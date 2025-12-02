The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Firebrand Report 12/1/25: Special Report, The Black Swans of Climate Collapse and What the Billionaire Class Paid to Hide from the World.

A Firebrand Report Special Episode!
Shane Yirak's avatar
Shane Yirak
Dec 02, 2025

Show Notes

*Correction— When referring to Teragrams, I assert the conversion is to Trillions. I was incorrect. The correct conversion is to billions.

Topic 1: Confronting Reality, The Effects of Global Warming

Make sure to read my piece below that truly explores the severity of what we are facing!

Read my Full Essay on the Climate Crisis and the Black Swan Hypothesis!

The Great Suppression: The Truth They Spent Billions to Bury, The Black Swans of Global Climate Collapse

Shane Yirak
·
Dec 2
The Great Suppression: The Truth They Spent Billions to Bury, The Black Swans of Global Climate Collapse

Read full story

These two videos are what started me on my path to making today's show and writing the accompanying piece that served as the research for today’s special episode.

They are both a must-watch.

The Reality

How to Fight it.

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue.

For $6 a month, you can help me bring more Firebrands to our cause. It is because of each of you that this is possible.

A last note… Even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

Make a One-Time Donation!

My work is entirely Firebrand Funded! Consider becoming a paid or founding subscriber, and I will scribe your name on the Wall of Fire

Click the Seal and Subscribe or Upgrade today!

Share

Leave a comment

Use the Cybermonday Subscriber Deal by following this link! The deal ends on December 3rd, so make sure you subscribe today!

Share your research with me at firebrandproject@proton.me

More From The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Report 11/26/25 Trump Asks Taiwan to Give Up its Leverage, US Small Businesses are Facing Extinction, and Israel is Killing Children and Building a Wall in Lebanon

The Firebrand Report 11/26/25 Trump Asks Taiwan to Give Up its Leverage, US Small Businesses are Facing Extinction, and Israel is Killing Children and Building a Wall in Lebanon

Shane Yirak
·
Nov 26
Read full story
The Kushner Files: 001 Kushner and the Prince, Friends with Benefits

The Kushner Files: 001 Kushner and the Prince, Friends with Benefits

Shane Yirak
·
Nov 18
Read full story
Is WLFI the Financial Epstein Files? The Last Two Minutes of Trumps 60 Minutes Interview, Might be the Most Important.

Is WLFI the Financial Epstein Files? The Last Two Minutes of Trumps 60 Minutes Interview, Might be the Most Important.

Shane Yirak
·
Nov 5
Read full story

Thank you

Neurodivergent Hodgepodge
,
Lizzy B
,
Richard Hogan, MD, PhD(2), DBA
,
Gail Murdock
,
Donna Everett
, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Shane Yirak in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Shane Yirak
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture