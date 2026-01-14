The Firebrand Report 1/14/26: The Bloody Truths Coming From Iran, Is the American Economy Collapsing? Carneys Trip to China Could Devastate US Plans for 2026... and more!

©️Shane Yirak, 2026

Firebrands and new readers alike,

Today, the world is glued to the chaos in Iran. As we have previously discussed, it appears likely that military action in Iran will take place this week. We have major trade developments as new relationships are forged in the fallout of the billionaire American regime. Canadian PM Mark Carney’s visit to Beijing, at Xi Jinping’s request, is underway, and the discussions there will significantly shape global trade dynamics in North America. The United States economy is showing signs of catastrophe even as Wall Street posts record-breaking numbers. By examining a variety of economic indicators, we assess just how close to the edge America really is.

No more preamble. As always, we have a lot to cover, and more is on the way.

NOTE: This report contains images of bodies of protestors killed in Iranian protests… if these images make you uncomfortable, I want you to know what section to skip. To avoid this image, scroll past the ‘Casualty Metrics and the Fog of War’ section.

Some truths are hard to face; that is why I include them. We must witness these uncomfortable truths so we can prevent them in our lives and communities.

The Iranian Equilibrium Collapse: Revolution, Repression, and the Threat of Intervention

The Islamic Republic of Iran has entered a state of pre-revolutionary fluidity. The protests that began in late December 2025, triggered by the collapse of the rial, have evolved from economic grievances into a unified demand for regime change. The state’s response—characterized by the “Saturation” of violence and the “Enclosure” of information—has failed to quell the uprising, forcing the regime into increasingly desperate measures.

Casualty Metrics and the Fog of War

The divergence in casualty reporting between verified human rights monitors and internal intelligence estimates highlights the severity of the information blockade imposed by Tehran.

Verified Casualties: As of early Wednesday, January 14, 2026, the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) has verified the deaths of at least 2,571 people. This figure represents a catastrophic escalation in state violence. The demographic breakdown of these verified deaths offers chilling insight:

2,403 Protesters: Confirmed civilian deaths from direct state violence.

147 Government-affiliated personnel: Indicating a shift to active, armed defense by the population.

12 Minors (under 18): Confirming the regime’s abandonment of rules of engagement regarding children.

9 Non-protester civilians: Collateral damage in urban combat zones.

Intelligence Estimates & The “Body Snatching” Phenomenon: Credible intelligence suggests the true toll is significantly higher. Sources within the U.S. intelligence community and opposition networks estimate the death toll could be between 10,000 and 12,000, with some projections reaching as high as 20,000. Security forces are reportedly seizing corpses from morgues and hospitals to prevent public funerals. Video evidence verified by CBS News shows bodies piled in morgues in Tehran suburbs, exhibiting extensive gunshot and “birdshot” wounds.

State Acknowledgment: In a rare admission, Iranian state television quoted an official stating that “about 2,000 people” had been killed, attempting to frame these deaths as the result of “terrorist operatives”.

SDUBAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The death toll from protests in Iran has reached 2,571 people, the U.S.-based HRANA rights group said on Wednesday, as the Islamic Republic’s clerical rulers face the biggest wave of dissent in years. The group said it had so far verified the deaths of 2,403 protesters, 147 government-affiliated individuals, 12 people aged under 18 and nine non-protester civilians. An Iranian official said on Tuesday about 2,000 people had been killed, the first time authorities have given an overall death toll from more than two weeks of nationwide unrest. (al-monitor.com)

The activist group said 1,847 of the dead over more than two weeks of protests were protesters and 135 were government-affiliated. Another nine children were killed, and nine civilians it said were not taking part in protests also were killed. It said over 16,700 people had been detained. Skylar Thompson of Human Rights Activists News Agency told the AP the new toll was shocking, particularly since it reached four times the death toll of the months long 2022 Mahsa Amini protests in just two weeks. She warned this toll would still rise. “We’re horrified but we still think the number is conservative,” she added. (pbs.org)

Source (themedialine.org)

The Execution of Erfan Soltani and Judicial Speed

The regime has moved from street-level violence to judicial liquidation, using the court system as an instrument of terror.

