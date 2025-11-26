The Firebrand Report 11/26/25 Trump Ask's Taiwan to Give Up it's Leverage, US Small Businesses are Facing Extinction, and Israel is Killing Children and Building a Wall in Lebanon

Show Notes

Topic 1: Trump Tries to Get Taiwan to Train U.S. Semiconductor Workers

WASHINGTON/TAIPEI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is negotiating a deal that could commit Taiwan to fresh investment and training of U.S. workers in semiconductor manufacturing and other advanced industries, according to five people familiar with the matter.

Taiwan’s exports to the United States are currently subject to a 20% tariff, and Taipei has been in talks to reduce that figure as part of an overarching deal with Washington. Semiconductors, vital for all kinds of high-tech products, are currently exempt from tariffs while the U.S builds domestic capacity.

One of the people said the total U.S. investment to be pledged by Taiwan would be smaller than that of its main regional economic rivals, and would include support to help Washington build science park infrastructure drawing on Taiwanese know-how. The person and others spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

It was unclear when the Taiwan deal would close or what specifics would make it into the final agreement, according to the people. They cautioned that any deal terms could change until they were finalized in negotiations. The workforce training aspect of the deal has not previously been reported.

“Until announced by President Trump, reporting about potential trade deals is speculation,” said White House spokesman Kush Desai. The U.S. trade representative’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

TSMC, which declined to comment on the trade talks, has struggled to find the right workers for its U.S. projects.

CEO and Chairman C.C. Wei said in January building the new factory in Arizona has taken at least twice as long as in Taiwan, citing a shortage of skilled workers and gaps in the supply chain. TSMC, for example, brought half of the construction workers from Texas to Arizona, increasing costs due to relocation and accommodation, he said.

Taiwan’s Office of Trade Negotiations said in a statement that its team was continuing to discuss supply chain cooperation with the United States under a “Taiwan model.”

Speaking to reporters in Taipei on Wednesday, Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai said the two sides are at the stage of exchanging documents to firm up certain details.

“It is very difficult for other countries to do this kind of work, because only we have this concept, practice, and track record of service parks, which allows us to undertake this kind of initiative in the United States,” he added.

Last month, Taiwan Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun, who is leading talks aimed at reducing Trump’s tariffs on Taiwanese exports, said she was hopeful both sides could reach a consensus on expanding investment in the United States.

Last week, Trump acknowledged criticism of programs that welcome skilled foreign workers but said doing so was necessary to dominate in key industries. In a speech at a U.S.-Saudi investment forum, Trump referenced opening up “a big plant with your friend from Taiwan, where we’re going to have 40 or 50% of the computer chip business.”

He added: “Our people have to be taught. This is something they’ve never done, and we’re not going to be successful if we don’t allow people that invest billions of dollars in plant and equipment to bring a lot of their people from their country to get that plant open, operating and working.”

Young Liu, chairman of Taiwan’s Foxconn (2317.TW), Nvidia’s (NVDA.O) largest server maker, said last week the company was looking to work with the U.S. and other countries to build science parks, adding that he hoped this could help trade negotiations.

Taiwan’s representative to the APEC summit, Lin Hsin-i, said this month that he and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had discussed supply chains and semiconductors during a meeting on the sidelines of the event in South Korea.

Lin said Bessent had been keen to hear about Taiwan’s experience in building up its semiconductor clusters.

TSMC, whose business is surging on strong demand for artificial intelligence applications, is investing $165 billion to build chip factories in Arizona, though the bulk of its production will remain in Taiwan.

Other Taiwanese companies have announced new plans for investment in the United States, including silicon wafer manufacturer GlobalWafers (6488.TWO) Any agreement with Taiwan could rile Beijing. Chinese President Xi Jinping told Trump in a call on Monday that Taiwan’s “return to China” was an important matter for the country. The White House has not commented on that element of the call.

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/trump-team-negotiating-trade-deal-with-taiwan-that-could-help-train-us-workers-2025-11-26/

Thoughts… If Taiwan is smart, it will draw this deal out as long as possible. The greatest negotiating tool Taiwan has is its monopoly over semiconductor production. Should they give this away by giving the US access to the valuable knowledge and infrastructure that it holds? Trump will most certainly give away Taiwan to Xi Jinping; a deal along the lines of Taiwan for access to REEs is not something that I would put off the table.

It is not surprising to me that this comes to light the day after XJ calls Trump and states that the return of China is a key factor in maintaining the post-war world order.

