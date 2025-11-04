The Firebrand Report 11/4/25 MAJOR ELECTIONS ACROSS AMERICA, Israel Limits Aid and Kills Hundreds during Ceasefire, and Are We Heading for an Economic Depression?

Show Notes

Topic 1: Major Elections today!

STAFFORD, Virginia, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Voters in New Jersey and Virginia will choose their next governors on Tuesday in a pair of races that will serve as an early gauge of the American electorate’s mood after President Donald Trump‘s norm-shattering nine months in office.

And in California, voters will decide whether to give Democratic lawmakers the power to redraw the state’s congressional map, expanding a national battle over redistricting that could determine which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives after next year’s midterm elections.

Polls close first in Virginia at 7 p.m. ET (0000 GMT), followed by New Jersey, New York and California throughout Tuesday evening.

Former President Barack Obama, still the party’s most popular figure, headlined 11th-hour rallies over the weekend in New Jersey and Virginia, exhorting voters to elect Democrats to counter what he branded Trump’s lawlessness.

More than 3 million people voted early in Virginia, New York and New Jersey, in each case far exceeding the totals from four years ago. In New York City, there were 735,000 ballots cast, according to the city elections board, more than four times the number in 2021.

The New Jersey race is the most hotly contested campaign, with opinion polls showing Democrat Mikie Sherrill, a congresswoman and former Navy pilot, holding a narrow lead over her Republican challenger, former state lawmaker and small-business owner Jack Ciattarelli.

A day after endorsing Cuomo, Trump said on Tuesday that any Jewish New Yorker who voted for Mamdani, a critic of the Israeli government who would be the city’s first Muslim mayor, was a “stupid person.”

A spate of hoax bomb threats sent by email briefly closed down New Jersey polling stations in seven counties in the morning, state officials said.

California’s ballot measure, Proposition 50, which would install a new Democratic-backed congressional map that aims to flip five Republican seats in response to a similar move by Texas, is also widely expected to pass.

While Tuesday’s results will offer some insight into the mood of American voters, the midterm elections are a year away, an eternity in politics.

“There’s nothing that’s going to happen in Virginia or New Jersey that’s going to tell us much about what will happen in a congressional district in Missouri or a Senate race in Maine,” said Douglas Heye, a Republican strategist.

Trump remains unpopular: 57% of Americans disapprove of his job performance, a Reuters/Ipsos poll shows. But Democrats are not gaining support as a result, with respondents evenly split on whether they would favor Democrats or Republicans in 2026.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/elections-new-york-new-jersey-virginia-offer-early-test-trumps-agenda-2025-11-04/

Thoughts… The November 4th elections are crucial, as they serve as a gauge of public sentiment. The fact that these elections are overlapping with a historic government shutdown, and quite literally as the second Trump shutdown reaches its 35th day, tying it with what was formerly the longest under Trump’s first presidency.

The messaging coming out of the regime is terrible; the government shutdown has gone on far too long.

Polls indicate that Republicans are losing ground, and it is likely that independents, who have not been participating in the elections, will turn out.

Zohran Mamdani’s success, should he win, which appears likely, sends a strong message to the Democratic establishment. “If you want to win, you need to let go of the past and let the party change.

The polls suggest one thing, so it is important we closely monitor the outcomes here. If they are going to try to manipulate the elections, now would be the time to test their methods.

New Jersey 11/4/25 Governor Race Polls

Virginia 11/4/25 Governor Race Polls

CA Prop 50 Election Polls

New York Mayoral Election Polls

Topic 2: A Return to Gaza– The Forced Famine Continues Under Ceasefire

CAIRO/GENEVA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Far too little aid is reaching Gaza nearly four weeks after a ceasefire, humanitarian agencies said on Tuesday, as hunger persists with winter approaching and old tents start to fray following Israel’s devastating two-year offensive.

The truce was meant to unleash a torrent of aid across the tiny, crowded enclave where famine was confirmed in August and where almost all the 2.3 million inhabitants have lost their homes to Israeli bombardment.