The Case of Erfan Soltani: Erfan Soltani, a 26-year-old clothing shop employee arrested in Karaj on January 9, was scheduled for execution on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. His case exemplifies the “fast-track” judicial processing promised by Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei.

Speed of Sentencing: Soltani was tried, convicted, and sentenced to death in less than five days, denied access to legal counsel.

Symbolic Value: Soltani is the first known protester from this wave to face capital punishment, defying explicit warnings from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding “strong action” if executions proceed.

Status: As of this report, the execution deadline has passed without official confirmation of his status, leaving his family in psychological torture.

As concerns grow regarding the fate of those detained during recent protests in Iran, news has emerged of the imminent execution of a young protester named Erfan Soltani. His case has sparked a wave of international alarm over the use of “field trials” and extrajudicial killings. According to information obtained by IranWire, 26-year-old Erfan Soltani has been kept in detention without access to a lawyer, and authorities have not formally charged him. No court hearing has been held in his case. His family has also been threatened, with officials warning that if they speak publicly or contact the media about his situation, other family members will be arrested. Human rights lawyer Mohammad Oliaifard told IranWire: “It is legally impossible to arrest someone and execute them within three days. Even with a state-appointed lawyer, the absolute minimum for such a process would be ten days. If the individual has an independent lawyer, it would take at least thirty days to account for the legal window for appeals.” (iranwire.com)

US/Israel Intervention and the Al-Udeid Withdrawal

The Al-Udeid Withdrawal: Two U.S. officials and three diplomats confirmed that the U.S. military has begun withdrawing “certain personnel” from Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Context: This is a “precautionary measure” following Tehran’s explicit warning that Al-Udeid would be targeted if U.S. strikes launch from the region.

Israel’s Role: Israel has raised its military alert level to the highest tier, anticipating a potential U.S. strike within 24-48 hours. Intelligence reports suggest White House envoy Steve Witkoff recently met with exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, signaling a shift toward active regime change coordination.

The United States is withdrawing personnel from key bases in the region as a precaution given heightened regional tensions, a US official tells Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. The disclosure follows remarks by a senior Iranian official who told Reuters earlier that Tehran had warned neighbors hosting US troops that it would hit American bases if Washington strikes. Earlier today, some personnel were advised to leave the US military’s Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar by this evening. Al Udeid is the Middle East’s largest US base, housing around 10,000 troops. Ahead of the US airstrikes on Iran in June some personnel were moved off US bases in the Middle East. (timesofisrael.com)

Israel’s Army Radio reported that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had increased readiness for a range of potential escalation scenarios involving Iran and placed several military formations on heightened alert. Public broadcaster Kan said changes had been made to Israel’s air defense systems over the past 24 hours, including the deployment of the Iron Dome interceptor system. Citing officials, broadcasters said Israel assesses that Iran is unlikely to attack Israel unless the United States carries out a large-scale strike on Iranian territory. (english.news.cn)

US Economic Fracture: The “K-Shaped” Collapse

The U.S. economy is defined by a violent divergence: asset prices are booming due to inflation hedging, while the physical economy contracts.

The Metals Supercycle: Flight to Hard Assets

Capital is fleeing into tangible assets, driving precious metals to historic highs.

Gold: Spot gold prices hit a peak of $4,641.29 per ounce on January 14, 2026. Major brokerages forecast $5,000/oz in 2026 due to geopolitical fears and Fed rate cut expectations.

Silver: Silver surged over 14% year-to-date to a record $92.23 per ounce. Industrial demand for solar panels and a 200-million-ounce deficit are driving this structural squeeze.

Lithium: Prices have rebounded to 163,000 CNY/T, rising 2.19% on January 14. This confirms the “Not Enough to Go Around” thesis as energy storage demand collides with supply constraints.