The tariff on Taiwan is ultimately probably inconvenient but certainly not as crippling as it is to other countries. Taiwan, in the unique position of having a near-monopoly on semiconductor production, has many trade partners beyond the US and will not be as heavily hit as countries that are more dependent on the US.

Europe is militarizing, and I am sure that Taiwan is getting plenty of money from the EU as well as Indo-Pacific countries like Japan and Australia in the face of rising Chinese aggression.

I would hope that the leadership in Taiwan sees who is at the helm of the United States, Trump's willingness to betray Ukraine and not back its allies. The last thing they want to do is give away their only assurance that Trump will aid them. I would say it is highly likely that the US does provide aid solely because of its dependency on Taiwan for critical semiconductors to meet the insatiable demand for US Data centers.

Topic 2: Small Businesses Suffer under Tariff Pressure before Black Friday, While Corporations Shrug off Tariff Shocks

Nov 26 (Reuters) - For Matt Hassett, founder of New York-based sleep wellness brand Loftie, the year-end holiday rush has always kept him on his toes.

But this time, it has turned chaotic as import tariffs on China, from where Loftie sources its sunrise lamps and phone-free alarm clocks, disrupted supply chain.

“It’s been very difficult to prepare. We have sold down to extremely low stock levels - we probably have about 10% of the inventory we need,” he said earlier this week.

When Trump threatened tariffs as high as 180% on Chinese imports in mid-April, Hassett explored shifting production to Thailand, where duties were lower.

But when the rates on China was later cut to 20%, the alternative factories with 20% higher production costs proved to be costlier than the tariffs.

In the end, Hassett stuck with his Chinese manufacturer. But the scramble delayed orders, leaving him dangerously short of stock ahead of the year’s busiest shopping season.

November and December typically account for a third of U.S. retailers’ annual profits.

Brooklyn-based Lo & Sons, which sells travel bags and accessories online, scouted up to eight factories between April and June in multiple countries, including India and Cambodia, before returning to its long-time supplier in China.

“On top of costing us a ton in tariff payments, the uncertainty prevented us from placing purchase orders,” CEO and co-founder Derek Lo said. “Now we’re sitting on lower-than-ideal inventory.”

Big-box retailers such as Walmart (WMT.N) and Costco (COST.O) can soak in the supply jitters by leveraging scale more easily than smaller firms.

Operating margins for small retailers with total assets less than $50 million have plunged to negative 20.7%, according to business analytics provider RapidRatings, leaving 36% of them at a high risk of bankruptcy compared to 12% of large retailers.

“For the first time since the pandemic, average profit has dipped into negative territory... disproportionately impacting smaller companies that lack the scale and resources to absorb these pressures,” said James Gellert, executive chairman of RapidRatings.

More than a dozen small U.S. retailers that Reuters spoke to also flagged significant cost increases, resulting in some of them cutting jobs or trimming offerings to save cash.

The ripple effect of supply-chain disruptions can be seen across categories.

https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/small-us-retailers-face-holiday-supply-chaos-due-trump-tariffs-2025-11-26/

Thoughts… The effects of Tariffs on small businesses are like slow suffocation. As opposed to the room just being immediately vented of oxygen, it is like the oxygen saturation of the air is slowly lowered until the business is left gasping for breath.

Many small businesses were hoping to ride out tariffs in the early year and make up for crippling margins in Q4 with holiday sales. The reality is that Tariffs are a footnote to Trump, something hardly discussed anymore, and the true cost of their extended and global implementation will lead to a mass die-off of small retailers across the US.

I think it will come suddenly, maybe sometime in 2026, Q2, or even Q1. If things do not change, these businesses, which are now in the phase of laying off thousands of workers, as we saw in the recent ADP payroll report, with Small Businesses shedding 60,000 jobs. This would not have been the first option taken to cut costs, and would have come after trimming additional service providers and cutting as much as possible from their budgets.

If these businesses lack the inventory to even meet demand and fail to materialize gains that can pull them out of what is likely to be a massive deficit, then the next step is bankruptcies and closures en masse. A -20.7% deficit already suggests that those who were operating on a less successful annual profit margin have already been wiped out, so we should expect to see another wave of mass closures in the near future.

Topic 3: Israel is entirely out of Control

TUBAS, West Bank/JERUSALEM, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Israeli security forces took up positions inside the West Bank city of Tubas on Wednesday and ordered some Palestinian residents from their homes, the latest assault in a months-long campaign across cities of the northern West Bank.

