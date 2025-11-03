The Firebrand Report 11/3/25 Regime Announces Possibly Months for Emergency SNAP Funds, Big Trouble in Ukraine, and I Read The Sixty Minutes Transcripts so You don't have too...

Show Notes

Quick Take 1: Dodging the Courts… non-compliance with SNAP rulings.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-administration-use-emergency-funds-pay-partial-food-aid-benefits-2025-11-03/

Topic 1: Bad News from Ukraine: Is Pokrovsk lost?

https://deepstatemap.live/en/#12/48.2763385/37.1967888

MOSCOW/KYIV, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday that its troops had advanced in the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, a transport and logistics hub that they have been trying to capture for over a year, but Ukraine said its forces were holding on.

The Russian Defence Ministry said its soldiers were destroying what it described as surrounded Ukrainian formations near Pokrovsk’s railway station and industrial zone, and had entered the city’s Prigorodny area and dug in there.

The Ukrainian military said Russian troops were not in full control of any district of the city.

“The invaders continue to attack in small groups of up to five soldiers, without using armored vehicles,” the operation task force responsible for Ukraine’s eastern front line said on Facebook.

North of Pokrovsk, however, Ukraine has recorded recent gains near Dobropillia. Army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said his forces had stepped up pressure there with the aim of forcing Russia to divert its focus away from Pokrovsk.

If it falls, Pokrovsk will be the most important Russian territorial gain inside Ukraine since Moscow took the ruined city of Avdiivka in early 2024 after one of the bloodiest battles of the war.

Since then, Russia has made steady but slow gains in intense fighting along the 1,000-km (600-mile) front line of a war that has dragged on for more than three years and eight months.

https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/russia-says-its-forces-advance-pokrovsk-strike-ukrainian-military-industrial-2025-11-03/

Thoughts… The fall of Pokrovsk, while inevitable to a certain degree, highlights many concerns I have had about the state of affairs in Ukraine. The manpower shortage is reaching a point of crisis, and whilst Russia has been bled at cost to take the city, Ukraine has made what I consider to be several mistakes here that are likely to result in catastrophe is action is not immediately taken.

Chief among them is the fact that the railroad system in Pokrovsk is still functional. Russia predominantly uses railways to this day for its military logistics. Pokrovsk, at the very least, is lost almost entirely in its south-eastern portions, and the pocket in which Ukrainian troops fare the farthest forward, while it appears that troops may be able to retreat, is realistically blanketed in drones. Meaning that for troops in the farthest forward positions, they are exceptionally vulnerable.

Russia has reached a point where its use of Drones is nearly on par with that of Ukraine, and the more this balance equalizes, the more Ukraine faces losses.

Infantry operations are incredibly difficult, and the same struggles that Russia faces also face Ukraine. The city in my opinion, and the sentiment is backed by many observers of the war should have been sabotaged and withdrawn from in favor of more defensible positions, to save that ever so rare and valuable resource in Ukraine man power.

The leader of the Armed forces in Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, has openly state that Ukraine is short 100,000 troops.

This is the ultimate weakness that Ukraine faces: spread thin, with limited bodies to physically hold ground. Drones keep infantry suppressed in fixed positions; rotations are now at times weeks to months, when they used to be several days.

Pay for soldiers is not as forthcoming, and leadership in Pokrovsk is more distant.

I foresee Ukraine losing Pokrovsk in the coming days or weeks. The best course of action would be to withdraw forces and reestablish a new defense line. If possible, sabotage the railroad to limit Russia’s ability to bring forward supplies.

Topic 2: Trump’s 60 Minutes Disaster

Interview Transcript Link: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/read-full-transcript-norah-odonnell-60-minutes-interview-with-president-trump

Excerpts

Market Madness

Trump– I’d just say, “We’re gonna add up-- we’re gonna add on a million government jobs,” and you’re gonna say, “Oh, what wonderful numbers.” They don’t mean anything. We are building jobs at a level that nobody’s ever seen before. But when all of these plants that are currently under construction and to be under construction, when they open, we’re gonna have an economy like our country has never seen before, the strongest economy in the world.

By the way, the stock market just hit-- perfect timing for your show, just hit an all-time high. It’s hit an all-time high 48 times during the course of my-- nine-month period. But just yesterday, the stock market hit an all-time high. We’re doing really well, and everybody knows it--

NORAH O’DONNELL: Can I ask--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Let’s put it this way--

NORAH O’DONNELL: Can I-- can I ask you--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: The smart people know it.