Spot gold traded as high as $4,629.94 per ounce on Monday, while silver climbed to a record of $86.22/oz in the same session. The metal has gained more than 6% in just 13 days of 2026, after breaking through multiple milestones and gaining 64% last year. Major brokerages expect gold to reach $5,000/oz in 2026, anticipating that safe-haven demand amid geopolitical tension, monetary policy easing, ETF inflows and central bank buying will carry forward the momentum from last year. (mining.com)

Lithium carbonate futures surged past CNY 150,000 per tonne in January, gaining nearly 30% since the start of the year to a two-year high, as signs of strong demand for power storage coincided with the outlook of capped supply. Chinese authorities lowered export rebates for battery producers from April, driving manufacturers to front-run lithium orders. (tradingeconomics.com)

The Retail Apocalypse: Saks Global Bankruptcy

Saks Global filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 14, 2026, marking the end of the debt-fueled luxury consumption era.

The Cause: A debt-fueled $2.65 billion acquisition of Neiman Marcus in 2024 and a collapse in “aspirational” spending.

The Fallout: Liabilities are listed between $1 billion and $10 billion. Luxury giants Chanel ($136M claim) and Kering ($60M claim) are unsecured creditors, exposing the fragility of the wholesale model.

Financing: Saks secured $1.75 billion in DIP financing, but the brand’s dominance is effectively over.

The owner of Saks Fifth Avenue is seeking bankruptcy protection, buffeted by rising competition and the massive debt it took on to buy its rival in the luxury sector, Neiman Marcus, just over a year ago. Saks Global, which also operates Bergdorf Goodman, has secured roughly $1.75 billion in financing, the New York company said as it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Wednesday in the Southern District of Texas. The privately held Saks Global said its stores will remain open as it restructures company debt, meaning that it will honor the programs it has for customers. Suppliers and employees will be paid, Saks said. Global sales of luxury goods are expected to contract for the second straight year as consumers, anxious about the economy, pare back spending, according to a study by Bain & Co. consultancy released in November. (apnews.com )

Credit Crisis: The Delinquency Spiral

Credit Card Delinquency: 61% of cardholders with debt have carried it for over a year, indicating debt has become structural. Total credit card debt exceeds $1.23 trillion .

Delinquency Rates: Serious delinquency rates are projected to reach 2.57% by end of 2026.

Policy Intervention: Trump’s proposed 10% interest rate cap is being slammed by banks, who warn it will restrict credit availability for low-income borrowers, potentially triggering a credit crunch.

Credit card balances exceeded $1.2 trillion in 2024, according to the report. Annual growth in credit card balances was about 6% at the end of 2024, closer to pre-pandemic levels, after having reached 17% in the first quarter of 2022. The CFPB also found that credit card delinquencies and charge-offs reached historically high levels in early 2024 but have since fallen to pre-pandemic levels. Auto Loans: Accounts 60+ DPD are expected to reach 1.54% (+3 bps YoY), marking the fifth straight year of higher delinquencies—though each increase has become progressively smaller. Mortgages: Accounts 60+ DPD are projected to hit 1.65% (+11 bps YoY) in December 2026, influenced by a modest rise in unemployment. Unsecured Personal Loans: Consumers 60+ DPD are forecast at 3.75% (+1 bps YoY), driven partly by macroeconomic pressures and increased non-prime originations. “Delinquency rates across most credit products are expected to see slight increases, which is not surprising given the unsettled economic environment,” said Michele Raneri, vice president and head of U.S. research and consulting at TransUnion. “The growth in serious delinquency rates remains measured, and consumers appear to be managing their finances reasonably well. We’ll continue to monitor these trends closely to determine whether this signals a broader improvement in consumer credit health.” (newsroom.transunion.com)

Blaming the Biden Administration for the steep interest rates charged by some credit card companies, Trump vowed not to let “the American public be ripped off” any longer. Setting a short deadline, the President—who had previously floated a 10% cap—said the change will come into effect on Jan. 20, a date that holds significance as it’s the one-year anniversary of his return to the White House. (time.com)

Housing Market: The “Frozen” State

Sales Volume: 2025 home sales remained stuck at a 30-year low (approx 4.06 million), flat vs 2024.

