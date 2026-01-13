The Firebrand Report 1/13/26: Tens of Thousands of Body Bags are Piling Up Fast in Iran, Middle East and African Conflicts Update

©️Shane Yirak, 2026

Firebrands and new readers alike,

The Middle East is ablaze, and Africa is facing more violence.

Today, we check in on Iran, Yemen, Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

All of these regions share one thing in common: they are facing insurgencies that will shape the world in 2026. No preamble today, let’s get you up to date.

The Iranian Equilibrium Collapse: Revolution, Repression, and the “Green Screen” State

The Islamic Republic of Iran has entered a state of pre-revolutionary fluidity. The protests that began in late December 2025, triggered by the collapse of the rial to 1.4 million against the US dollar, have evolved from economic grievances into a unified demand for regime change. The state’s response—characterized by the “Saturation” of violence and the “Enclosure” of information—has failed to quell the uprising, forcing the regime into increasingly desperate measures of digital deception.

The “Kahrizak” Massacre and the True Toll of Repression

While Iranian state media acknowledges a death toll of approximately 2,000, naming many as “martyred” security forces, verified intelligence emerging from the country paints a picture of a systematic massacre. As of January 13, credible sources, including leaks from within the Iranian medical establishment and cross-referenced data from human rights organizations, place the civilian death toll between 12,000 and 20,000.

This escalation centers on the brutal crackdowns of January 8-9, 2026. Leaked video footage from the Kahrizak forensic center, located south of Tehran, reveals industrial-scale processing of corpses. Eyewitnesses describe rows of black body bags lining the facility’s courtyards, with intake logs suggesting a volume of fatalities that overwhelmed local morgue capacity within 48 hours.

Indicators of Lethal Saturation:

The “Morgue Overflow” Phenomenon: Reports verified by Iran International indicate that single hospitals in cities like Rasht and Karaj received upwards of 70 bodies in single shifts. In Fardis and Karaj, videos show bodies piled in hospital corridors, indicative of a “shoot-to-kill” policy authorized at the highest levels of the IRGC.

Military-Grade Ballistics: Unlike the 2022 “Woman, Life, Freedom” protests, where birdshot was common, current forensic data from treating physicians indicates the widespread use of high-velocity combat ammunition targeting the upper torso and head. This shift suggests the deployment of the Saberin Special Forces Brigade and other militarized units typically reserved for external combat.

Violation of Medical Neutrality: The regime has weaponized the healthcare system. On January 4, IRGC special forces raided the Imam Khomeini Hospital in Ilam, firing tear gas into patient wards to extract wounded protesters for interrogation and detention. This tactic creates a “chilling effect,” deterring the wounded from seeking life-saving care.

After cross-checking information obtained from reliable sources, including the Supreme National Security Council and the presidential office, the initial estimate by the Islamic Republic’s security institutions is that at least 12,000 people were killed in this nationwide killing. Iran International reached the conclusion after reviewing information it received from a source close to the Supreme National Security Council; two sources in the presidential office; accounts from several sources within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the cities of Mashhad, Kermanshah, and Isfahan; testimonies from eyewitnesses and families of those killed; field reports; data linked to medical centers; and information provided by doctors and nurses in various cities. In terms of geographic scope, intensity of violence, and the number of deaths in a short time span, this killing is unprecedented in Iran’s history. Based on information received, those killed were mainly shot by forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Basij. This killing was fully organized, not the result of “sporadic” and “unplanned” clashes. (Iranintl.com)

“The information that we are receiving shows that the violent crackdown [against] the protests has probably been much worse than we can even imagine,” said Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, who leads the Norway-based activist organization Iran Human Rights. “The whole international community’s red lines have been crossed,” said Amiry-Moghaddam. “We have a mechanism called responsibility to protect civilians against grave human rights violations, against mass killings … so not only [the] United States, not only President Trump, but the European Union, basically all countries have a responsibility to stop these atrocities.” (cbsnews.com)

The “Halal Net” vs. The Starlink Breach

The regime has imposed a near-total internet blackout, exceeding 108 hours as of January 13. This blackout is the fullest implementation to date of the National Information Network (NIN), or “Halal Net”—a closed intranet designed to maintain essential banking and administrative functions while severing the population from the global internet.

However, the “Enclosure” phase of this epistemic warfare strategy is failing due to a critical variable: Starlink.

The Hardware Breach: An estimated 50,000 to 100,000 Starlink terminals have been smuggled into Iran over the preceding two years. These units are creating “digital perforations” in the Halal Net, allowing high-resolution video of atrocities (like the Kahrizak footage) to leak to the outside world.

Regime Countermeasures: Unable to filter Starlink traffic through central ISPs, the regime has resorted to physical geolocation and jamming trucks. However, the decentralized nature of the terminals has made effective suppression impossible, creating a “cat-and-mouse” dynamic that favors the protesters.

While multiple people – even a whole apartment block – might be able to connect to the internet via a single Starlink terminal, the number of total users in the entire country is at most in the hundreds of thousands, said Doug Madory, the director of internet analysis at Kentik, a network observability and intelligence platform. They hold Iran’s last tenuous link to the outside world. Very little information, at least electronically, appears to be leaving the country, except for minimal traffic from businesses and individuals whitelisted by the regime. Across Iran, authorities are hunting for Starlink terminals – jamming whole neighbourhoods using tools developed for electronic warfare, and flying drones over rooftops to search for telltale satellite dishes, say sources. Under a law passed in 2025, possessing a Starlink terminal in Iran can be interpreted as espionage for Israel and is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. For most of Iran, the internet was shut off on Thursday afternoon – the most severe blackout the country has seen in years of internet shutdowns, coming after days of escalating anti-government protests. (theguardian.com)

The Rise of the Mobarizoun Popular Front

A new and dangerous variable has emerged in the southeast: the Mobarizoun Popular Front (MPF). This coalition of Baloch anti-regime groups, including elements of Jaish al-Adl, has shifted from sporadic insurgency to coordinated urban warfare.

Operational Tempo: On January 7, MPF operatives assassinated a Law Enforcement Command (LEC) commander in Iranshahr. On January 11, they successfully ambushed an LEC patrol in Dashtiari County.

Significance: The MPF represents the militarization of the protests. Unlike the largely unarmed demonstrators in Tehran, the MPF is armed, organized, and explicitly targeting the regime’s security infrastructure in response to the crackdown. This creates a “second front” for the IRGC, forcing them to divert elite units from the urban centers to the periphery.

The MPF is not just a group of angry protesters; it is a calculated revolutionary force. It brings together several Baloch organizations, including the veteran militant group Jaish al-Adl, seeking what they call “deep political change.” Their chosen name, “Mobarizoun,” is a direct hit at the regime’s religious legitimacy, referencing the elite duelists from the dawn of Islamic history. By using this name, the MPF is telling the Iranian people that they are the new vanguard, the ones who will finally stand up to a clerical elite they see as corrupt and exclusionary. (ynetnews.com)

Recent Baloch anti-regime activity and reported Iranian efforts to use Iranian-backed Iraqi militias to suppress the protests indicate that the regime may be facing significant security bandwidth constraints. Baloch anti-regime coalition Mobarizoun Popular Front (MPF) fighters killed one Law Enforcement Command (LEC) officer and injured another in an attack on an LEC patrol vehicle in Dashtiari County, Sistan and Baluchistan Province, on January 11. (understandingwar.org)

The Fracture of the Gulf Coalition: Yemen and the Battle for the South

The geopolitical fiction of a unified “Arab Coalition” in Yemen has effectively dissolved. The conflict has mutated from a proxy war against the Houthis into a direct, kinetic confrontation between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for the control of South Yemen’s strategic geography. This rupture has redrawn the map of the region, creating a new “partition within a partition.”

