The Firebrand Report 1/20/26: A Fragile Peace In Yemen, What is the EU Planning in Response to Trump Tariff Threats? Over 1000 tons of Stolen Uranium for Sale in Niger, and more.

Firebrands and new readers alike,

After a very needed long weekend, I am back. The world, of course, does not stop while we take a rest, so as always, there is quite a bit of catch-up.

We get to close the book, for now, on the conflict in Yemen as the situation shifts yet again, revealing a geopolitical quagmire of shadow diplomacy between regional rivals. At the same time recently developments along the Thai/Cambodian border threaten to reignite the conflict that flared up again in December 2025. A reignition threatens global supply chains and could see a renewed push by Thailand to acquire contested territory.

The situation in Africa is chaotic, with key resource hubs being frequently attacked or seized by militant groups across the continent. With countries facing insurgencies they cannot fully contain, and in some cases, essential resource hubs are under the control of independent groups. A new market is emerging where these groups are selling those resources… the world faces a decision in which ethically sourced materials are becoming more expensive, while bloody minerals are becoming increasingly available.

NATO is stressed to breaking point as the United States and its decades-old partners face off over a potential occupation of Greenland. On the table is military force, and the US and the Billionaire government are planning a set of Tariffs for February as the EU prepares a sanctions package to counter US actions. The fallout of such a trade war between former allies would be devastating to the United States, and the discussions and possibility of escalation are showing in markets.

Lots to cover this week! So let’s get into the news.

The Battle for South Yemen Is Over– For Now

The geopolitical shockwave radiating from the southern Arabian Peninsula has fundamentally altered the security architecture of the Red Sea. The anti-Houthi coalition has not merely fractured; it has dissolved into a direct state-on-state confrontation played out through proxy liquidation. The events of early January 2026 represent the final death knell of the unified Gulf front, replaced by a raw struggle for the partition of South Yemen between Saudi Arabia’s territorial imperatives and the United Arab Emirates’ maritime ambitions.

Toppling the STC: From Mukalla to Aden

Firebrand Breakdown Graphics

The crisis reached its kinetic apex in the final days of 2025 and the first week of 2026. Following the Saudi-led coalition’s airstrike on a UAE weapons shipment in the port of Mukalla on December 30, 2025, the conflict rapidly escalated from skirmishes to a coordinated campaign of erasure targeting the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC). Riyadh justified the Mukalla strike as a “red line” necessity to prevent the STC from consolidating a secessionist state that would choke Saudi access to the Arabian Sea, a strategic imperative for the Kingdom’s “Vision 2030” logistics goals.

The Battle for Aden and Hadhramaut:

Saudi-backed Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) forces launched a counter-offensive after the New Year, recapturing the Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra governorates and the interim capital, Aden, by January 10, 2026, effectively reversing the STC’s December gains. The success hinged on the deployment of the Saudi-engineered “Homeland Shield” (Dara’ al-Watan) forces. These units displaced Emirati influence from key locations like the Maashiq Presidential Palace and Aden International Airport, suggesting a long-term Saudi strategy to “Saudize” South Yemen’s security apparatus and create a buffer zone against both Houthi and Emirati expansionism.

Calling it a “limited” operation, Saudi Arabia justified the move by saying its national security was a “red line” and labelling the Emirati steps as “extremely dangerous”.

(middleeasteye.net)

The Extraction of Aidarous al-Zubaidi

Firebrand Breakdown Graphics

The strategic divorce between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi was laid bare by the dramatic extraction of STC President Aidarous al-Zubaidi. On January 7, 2026, following the collapse of STC defensive lines and a refusal to attend summons in Riyadh—which he likely viewed as a trap—al-Zubaidi fled Aden.

STC President Aidarous al-Zubaidi fled Aden via a vessel, BAMEDHAF, and was extracted by UAE forces through Somaliland to Abu Dhabi. The operation led to a major diplomatic crisis: Somalia, angered by the violation of its sovereignty and the UAE’s engagement with Somaliland, canceled all security and port agreements with the UAE and banned its military aircraft. This incident cemented a new “Red Sea Axis” (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Somalia), with Egypt providing critical intelligence to Riyadh, aimed at encircling and neutralizing Emirati influence in the Horn of Africa.

