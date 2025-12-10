The Firebrand Report 12/10/25 The IRS is Crippled, America Threatens the ICC, A World at War, The Feds Rate Cut Signals Disaster for Americans, and Trump Brings Back Sharecropping

White Collar Runaway

Exclusive: Tax prosecutions plunge as Trump shifts crime-fighting efforts | Reuters

Thoughts… A 27% drop in tax prosecutions, paired with the barrage of white-collar corruption pardons we are seeing, is another statistical indicator of the nature of the United States government. We are looking at lawlessness that America has always had, but now even the limited stopgap measures we had are gone. The signalling here is obvious: the rich are being told that they can avoid paying taxes. We won’t come after you. This is a presidency of back-room favors and a Wall Street billionaire class without accountability.

These institutions, like the IRS, being dismantled, are further indicators of a situation that has spiraled out of control. The antidote to this is a crackdown and very serious and sweeping regulation. The power of the 1% has grown beyond any existing constraints. On the bright side, if they fire all the people investigating tax fraud, they probably aren’t looking at the working folks either. Remember that our taxes are being used to kill people every day.

A Lawless Superpower

Exclusive: US threatens new ICC sanctions unless court pledges not to prosecute Trump | Reuters

Thoughts… The United States has gone beyond violating international law. The Hegseth war crimes are potent and authentic. The situation in Venezuela is escalating. This is a move to assert dominance over the global order. US influence is weakening; this is becoming evident. Especially when looking at foreign relationships with allies. The only reason they would do this is if they are afraid of ICC action, and the regime’s actions strongly suggest this is very likely.

You would only threaten the ICC if you knew you were doing something wrong. This is a desperate move. The global balance of power is shifting. Consider Europe: as the US’s role as an enabler of Russian aggression becomes undeniable, we are in the midst of a rapid shift.

The Frozen Russian Assets are again being targeted, and European leaders are rallying around Ukraine. To beat Russia, Ukraine and Europe will need each other.

Peace deals negotiated by Trump are all proving to be anything but, as war erupts all over the world. This loss of soft power is mounting, and the instability that will follow is highly unpredictable.

Cambodia and Thailand are at War

Thailand-Cambodia fighting rages on as Trump signals intent to intervene | Reuters

Trump-brokered truce under threat as Thailand-Cambodia fighting reignites | Reuters

Thoughts… The outbreak of war between Cambodia and Thailand is an example of what is happening all over the world. It is hardly the only war; Tariffs and weak leadership under Trump have severely weakened the international order that we have long spearheaded. The Rwandan Congolese Ceasefire is falling apart, and Chinese and Russian planes are flying joint missions over Japanese waters. Aggression and nationalism is surging around the world, on every continent: Africa, Asia, Europe, the Indo-Pacific, and the Middle East. The sentiment from both Cambodia and Thailand is that they plan on fighting this out. The longstanding global anti-war position is slipping. If the US can indiscriminately commit war crimes in the Caribbean, and Russia can invade Ukraine… why should these other countries be dissuaded from their own conflicts? The status quo has changed, in a very bad direction.

Fed Cuts Rates, and it bodes poorly for the working class.

https://www.reuters.com/world/fed-meeting-live-december-interest-rate-decision-2026-outlook-2025-12-10/

Thoughts… this rate cut is a precursor to something that very much concerns me. The anticipated slowing of inflation will be driven by factors that do not benefit the average American. This cut opens the door to a series of events that will be disastrous for the American Economy and working Americans.

It lays the groundwork for a neo-fuedal system that the billionaires have been pushing for.

Here is what I think is a likely series of events.

Phase 1: The “Cantillon” Access (Immediate - Q1 2026)

The Signal: The Fed signals “the pivot is here.”

The Action: Wall Street Banks and Private Equity firms immediately access billions in fresh capital at the new, lower rates.

The Advantage: They get this money before inflation kicks back in. They use it to secure “Commitment Letters” for buyouts.