The New Reality: “Nation Shield” Hegemony

With the STC routed, Saudi Arabia is consolidating control over South Yemen through its own proxy force, the Nation Shield Forces (NSF) (Dara’ al-Watan).

Territorial Consolidation: NSF units, supported by Saudi air cover, have rapidly recaptured key strategic nodes previously held by the STC, including the port city of Mukalla, the town of Seiyun in Hadramout, and the presidential palace in Aden.

The UAE Withdrawal: Facing the total defeat of its proxy and the risk of direct war with Saudi Arabia, the UAE announced a humiliating withdrawal of its remaining military forces from Yemen on December 31, 2025. This withdrawal marks the end of the UAE’s distinct “southern strategy” on the Yemeni mainland, forcing it to pivot to offshore assets like Socotra and Somaliland.

The Red Sea “Insurance Wall”

The Event: The disintegration of the Saudi-UAE coalition and the expulsion of UAE forces from Somalia has removed a key layer of maritime security in the Gulf of Aden.

The Impact: War risk insurance premiums for Red Sea transit have spiked to 1.0% of hull value (up from 0.2% post-ceasefire), a prohibitive cost for most commercial shipping.

Supply Chain Consequence: This effectively closes the Suez route to all but the most heavily subsidized state-owned vessels. Commercial traffic is being forced around the Cape of Good Hope, adding 10-14 days to transit times. This absorbs global tanker capacity, tightening the market for oil and LNG transport and driving up freight rates for bulk mineral shipments from East Africa.

Saudi-backed forces spread across Yemen’s Mukalla on Sunday after retaking the port city which was seized by southern separatists last month. The capital of Hadramout province was retaken by Yemen’s internationally recognized government following days of Saudi airstrikes. Video footage obtained by The Associated Press showed the Saudi-backed National Shield Forces being welcomed by residents as the troops drove through streets in armed vehicles. Forces were also seen driving around and outside Mukalla’s al-Rayyan Airport. (timesofisrael.com)

The Horn of Africa: The Somalia-UAE Rupture and the Red Sea “Game of Bases”

The conflict in Yemen has spilled directly across the Gulf of Aden, shattering the alliance structure in the Horn of Africa. The UAE’s desperate extraction of al-Zubaidi violated Somali sovereignty, triggering a diplomatic nuclear event that reorders the region’s military geography.

Somalia Expels the UAE: The “Bosaso Evacuation”

On January 12, 2026, the Somali Council of Ministers voted to terminate all security and defense agreements with the United Arab Emirates. This decision, cited as a response to “hostile acts” undermining sovereignty, is a direct retaliation for the UAE’s unauthorized use of Somali airspace and territory to extract the Yemeni separatist leader.

The Expulsion Order Includes:

Base Closures: The immediate eviction of UAE military trainers and intelligence personnel from the General Gordon training camp in Mogadishu and the strategic airbase in Bosaso (Puntland).

Port Cancellations: The nullification of DP World’s concessions for the ports of Berbera (Somaliland) and Bosaso , declaring the original deals illegal and void under federal law.

Airspace Denial: A ban on all UAE military and cargo aircraft from entering Somali airspace.

Operational Impact: Intelligence reports confirm a hurried, chaotic evacuation is underway at the Bosaso airbase. An average of six Ilyushin IL-76 cargo aircraft per day are landing and taking off, stripping the base of heavy military equipment, armored vehicles, and surveillance assets. These assets are reportedly being relocated to neighboring Ethiopia, signaling a shift in the UAE’s regional basing strategy.