NORAH O’DONNELL: Uh-huh. Can I ask you, Mr. President--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: The smart people definitely--

NORAH O’DONNELL: --on that point, though?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Yeah.

NORAH O’DONNELL: When the stock market is doing well, that doesn’t affect everybody. Not everybody’s invested in the stock market--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: It does. Oh, it does, it does.

NORAH O’DONNELL: But there have been-- grocery prices are up--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Look, 401(k)s. People have 401(k)s. Their 401(k)s are double what they were a year ago.

NORAH O’DONNELL: Uh-huh. But for people that don’t have 401(k)s, who are not invested in the stock market--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Sure. But-- but--

Nuclear Nonsense

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I’m saying that we’re going to test nuclear weapons like other countries do, yes.

NORAH O’DONNELL: But the only country that’s testing nuclear weapons is North Korea. China and Russia are not--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, Russia’s-- no, no. Russia’s testing nuclear weapons--

NORAH O’DONNELL: So my understanding--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: And China’s testing ‘em too. You just don’t know about it.

NORAH O’DONNELL: That would be certainly very newsworthy. My understanding is what Russia did recently was test essentially the-- delivery systems for nuclear weapons, essentially missiles, which we can do that but w-- not with nuclear warheads-

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Russia’s testing, and China’s testing, but they don’t talk about it. You know, we’re a open society. We’re different. We talk about it. We have to talk about it, because otherwise you people are gonna report-- they don’t have reporters that gonna be writing about it. We do. No, we’re gonna test, because they test and others test. And certainly North Korea’s been testing. Pakistan’s been testing.

NORAH O’DONNELL: Apparently, we don’t need to test our nuclear weapons, ‘cause they’re the best in the world, according to experts I’ve spoken with--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: According to me. We have the best, and I was the one that renovated them and built them during a four-year period. And I hated to do it, because the destructive capability is something you don’t even wanna talk about. But if other people are gonna have ‘em, we’re gonna have to have ‘em.

And if we have ‘em, we have to test ‘em, otherwise you don’t really know how they’re gonna work. And we don’t wanna ever use them. And in the meantime, I’ve solved eight wars. I knocked out eight wars. I had eight wars-- I brought a little list for you if you’d like to see it-- but I took eight wars and stopped during an eight-month period, during eight months.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Fortunately.

Venezuela comments

NORAH O’DONNELL: And now the U.S.S. Gerald Ford, that is the world’s largest aircraft carrier, on the way to the Caribbean. Are we going to war against Venezuela?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I doubt it. I don’t think so. But they’ve been treating us very badly, not only on drugs-- they’ve dumped hundreds of thousands of people into our country that we didn’t want, people from prisons-- they emptied their prisons into our compan-- country. They also-- if you take a look, they emptied their mental institutions and their insane asylums-- into the United States of America, ‘cause Joe Biden was the worst president in the history of our country--

NORAH O’DONNELL: But why is our aircraft carrier--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Let me just finish.

NORAH O’DONNELL: --going down there?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Joe Biden was the worst president in the history of our country. We had the worst inflation, we had the worst of everything. But the worst thing he did was allow millions of people to come into our country that were many-- in many cases, criminals, murderers, 11,888 murderers were let into our country. Venezuela let a lot of those people in. But they were from all over the world. This isn’t just Venezuela. They were from all over the world

The Blame Game

NORAH O’DONNELL: Mr. President, we’ve talked about foreign policy, now let’s focus on issues here at home--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Okay, sure.

NORAH O’DONNELL: --some of that you have already mentioned. We are now approaching the longest shutdown in American history.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Democrats’ fault.

NORAH O’DONNELL: Under your presidency, we’re talking about more than a million federal workers who are not getting a paycheck, including our air traffic controllers. You see there’s traffic snarls out at the airports now. This weekend food aid for more than 42 million Americans is set to expire. What are you doing as president to end the shutdown?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, what we’re doing is we keep voting. I mean, the Republicans are voting almost unanimously to end it, and the Democrats keep voting against ending it. You know, they’ve never had this. This has happened like 18 times before. The Democrats always voted for an extension, always saying, “Give us an extension, we’ll work it out.”