Mortgage Rates: The 30-year fixed rate is around 6.16%. While lower than 2024 peaks, it remains too high to unlock inventory, leaving the market frozen.

Institutional Ban: Trump’s move to ban institutional investors from buying single-family homes is causing market uncertainty, though intended to help affordability.

Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey showed the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.16% for the week ending January 8, up slightly from 6.15% the prior week but down sharply from 6.93% at the same point last year. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage, popular among refinancers, averaged 5.46%, edging up from 5.44% but below last year’s 6.14%. (worldpropertyjournal.com) NOTE: While the above source accurately reports the mortgage rate numbers, this individual is clearly downplaying the severity of the crisis. Likely to prevent public panic and allow time for larger investors to insulate themselves. This is very common in economic reporting these days.

Manufacturing Recession

PMI Data: The ISM Manufacturing PMI fell to 47.9 in December (contraction) for the third consecutive month. S&P Global PMI recorded 51.8, signaling weak expansion amid falling export orders.

Bankruptcy Trends: Commercial Chapter 11 filings increased 1% in 2025, but overall commercial filings rose 5% to 31,810.

Key Drivers: The drop was driven by pullbacks in the Production Index (down to 51.0) and a contraction in New Orders (47.7), alongside faster contraction in inventories.

While growth remained broad-based at the end of 2025, the rates of expansion softened across both manufacturing and services.

Manufacturing production rose at the slowest pace in five months amid a stagnation of new orders. This was while US manufacturers reported a weak end to 2025, attributed to the first fall in goods new orders in a year. Globally, purchasing activity and inventory levels among good producers also declined further at the end of the year, reflecting subdued conditions and diminished expectations for demand in the coming months. Meanwhile, both services activity and new business increased at the slowest rates in six months.

(spglobal.com)

Large U.S. corporate bankruptcies surged to one of the highest monthly totals in five years in December 2025, with filings increasing to 72 from 63 in November, according to the latest S&P Global Market Intelligence data. This rise extended the 15-year high for annual filings set in November, reaching 785 for the year, the highest since 2010. Rising interest rates have been a significant factor, with companies struggling to refinance debt.

(monitordaily.com)

The Sino-Canadian Pivot: Mark Carney in Beijing

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Beijing on January 14, 2026, for a state visit—the first by a Canadian leader since 2017.

Diversification or Defiance?

Carney’s visit is framed as “Strategic Autonomy” to diversify Canada’s economy away from the U.S. amid “Trump Corollary” tariffs.

The Goal: Double non-U.S. exports over the next decade. Currently, 77% of exports go to the U.S.

Chinese Angle: Chinese media urges Canada to “break from U.S. influence” and avoid the “heavy price” of following Washington.

As Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives in China on Wednesday, his hosts see an opportunity to peel the longtime U.S. ally away from their rival, at least a bit. China’s state media is calling on the Canadian government to set a foreign policy path independent of the United States — what it calls “strategic autonomy.” Chinese experts said the two countries could find common ground over the U.S. military intervention in oil-rich Venezuela that forcibly brought its president to New York to face charges and Trump’s subsequent statements that Greenland, a Danish territory, should come under U.S. control. (apnews.com)

Carney aims to double Canada’s non-American exports in the next decade in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs and the American leader’s musing that Canada could become “the 51st state.” “At a time of global trade disruption, Canada is focused on building a more competitive, sustainable and independent economy,” Carney said in a statement. “We’re forging new partnerships around the world to transform our economy from one that has been reliant on a single trade partner.” (apnews.com)

Meeting Updates and Trade Agenda

Carney will meet Premier Li Qiang and President Xi Jinping.