The Somali government has cancelled security and defense agreements with the UAE linked to several key ports, citing alleged breaches of the country’s sovereignty, national unity, and political independence, the prime minister’s office said in a statement on Monday, Anadolu reports. The decision was based on “reports and strong evidence regarding wrongful actions that undermine the sovereignty, national unity, and political independence” of Somalia, the statement said. In a statement on Thursday, Al-Maliki accused Abu Dhabi of facilitating al-Zubaidi’s exit through Somali territory, saying he boarded a flight carrying “those accompanying him, under the supervision of UAE officers.” (middleeastmonitor.com)

The Israel-Somaliland Nexus: A New Front Against Iran?

Compounding the regional volatility is Israel’s unprecedented recognition of Somaliland as an independent state in late December 2025. As of January 13, 2026, the strategic rationale behind this move has been laid bare by officials in Hargeisa.

The “Base for Recognition” Deal:

Military Access: Somaliland Foreign Ministry official Deqa Qasim confirmed that discussions are underway to allow Israel to establish a military base on Somaliland’s coast, overlooking the Bab el-Mandeb strait.

Strategic Calculus: For Israel, a base in Berbera or Zeila offers a critical flank against the Houthis. It places Israeli offensive assets within 45 minutes of Houthi launch sites in Yemen, compared to the hours of flight time required from Eilat. This effectively breaks the Houthi naval blockade by establishing a forward operating position south of the choke point.

The “Transfer” Rumor: Persistent intelligence reports, cited by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud but denied by Somaliland, suggest the deal includes a secret provision for the resettlement of displaced Palestinians from Gaza to Somaliland. This allegation has inflamed anti-Israel sentiment across the Horn and drawn condemnation from the Arab League.

“One also needs to look at more distant circles, such as Iran, for example. The range shortens significantly when you are in Somaliland. If you have a logistical base there where you can treat vessels, arm them, refuel them, and resupply them, this is a very significant event that can influence all the naval power dynamics in the arena. Therefore, I think this can develop into a strategic event,” he said. (jns.org)

An official in Somaliland on Thursday told Israeli media that ties with Jerusalem have led to discussions on potentially setting up an Israeli military base in the African self-ruled territory. Somaliland, a breakaway region of Somalia that Israel recently recognized as a state — the first country to do so — has previously denied Somali accusations that the relations include “the resettlement of Palestinians or the establishment of military bases in Somaliland.” (timesofisrael.com)

Somalia’s defense minister, Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, has alleged that Israel is working on a plan to forcibly relocate Palestinians to Somaliland, calling the reported move a serious violation of international law. Speaking to Al Jazeera on Saturday, Fiqi claimed that Somalia had “confirmed information” that Israel planned to transfer Palestinians to Somaliland, the self-declared breakaway region in northwestern Somalia. (timesofindia.indiatimes.com)

Sudan: The War on Infrastructure and the Return to Khartoum

While the Horn fractures, the Sudanese civil war has escalated into a campaign of infrastructure annihilation and resource denial.

The Return to Khartoum: On January 11, 2026, the SAF-backed government announced its official return to Khartoum after operating from Port Sudan for nearly three years. This move is symbolic, aiming to project legitimacy and control.

RSF “Total War”: In retaliation, the RSF has launched swarm drone attacks on critical infrastructure. On January 5, suicide drones targeted the Merowe Dam , Sudan’s largest hydroelectric facility. A breach of this dam would be a catastrophic WMD-level event, flooding the Nile valley and cutting power to millions. Drone strikes also hit a military base in Sinjah , killing 27 people.

The Heglig Oil Trap: The RSF has captured the Heglig oil field, Sudan’s economic lung. However, in a bizarre twist of “war economics,” a tripartite deal involving South Sudan (which relies on the pipeline for 98% of its revenue) has led to the deployment of South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) to “neutralize” and guard the facility. This creates a scenario where a foreign army is protecting Sudan’s most critical asset from its own rebels to ensure the oil keeps flowing.

