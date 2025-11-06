The Firebrand Report 11/5/25 Meta Makes Billions on Scam Advertisements, SCOTUS Strips Trans-Americans of their Rights, Tanzania has gone dark... What Happened?

Show Notes

The Firebrand Report 11/6/25

Topic 1: Meta makes billions off of Targeted Scam Ads in 2024

Meta projected 10% of its 2024 revenue would come from ads for scams and banned goods, documents seen by Reuters show. And the social media giant internally estimates that its platforms show users 15 billion scam ads a day. Among its responses to suspected rogue marketers: charging them a premium for ads – and issuing reports on ’Scammiest Scammers.’

A cache of previously unreported documents reviewed by Reuters also shows that the social-media giant for at least three years failed to identify and stop an avalanche of ads that exposed Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp’s billions of users to fraudulent e-commerce and investment schemes, illegal online casinos, and the sale of banned medical products.

On average, one December 2024 document notes, the company shows its platforms’ users an estimated 15 billion “higher risk” scam advertisements – those that show clear signs of being fraudulent – every day. Meta earns about $7 billion in annualized revenue from this category of scam ads each year, another late 2024 document states.

Much of the fraud came from marketers acting suspiciously enough to be flagged by Meta’s internal warning systems. But the company only bans advertisers if its automated systems predict the marketers are at least 95% certain to be committing fraud, the documents show. If the company is less certain – but still believes the advertiser is a likely scammer – Meta charges higher ad rates as a penalty, according to the documents. The idea is to dissuade suspect advertisers from placing ads.

The details of Meta’s confidential self-appraisal are drawn from documents created between 2021 and this year across Meta’s finance, lobbying, engineering and safety divisions. Together, they reflect Meta’s efforts to quantify the scale of abuse on its platforms – and the company’s hesitancy to crack down in ways that could harm its business interests.

Meta’s acceptance of revenue from sources it suspects are committing fraud highlights the lack of regulatory oversight of the advertising industry, said Sandeep Abraham, a fraud examiner and former Meta safety investigator who now runs a consultancy called Risky Business Solutions.

In a statement, Meta spokesman Andy Stone said the documents seen by Reuters “present a selective view that distorts Meta’s approach to fraud and scams.” The company’s internal estimate that it would earn 10.1% of its 2024 revenue from scams and other prohibited ads was “rough and overly-inclusive,” Stone said. The company had later determined that the true number was lower, because the estimate included “many” legitimate ads as well, he said. He declined to provide an updated figure.

“The assessment was done to validate our planned integrity investments – including in combatting frauds and scams – which we did,” Stone said. He added: “We aggressively fight fraud and scams because people on our platforms don’t want this content, legitimate advertisers don’t want it and we don’t want it either.”

“Over the past 18 months, we have reduced user reports of scam ads globally by 58 percent and, so far in 2025, we’ve removed more than 134 million pieces of scam ad content,” Stone said.

Some of the documents show Meta vowing to do more. “We have large goals to reduce ad scams in 2025,” states a 2024 document, with Meta hoping to reduce such ads in certain markets by as much as 50%. In other places, documents show managers congratulating staffers for successful scam reduction efforts.

At the same time, the documents indicate that Meta’s own research suggests its products have become a pillar of the global fraud economy. A May 2025 presentation by its safety staff estimated that the company’s platforms were involved in a third of all successful scams in the U.S.

“It is easier to advertise scams on Meta platforms than Google,” concluded an internal Meta review in April 2025 of online communities where fraudsters discuss their trade. The document doesn’t lay out the reasons behind that conclusion.

The insights from the documents come at a time when regulators worldwide are pushing the company to do more to protect its users from online fraud. In the U.S., the Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Meta for running ads for financial scams, according to the internal documents. In Britain, a regulator last year said it found that Meta’s products were involved in 54% of all payments-related scam losses in 2023, more than double all other social platforms combined.

The documents make clear that Meta aims to reduce its illicit revenue stream in the future. But the company is concerned that abrupt reductions of scam advertising revenue could affect its business projections, according to a 2025 document that discusses the impact of “violating revenue” – income from ads that violate Meta’s standards, such as scams, illegal gambling, sexual services or dubious health products.

But those fines would be much smaller than Meta’s revenue from scam ads, a separate document from November 2024 states. Every six months, Meta earns $3.5 billion from just the portion of scam ads that “present higher legal risk,” the document says, such as those falsely claiming to represent a consumer brand or public figure or demonstrating other signs of deceit. That figure almost certainly exceeds “the cost of any regulatory settlement involving scam ads.”

Rather than voluntarily agreeing to do more to vet advertisers, the same document states, the company’s leadership decided to act only in response to impending regulatory action.

