded, “distressed water rights” will become a prime asset class. This risks creating “Hydro-Apartheid,” where wealthy corporations and nations can buy solvency while the poor face thirst.

You can read the full UN Report → Here

The Davos Rupture: The End of the “Rules-Based” Order

The World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland (January 2026), will be recorded by historians as the venue where the “Western Alliance” formally fractured. The juxtaposition of speeches by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump laid bare two incompatible visions for the future of global order. It was not a dialogue; it was a divorce proceeding.

The “Tale of Two Speeches”

The rhetoric employed by both leaders demonstrates a complete divergence in strategic logic, signaling the end of the unified “West.”

Mark Carney: The “Middle Power” Revolt Carney’s address was a eulogy for the post-WWII order and a rallying cry for a new “Middle Power” architecture.

The “Rupture”: Carney explicitly stated that the “rules-based order is fading” and that the world is experiencing a “rupture” defined by great power predation. He rejected the notion that middle powers must be passive victims of this shift (”the strong do what they can, and the weak suffer what they must”), calling instead for active resistance.

Rejection of Coercion: He warned against “using economic integration as weapons” and “tariffs as leverage,” a direct critique of the Trump administration’s trade policies. His invocation of Václav Havel’s “Power of the Powerless” and the parable of the greengrocer was a sophisticated call for a “coalition of the willing” to resist hegemonic bullying—implicitly identifying the US as the bully.

The “Fortress” Warning: Carney argued that a “world of fortresses” (i.e., American isolationism) would be “poorer, more fragile, and less sustainable”. This frames the US strategy not as strength, but as a path to collective ruin.

The “Beijing Protocol” Context: This speech provides the ideological cover for Canada’s pivot to China. By framing the US as a “hegemon” that monetizes relationships, Carney justifies the “Beijing Protocol” (lowering tariffs on Chinese EVs and canola) as a necessary survival mechanism for middle powers to “hedge against uncertainty”.

“Call it what it is: a system of intensifying great power rivalry where the most powerful pursue their interests using economic integration as coercion.” (theguardian.com)

Donald Trump: The “Golden Dome” Unilateralism, President Trump’s speech was a reassertion of “Kinetic Mercantilism” and a dismissal of traditional alliance obligations.

Transactional Sovereignty: Trump declared, “Canada lives because of the United States: remember that, Mark,” explicitly framing Canadian sovereignty as a byproduct of American protection. This creates a vassal-state dynamic that validates Carney’s pivot. It strips the alliance of shared values, reducing it to a protection racket.

The Greenland Ultimatum: Trump used the Davos platform to reiterate his demand for Greenland, linking it to the “Golden Dome” missile defense project. He framed the acquisition not as territorial expansion but as a defensive necessity for North America. This “security” justification allows the US to categorize European opposition as a threat to American safety, paving the way for tariffs on EU allies who refuse to capitulate.

Gratitude vs. Tribute: Trump’s complaint that allies are “not grateful” for “freebies” signals a shift to a tribute-based alliance system, where security guarantees are contingent on economic concessions. He openly contrasted his “very good relationship” with Putin and Xi against his friction with Western leaders, further destabilizing NATO confidence.

He said he was “seeking immediate negotiations to once again discuss the acquisition of Greenland by the United States”. “I don’t want to use force. I won’t use force. All the US is asking for is a place called Greenland,” he said. “You can say yes, and we will be very appreciative. Or you can say no and we will remember.” (theguardian.com)

The Bifurcation

The Davos clash confirms that the “Atlantic” bridge is broken. Europe and Canada are no longer viewing the US as the guarantor of stability but as a primary source of volatility. This will accelerate the formation of “ad hoc” alliances—such as the Canada-China trade pact or European “strategic autonomy” initiatives—that exclude the United States. The “West” as a unified geopolitical entity is effectively defunct. We are entering a “Post-Atlantic” era where the US stands alone as a fortress, and its former allies seek solvency in the East.

A World on Fire: Breaking News Around the World

Instability Over Defense Spending in Taiwan Could Worsen Defense Readiness

Taiwan’s opposition parties, the Kuomintang (KMT) and Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), have voted for the sixth time to block the Special Budget for Asymmetric War, which is crucial for Taiwan’s defense strategy against potential threats from the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The failure to pass this budget could hinder Taiwan’s ability to acquire necessary military systems and negatively impact international perceptions of its commitment to national defense. KMT officials argue that the inclusion of military pay increases in the budget is problematic and question the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) treatment of the military. Meanwhile, the TPP plans to propose its own version of the defense budget in an attempt to break the legislative deadlock.