The Loser: You. Your credit card rates barely move (staying near 22%), but the interest you earn on your savings account drops immediately, forcing you to look for riskier places to put your money.

Phase 2: The “Rescue” of the Landlords (Early 2026)

The Event: The “Maturity Wall” of commercial real estate loans arrives.

The Intervention: Instead of defaulting and selling buildings at a discount (which would crash prices), corporate landlords use the lower rates to refinance their debt.

The Consequence: The real estate crash is canceled. Home and rent prices do not reset to affordable levels; they stabilize at their current high plateau. The asset class is preserved for the institutional owners.

Phase 3: The Asset Inflation / Wage Lag (Mid 2026)

The Split: Lower rates push stock prices and real estate values higher (Asset Inflation).

The Reality: However, the “real economy” (your job) is still suffering from the “demand destruction” of 2025. Unemployment ticks up.

The Gap: The wealthy see their net worth hit record highs because they own assets. The working class sees their wages stagnant or falling because the labor market is soft. The K-Shape widens violently.

Phase 4: The Liquidity Consolidation (Late 2026)

The Shopping Spree: Private Equity firms (sitting on $2 trillion of dry powder) unleash that capital.

The Targets: They buy up the small businesses and regional banks that were wounded during the high-rate period of 2024–2025.

The Roll-Up: Independent doctor practices, HVAC companies, and auto shops are bought out and turned into corporate chains. Competition decreases; pricing power increases.

Phase 5: The “Rentier” Lockdown (2027+)

The New Normal: The middle class, having been priced out of ownership (Phase 2) and stripped of savings (Phase 1), settles into the “Subscription Model.”

The Mechanics: You rent your home from a REIT, lease your car from a bank, and finance your groceries through BNPL apps.

The End State: The economy returns to “growth,” but it is growth fueled entirely by the velocity of money moving from your paycheck directly to asset-holding institutions.

The rate cut didn’t fix the economy; it allowed the oligarchs to refinance their debts, ensuring they didn’t have to sell their assets to Americans.

The only antidote to this is massive regulation; this can be accomplished if governmental control is implemented correctly. That, however, is the only realistic option I am seeing.

The Return of Sharecropping

US farmers say Trump’s $12 billion aid package won’t cover losses | Reuters

Thoughts… this is a signal that shows me that the federal government is moving to institute an even more exploitative system over American farmers. Farmers are already on the brink. I did a juxtaposed Analysis between the practice of sharecropping used to keep slaves indentured in the late 19th century. The comparison is damning; this is sharecropping in everything but title.

The “Landlord” (Who holds power)

Then

The Planter/Merchant. They owned the land and the capital. They dictated the terms of survival.

Now

The State (USDA) & The Banks. The government controls the revenue stream (via aid/policy), and the banks hold the lien on the land/equipment.

The “Furnish” (The Debt Trap)

Then

Merchandise on Credit. The planter provided seeds/food at high interest. The cropper started the season in debt.

Now

Operating Loans & “Lifelines.” Farmers face high input costs (fertilizer, seeds). The $12B aid is described as a “lifeline” just to “make it to next year,” not to profit.

Control of Production

Then

Dictated by Planter. The planter demanded cash crops (cotton/tobacco) to ensure they got paid, ignoring the cropper’s need for food crops.

Now

Dictated by Policy. Trade wars (policy) killed the market. Aid is tied to “acres planted” and “reference prices.” Farmers are “farming for government checks” rather than market signals.

The “Settlement” (End of Season)

Then

“The Books Don’t Balance.” Croppers often found their share of the harvest didn’t cover their debt to the planter. They were legally bound to stay and work it off.

Now

“Slowing the Bleeding.” Farmers state the aid covers only “one-quarter of losses.” Farmers remain solvent enough to keep working, but not profitable enough to escape the debt cycle.

Market Access

Then

None. The planter sold the crop and decided the price/accounting. The cropper had no agency.

Now

Blocked/Distorted. The government blocked the main buyer (China via trade war) and replaced the customer with a subsidy. The farmer has lost their actual customer.