Meta has also placed restrictions on how much revenue it is willing to lose from acting against suspect advertisers, the documents say. In the first half of 2025, a February document states, the team responsible for vetting questionable advertisers wasn’t allowed to take actions that could cost Meta more than 0.15% of the company’s total revenue. That works out to about $135 million out of the $90 billion Meta generated in the first half of 2025.

“Let’s be cautious,” wrote the manager overseeing the effort, noting that the allowed revenue hit included both scam ads and “benign” ones that were mistakenly blocked. “We have specific revenue guardrails.”

Meta’s Stone said that the 0.15% figure cited came from a revenue projection document and was not a hard limit.

Following the meeting with the CEO, Meta executives in charge of enforcing the integrity of the company’s platforms settled on trying to reduce the percentage of revenue attributable to scams, illegal gambling and prohibited goods from an estimated 10.1% in 2024 to 7.3% by the end of 2025. By the end of 2026, Meta aims to further cut that figure to 6%, and then to 5.8% in 2027, the strategy memo and other documents show.

In 2022, a document from that year notes, Meta discovered a six-figure network of accounts pretending to be members of the U.S. military deployed in war zones. The accounts were sending millions of messages a week trying to charm Facebook users into losing their money. Sextortion – in which scammers obtain sexual images of a user, often a teenager, under false pretenses and then blackmail them – also was becoming commonplace on Meta’s platforms. And a torrent of fake accounts pretending to be celebrities or represent major consumer brands were bamboozling users worldwide.

But despite the surge in online fraud, another 2022 document notes the company’s “lack of investment” in automated scam detection back then. Meta classified scam ads as a “low severity” problem – viewing them as a bad “user experience,” the document says.

Meta also was ignoring the vast majority of user reports of scams, a document from 2023 indicates. By that year, safety staffers estimated that Facebook and Instagram users each week were filing about 100,000 valid reports of fraudsters messaging them, the document says. But Meta ignored or incorrectly rejected 96% of them.

Internally, Meta refers to scams like this one as “organic,” meaning they don’t involve paid ads on its platforms. Organic scams include fraudulent classified ads placed for free on Facebook Marketplace, hoax dating profiles and charlatans touting phony cures in cancer-treatment groups.

According to a December 2024 presentation, Meta’s user base is exposed to 22 billion organic scam attempts every day. That’s on top of the 15 billion scam ads presented to users daily.

Meta polices fraud in a way that fails to capture much of the scam activity on its platforms, some of the documents indicate.

Other Meta safety staffers also documented instances in which the company’s rules on scams didn’t appear to cover obviously bad behavior. In April, staffers noted that they’d discovered $250,000 in scam crypto ads from an account claiming to belong to Canada’s prime minister.

“Current policies would not flag this account!” an internal document says. Meta’s Stone said the ads were removed for other reasons. The prime minister’s office didn’t reply to a request for comment.

Fraudulent ad campaigns can reach massive size: Four removed by Meta earlier this year were responsible for $67 million in monthly advertising revenue, a document reviewed by Reuters shows.

https://www.reuters.com/investigations/meta-is-earning-fortune-deluge-fraudulent-ads-documents-show-2025-11-06/

Thoughts… The first thing that stands out to me here is the percentage of revenue that is actually generated by scam ads. One has to consider that the funds to run these scam ads certainly are collected and raised by the scams themselves.

Not only does Meta create a platform for these scam ads, but it has also created an entire ecosystem. A system where stolen money is recycled into META as ad revenue. That system itself is now accounting for 10% of revenue. The internal discussions not only acknowledge these fraudulent and predatory practices but also actively weigh the cost-benefit analysis of supporting a criminal ecosystem where Facebook profits directly from theft itself.

Furthermore, it lacks an effective response policy, considering the volume of reports, and the fact that META is ignoring 96% of them.

Not only has Meta realized that scam ads are profitable, but it is also actively turning a blind eye to the practice because of their profitability.

On a fundamental level, Meta is allowing platforms like Instagram and Facebook to host billions of dollars worth of scam and theft ads, resulting in tremendous harm to its users, in exchange for a 10% in annual revenue.

The idea of fraud through social media is one example of how the scam itself has outpaced regulation. In spaces like this, the idea is that companies would self-regulate to protect the consumer.

However, the climate has shifted, and companies are increasingly dependent on advertisers for revenue rather than on users themselves. The priority shifts to protect the biggest client.

Regarding Meta, it is apparently a crime; fraud is illegal.

In my opinion, this should be a criminal case. I also wish to be a lawyer.

If people just acted on these things, the world would be a better place.

Reuters has done the world a service by posting this piece, and I encourage you to read the whole thing.

Topic 2: SCOTUS further constitutionalizes discrimination with another backwards ruling.

Orr vs Trump

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Donald Trump‘s administration to bar applicants for U.S. passports from designating the sex reflecting their gender identities on the document, part of the Republican president’s crackdown on the rights of transgender Americans.