“According to the coalition, intelligence findings showed that the vessel used in the escape, identified as BAMEDHAF, departed Aden shortly after midnight on January 7 and sailed toward Somaliland, turning off its transponder before reaching Berbera.”

(english.alarabiya.net)

“Saudi Arabia’s efforts to establish a military alliance with Somalia and Egypt reflect a significant shift in regional dynamics, as the kingdom seeks to curtail the growing influence of the UAE and redefine its security partnerships in the face of escalating tensions.”

(middleeasteye.net)

The “Dissolution” Narrative and the Deepfake Allegations

Firebrand Breakdown Graphics

The conflict has shifted to an information war over the status of the Southern Transitional Council (STC). On January 9, 2026, Saudi state media announced the STC’s “dissolution” and integration into the PLC, using a statement read by STC Secretary General Abdulrahman al-Subaihi. However, STC spokesmen in Abu Dhabi and Aden immediately denied the announcement, calling it a fabrication extracted under duress and asserting the Riyadh delegation was held hostage. This has created a “Schrödinger’s Council” scenario, where the STC is physically active but legally dissolved, effectively neutralizing its political agency. Both sides have also used deepfake allegations regarding the video evidence to manipulate public sentiment. Separately, the kinetic phase of January 2026 has resulted in a heavy toll, though casualty numbers remain obscured by propaganda.

“Now that Saudi Arabia has reasserted its authority in Yemen, the UAE may be facing a fork in the road: it must choose to remain within the Gulf Cooperation Council under Saudi leadership or opt out to pursue regional expansion in collaboration with the United States and Israel.”

(securitycouncilreport.org)

Displacement and Humanitarian Crisis

The U.N. has raised alarms about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Yemen, predicting that the number of people in need of assistance will rise to 21 million in 2026, up from 19.5 million the previous year. This worsening crisis is attributed to economic collapse, disruptions in essential services like health and education, and reduced funding from traditional Western donors, as they shift focus to defense spending. Julien Harneis, the U.N. Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, emphasized that the country is facing increased food insecurity and malnutrition, with a significant risk of epidemics like measles and polio due to a weakened health system.

The U.N. operations are severely limited, particularly in Houthi-controlled areas, which account for about 70% of humanitarian needs. Harneis noted that the situation is exacerbated by the detention of U.N. staff and the relocation of the U.N. resident coordinator to Aden after a series of detentions in Sanaa. The ongoing humanitarian response is critically hindered, raising concerns about the implications for both the local population and regional stability.

“To see our humanitarian response so hobbled is terrifying,” Harneis stated.

(reuters.com)

The Greenland Ultimatum and Transatlantic Trade War

President Trump’s renewed bid to purchase Greenland has escalated from rhetorical ambition to economic warfare. On January 17, 2026, the White House announced a tiered tariff regime targeting eight European nations (Denmark, Sweden, France, Germany, Netherlands, Finland, UK, Norway) that oppose the acquisition.

Firebrand Breakdown Graphics

The Tariff Mechanism:

Phase 1 (Feb 1, 2026): A 10% tariff on “any and all goods” from the targeted nations.

Phase 2 (June 1, 2026): Escalation to 25% if a deal for the “Complete and Total purchase” of Greenland is not reached.

The “Golden Dome” Justification:

The Trump administration has pivoted its rationale from resource acquisition to national security, claiming Greenland is vital for the “Golden Dome” missile defense shield. This narrative asserts that control of the island is necessary to intercept hypersonic threats from Russia and China. Military experts widely regard this as a pretext, noting that the US already possesses extensive rights at Pituffik Space Base (Thule) under the 1951 defense treaty, rendering acquisition unnecessary for technical defense purposes. The “Golden Dome” narrative is an epistemic device used to domesticate the aggressive acquisition strategy for the US voter base, framing a resource grab as existential protection.

EU Retaliation: The “Bazooka”:

Firebrand Breakdown Graphics

The European Union is mobilized for a retaliatory strike. An emergency summit scheduled for January 22 is expected to debate the activation of the Anti-Coercion Instrument (ACI). Known as the “trade bazooka,” this never-before-used mechanism allows the EU to impose sweeping sanctions, restrict US access to public procurement, and block American foreign direct investment. French President Macron is leading the push for immediate ACI deployment, arguing that failure to respond to US coercion would shatter the bloc’s geopolitical credibility. Conversely, Germany remains hesitant, fearing a total collapse of transatlantic auto trade, highlighting the EU’s internal fragility in responding.