They don’t wanna give us an extension because they used to think it was good for him, but the polls are turning around because-- not turning around. I just saw a poll where they’re down 20-25%. What’s happening is the people understand they’re losing so much, they call it Trump derangement syndrome. They are losing so much that they don’t know what to do. They’ve lost their way. They’ve become crazed lunatics. And all they have to do, Norah, is say, “Let’s vote.” And you can open the-- the economy could open up during our interview--

NORAH O’DONNELL: Is there something you can do, though--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Maybe it did.

NORAH O’DONNELL: Is there something you can do--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: All I can do--

NORAH O’DONNELL: --to bring this to an end?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: --is give the facts. Here’s what I can’t do. I can’t give them $1.5 trillion so that they can give welfare to people that came into our country illegally. So that prisoners, and that people from mental institutions, and people that are drug dealers get vast amounts of money for healthcare. That I can’t do--

NORAH O’DONNELL: So my under--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: What I can do is I can continue to run a great country. We have the best economy we’ve ever had. I can continue to do that. What they should do-- look, this started a long time ago. I always said-- and you know I’ve been very consistent-- Obamacare is terrible.

It’s bad healthcare at far too high a price. We should fix that. We should fix it. And we can fix it with the Democrats. All they have to do is let the country open and we’ll fix it. But, you know, people are gonna get an 18-19% increase in Obamacare. It was a faulty program, it should’ve never been approved. But it was approved.

NORAH O’DONNELL: So now that we’re in--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: If we fix it it’ll be-- one of the greatest achievements. But--

NORAH O’DONNELL: But if ending the government shutdown--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: --they have to let the country open, and I’ll down with the Democrats, and we’ll fix it. But they have to let the country-- and you know what they have to do--

NORAH O’DONNELL: So your plan--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: All they have to do is raise five hands. We don’t need all of ‘’em.

NORAH O’DONNELL: But so you’re saying your plan is to tell the Democrats to vote the-- to end the shutdown.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Correct, very simple.

NORAH O’DONNELL: And that you will put forward a healthcare plan?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: No. We will work on fixing the bad healthcare that we have. Right now, we have terrible healthcare and too expensive for the people, not for the government, for the people.

NORAH O’DONNELL: But Mr. President, with all due respect--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: The people are paying--

NORAH O’DONNELL: --you’ve been talking about fixing the healthcare insurance plan since 2015–

No Solutions…

NORAH O’DONNELL: It sounds like-- it sounds like this is not gonna get solved--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: --is, this guy is a kamikaze. He would rather see the country fail than have Trump and the Republicans do well. But the people don’t want that--

NORAH O’DONNELL: It’s, I know, I hear you. It sounds like--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: So we have a record-setting country right now, and we’re not gonna be extorted by a man who’s grossly incompetent, who-- who is gonna be defeated by any one of five different candidates. We’re not gonna let that happen--

NORAH O’DONNELL: It sounds like this is not gonna get solved.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Say it?

NORAH O’DONNELL: It sounds like it’s not gonna get solved, the shutdown.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: It’s gonna get solved, yeah. Oh, it’s gonna get solved.

NORAH O’DONNELL: How?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: We’ll get it solved. Eventually, they’re gonna have to vote.

NORAH O’DONNELL: You’re saying the Democrats will capitulate?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I think they have to. I mean, look, I-- I use the word kamikaze, not freely. I don’t like to have to use that word. They are kamikazes, but there are gonna be four or five Democrats that come. We need five. They’re gonna come and vote.

NORAH O’DONNELL: That’s--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: And if they don’t vote, that’s their problem. Now, I happen to agree to something else. I think we should do the nuclear option. This is a totally different nuclear, by the way. It’s called ending the filibuster.

NORAH O’DONNELL: Did you see John Thune said today they’re not gonna do that--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I know John doesn’t-- well, John and a few others. But, you know what? The Republicans have to get tougher. If we end the filibuster, we can do exactly what we want. We’re not gonna lose power. The theory is, oh, then we’ll do it, but then when they get into power someday they’ll do it. That’s true. But you know what?

NORAH O’DONNELL: So you think John--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: We’re here right now. No, I like John Thune. I think he’s terrific, but I disagree with him on this point.