The court granted the Justice Department’s request to lift a judge’s order that had blocked the policy requiring passports to correspond only to a person’s sex assigned at birth, while a class action lawsuit challenging the administration’s action plays out.

“Displaying passport holders’ sex at birth no more offends equal protection principles than displaying their country of birth - in both cases, the government is merely attesting to a historical fact without subjecting anyone to differential treatment,” the court said in a brief explanation of its order.

The order was unsigned, as is typical in decisions made by the court on an emergency basis.

“In preventing transgender Americans from obtaining gender-congruent passports, the government is doing more than just making a statement about its belief that transgender identity is ‘false.’ The Passport Policy also invites the probing, and at times humiliating, additional scrutiny these plaintiffs have experienced,” Jackson wrote.

The Trump administration’s policy reverses decades of practice at the U.S. State Department, which since 1992 had permitted passport sex designations to differ from sex assigned at birth with medical documentation.

Boston-based U.S. District Judge Julia Kobick in April found that the Trump administration policy likely discriminates based on sex and is rooted in “irrational prejudice” toward transgender Americans in violation of their equal protection rights under U.S. Constitution’s Fifth Amendment, and runs afoul of a law governing the actions of federal agencies.

The judge in June blocked its enforcement against a nationwide class of passport seekers affected by the policy.

The Supreme Court in May allowed the administration to implement Trump’s ban on transgender people in the military. Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth subsequently has referred to transgender people as “dudes in dresses

The Justice Department told the Supreme Court that Kobick’s order blocking implementation of the passport policy change was flawed.

“Private citizens cannot force the government to use inaccurate sex designations on identification documents that fail to reflect the person’s biological sex - especially not on identification documents that are government property and an exercise of the president’s constitutional and statutory power to communicate with foreign governments,” Justice Department lawyers wrote.

Kobick refused the administration’s request to rescind her injunction in the wake of the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in June that upheld a Republican-backed ban in Tennessee on gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors.

The Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined in September to put Kobick’s injunction on hold while the administration appeals her ruling.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us-supreme-court-allows-trumps-passport-policy-targeting-transgender-people-2025-11-06/

Thoughts… The vehicle for enabling Trump’s oppressive policies, whilst allowing the Supreme Court to save face, is becoming clear. They will not rule on the legality of the actions themselves, but rather on whether to lift an injunction that has been put in place by a lower court.

This is a critical flaw that I have repeatedly observed in our legal system.

An injunction should be lifted until the merits of the case are heard; this is how all of these things have occurred.

This pattern is proving dangerous, and I am deeply concerned about this trend. If a lower court rules against something, this streamlined process of moving these injunctions up the shadow docket to grant Trump and his allies the ability to remove orders blocking dangerous policies, there are effectively no judicial checks on his power.

This is not just an occurrence, but a verifiable pattern; not only are none of these cases actually dealt with. Their legality verified. It is more a case that by allowing the policy to exist in this hazy grey space of legality, these things can be done with impunity. While still allowing the Supreme Court some level of deniability… of course, that is not the case, and they are complicit and committing daily acts of treason in my opinion.

U.S. Passports (Orr v. Trump)

The Policy: An executive action directing the State Department to require that all U.S. passports reflect the holder’s “sex assigned at birth,” ending the prior policy that allowed for self-selected gender markers (M, F, or X).

The Injunction: A federal district court blocked the policy, finding it was likely unconstitutional and caused irreparable harm.

SCOTUS Action: The Supreme Court lifted the injunction, allowing the administration to begin enforcing the restrictive passport policy while the case proceeds.

2. Birthright Citizenship (Trump v. CASA, Inc.)

The Policy: An executive order seeking to reinterpret the 14th Amendment to deny birthright citizenship to the U.S.-born children of certain immigrants.

The Injunction: Several federal courts issued “universal injunctions” blocking the policy nationwide, ruling it was likely unconstitutional.

SCOTUS Action: The Supreme Court lifted the injunctions, allowing the administration to implement its new interpretation of birthright citizenship while the legal battle continues.

3. Removal of Agency Officials (Multiple Cases)

This pattern was used to remove the leadership of several independent agencies, despite federal laws stating they can only be fired “for cause.”

Trump v. Wilcox: The Court allowed the firing of officials at the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) and the Merit Systems Protection Board (MSPB).

Trump v. Slaughter: The Court allowed the firing of a commissioner at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Trump v. Boyle: The Court allowed the firing of commissioners at the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

In all these cases, lower courts had blocked the firings, but the Supreme Court’s intervention allowed the removals to proceed.

4. Immigration Parole Programs (Noem v. Doe)

The Policy: An administrative action to end a humanitarian parole program for over 500,000 non-citizens from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

The Injunction: A federal court blocked the termination of the program.

