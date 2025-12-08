The Firebrand Report 12/08/25 The Real Buyers of Warner Bros Discovery, Consolidation of Banking Power, SCOTUS Bans Books, AI, and War in the Congo.

Show Notes

Kushner and Affinity Enter the Battle for Paramount Skydance, Unexpected but not surprising.

Warner Bros fight heats up with $108 billion hostile bid from Paramount | Reuters

Trump comments raise doubts over Netflix’s $72 billion deal with Warner Bros | Reuters

Thoughts… The announcement of Affinity Involvement in the Warner Bros Discovery Deal immediately sets off alarm bells.

Knowing the extent of the relationships that Kushner has, and the proven function of Affinity Partners to funnel foreign capital into the US economy by acting as a vehicle to circumvent Committee on Foreign Investment (CFIUS) scrutiny on foreign investment in US companies. Whilst also focusing as a means of bribery with its 1.25% - 2% management fee on committed capital.

The bidding war for WBD began in October. In the UAE, money started to move to Abu Dhabi. L’imad Holding Company acquired controlling stakes in Modon Holding, International Holding Company (IHC), and Alpha Dhabi. Ultimately, L’imad now holds 84.76% of Modon Holding. This consolidation puts significant capital into a private fund. Effectively provides a way to move money into Affinity without the scrutiny that would come from a public investment fund. This is a real and trackable trend. Kushner is facilitating Billions of dollars’ worth of transactions, allowing the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar to acquire large swaths of the American Market. Particularly in the media, the PIF is closing its deal on EA, the gaming Giant, which will give them a 93.4% stake in the company. They also have significant stakes in Activision Blizzard, the makers of many Call of Duty games, and Take-Two Interactive, behind the game GTA. They hold substantial stakes in Uber and META.

This trend of Gulf Money is being rapidly accelerated by Kushner, and shows that the oligarchs are happy to accept foreign capital to enable their takeover.

Even so, we must consider that the leverage in these deals would lie with the primary investors, meaning that control of the entities themselves, at a minimum, would be split between foreign interests and the regime.

On October 22, Jared Kushner met with the chairman of L’imad, Jassem Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, who was also the chairman of Modon Holding, with H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahya,n under the guise of discussing the Gaza ceasefire. This takes place shortly before we see the timeline of the WBD bidding war play out.

Leadership in major investment shifts further under JP Morgan.

Berkshire shakes up team ahead of Buffett handover, boosting JPMorgan investment project | Reuters

Thoughts… Jamie Dimon’s creation of this so-called advisory council is another signal of further consolidation of power over capital. The trend of financial power alignment in the US has largely seen JPMorgan emerge as the leading bank under the Regime. Jeff Bezos, Michael Dell, and Condoleezza Rice, who served as Secretary of State and National Security Advisor under Bush. This is an interesting name. I will say that her involvement in the council suggests that Bush’s Presidency has more skeletons in its closet than we think. Especially considering Dimon’s history. Dimon is openly referenced in the Epstein Files; he facilitated the movement of Epstein’s money. Helped orchestrate the 2008 crash and is at the heart of this dark nexus that threatens American democracy. This shift and the shuffling of leadership between Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan suggest that the two giants are linking hands. Another concerning sign of a growing alliance among banking industry powers aligned with the regime’s banker of choice. Jamie Dimon and JP Morgan must be destroyed. Full Stop.

The Supreme Court is taking a dangerous turn.

US Supreme Court turns away appeal of Texas library book ban | Reuters

Thoughts… This decision suggests to me that the Supreme Court will continue to enable the slow suffocation of free speech in America. I am deeply concerned about the ruling on the Birthright Citizenship case. Up until this point, they have primarily been lifting injunctions; however, if they rule against the continuation of a constitutional amendment… things are going to get worse rapidly.

It is a floodgate of sorts; once one goes, the others will go in short order. Allowing the banning of books is a first step in allowing fascism to take hold in the United States. Things, unfortunately, are looking bleaker by the day.

Big Tech is trying to get around State laws; a Federal guidebook with no guardrails is what they want.

Thoughts… Big Tech’s next move, State laws are hampering the development of AI. Tech companies are sprinting; they want to train their models on everything. They want to roll out half-finished products and worm their way into markets that might otherwise be unavailable to them due to current regulations.

To them, AI is a crucial part of their plan; they will use Trump to remove all guardrails so they can operate with Impunity. This will allow them to add more questionable data-collection methods and specify what their AI can or cannot do. The President Intervening in this case shows the power of their lobby, which we know is nearly total. Thiel is notorious for his hatred of AI regulation, and we know that he is calling many, if not all, of the shots.

Trouble in the Congo, another Peace Deal that was no such thing, after the December 4th Meeting

Congo President Tshisekedi accuses Rwanda of violating peace deal | Reuters

M23 rebels entrench their rule in east Congo even as Trump claims peace | Reuters

Thoughts… The Congo is a complex situation. M23, as an independent entity backed by Rwanda, is the key factor here. Ultimately, M23 is a paramilitary group, and the Congolese military is not capable of dislodging them. In fact, by most accounts, they are winning and have gained total control of a massive swath of Congolese territory. Historically, Rwandan soldiers have even been known to help M23. The two nations have no interest in peace, and the December 4th meeting served a purpose aligned with the motives behind US foreign policy. Discussions centered around access to Rare Earths, as well as cobalt, copper, lithium, tantalum, tin, tungsten, and gold.

The leaders signed a regional Economic Integration Framework.

Notable in this framework are the following

The DRC will identify key projects that contribute to its long-term development vision, focusing on:

Industrial transformation and local value addition.

Infrastructure and energy systems essential for economic diversification.

Support for peace and stability in resource-rich areas.

Strategic Asset Reserve (SAR)

The DRC will designate a list of critical mineral assets as part of the SAR. This includes:

Projects related to exploration, development, or extraction of critical minerals.

A process for adding additional assets to the SAR.

A commitment that no additional obligations will be imposed on SAR projects beyond those set forth in DRC law.



Sakania-Lobito Corridor

The Sakania-Lobito Corridor is recognized as a vital project for transporting minerals and goods. The Parties agree to:

Promote the rehabilitation and modernization of the corridor.

Ensure open access for qualified operators.

Increase the competitiveness of the corridor for mineral exports.