Firebrand Breakdown Graphics

The Commodities Super-Cycle: Gold, Silver, and Uranium

The geopolitical instability has triggered a historic flight to hard assets, signaling a total loss of confidence in the stability of fiat currencies amid trade warfare.

Precious Metals:

Gold: Reached an all-time high of $4,759.60/oz on January 20, 2026. This price action reflects the pricing in of “sovereign risk” across the G7.

Silver: Surged to $94.74/oz, a new record. The spike is driven by both monetary demand and fears of industrial supply chain ruptures in the electronics sector due to the trade war.

Experts say that Trump’s statement, made ahead of an unproductive diplomatic meeting between the two nations Wednesday in Washington, ignores the U.S. military’s existing, and crucial, presence on the island at Pituffik Space Base.

“What he is saying is detached from reality,” said Todd Harrison, a defense and space policy expert with the American Enterprise Institute. “It’s like he doesn’t realize that for decades we’ve had a major base in Greenland that is critical to homeland missile defense and space surveillance.”

(defenseone.com)

Ignacio García Bercero, a former senior European Commission trade official, said failure to deploy the ACI – which he noted could allow retaliation “within weeks” under a so-called “urgency procedure” – would point to deeper institutional dysfunction.

“If the ACI is not used in circumstances like this,” said García Bercero, now a senior fellow at Bruegel, “it will never be used.”

(euractiv.com)

Uranium futures rose past $85 per pound in January, the highest in 17 months, as signs of stronger demand in the longer term spurred fresh buying from physical funds.

(tradingeconomics.com)

Breakaway Government Seizes Massive Amounts of Uranium in Niger

A huge uranium shipment that left northern Niger in late November has been stuck for weeks at Niamey airport.

The cargo has created a diplomatic headache for the junta that seized power in 2023 and has since turned away from traditional ally France and closer to Russia.

Here is what we know about the shipment, estimated at more than 1,000 tonnes, which the Sahelian country -- among the world’s leading producers of uranium -- wants to sell: (us.afpnews.com)

Firebrand Breakdown Graphics

Nigers Military Opposition Government Moves to Sell Seized Uranium– Prompts Chaos in Markets

Niger’s military government announced its intention to sell uranium produced by the SOMAÏR mine on the international market, asserting its right to manage its natural resources independently. General Abdourahamane Tiani, the head of the junta, emphasized that Niger intends to sell its uranium freely, despite France’s Orano company, which has a 60 percent stake in SOMAÏR, claiming that the removal of uranium is illegal and violates a ruling from the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). Orano stated that it was unaware of the shipment’s specifics and warned of potential legal actions against any parties involved in the transfer.

The situation escalated following the junta’s intervention in December 2024, which led to the loss of operational control by Orano and a shift in Niger’s foreign relations, distancing itself from France while seeking closer ties with Russia. The SOMAÏR mine, along with Cominak and Imouraren, is crucial for global uranium supply, with Niger accounting for about a quarter of the natural uranium used by European nuclear power plants in 2022. Orano reported that approximately 1,500 metric tons of uranium were stockpiled at SOMAÏR prior to the transfer, with potential buyers including interests from Turkey, Iran, and Russia.

“This shipment is in breach of the decision handed down in favor of Orano,” the company said in a November 27 release, warning that it reserves the right to take “any additional action necessary, including criminal proceedings against third parties, should the material be taken in violation of its offtake entitlement.”

Further, the company told Reuters by email that “transporting a large quantity of uranium through an unsecured corridor poses significant safety and security risks.”

(investingnews.com)

General Abdourahamane Tiani statement:

“Niger’s legitimate right to dispose of its natural riches to sell them to whoever wants to buy them, under the rules of the market, in complete independence.” This quote highlights the military government’s stance on managing its natural resources and its intention to assert sovereignty over uranium sales.