Trade Targets: Lifting Chinese tariffs on Canadian canola, pork, and seafood (retaliation for Canada’s EV tariffs).

Energy Deals: Sources suggest agreements on energy and climate cooperation, potentially exporting Canadian LNG/oil to China.

Outcome: Both sides view this as a “turning point” to regularize communication channels.

Statement from Sept. 22 2025 Carney tells the Council on Foreign Relations that Ottawa should be “clearer about where we engage” with China, including collaborating “deeply” with Beijing on energy, climate change and basic manufacturing, while maintaining “guardrails” around national security matters. (piquenewsmagazine.com)

Expressing readiness to work with Canada to maintain and develop the positive momentum, while addressing each other’s economic and trade concerns through dialogue and consultation, Li called on the two sides to deepen and expand mutually beneficial cooperation in energy, green development, tourism and other fields to bring more benefits to the two peoples. (news.cgtn.com)

Rapid Fire Global Updates

So much is happening in the world! These Bulletins stuck out to me today!

The Greenland Crisis: The “Golden Dome” Ultimatum

The Ultimatum: President Trump declared U.S. control of Greenland “vital” for the “Golden Dome” missile defense system, stating “anything less than that is unacceptable”.

The Meeting: Danish and Greenlandic Foreign Ministers met with VP JD Vance and Secretary Rubio at the White House on January 14.

Reaction: Greenland’s PM stated they would choose “Denmark, NATO, and the EU” over the U.S., while Trump dismissed this as “a big problem for him”.

A top Danish official said Wednesday that a “fundamental disagreement” over Greenland remains with President Donald Trump after highly anticipated talks in Washington with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. “The group, in our view, should focus on how to address the American security concerns, while at the same time respecting the red lines of the Kingdom of Denmark,” Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen told reporters after joining Greenland’s foreign minister, Vivian Motzfeldt, for the talks. Trump is trying to make the case that NATO should help the U.S. acquire the world’s largest island and says anything less than it being under American control is unacceptable. Denmark has announced plans to boost the country’s military presence in the Arctic and North Atlantic as Trump tries to justify his calls for a U.S. takeover of the vast territory by repeatedly claiming that China and Russia have their designs on Greenland. Løkke Rasmussen told reporters that it remains “clear that the president has this wish of conquering over Greenland.” “And we made it very, very clear that this is not in the interest of the kingdom,” he said after the meeting, citing a “fundamental disagreement” with the Trump administration but willing to keep talking. “This means that from today and in the coming time there will be an increased military presence in and around Greenland of aircraft, ships and soldiers, including from other NATO allies,” Poulsen said. Earlier, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson wrote on X that “some officers from the Swedish Armed Forces are arriving in Greenland today” as part of a group from several allied countries. “Together, they will prepare events within the framework of the Danish exercise Operation Arctic Endurance,” (coastreporter.net)

Sudan: The Cairo Peace Talks

Red Lines: Egyptian FM Badr Abdelatty declared Sudan’s collapse a “red line” for Egypt during talks in Cairo.

Humanitarian Truce: Talks focus on an immediate truce to allow aid into besieged El-Fasher.

Sudan peace efforts resumed in Cairo on Wednesday with Egypt and the United Nations calling on warring parties to agree to a nationwide humanitarian truce, as the war between the army and its rival paramilitary nears the three-year mark. Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty told reporters that Egypt The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Tuesday that at least 19 civilians were killed during ground operations in Jarjira in North Darfur on Monday. A military-allied Darfur rebel group said that it carried out a joint operation with the army in Jarjira, liberating the area and its surroundings and forcing RSF fighters to flee south. wouldn’t accept the collapse of Sudan or its institutions, or any attempt to undermine its unity or divide its territory, describing such scenarios as “red lines.” “As we press the warring parties for a nationwide humanitarian truce, we will continue to support mechanisms to facilitate the unhindered delivery of assistance to areas suffering from famine, malnutrition, and conflict-driven displacement,” Boulos posted on X. (apnews.com)

DRC: Landslide Disaster

Event: A massive landslide in Burutsi (North Kivu) killed at least 13 people with 30+ missing.