SCOTUS Action: The Supreme Court lifted the injunction, permitting the administration to move forward with ending the parole program.

5. Temporary Protected Status (TPS) (Noem v. National TPS Alliance)

The Policy: An administrative action to terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelan nationals.

The Injunction: A lower court blocked the termination, finding the administration likely violated procedural rules.

SCOTUS Action: The Supreme Court lifted the injunction, allowing the administration to proceed with ending TPS for this group.

6. Federal Grant Terminations (NIH v. American Public Health Assoc.)

The Policy: A directive to terminate hundreds of millions of dollars in federal grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) that were related to public health research.

The Injunction: A federal court blocked the grant terminations.

SCOTUS Action: The Supreme Court lifted the injunction, allowing the administration to halt the funding for the research projects in question.

7. Immigration Enforcement (Noem v. Perdomo)

The Policy: An administrative action authorizing certain immigration enforcement raids in Los Angeles.

The Injunction: A federal district court blocked the raids, citing concerns about racial profiling and constitutional violations.

SCOTUS Action: The Supreme Court lifted the injunction, allowing the enforcement operations to proceed.

8. Federal Workforce Reductions (Multiple Cases)

McMahon v. New York: The Court allowed a major, planned reduction-in-force (RIF) at the Department of Education to proceed after a lower court had blocked it.

Trump v. American Federation of Government Employees: The Court allowed the implementation of a widespread federal hiring freeze and workforce plan that had been similarly blocked by a lower court.

Topic 3: Tanzania has gone Dark.

Key Events and Allegations:

Pre-Election Repression: The video alleges that President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s government spent months engineering the election outcome [03:42]. This reportedly included: Arresting her primary political rival, Tundu Lissu, on treason charges in April 2025 [03:57]. Banning Lissu’s Chadema party from the presidential contest [04:10]. Barring other opposition candidates and preventing voters in opposition strongholds, like Zanzibar, from registering [05:50], [06:04]. Conducting a “trial run” of repression during 2024 local elections, which allegedly involved arrests and the abduction or killing of government critics [04:46], [05:08].

Election Day Uprising (October 29, 2025): On election day, widespread protests, largely led by the nation’s youth, took place instead of voting [09:24]. Demonstrations and vandalism at polling stations were reported in cities across the country, including Dar es Salaam and the capital, Dodoma [09:31], [11:16]. Protesters in Dar es Salaam reportedly set a bus and a gas station on fire [09:55]. The government responded by deploying the military, imposing a nationwide curfew, and initiating a complete internet blackout, cutting the nation off from the world [10:02], [10:22].

Post-Election Crackdown: The video alleges that under the cover of the internet blackout, the government began a violent crackdown [11:01]. Security forces reportedly used tear gas and fired weapons—including live rounds—at protesters in Dar es Salaam and Dodoma [11:30]. The government released “obviously and transparently false” election results, claiming President Hassan won with nearly 98% of the vote, which further angered the population [12:16]. The video cites unverified reports of a high death toll. The opposition Chadema party claimed “no less than 800 deaths nationwide,” though the video stresses this is difficult to confirm [13:47]. Other reports from rights lawyers also alleged hundreds of deaths in various regions [13:07]. 81 Dead in Pawani Region, 35 Dead in the Arusha region, and 25 dead in the Mabaya region. This is coming in one day after the election. Footage of dead bodies was allegedly smuggled across the border into Kenya [14:43].



Current Situation (as of Nov. 5, 2025): The video concludes by stating that President Hassan was sworn in on November 3 in a private, secure ceremony [00:00]. It argues that the government is using the ongoing blackout to conduct a cover-up, hunt down dissenters, and destroy evidence of the crackdown [15:53].

Thoughts… Tanzania is yet another country in Africa facing the wave of Autocracy that is sweeping Africa. There are many reasons that I believe this is happening. There is no one particular reason, whilst the withdrawal of USAID certainly destablized soft power in the region. Africa has long been a power vacuum, with the increasing demand for resources from the West, it has become rather apparent that tremendous sums of wealth are up for grabs all over the continent.

Many of these post-colonial governments have already been toppled or are in civil war. Actors seeking to take power and capitalize on foreign interest are making their moves.

For many reasons, one of which is undoubtedly the state of uncertainty in the air due to the democratic backsliding in America, the rapid change in its positions, and softening support for foreign democracies.

In some ways, it appears that Trump has a preference for dictators and authoritarians. I have deep concern for the people of Tanzania, Africa see’s violence and cruelty on a scale that is hard to fathom in the West. Making what is being done in Gaza seem mild, and appear as if it is a more “hands-off” approach.

I hope with all my heart that the young people of Tanzania emerge together and unbroken. As of now, the blackout remains in effect.

We will have to see what happens when the lights come back on.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