(investingnews.com)

Who is the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP)

The National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) originated from a coup d’état on July 26, 2023, which overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum and his civilian government in Niger. The military junta, led by Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane, claimed that the takeover was necessary due to the deteriorating security situation and poor governance in the country. Following the coup, the junta dissolved the Constitution, suspended all state institutions, and imposed a curfew.

A supporting quote from Colonel Abdramane during the announcement of the coup highlights the junta’s justification:

“The defense and security forces have decided to topple Bazoum’s Government due to the deteriorating security situation and bad governance.”

(en.wikipedia.org)

A World on Fire: Breaking News Around the World

Official Annoucement US, Ukraine minerals deal will finally go live in 2026

Firebrand Breakdown Graphics

The joint U.S.-Ukraine investment fund, referred to as the minerals deal, is set to launch in early 2026, as confirmed by Ukraine’s Economy Ministry. Following a consensus reached by the fund’s board on December 18, the initiative will accept investment proposals starting in January 2026, with the first investment decisions anticipated by the end of that year. The fund, established through a “minerals deal” signed in April 2025, aims to enhance Ukraine’s long-term growth and supply chain resilience by focusing on critical sectors such as minerals, energy, infrastructure, ICT, and emerging technology.

In recent months, significant progress has been made towards operationalizing the fund, including a commitment from both Ukraine and the U.S. to invest $75 million each. The U.S. has shown particular interest in Ukraine’s critical raw materials, and a U.S. delegation has already explored potential projects related to titanium, zirconium, and hafnium. With the appointment of Alvarez & Marsal as the investment advisor and $150 million in initial capital secured, the fund is poised to begin its investments, with all profits reinvested into Ukraine for the first decade of operation. Additionally, U.S. military assistance may also be considered as contributions to the fund.

(kyivindependent.com)

Academics Raise Alarms About US (CRE) Real Estate Mortgages

Financial experts are raising concerns about potential losses in commercial real estate (CRE) mortgages as approximately $1 trillion in loans is set to mature and require refinancing at significantly higher interest rates over the coming year. Many of these mortgages, primarily structured as five- or ten-year balloon loans, were issued in a lower rate environment and are now facing the challenge of rolling over at elevated rates. Additionally, numerous 5-1 adjustable rate mortgages are also set to reprice, further exacerbating the situation. The combination of these refinancing challenges and a decline in the value of commercial properties compared to pre-pandemic levels has revealed vulnerabilities within the banking system, particularly regarding CRE mortgages, construction loans, and unused commitments.

Firebrand Breakdown Graphics

To assess the risk exposure of U.S. banks to commercial real estate, a screener evaluates 154 of the largest banks with assets exceeding $10 billion. This assessment calculates each bank’s total CRE exposure as a percentage of its total equity, utilizing publicly available quarterly data from the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council. A ratio exceeding 300% is considered excessive and indicates a higher risk of bank failure. This ongoing project, conducted by The Banking Initiative at Florida Atlantic University, relies on Dr. Cole’s analysis of Bank Call Report data for Q2 2025.

(business.fau.edu)

Wall Street Takes a Dive as Cracks Continue to Emerge

Firebrand Breakdown Graphics Made w/ Gemini ©️Shane Yirak, 2026

Wall Street’s main indexes began the week on a negative note, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 1.16%, the S&P 500 down 1.15%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropping 1.34%. The decline was largely attributed to renewed tariff threats from President Trump against several European countries amid a dispute over Greenland, which spooked investors and led to a risk-off sentiment in the market. The Nasdaq fell below its 50-day moving average, a critical technical indicator, while the CBOE Volatility Index reached a two-month high, reflecting increased market anxiety.

As investors brace for a busy week of economic data and earnings reports, including updates on U.S. GDP and inflation measures, several major companies are set to announce their quarterly results. Notably, Netflix saw a slight gain after announcing an all-cash offer for Warner Bros Discovery’s assets, while 3M’s stock tumbled 8.5% following a disappointing profit forecast. Additionally, discussions surrounding the potential appointment of a new Federal Reserve chair by Trump have kept market participants on edge, as they also pay attention to global leaders’ speeches at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

(Reuters.com)

Tensions Between Cambodia and Thailand Reignite over Razing of Homes By Thai Soldiers

Firebrand Breakdown Graphics Made w/ Gemini ©️Shane Yirak, 2026

The recent actions of Thai forces who have demolished homes in a Cambodian village near the border. This operation has reportedly displaced numerous families and has raised concerns about the treatment of Cambodian citizens by Thai authorities. The demolitions appear to be part of a broader effort by Thailand to manage its border security and address illegal activities, but the impact on local communities has been significant, leading to calls for accountability and protection of residents’ rights.