Tubas Governor Ahmed Al-Asaad told Reuters Israeli forces, backed by a helicopter that had opened fire, were encircling the city and establishing positions across several neighbourhoods.

“The incursion looks to be a long one; occupation (Israeli) forces have driven people from their houses, commandeered rooftops of buildings, and are conducting arrests,” he said.

The Israeli military said the operation carried out with police and intelligence forces began early on Wednesday following “preliminary intelligence identification of attempts to establish” militant strongholds and infrastructure.

The military said it located “an observational control room” during its searches of dozens of homes in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli vehicles could be seen driving through the city, with troops patrolling streets carrying rifles and rocket launchers. Troops were also seen in the nearby town of Tammun.

Al-Asaad said Israeli forces ordered those whom they forced out of their homes not to return until the operation ends, which he anticipated could last several days.

“They are continuing to complete their control of the city,” he told Reuters, with Israeli forces setting up roadblocks and so far detaining at least 22 Palestinians.

Wednesday’s assault extends military operations launched by Israeli forces across parts of the northern West Bank this year, beginning with the city of Jenin in January days after U.S. President Donald Trump returned to the White House.

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/israel-launches-new-military-operation-northern-west-bank-2025-11-26/

GENEVA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The U.N. human rights office said on Tuesday that at least 127 civilians had been killed in Lebanon in strikes by the Israel military since a ceasefire nearly a year ago, and called for an investigation and for the truce to be respected.

“Almost a year since the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel was agreed, we continue to witness increasing attacks by the Israeli military, resulting in the killing of civilians and destruction of civilian objects in Lebanon, coupled with alarming threats of a wider, intensified offensive,” said Thameen Al-Kheetan, spokesperson for the U.N. human rights office, at a Geneva press briefing.

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/israeli-strikes-have-killed-least-127-civilians-lebanon-since-ceasefire-un-says-2025-11-25/

The UN human rights office has urged a “prompt and impartial” investigation into Israeli strikes in Lebanon, warning of possible violations of international humanitarian law nearly a year after a ceasefire was signed.

Thameen Al-Kheetan, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, cited an attack last week on the Ein el-Hilweh refugee camp that killed 11 children.

He said in a statement on Tuesday that all of those killed in the Ein el-Hilweh strike were civilians, raising “serious concerns that the Israeli military’s attack may have violated international humanitarian law principles on the conduct of hostilities”.

Israel has killed more than 300 people in Lebanon since the November 27, 2024, ceasefire, including about 127 civilians, according to the UN.

Israeli forces remain deployed in five areas of southern Lebanon and continue near-daily air raids, which Israel claims target fighters from the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah and its infrastructure.

Al-Kheetan described last week’s strike on Ein el-Hilweh, near Sidon, as one of the deadliest since the ceasefire.

“At least 13 civilians, including 11 children, were killed and at least six civilians injured last week in an Israeli strike on the Ein El-Hilweh camp,” he said. “There must be prompt and impartial investigations … those responsible must be brought to justice.”

Al-Kheetan said Israel had begun constructing a wall that crosses into Lebanese territory, rendering 4,000 square metres (43,055sq feet) inaccessible and undermining displaced people’s right of return.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/11/25/un-calls-for-probe-into-israels-strikes-on-lebanon

I am at a loss for words when it comes to Israel. The reality is that none of these actions would be possible without the shield that the United States provides. The continued action in Palestine despite an active ceasefire, and the continued bombing and killing of refugee camps in Lebanon, are just further examples of how Israel is a terror state.

All of this could end tomorrow, as the United States provides 40% of Israel's military budget and 70% of its weapons. If America pulls the plug on the funding, stops shielding Israel from Sanctions, and respects the ICC, Israel could be stopped. Trump does not just enable this behavior; it is enabled by democrats as well. Under Biden, before Trump, and further back.

Israel has killed at least 15,000 children in Gaza. Add another 11 to the body count, whilst the world is silent.

Where are the supposed champions of independent journalism? Aaron Parnas? Meidas Touch?

Israel is a terrorist organization. The entire Israeli cabinet needs to be jailed for war crimes. Enough is enough, but sadly, it will not stop until America says so.

he Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue.

For $6 a month, you can help me bring more Firebrands to our cause. It is because of each of you that this is possible.

A last note… Even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

Make a One-Time Donation!

My work is entirely Firebrand Funded! Consider becoming a paid or founding subscriber, and I will scribe your name on the Wall of Fire

Click the Seal and Subscribe or Upgrade today!

Share

Leave a comment

Yesterday’s Report

More From The Firebrand Project