Sudanese Prime Minister Kamil Idris on Sunday announced the return of the government to the capital, Khartoum, for the first time since the outbreak of war on April 15, 2023, after nearly three years of running state affairs from the eastern city of Port Sudan. “The government has returned to the national capital,” Idris said in a speech to a crowd following his arrival in Bahri, north of Khartoum. The prime minister added that 2026 would be “the year of peace in Sudan,” pointing to plans for reconstruction and development, as well as efforts to improve the economic situation by increasing gross national product, reducing inflation, and stabilizing the exchange rate of the national currency. (english.news.cn)

In Sudan, the UAE-backed paramilitary Rapid Support Forces launched a drone strike on a Sudanese army base in the southeastern city of Sinjah on Monday. Twenty-seven people were reportedly killed. The attack came a day after Sudan’s military-led government returned to the country’s capital Khartoum after operating in the eastern city of Port Sudan for nearly three years. (democracynow.org)

South Sudan’s army began deploying to secure the Heglig oilfield on Wednesday following a three-way deal between Juba and Sudan’s warring factions to protect vital energy infrastructure. The deployment follows the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces’ (RSF) seizure of the strategic town on Dec. 8, which forced the Sudanese army to abandon its defensive positions and withdraw across the border into South Sudan, where troops were disarmed. Heglig houses a central processing facility for 130,000 barrels per day (bpd) of South Sudanese oil, which is exported through Sudan. The area also includes Block 6, Sudan’s largest producing field. (sudantribune.com)

The DRC “Coltan Cutoff” and M23’s Mineral Empire

The Event: Despite the recent peace accords, the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group has consolidated control over the Rubaya mining district and the strategic transit hub of Uvira .

The Resource: Rubaya is a primary global source of coltan (tantalum) , essential for capacitors in every smartphone and laptop on the planet.

The Disruption: The DRC government has imposed a “red status” ban on 38 mining sites in the Kivu provinces to curb rebel funding. However, M23 is bypassing this by smuggling ore directly into Rwanda, where it is laundered into the global supply chain.

Impact: This bifurcates the market. “Clean” tantalum compliant with ESG standards is becoming scarce, driving up spot prices by an estimated 15-20%. Meanwhile, “conflict tantalum” floods the grey market, creating compliance nightmares for Western tech giants like Apple and Tesla who must verify their supply chains are not funding the M23 insurgency.

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s government has extended a “red status” designation on 38 mining sites in the conflict-affected North and South Kivu provinces for six months. This has fueled smuggling operations. A July 2025 UN Group of Experts report documented that conflict minerals from M23-controlled areas are systematically mixed with Rwandan production before export. The report estimated approximately 686 tons of minerals had been smuggled out of the region since January 2025. (ecofinagency.com)

According to the United Nations, coltan trade from the M23-controlled Rubaya mining site is estimated to supply over 15 percent of global tantalum production, and generates an estimated $300,000 in revenue per month to the armed group. At least 150 tons of coltan were fraudulently exported to Rwanda and mixed with Rwandan production. (business-humanrights.org)

Predictive Outlook

Short-Term Outlook (Next 30 Days) Iran: The regime will survive the immediate protest wave, but only through a “saturation of violence” that may see the death toll exceed 25,000. Expect a rapid transition to a naked military dictatorship openly run by the IRGC, with the clerical establishment sidelined to maintain order. Yemen: The STC as a political project is finished. Saudi Arabia will ruthlessly consolidate control over South Yemen via the PLC and Nation Shield Forces. The UAE, having lost its foothold on the mainland, will double down on its offshore strategy, fortifying its presence in Somaliland and Socotra in coordination with Israel.



Long-Term Outlook (Q2-Q3 2026)

The “Red Sea Alliance”: The expulsion of the UAE from Somalia creates a vacuum that will be filled by a new axis. Expect the formation of a Saudi Arabia - Turkey - Somalia - Egypt bloc, united by opposition to UAE influence. This will be countered by a UAE - Ethiopia - Somaliland - Israel axis. This bipolar rivalry will define the next phase of conflict in the Horn of Africa, with Somaliland becoming the primary flashpoint for a proxy war.

