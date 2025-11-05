The Firebrand Report 11/5/25 Mamdani's Mandate for Change, SCOTUS to Decide Tariff Powers, and Sudan faces massacres of Epic Proportions in Darfur Region

Show Notes

Topic 1: Zohran Mamdani, A mandate for Change

Thoughts… Mamdani represents a new era in American politics, showing that Americans are willing to vote for accountability and to vote for themselves. Democrats swept multiple elections across the United States. From New Jersey to Virginia, and Prop 50 passing in CA.

However, in my opinion, none is more impactful than Zohran’s election.

The change in direction, and the opportunity to prove that functional and non-corrupt methods of government work, and that people are ready for massive change.

2.037 million people cast their votes in the New York mayoral election, representing an increase of 880,000 voters.

Americans are ready to engage with the polls, with more voters turning out in key states like Virginia, New Jersey, and California.

The New Jersey Election saw a turnout of 540,000 more voters than in the last race, setting a record for the highest turnout in a gubernatorial election in history.

Virginia also had a record-breaking turnout for the Gubernatorial election, with a turnout of 3.45 million.

Seeing the Election of two women, Spanberger in Virginia, and Sherrill in New Jersey

Virginia flipped, indicating a significant shift in sentiment and a substantial loss of perceived control by MAGA.

Topic 2: SCOTUS signaling a potential end to Trump’s Reign of Tariffs

WASHINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court justices raised doubts on Wednesday over the legality of President Donald Trump‘s sweeping tariffs in a case with implications for the global economy that marks a major test of Trump’s powers.

Both conservative and liberal justices sharply questioned the lawyer representing Trump’s administration about whether the president had intruded on the power of Congress in imposing tariffs under a 1977 law meant for use during national emergencies.

During arguments lasting more than 2-1/2 hours, the justices asked U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer whether Trump’s application of this statute to impose tariffs of unlimited duration was a major action by the executive branch that would require clear congressional authorization.

The arguments came in appeals pursued by the administration after lower courts ruled that his unprecedented use of the law at issue to impose the tariffs exceeded his authority. Businesses affected by the tariffs and 12 U.S. states, most of them Democratic-led, challenged the tariffs.

Sauer kicked off the arguments by defending the legal rationale employed by the president but immediately faced questions raising skepticism over the administration’s arguments about the language and purpose of the statute at issue.

Trump invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA, to impose the tariffs on nearly every U.S. trading partner. The law allows a president to regulate commerce in a national emergency.

Sauer said Trump determined that U.S. trade deficits have brought the nation to the brink of an economic and national security catastrophe. Sauer said imposition of the tariffs has helped Trump negotiate trade deals, and unwinding those agreements “would expose us to ruthless trade retaliation by far more aggressive countries and drive America from strength to failure with ruinous economic and national security consequences.”

The U.S. Constitution grants Congress, not the president, the authority to issue taxes and tariffs. The administration has argued that IEEPA allows tariffs by authorizing the president to “regulate” imports to address emergencies.

The imposition of taxes on Americans “has always been the core power of Congress,” conservative Chief Justice John Roberts told Sauer, adding that these tariffs seem to be raising revenue, which the Constitution contemplates as a role for Congress.

Trump invoked IEEPA in slapping tariffs on goods imported from individual countries to address what he called a national emergency related to U.S. trade deficits, as well as in February as economic leverage on China, Canada and Mexico to curb the trafficking of the often-abused painkiller fentanyl and illicit drugs into the United States.

Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett questioned Sauer about his argument that IEEPA’s language granting presidents emergency power to “regulate importation” encompasses tariffs.

“Can you point to any other place in the code or any other time in history where that phrase together ‘regulate importation’ has been used to confer tariff imposing authority?” Barrett asked.

In fact, conservative Justice Samuel Alito asked about a different statute that has gotten less attention, known as Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, could provide an alternate basis for Trump’s tariffs. Trump has imposed some additional tariffs invoking other laws. Those are not at issue in this case.

Sauer said the president’s actions in imposing the tariffs did not violate the Supreme Court’s “major questions“ doctrine, which requires executive branch actions of vast economic and political significance to be clearly authorized by Congress. The Supreme Court applied this doctrine to strike down key policies of Trump’s Democratic predecessor Joe Biden.

A lower court in ruling against Trump found that the tariffs were impermissible under this doctrine.

Roberts challenged Sauer to explain why the court’s major questions doctrine would not apply to Trump’s tariffs under IEEPA.

“The justification is being used for a power to impose tariffs on any product, from any country, in any amount, for any length of time. I’m not suggesting it’s not there, but it does seem like that’s major authority, and the basis for that claim seems to be a misfit. So why doesn’t it apply?” Roberts asked.

Sauer said the doctrine does not apply in the foreign affairs context, but Roberts then raised doubts that the president’s power in this domain could override inherent powers of Congress.

“The vehicle is the imposition of taxes on Americans, and that has always been the core power of Congress,” Roberts told Sauer.

Roberts asked Katyal, “Sure, the tariffs are a tax, and that’s a core power of Congress, but they are a foreign-facing tax, right? And foreign affairs is a core power of the executive.”

Roberts noted that Trump’s tariffs have undoubtedly given him leverage in making foreign trade agreements. Katyal responded that a president’s emergency powers are not limitless, and that the public needs to know what these limits are.

Barrett noted that there would be consequences if the justices rule against Trump’s tariffs, noting that it could be “a mess” for courts to administer refunds to U.S. importers who have already paid these taxes.

Liberal Justice Elena Kagan pressed Sauer about his claim that Trump’s tariffs are supported by the president’s inherent powers under the Constitution. Kagan said the power to impose taxes and regulate foreign commerce are usually thought of as “quintessential” powers belonging to Congress, not the president.

Liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said IEEPA was intended to limit presidential authority, not expand it.

“It’s pretty clear that Congress was trying to constrain the emergency powers of the president,” Jackson said.

Questions posed by conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch suggested that he thinks Sauer’s claims about the breadth of the president’s inherent foreign affairs powers would threaten to undermine the Constitution’s separation of powers between the federal government’s executive and legislative branches.

“What would prohibit Congress from just abdicating all responsibility to regulate foreign commerce - or for that matter, declare war - to the president?” Gorsuch asked.

Gorsuch said that as a practical matter, Congress cannot get authority over tariffs back if IEEPA is interpreted as handing that power over to the president. This interpretation would be a “one-way ratchet toward the gradual but continual accretion of power in the executive branch and away from the people’s elected representatives,” Gorsuch said.

Katyal told the justices that common sense makes clear that the administration’s interpretation of IEEPA is flawed.

“It is simply implausible that in enacting IEEPA, Congress handed the president the power to overhaul the entire tariff system and the American economy in the process,” Katyal said.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/supreme-court-weighs-legality-tariffs-major-test-trumps-power-2025-11-05/

Thoughts… SCOTUS signaling that it may not support Trump on tariffs would signal a key departure. One of the strongest positions that Trump has held and wielded is this idea of tariff power; it has given him credibility and authority. If SCOTUS were to undermine this power, it would mean that his primary mandate, next to immigration, has been built on an unconstitutional framework. It would cost the taxpayer Billions and undermine the legitimacy of this government in paying back these illegal duties.

The implications of how this would affect a struggling economy, the snapback, allowing for another reorganization by large corporations. There is no guarantee that it will resolve all the issues the economy is facing overnight.

This is a big IF… Voters yesterday told SCOTUS that they are against the regime and its actions. This may influence their decision, as knowing how unpopular their actions are may put pressure on them to change the direction of their decision.

Topic 3: The Sudanese Civil War, and RSF’s massacres across El-Fasher and Darfur region

THE HAGUE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - International Criminal Court prosecutors said on Monday they are collecting evidence of alleged mass killings and rapes after paramilitary Rapid Support Forces seized al-Fashir - the last stronghold of the military in Sudan’s Darfur region.

The ICC has been investigating alleged genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Darfur since 2005 when the case was first referred by the U.N. Security Council, long before the current civil war erupted in 2023.

More than 70,000 people have fled al-Fashir so far, and survivors have told Reuters about the separation and killing of men who left the Darfur city for safety.

Experts have said the reported violence bears the hallmarks of previous episodes in Darfur that were widely labelled as genocide. The fate of almost 200,000 people thought to be trapped in the city remains unknown.

“The United States has actively engaged in efforts to bring about a peaceful resolution to the terrible conflict in Sudan,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

Hundreds of civilians and unarmed fighters may have been killed during the city’s fall, the U.N.’s human rights office said on Friday. Witnesses have described RSF fighters separating men from women and children, with gunshots ringing out afterwards. The RSF denies harming civilians.

https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/us-working-with-other-countries-end-sudan-conflict-white-house-says-2025-11-04/

Nathaniel Raymond, executive director of the Humanitarian Research Lab at Yale’s School of Public Health, told Al Jazeera on Tuesday that the RSF “have begun to dig mass graves and to collect bodies throughout the city”.

“They are cleaning up the massacre,” Raymond said.

UN officials also warned this week that thousands of people are believed to be trapped in el-Fasher.

“The current insecurity continues to block access, preventing the delivery of life-saving assistance to those trapped in the city without food, water and medical care,” Jacqueline Wilma Parlevliet, a senior UN refugee agency (UNHCR) official in Sudan, said.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/11/4/rsf-digging-mass-graves-in-sudans-el-fasher-to-clean-up-massacre-expert

https://files-profile.medicine.yale.edu/documents/bc5a6e36-8da3-452a-8ad9-18eac96ec064

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Fighters riding camels rounded up a couple of hundred men near the Sudanese city of al-Fashir at the weekend and brought them to a reservoir, shouting racial slurs before starting to shoot, according to a man who said he was among them.

One of the captors recognized him from his school days and let him flee, the man, Alkheir Ismail, said in a video interview conducted by a local journalist in the nearby town of Tawila in the country’s western Darfur region.

A high-level RSF commander called the accounts “media exaggeration” by the army and its allied fighters “to cover up for their defeat and loss of al-Fashir.”

The RSF’s leadership had ordered investigations into any violations by RSF individuals and several had been arrested, he said, adding that the RSF had helped people leave the city and called on aid organisations to assist those who remained.

He said soldiers and fighters pretending to be civilians had been taken away for interrogation. “There were no killings as has been claimed,” the commander told Reuters in response to a request for comment.

https://perma.cc/5TDA-2XKF

Thoughts… What is happening in Sudan is horrific. The RSF, which is funded by the UAE. It maintains that it does not fund the RSF; however, both Sudan’s government and the UN have sustained their position that the UAE funds the RSF.

There are photos of UAE-manufactured APCs, images of weapons delivered, including drones and mortars, and even Emirati passports. In April, the UN provided a report documenting multiple flights from the UAE to Chad to bases that are known for smuggling weapons to the RSF.

The United States has a significant influence over the UAE through the presence of the Al Dhafra Air Base and arms sales. With multiple bilateral trade relationships, one was just signed in April of this year.

US sanctions and influence could affect the UAE’s influence over the RSF, but we know how good Trump is at ending wars.

This situation is truly awful. The United States is in a relationship with a country that funds genocide and ignores clear connections, even after formally declaring the RSF was committing genocide.

As always, America could do more, but money and power stand in the way.