Context: The disaster complicates the humanitarian crisis in a region already destabilized by M23 rebel violence.

At least 13 people were killed and about 40 others are reported missing, after a landslide occurred overnight in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), reported Xinhua, quoting local media. The incident took place at around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday (2300 GMT Monday) in the village of Burutsi, in the Walikale territory of North Kivu province, after heavy rainfall triggered a landslide, causing significant human and material losses. According to media reports, residents, with the support of local authorities, have so far recovered 13 bodies from the rubble, including four children. (dailyfinland.fi)

Minnesota vs. DHS: The Federalism Crisis

The Lawsuit: Minnesota sued DHS over “Operation Metro Surge,” calling it a “Federal Invasion” following the ICE killing of Renee Good.

Legal Ruling: A federal judge declined a temporary restraining order against ICE on January 14, allowing operations to continue pending further evidence.

On Monday, the state of Minnesota, along with the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, announced a lawsuit against Noem and other federal officials in an effort to stop the surge of ICE agents from coming to Minnesota. The suit maintains that the surge is a violation of the 10th Amendment, which states that “the powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” On Monday, the state of Minnesota, along with the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, announced a lawsuit against Noem and other federal officials in an effort to stop the surge of ICE agents from coming to Minnesota. The suit maintains that the surge is a violation of the 10th Amendment, which states that “the powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” A judge on Wednesday morning declined to issue a temporary restraining order against ICE operations in Minnesota, seeking further evidence before issuing a ruling. The Department of Homeland Security says there are now nearly 3,000 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents and officers deployed in the area. Several career prosecutors in the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division announced their resignation this week after learning there would be no civil rights probe into the fatal shooting of Renee Good. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said her office has received a “substantial” number of submissions to the evidence portal her office launched last week after the FBI took sole authority of Good’s shooting. Students in the Twin Cities, including in Maple Grove, Minneapolis and Roseville, held walkouts on Monday to protest ongoing ICE operations. The Trump administration secretly reimposed a policy limiting Congress members’ access to immigration detention facilities a day after the fatal ICE shooting, attorneys for several congressional Democrats said Monday in asking a federal judge to intervene. (cbsnews.com)

My Thoughts…

Today’s events continue the pattern we have seen this year: American foreign intervention is at a peak. The Situation in Iran has deteriorated to a critical stage, and those protesting have passed the point of no return. With the announced execution of Erfan Soltani mere days after being arrested, we now see that with over ten thousand arrested, those in custody face a threat to their lives. The change in military posture and the withdrawal of non-essential military personnel from Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar follow the pattern we saw before the strikes on Iran’s nuclear program in 2025. Israel is moving its famed Iron Dome Air defense batteries to the border. The board is set, and all that is left is for the trigger to be pulled. I believe it is very likely that we see the strike in the next 48 hours. There are several reasons that I believe this.

US and Israeli forces have a limited window of instability; if the protests are quashed by the Ayatollah regime, direct military action will be more difficult. The evacuation of non-essential personnel from Al-Udeid, which houses around 10,000, is a measure to safeguard US troops and civilian contractors from the expected retaliatory strike from Iran. Special Operations forces, which are closely linked to the Trump government, that recently participated in the operation to capture Nicolas Maduro, appear to be in the region. Trump is making similar comments to those that he made prior to military action in Venezuela; these comments ultimately have a history of being true when he is referring to military action.

The loss of life in Iran is massive. Looking through the images and videos that are coming out of Iran is something that I will never forget. These are young people, like me, who crave liberty, freedom, and opportunity. The next generation is being slaughtered by the generation that was supposed to make a world for them to inherit. Instead, their dreams and aspirations are met with machine gun fire. The effects of US intervention are not guaranteed to remove the regime. The Ayatollah has fortified itself, brought up its military capacity, and is treating its population like an insurgency.