Earlier this month, Cambodia accused Thai forces of annexing the two contested border villages, Chouk Chey and Boeung Trakuon, among several disputed areas Phnom Penh says were seized.

Local officials and human rights advocates have expressed outrage over the demolitions, emphasizing the need for dialogue between the two countries to resolve border issues without harming civilians. The situation highlights ongoing tensions in the region regarding border management and the rights of individuals living in contested areas.

(sg.news.yahoo.com)

A Bankruptcy Crisis is Brewing in the United States

Firebrand Breakdown Graphics Made w/ Gemini ©️Shane Yirak, 2026

As we approach 2026, various retailers are facing significant challenges that could lead to potential bankruptcy filings. Saks Global, burdened by debt from its merger with Neiman Marcus and a slowdown in luxury sales, is reportedly planning to file for Chapter 11. GameStop continues to struggle with declining revenues, while Leslie Pools faces persistent revenue decline due to unfavorable weather conditions. Other retailers, such as AMC, Carter’s, and Kroger, are also grappling with financial difficulties, including significant debt and declining sales, prompting restructuring efforts and store closures.

Additionally, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Walgreens, Outback Steakhouse, and Red Robin are under pressure from weakening consumer spending, operational challenges, and competitive market forces. With many of these companies experiencing negative revenue growth and high operational costs, the risk of bankruptcy looms large in 2026. Retail experts suggest that without substantial changes in strategy or financial management, these retailers may be forced to restructure or close their doors.

(stark-stark.com)

Allegations of a UAE Secret Prison in Yemen

Firebrand Breakdown Graphics Made w/ Gemini ©️Shane Yirak, 2026

In a significant escalation of tensions between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, a senior Saudi official accused the UAE of operating a secret prison at Riyan airbase in Yemen during a media tour, marking a public rupture in their previously united front. This accusation, part of a broader information campaign, highlights the deepening rift over influence in Yemen and reflects a shift from a coalition against the Houthis to a proxy struggle between the two Gulf nations. The Southern Transitional Council, backed by the UAE, denied the allegations, but the fallout could destabilize the region further and complicate U.S. relations with both countries.

“This marks a deliberate public rupture in Gulf unity, with Saudi Arabia using a staged media event to level grave human rights accusations against its former coalition partner.”

(moderndiplomacy.eu)

Canada Makes Landmark Economic Trade Agreement w/ China

Firebrand Breakdown Graphics Made w/ Gemini ©️Shane Yirak, 2026

The agreement between Canada and China addresses various bilateral economic and trade concerns, focusing on enhancing trade relations and resolving long-standing issues. Key highlights include:

Trade Volume: Bilateral trade between Canada and China reached $130.9 billion in 2024, making China Canada’s second-largest trading partner.

Electric Vehicles (EVs): Canada will allow an annual quota of 49,000 Chinese EVs at a tariff rate of 6.1%, with 50% of this quota reserved for affordable EVs priced at $35,000 CAD or less by 2030. This aims to stimulate joint-venture investments in Canada’s auto manufacturing sector.

Canola Seeds: By March 1, 2026, China is expected to reduce tariffs on Canadian canola seeds from 84% to approximately 15%, improving access for $4 billion in annual exports.

Agricultural Products: Canada anticipates that canola meal, lobsters, peas, and crabs will not face anti-discrimination tariffs starting March 1, 2026, enhancing market access for $2.6 billion in agricultural goods.

Other Products: Canada expects the resumption of exports of beef, pet food, and animal genetics to China.

Steel and Aluminum: Remission measures for certain Chinese steel and aluminum products will be extended to the end of 2026, covering products in short supply in Canada.

Trade Diversification Goal: Canada aims to increase exports to China by 50% by 2030.