Economic Idiocy and total Denial

NORAH O’DONNELL: Can I ask you about the economy--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: --these are 99:1 issues. And they don’t change. I just watched this morning a show where--

NORAH O’DONNELL: Mr. President, can I ask you about the-- the economy--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Yeah, just-- just one thing. I watched a show this morning where a very well-known Democrat Congressman was fighting like hell for men playing in women’s sports. They don’t change it--

NORAH O’DONNELL: Who was that?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I don’t want to tell. You’ll be able to check it. Just check your local TV.

NORAH O’DONNELL: Okay. On the economy, the signature part of your economic plan is tariffs. The Supreme Court is gonna hear arguments this week on whether you have the authority to impose these sweeping tariffs without Congressional approval. The lower courts have ruled against you. That’s why it’s at--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, no.

NORAH O’DONNELL: --the Supreme Court right now.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Very close rulings, yeah.

NORAH O’DONNELL: What happens to your economic plan if the Supreme Court invalidates your tariffs?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I think our country will be immeasurably hurt. I think our economy will go to hell. Look, because of tariffs, we have the highest stock market we’ve ever had. Because of tariffs, 401(k)s at the highest level that-- and this is millions and millions of people that we’ve ever had 401(k)s.

Because of tariffs, I’ve ended six of the eight wars that I’ve ended, and it’ll end up being used also for the last war in a different way. Because of tariffs and the economy, but because of tariffs, we have a great economy. Because of tariffs, our country is wealthy again. Because of tariffs, tremendously good things happened. Because of tariffs, our country is respected again. Because of tariffs, a president--

NORAH O’DONNELL: You want that power. You want that executive power.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: You need it to ru-- to protect our country. This is a national secure-- tariffs are national security. If you take away the right to tariff, and remember this.

NORAH O’DONNELL: And--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Tariffs have been used against us.

NORAH O’DONNELL: Can you just answer that question that tariffs have led to inflation? They have led to an increase in cost of living for most Americans--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: They haven’t led to inflation. We have no inflation. We have no inflation. Biden had inflation, and he didn’t have tariffs. He didn’t use tariffs.

NORAH O’DONNELL: For the average American--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: You know why he didn’t use ‘em? ‘Cause he’s not smart enough to use ‘em.

NORAH O’DONNELL: But the companies say they passed on more than 30% of these costs to the American consumer off the tariffs--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Okay, ready, are you ready?

NORAH O’DONNELL: Somebody has to pay for it.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Yeah. You have to pay, but we don’t have any inflation. Inflation is the que-- is the real test of paying. Everybody said, “Oh, if you do tariffs, you’re gonna have inflation.” So Biden had the highest inflation in the history of our country by far, okay. No tariffs.

I have very modest tariffs compared. Let me tell you. These tariffs ultimately are so good that at some point when they’re used properly, and I use them more properly than anybody’s ever even dreamt possible, think of it. We become rich. We’re taking in trillions of dollars.

Just WTF…

NORAH O’DONNELL: We are about-- we’re on the eve a number of big state and local elections. One of the most watched is the one for Mayor of New York City.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Yeah.

NORAH O’DONNELL:. . . he is, Zohran Mamdani, 34-year-old Democratic Socialist. He’s the front runner--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Communist, not Socialist. Communist. He’s far—

NORAH O’DONNELL: Some--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: --he’s far worse than a Socialist.

NORAH O’DONNELL: Some people have compared him to a left-wing version of you, charismatic, breaking the old rules. What do you think about that?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, I think I’m a much better looking person than him, right?

More signs of Delusion– James Comey

NORAH O’DONNELL: Did you instruct--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: --wait a minute, those pardons--

NORAH O’DONNELL: --the Department of Justice to go after them?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Did I what?

NORAH O’DONNELL: Did you instruct the Department of Justice to go after them?

He Knows… He doesnt care…

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Yeah. Usually when people talk they’re not the problem. It’s the ones that don’t talk, in terms of that. But-- yeah, I-- I think it’s-- it’s a lot of the rhetoric. Look, they call me a Nazi all the time. I’m not a Nazi. I’m the opposite. I’m somebody that’s saving our country.

But they call me Nazi. They have talking points, you know? They have just talking points. And the press is-- is largely responsible for it. The fake news, what they’ve done-- I think one of the greatest terms I’ve ever come up with is fake news.