They are well armed, their soldiers are loyal, and they will be difficult to remove. For the Iranian revolution to succeed, some form of foreign intervention is required. However, US or Israeli intervention does not mean a better future for Iran. Merely a future full of more corruption, power squabbles, and uncertainty.

While reports on economic growth from banks and industry professionals paint a picture of rising mortgage rates, climbing credit balances, and surging precious metal assets like silver and gold, record stock valuations. As an American economy that is slowly growing, this is a gross misrepresentation of reality.

The American economy is circling the drain: consumers are tapped out, bankruptcies are surging, supply chains are slowing, purchasing orders are dropping off, and jobs continue to bleed away. Claims that industry investment is surging is the doubling down on a vibeconomy. The idea that because capital is allocated, the stated intent for that capital is realized. This is inherently untrue, and beneath the surface of a narrative that claims slow but non-critical growth lies an ugly truth.

Something big is coming, something those with wealth don’t want to acknowledge, so that they can make out like bandits while the average American suffers.

The collapse is shaping up to be a slow one; the American economy is being taken on a death march. As the American consumer is marched out further and further by its corporate overlords. Slowly dropping one by one to be consumed by credit card debt and loan payments.

Major corporations are filing for bankruptcy like it’s candy, and shelves at big-box stores like Target and Walmart are looking more and more sparse.

Now is the time to look at your assets and decide how best to shelter your money, because what is coming is nothing short of world history.

The meeting between Carney and Xi Jinping is a big topic. Cooperation with Canada on Oil and Natural Gas is essential as the United States tightens its grip on Chinese allies like Venezuela and Iran. A deal with Canada would be the ultimate blow; all of the United States efforts to cut off China would collapse, and its primary leverage card in this economic war Oil would be undermined.

This large-scale use of military enforcement on Oil supply would not work in Canada; any action similar to what we are seeing with the seizure of tankers would be wholly unacceptable to the EU and NATO and would result in a total collapse of NATO and massive sanctions on the US. The US economy cannot take much more external pressure, and the Trump regime knows this. This is the most significant foreign policy development we should be watching at the moment, and it is shaping up to be a massive success for Canada.

The wider world does not stop as we focus on these events today. Natural disasters, once international headlines, are lost amid mountains of threats and conflict, as we saw in the DRC yesterday.

The European and Danish response to Greenland threats is precisely what is needed: a real military deterrent. The only effective deterrent is for the United States to enter armed conflict with NATO allies. I anticipate the United States will continue to escalate rhetoric, but I think it is highly unlikely they enter into armed combat with NATO personnel.

The situation in the United States is reaching a feverpitch; the blatant murder of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis has set off a powder keg. ICE is operating with Impunity, and the government, including Judges on local, state, and federal levels are sheltering them from accountability.

My own research has proven beyond any doubt that the Proud Boys, a White Nationalist Group based in the Southern United States, was groomed for this role over the course of the last 10 years. New laws and amendments to the DHS hiring policy allow them to be hired for ICE roles without proper vetting. Leaders of The Proud Boys have appeared on a personnel list, the government is directing federal leadership powers to civilians associated with the Proud Boys and other White Nationalist groups under Tom Homan.

ICE is becoming increasingly violent, and its behavior is not consistent with traditional law enforcement and more aligned with a radicalized population of men from a group that was groomed for this specific purpose. They are determined to spark violence, and by any realistic standards are a privatized militia selectively drawn from a specifically indoctrinated base, not unlike Hitler Youth programs in Nazi Germany.

The people of America are facing total institutional collapse of their government, and the ruling class has unleashed its Gestapo upon the masses. These next weeks and months will be critical.

The American democracy is at stake, as the US teeters on the brink of a police state.

Thank you for reading.