However, only half the needed amount of food is coming in, according to the World Food Programme, while an umbrella group of Palestinian agencies said overall aid volumes were between a quarter and a third of the expected amount.

Israel says it is fulfilling its obligations under the ceasefire agreement, which calls for an average of 600 trucks of supplies into Gaza per day. It blames Hamas fighters for any food shortages, accusing them of stealing food aid before it can be distributed, which the group denies.

Gaza’s local administration, long controlled by Hamas, says most trucks are still not reaching their destinations due to Israeli restrictions, and only about 145 per day are delivering supplies.

“It is dire. No proper tents, or proper water, or proper food, or proper money,” said Manal Salem, 52, who lives in a tent in Khan Younis in southern Gaza that she says is “completely worn out” and she fears will not last the winter.

Last week OCHA said a tenth of children screened in Gaza were still acutely malnourished, down from 14% in September, with over 1,000 showing the most severe form of malnutrition.

Half of families in Gaza have reported increased access to food, especially in the south, as more aid and commercial supplies entered after the truce, and households were eating on average two meals a day, up from one in July, OCHA said.

There is still a sharp divide between the south and the north where conditions remain far worse, it said.

Abeer Etefa, senior spokesperson for WFP, described the situation as a “race against time”.

“We need full access. We need everything to be moving fast,” she said. “The winter months are coming. People are still suffering from hunger, and the needs are overwhelming.”

Since the ceasefire the agency has brought in 20,000 metric tons of food assistance, roughly half the amount needed to meet people’s needs, and has opened 44 out of a targeted 145 distribution sites, she said.

The variety of food needed to ward off malnutrition is also lacking, she added.

“The majority of households that we’ve spoken to are only consuming cereals, pulses, dry food rations, which people cannot survive on for a long time. Meat, eggs, vegetables, fruits are being consumed extremely rarely,” she said.

A continuing lack of fuel, including cooking gas, is also hampering nutrition efforts, and over 60% of Gazans are cooking using burning waste, said OCHA, adding to health risks.

“We’re coming into winter soon - rainwater and possible floods, as well as potential diseases because of the hundreds of tons of garbage near populated areas,” said Amjad al-Shawa, head of the Palestinian agencies that liaise with the U.N.

He said only 25-30% of the amount of aid expected into Gaza had entered so far.

“The living conditions are unimaginable,” said Shaina Low, spokesperson for the Norwegian Refugee Council, which leads a group of agencies working on a lack of shelter in Gaza.

The NRC estimates that 1.5 million people need shelter in Gaza but large volumes of tents, tarpaulins and related aid is still waiting to come in, awaiting Israeli approvals, Low said.

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/not-enough-tents-food-reaching-gaza-winter-comes-aid-agencies-say-2025-11-04/

Thoughts… Israel is continuing the siege of Gaza, in pulling back and curtailing aggressions it may have stopped its extreme campaign however. By “allowing aid” but severely limiting that aid they are making it difficult for foreign pressures to criticize their actions, creating a grey area in which they can continue their genocide via forced starvation. A decrease of 4% in malnourished children whilst an improvement is far too low for the terms that were mandated under the ceasefire agreement.

The IDF is using bottlenecks to stop aid from entering gaza

Aid convoys must undergo a multi-layered inspection process controlled by Israeli authorities (at crossings like Kerem Shalom and Nitzana) before they can enter Gaza.

Rejection of “Dual-Use” Items: This is a major cause of delays. Shipments are often rejected if they contain “dual-use” items—items that Israel assesses could be used for military purposes. However, humanitarian groups report this list is opaque and has included critical items like medical supplies (anesthetics, oxygen cylinders), water treatment materials, and shelter items like tents and tarpaulins, which aligns with the NRC’s claim in your article.

Entire Convoys Rejected: If a single item in a truck is rejected during inspection, the entire shipment is often turned back, forcing it to restart the entire, days-long process.