The ongoing legislative impasse is exacerbating Taiwan’s military procurement challenges, particularly as there is a significant backlog of $32 billion in arms purchases from the United States. Delaying the special budget could worsen this backlog and impede Taiwan’s efforts to adapt its military capabilities to modern warfare.

TPP Chairman Huang Kuo-chang stated: “the existing special budget proposal allocated a ‘relatively high proportion’ of its funds to non-US arms purchases but did not specify where the funds were going instead.” (understandingwar.org)

Ukraine Braces for New Russian Offensive and Raises Concerns about Chornobyl Powerplant

The latest updates from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine indicate significant developments regarding energy infrastructure and military operations. Reports highlight that the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant has been left without an external power supply, raising concerns about safety and operational capabilities. Additionally, emergency power outages have been implemented across several regions in Ukraine due to the aftermath of Russian shelling, which has targeted energy facilities. This situation underscores the ongoing challenges Ukraine faces in maintaining its energy security amid the conflict.

Military assessments reveal that Russia is preparing for a new wave of attacks, with indications of a mass strike anticipated in the coming weeks. Ukrainian officials have been vocal about the need for an overhaul of air defenses to counter these threats effectively.

Russian strikes against Ukrainian energy infrastructure cut power to electrical substations powering the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant on January 20, consistent with a recent warning from Ukrainian military intelligence.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated the Kremlin’s commitment to its original war demands against the background of expected peace talks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on January 20, and falsely accused Ukraine of beginning the war by attacking Russia.

As one official noted:

“We have to prepare for a significant escalation in attacks, and our air defense systems must be strengthened to protect our critical infrastructure.” (understandingwar.org)

America Backpeddles on Greenland in Response to Strong European Front

U.S. President Donald Trump has softened his stance regarding Greenland, indicating that a deal concerning the Arctic region is within reach. During the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump announced that he would not impose previously threatened tariffs on several nations, stating that a framework for future negotiations had been established. He emphasized that he would not resort to force in pursuing discussions about Greenland, which has been a focal point of U.S. interest due to its strategic location and resources.

In conjunction with this announcement, Trump has appointed key figures, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to participate in the ongoing discussions. His comments were made following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and they contributed to a positive reaction in the stock market, with the S&P 500 index rising over 1.5%. This shift in tone reflects a broader strategy that may influence NATO dynamics and U.S. relations with Arctic nations.

“We have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. (Reuters.com)

Trump Attempts to Broker Four-Day Ceasefire in Syria

The situation in northeastern Syria remains tense as Syrian President Ahmed al Shara temporarily halted the government offensive against Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) following a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on January 19. A four-day ceasefire was established to allow SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi to consult with SDF leaders regarding Shara’s demands, which include the SDF’s integration into the Syrian state and the handover of Hasakah Province. Despite this pause, Syrian government forces have continued to advance towards SDF-held regions, raising concerns about potential ISIS breakouts from detention facilities amid the chaotic withdrawal of SDF forces.

Internal divisions within the SDF complicate the situation, with hardline elements potentially pressuring Abdi to reject the government’s terms. As the Syrian government moves to assert control over previously SDF-held territories, deploying security measures to stabilize the region, the risk of renewed conflict looms if an agreement is not reached by the end of the ceasefire.

“The four-day pause also provides Abdi an opportunity to prepare defenses if he cannot secure agreement within the SDF to accept the deal (more on preparing defenses below). Shara pledged that the Syrian army will not enter Hasakah City, Qamishli, or Kurdish villages” in the event of an agreement.” (understandingwar.org)

Israeli Strikes Kill Journalists and Children in Gaza

On January 21, 2026, Israeli fire resulted in the deaths of 11 Palestinians, including three journalists and two boys, amid ongoing violence that threatens a three-month-old ceasefire in Gaza. The fatalities occurred in separate incidents, with an Israeli airstrike targeting journalists on assignment and tank shelling killing a child. The Israeli military claimed the airstrike was a response to a perceived threat from a drone linked to Hamas.