WLFI

NORAH O’DONNELL: Do I have the opportunity to ask you two more questions?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: If you want, if it helps--

NORAH O’DONNELL: Okay. Okay. Two more questions--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: That means they’ll treat me more fairly if I do-- I want to get-- It’s very nice, yeah. Now is good. Okay. Uh, oh. These might be the ones I didn’t want. I don’t know. Okay, go ahead.

NORAH O’DONNELL: Is everybody ready?

NORAH O’DONNELL: This is a question about pardons. The Trump family is now perhaps more associated with cryptocurrency than real estate. You and your son-- your sons, Don Jr. and Eric, have formed World Liberty Financial with the Witkoff family.

NORAH O’DONNELL: Looked at this, the government at the time said that C.Z. had caused “significant harm to U.S. national security”, essentially by allowing terrorist groups like Hamas to move millions of dollars around. Why did you pardon him?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Okay, are you ready? I don’t know who he is. I know he got a four-month sentence or something like that. And I heard it was a Biden witch hunt. And what I wanna do is see crypto, ‘cause if we don’t do it it’s gonna go to China, it’s gonna go to-- this is no different to me than AI.

My sons are involved in crypto much more than I-- me. I-- I know very little about it, other than one thing. It’s a huge industry. And if we’re not gonna be the head of it, China, Japan, or someplace else is. So I am behind it 100%. This man was, in my opinion, from what I was told, this is, you know, a four-month sentence.

But this man was treated really badly by the Biden administration. And he was given a jail term. He’s highly respected. He’s a very successful guy. They sent him to jail and they really set him up. That’s my opinion. I was told about it.

I said, “Eh, it may look bad if I do it. I have to do the right thing.” I don’t know the man at all. I don’t think I ever met him. Maybe I did. Or, you know, somebody shook my hand or something. But I don’t think I ever met him. I have no idea who he is. I was told that he was a victim, just like I was and just like many other people, of a vicious, horrible group of people in the Biden administration.

NORAH O’DONNELL: The government had accused him of “significant harm to U.S. national security”--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: That’s the Biden government.

NORAH O’DONNELL: Okay. Allowing U.S. terrorist groups to, you know, essentially move millions of dollars around. He pled guilty to anti-money laundering laws. That was in 2023. Then in 2025 his crypto exchange, Binance, helped facilitate a $2 billion purchase of World Liberty Financial’s stablecoin. And then you pardoned C.Z. How do you address the appearance of pay for play?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, here’s the thing, I know nothing about it because I’m too busy doing the other--

NORAH O’DONNELL: But he got a pardon--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I can only tell you that--

NORAH O’DONNELL: So not concerned about the appearance of corruption with this?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I can’t say, because-- I can’t say-- I’m not concerned. I don’t-- I’d rather not have you ask the question. But I let you ask it. You just came to me and you said, “Can I ask another question?” And I said, yeah. This is the question--

NORAH O’DONNELL: And you answered--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I don’t mind. Did I let you do it? I coulda walked away. I didn’t have to answer this question. I’m proud to answer the question. You know why? We’ve taken crypto--

NORAH O’DONNELL: But just generally speak--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Excuse me. We’re number one in crypto in the whole world. Other people wanna be. They’re fighting like hell to be. But we’re number one in crypto because I’m the president. Biden wanted to also, at the very end, you know, he totally switched his thing.

Thoughts… This interview is shocking for so many reasons. The way he blatantly refuses to address key questions. He claims “I don’t know” on multiple occasions when it comes to allegations of corruption. The mention of WLFI is crucial here; the crypto grift and pardoning of C.Z. are dog whistles. They are moving to another phase, one that sees massive enrichment and corruption.

All told, this interview is just rampant ad hominem attacks and constant deflection. His dementia is very evident, his circular reasoning, as he revisits the same talking points again and again.

He is reaching a point of cognitive decay that is so evident it is shocking.

He more than ever is certainly easily manipulated by the likes of Stephen Miller, it seems that his Sons are using him to manipulate the crypto market. Seemingly, C.Z. was pardoned at their request.

All the people around him are taking advantage of him at this point. He is living in his own reality, which is evident when discussing nuclear testing. When corrected, it was revealed that Russia was only testing the vehicle for delivery, not the actual warhead. Trump denied this, claiming that he knew what was correct and that everyone else was wrong.

This guy holds the key to the nuclear option. What a disaster.

