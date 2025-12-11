The Firebrand Report 12/11/25 The Thai-Cambodian War Escalates, Thailand is Facing an Autocratic Takeover, and The Real Reason They are Seizing Venezuelan Oil Tankers, and more!

Show Notes

Cambodia and Thailand at War

Thoughts… The move to dissolve the parliament during wartime in Thailand is unlikely to be intended to return power to the people of Thailand. I am more inclined to believe that the cause is to consolidate power under the Prime Minister in a potential power grab.

There is currently tension between PM Anutin and the opposition party in the Parliament, the People’s Party, which has been attempting to institute constitutional amendments to reduce the power of the military and the Senate. Both of which have historically held significant power, particularly the military.

A particular loophole in the 2017 Thai Constitution allows the Emergency Royal Decree to be used. With the Parliament abolished, no one could veto these actions. Giving Anutin de facto control over the government.

The war appears to be a cover for a power grab, stoking nationalist support and promoting his strongman image. This follows the pattern we are seeing as dictators overthrow democracies around the world.

Cambodia is at a severe disadvantage. Thailand claims that they have been invaded; it can argue that, in self-defense, it must cripple Cambodia’s defense capabilities.

If this is a coup, there will be no Peace Negotiations until Anutin feels he has securely established power, unless the Parliament finds a way to stop him—another Democracy on shaky legs on the precipice of collapse.

US Tanker Seizures Target Ships Bound for China & Putin Expresses Support for Maduro

Thoughts… the targeting of ships bound for China, in particular, feels like a deliberate move. If the tankers in question end up bound for China and Russia, that would demonstrate a further disconnect. This, to me, reads like the next move in the great game. China has leverage over the United States, particularly regarding its control over rare earth elements.

As of December 1st, China’s extraterritorial controls took effect, making things even more difficult for the US. It places controls on foreign items made with Chinese rare-earth technologies. This is tantamount to putting a pillow over the face of the US defense and tech industries.

The US is lashing out, trying to assert control over the export of Oil and Gas from Venezuela to counter China and force a cease-fire, if you will. China imports nearly ¾ of its oil and gas, making it particularly vulnerable to this kind of escalation unless it can find another way to source oil to replace the seizure of Venezuelan oil exports.

Whilst on the surface, it does appear the United States has the advantage, an Energy shortage would certainly materialize faster than a minerals shortage. However, Xi Jinping, the chess master, has prepared for this; he has been stockpiling Oil for this purpose. A massive effort has been made to switch China to EVs, which has reduced demand by 430,000 bpd. China has 1.3 billion barrels in a strategic reserve.

This is a desperate move from the US, which has been stuck playing reactively; the gap in ‘gamesmanship’ is shaping up to be what can only be called the Second Cold War.

Increased ties with Russia have allowed for Xi to have an alternative supply chain in case of this exact scenario. China holds 90-120 days of Oil in reserve, allowing it to run without any oil imports at all for the duration.

That is certainly not the case right now.

Here is where it gets even crazier: the new controls shut down the US; it’s not just the Minerals. It is the parts, it is the missiles, it is everything. The US, if forced into a conventional war, would only be able to fight for a matter of weeks before running out of its essential resources. Repairs would not be made with new parts but from cannibalized equipment.

Honestly, Xi Jinping continues to impress me in the worst way. However, his beating of the regime is essential. The geopolitical balance of power is well within Xi’s grasp. Russia needs him; the United States is under his thumb. Whilst he holds all the cards he needs to continue to drive the Chinese industry and militarization, whilst entirely shutting down US military production and replenishment.

The controls expand beyond just the military; they give China control over key chip production… these chips require Gallium Nitride. China can now effectively turn off; at this point, those controls were paused. However, with the seizure of the tanker, China will likely turn up the heat.

This was a mistake, in my opinion. China can turn off virtually all imports to the US. Under Article 49 of its new controls, it can effectively blacklist any producer that sells to the United States and uses Chinese imported raw materials.

An American Semiconductor fab plant just announced it was shutting its doors. NXP Arizona is citing a demand shortage; however, the real reason was a supply shortage. Chinese control over Gallium Nitride (GaN) ultimately appears to be shutting down these facilities.

Things we ran out of time to cover.

Oracle’s Mounting debt and CDS… what do they mean?

Bessent Cripples Financial Oversight– Financial Stability Oversight Council Set to Dismantle Regulation

The Rise of Prediction Markets concerns me.