The situation in Gaza remains tense, with ongoing clashes and a stalled peace plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, which has not advanced beyond a ceasefire phase. The plan aims for disarmament of Hamas and the establishment of a new administration for Gaza’s reconstruction, but no timetable for implementation has been set. Since the ceasefire began, over 460 Palestinians and three Israeli soldiers have been reported killed, highlighting the fragility of the current situation.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate condemned the deaths, stating that the journalists were “carrying out a humanitarian, journalistic mission to film and document the suffering of civilians in displacement camps.” (reuters.com)

Relations between the UAE and regional neighbors Sours, and the Nation Pivots to India.

During a recent visit to New Delhi on January 19th, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed significant agreements to strengthen defense and trade ties between the two countries. The deals include the UAE supplying India with $3 billion worth of gas and collaborating on a mega investment zone in Gujarat. Additionally, the nations agreed to explore joint nuclear technology development and established a framework for a strategic defense partnership that enhances military cooperation and joint weapons production. This initiative is part of a broader goal to double bilateral trade to $200 billion by 2032.

The agreements come amid rising tensions between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, highlighting a competitive dynamic in the region as both nations seek to expand their influence. Analysts suggest that the UAE’s partnership with India serves as a strategic hedge, allowing Abu Dhabi to diversify its alliances without becoming embroiled in India’s regional conflicts. The UAE is building overlapping security arrangements with various nations, including Israel and Ethiopia, to reinforce its influence across the Horn of Africa and into the Indo-Pacific region.

“The net effect is to widen the UAE’s strategic options and complicate Saudi Arabia’s ability to shape South Asian alignments through Pakistan alone, without necessarily pushing the Gulf into a hardened two-camp structure.” (newarab.com)

My Thoughts…

The World is changing, but the actors within it are not. Countries like the US, China, and Russia are exerting their power to the maximum as global pressures and acute resource shortages change the fundamental contours of geopolitical interactions between Nations.

The counter push against Trump, Globalized Corporate Fascism, is solidifying. A strong, united front in the face of US aggression against Greenland ultimately forced the US to back down. This highlights a very key observation of mine. The United States is only comfortable engaging in conflicts when there is a clear balance of power in its favor. Hesitancy to act in Iran in the face of the threat of a kinetic response and the appearance of a popular uprising that appears to be faltering suggests that the Trump Billionaire government is not comfortable with intervention that cannot guarantee success. Furthermore, at the same time the strikes would have best taken place, unrest broke out in Minneapolis, Minnesota, over the murder of Renee Good, a mother who was peacefully documenting ICE behavior.

The mix of internal instability and the likelihood of a kinetic exchange is a potent combination that might be enough to cause Trump and his backers to hit the pause button.

However, while this strike was avoided… for now. It appears that Iran is beginning to implement a more effective crackdown. Talk of executions, thousands in custody. Mass hangings and lingering insurgencies suggest that a popular uprising is being quashed with brutal military force. Estimates pushing 20,000 are likely to climb, and the loss of life will be considerable. Especially as the situation declines and as water shortages take hold. Iran is facing internal collapse, which may come in many forms. The underlying factor driving unrest in Iran is water. Tehran’s aquifers are about to run dry, and across the country, water mismanagement and overconsumption, paired with desertification driven by global warming, will continue to exacerbate the acute water shortage the country is already facing.

This plight is not unique to Iran either; the UN report on water bankruptcy is another bellwether. Countries in the Middle East that rely heavily on groundwater for agriculture are going to reach those tipping points rapidly. Africa is especially vulnerable, and the crisis across the continent will likely lead to greater instability and environmental crises that will add to the woes of nations.

As all of this is happening, the World Economic Forum in Davos showed us what the global opposition to Trump looks like. Carney’s speech put it simply: we either come together and oppose the bullies, or we become victims ourselves.

The United States backpedaling on Greenland demonstrates the critical success, and if the EU votes to implement the ACI, it would symbolize a formal decoupling from the US and a shift to a new economic structure built around the United States over the last year.

Perils face people around the world, and conflicts rage across every continent. United States supremacy is waning, and examples of this can be seen in the 32 billion dollar backlog in weapons promised to Taiwan.

Russia is becoming increasingly wild and dangerous. Desperation is gripping Putin and the oligarchs as Ukraine fails to capitulate. Reckless actions around the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant represent an acute threat to the entire global community. Whilst, like many populations around the world, the people of Ukraine suffer from the effects of reckless violence.

The discussion between Trump and the Syrian leadership leaves me with questions… What is there to gain here? Why does the United States corporate government care? I will look into this further and highlight the Syrian conflict more in the future.

Thank you for reading.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