The agreement will be reviewed in three years to assess the realization of expected benefits for Canada.

(international.gc.ca)

The most fraught part of the deal is the Trump factor. Carney has now put real daylight between Canada’s trade policies and the U.S. administration’s protectionist policies.

(policymagazine.ca)

My Thoughts…

We are heading into a Perilous week, the continuing trend is conflict driving market volitility and supply chain anxiety-driven policy.

The US pressure on Greenland indicates that internal economic pressures are mounting, as experts are blowing whistles signalling a market contraction across multiple fields of the US economy. This multifaceted problem is driven by a bundle of factors, many self-inflicted, but some are long-time in the making.

Chinese Controls and the solidification of a global trade structure that isolates the United States are underway; the threats to annex Greenland may force a total blockade of the US economy. Europe is hesitant, but US aggression further and further pushes its former allies to agree and take extreme action or see the United States turn into a territorial aggressor, unlike Putin.

The Primary driver of Greenland’s annexation is access to the island’s rare-earth minerals. As Chinese pressure mounts and resource shortages become acute, tech companies and military manufacturers are feeling the squeeze. A very worried Billionaire and techno-fascist elite is likely pressuring the Trump government to use military power to protect vulnerable investments that are linked to supply chain dependencies like power projects and data centers.

Canada’s breaking ranks and the implementation of a new trade plan with China signify an even larger shift. The United States closest partners are breaking ranks and solidifying Trade agreements that exclude the United States. This significantly weakens the United States regional influence and may set an example for Mexico to do the same. Effectively killing NAFTA and the United States trade hegemony of the North American continent.

Even changes in Western diplomacy and policy do not cover the sheer volume of economic stressors, militant groups, and breakaway governments like the CNSP in Niger are increasingly gaining control over key resources. Oftentimes, seizing them from Western, Chinese, European, or even American companies. This creates a large vacuum of uncertainty, in which capital ownership of these resources may not be enough to ensure they continue to produce and retain autonomy, regardless of who governs the region.

This trend is popping up all over Africa, from Sudan with Oil fields and gold mines, to the Congo in the Uvira region with Tantalum and Titanium… owning a mine is not enough. Entities and nations must be able to protect that infrastructure. Even though international law bans the sale of these seized materials, increasing pressure on supply availability will see shadowy actors like China, Russia, Iran, and Arab States purchase the materials.

Creating a situation in which countries are unwilling to buy from alternatives to the normal market to account for shortfalls.

The United States could very well be among these as well. This creates a situation in which countries can either choose to acknowledge the market and potentially gain a resource advantage or maintain international standards designed to prevent exploitative practices and the resale of materials.

If countries legitimize these markets, it creates a viable path for more groups like the M23 and the CNSP to seize and sell materials from privately owned mines and government-owned resources.

This could create a sovereignty crisis, in which African governments are toppled, and breakaway states use mineral access to gain international recognition.

The situation in Thailand appears to be one of restraint but a desire for violence; the objective appears to be the annexation of the disputed territory. This model’s Israeli tactics of seizure of territory followed by destruction of local homes to make returning to the area impossible for locals.

Cambodia’s calls for international intervention and its appeals for restraint from regional countries are likely to fall on deaf ears, as Thailand pushes the boundaries and quietly seeks to take more Cambodian land.

A resurgence of the conflict would disrupt the Thailand+1 program once again. The last time this happened, semiconductor manufacturing and other tech were majorly affected. Nvidia announcing the scaling back of certain production and price increases.

Thailand and Cambodia are responsible for a great deal of off-site chip assembly and testing… the vulnerable Mekong trade corridor would again see interruptions to the 4 billion dollar trade industry. Within nearly a month of the cessation of hostilities.

The UAE appears to be in decline, at the very least, on the back foot. Saudi forces promptly crushed the STC’s rapid gains, and following the evacuation of Al-Zaibadi, the relationship between Somalia and the UAE collapsed. Meanwhile, the alignment of regional powers Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Somalia suggests that the UAE is in the ‘out’ crowd. Egypt has begun to take limited action against even the RSF in Sudan, as the humanitarian crisis grows.

Nothing is set in stone in the Gulf; however, a new triad appears to be angling for control over the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Thank you for reading.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