My Thoughts…

We are looking at a major shake-up in the Middle East; no matter which way you look at it, things are in motion that cannot be stopped. The situation in Iran is entering a terminal phase. The Iatolla and the IRGC have resorted to a total crackdown and unrestrained use of military force to attempt to quell protests. Over ten thousand dead, and unfortunately, that number is probably much higher and will continue to climb. The United States, as anticipated, will intervene. Steve Witkoff was reported by reuters meeting with the exiled son of the previous Shah, Reza Pahlavi. This suggests that the United States is planning to attempt to initiate regime change. Trump’s recent statements confirm what I suspected based on troop movements over the last week. The operation to be carried out by those forces is still in question, but the arrival of Reza Pahlavi on the scene leads me to consider that it would be to capture or kill the Iranian/Iatolla leadership.

The Mobarizoun Popular Front (MPF) presents a level of complexity to the situation; they are well-positioned to gain rapid popular support as they fight security forces, especially if the levels of casualties are as high as reports suggest. The environment itself could see its numbers swell as young people in particular attempt to organize to combat regime-backed forces trying to stomp out resistance.

Iranian leadership has resorted to its last measure: kill them all, break their will to fight. I do not think it will work. I also do not think that US involvement will improve the situation. The fallout of this rebellion will be just as complex as its catalyst, as foreign interests attempt to install favorable parties into leadership. Control over the Straight of Hormuz is one of the most significant geopolitical cards to hold. This card would be invaluable to the United States as it competes with China in the global economy.

The overall regional situation is rife with fracturing relationships; Israel, in particular, will be making some big moves in 2026. The relationship with Somaliland is a bellwether; it is absolutely likely that Israel intends to use this breakaway region to remove Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank. The intent to build the Gaza Riviera remains; nothing has changed. The issue has been how to remove the people, if a legitimate nation would not take them… the new plan, it appears from Israel, is to recognize a new country and move them there.

Additionally, this deal with Somaliland changes Israel’s ability to project power across the Red Sea. Connections between the UAE, Israel, and Somaliland are mounting, and I think that we may be seeing the alignment of new coalitions in the region.

Military bases in Somaliland would allow Israel more autonomy to strike the Houthis in Yemen and even into Iran itself. Whatever happens after the events currently unfolding, Israel is likely to claim terror groups are active in the region and begin a campaign within Iran itself, if the situation allows.

Sudan and the DRC are both seeing escalations in violence. As the situation in Yemen sours for the UAE, I believe we will see an uptick in support for RSF forces in Sudan as they attempt to capitalize on a struggling Sudanese government. It is highly unlikely that Sudanese forces will be able to reclaim any significant territory claimed by the RSF. The RSF is also evolving, using asymmetrical drone warfare and targeting civilian infrastructure. With UAE support, they can rapidly surpass government-backed forces, and we could even see a renewed offensive if this new strategy succeeds. The UAE intends to make good on its investment in Sudan, and, clearly, there is concern over whether key economic functions, such as the Heglig Oil Field, will be able to operate.

The situation in the DRC is not dissimilar; M23 has effectively taken control over Rubaya and the Uvira trade corridor. This means that they are in a position to secure funding and have significant geopolitical leverage. The supply of Coltan and other rare minerals from the region is integral to the global industry. M23 and, ultimately, Rwanda by proxy control 15% of the global supply of this critical metal.

This means that no matter what, stolen territory or not… someone will buy it. This positions M23 to gain access to significant capital and resources; its close ties to Rwanda allow it to export its Coltan by mixing it with Rwandan exports. A stronger, better-funded, and better-supplied M23 presents a threat to the entirety of the DRC, and I anticipate a renewed offensive to gain control over more critical minerals and mining areas in 2026.

Thank you for reading.