Administrative Hurdles: Humanitarian groups report new, complex, and “arbitrary” registration and vetting processes for aid organizations and their staff, which can delay or deny their authorization to deliver aid.

Lack of Fuel: Your article highlights this. There is a “continuing lack of fuel, including cooking gas.” This prevents trucks from distributing aid, stops bakeries from making bread, and (as the article notes) forces over 60% of Gazans to cook by “burning waste.”

Damaged Infrastructure: The “devastating two-year offensive” mentioned in the article has destroyed roads, warehouses, and distribution centers, making logistics extremely difficult.

So not only is the forced famine being continued with overbearing restrictions and using any excuse to turn around entire aid columns, but you have seen further escalation in violence from Israel.

On October 28th and 29th, Israel accused Hamas of killing an IDF soldier and then launched “Powerful Strikes.”

Outlets like AP and the Guardian are confirming that 104 were killed. The Gaza health ministry reported that over 100 were killed, among them 46 children.

Reports coming out of Gaza on November 1st stated that over 115 had been killed and 352 injured in a 24-hour period.

Yesterday, new reports stated that the IDF killed 3 Palestinians near the Rafah border crossing, and attacks were reported near Deir-al-Balah and Nuseirat refugee camp.

The very idea that there is a ceasefire ongoing anymore is a lie being told to the international community, Israel is slowly building back up its hostilities and they are rapidly getting worse.

Topic 3: Wall Street Wobbles…

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Tuesday as big banks warned that equity markets could be headed for a drawdown, reflecting mounting concerns over stretched valuations.

All three major U.S. stock indexes slid well into negative territory after the CEOs of Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N)

stoked fears of a potential market bubble, with the S&P 500 having climbed to a series of all-time highs, largely powered by the artificial intelligence boom.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) CEO Jamie Dimon warned last month of the heightened risk of a significant stock market correction within the next six months to two years, citing factors including geopolitical tensions.

“Investors seem a little more worried about valuation than they have in a while, at least today,” said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana.

“A lot of these companies’ valuations were pretty stretched and their earnings were good, but not great,” Carlson added. “And that’s a recipe for profit-taking.”

The U.S. government shutdown, the result of a congressional impasse, is nearing the record for the longest ever. The resulting dearth of official government data has led to increased scrutiny of private sources such as ADP’s National Employment report expected Wednesday.

Comments from Federal Reserve officials are being parsed for clues as to how the data-dependent central bank will forge its monetary policy in the absence of crucial economic indicators.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR.O) slid despite the data analytics company’s better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue forecast.

Uber (UBER.N) fell in the wake of the ride-hailing platform’s quarterly profit miss, while Henry Schein (HSIC.O) advanced after hiking its annual profit forecast.

Spotify (SPOT.N) and U.S.-listed shares of Shopify both lost ground after their quarterly results were released.

https://www.reuters.com/business/futures-tumble-after-wall-st-banks-warn-market-pullback-palantir-slides-2025-11-04/

Thoughts… after spending a considerable amount of time learning about P/E ratios today, I find this article very interesting. Companies are reporting massive earnings, and AI investment, according to Morgan Stanley analysts, accounts for 75% of S&P 500 gains. The level of risk is huge.

P/E or Price-to-Earnings Ratio being at 23.1 is insane, and it reflects something called a TINA scenario, or (There is no other option)

Currently, companies and investors are going all in, and if these companies were to announce that their earnings are lower than anticipated. It leads to total collapse, as the P/E is so inflated, the fallout would be astronomical…

As you can see, levels reached the prelude to the .com bubble in March 2000, with a P/E of 24.4.

The graphs look eerily similar… major companies have so much riding on this. Investors seem to think that they can force this market shift if they put enough money in.

Behind closed doors, the tariffs and instability of the Trump economy, including but not limited to the relentless self-sabotage of American imports.

This is a very clear example of writing on the wall.

