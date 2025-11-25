The Firebrand Report 11/25/25: America's Economic Woes Mount, Housing Insurance Crisis, Stock Market Leaves Earth, and Consumers on the Brink

Show Notes

Topic 1: America’s Home Insurance Crisis is Fueled By a Crisis Trump says does not exist.

Across the U.S., the number of homes covered by these so-called “insurers of last resort” has been steadily increasing for the past five years. FAIR plans were designed as a stopgap measure, but as climate change fuels stronger disasters, these insurers are increasingly relied on.

At present, 32 states offer FAIR plans. California, along with Texas, North Carolina, Florida and Louisiana – states that have experienced significant disasters in recent years – collectively accounted for 84% of all FAIR planholders in 2024, industry data showed.

They helped drive FAIR plan takeups to a record in 2023, and although the number of policies dipped the year after, they remained elevated compared to their 10-year average.

Coverage under a FAIR plan differs from one state to another. In California, they cover wildfire damage, while in Texas, North Carolina and Florida, they pay for wind damage. A FAIR plan does not cover flood damage, which is insured under the National Flood Insurance Program of the federal government.

He is not alone. About 3.7% of California’s home insurance market was under FAIR plans in 2021, the latest year in which data was available. In Texas and Florida, their share was between 8%-9% during the same period. Those are small percentages, but still represent millions of homeowners, and a growing segment of the population at risk from climate disasters without access to reliable home insurance.

“As climate change makes these disasters more common, more frequent and severe, and insurers continue to react to that reality, FAIR plans are increasingly called upon to focus on coverage of natural hazards,” Rob Moore, director at the non-profit Natural Resources Defense Council, said.

By taking in homeowners living in disaster-prone areas, FAIR plans endure a cash crunch that stems from paying claims more than they can collect in premiums, the exact scenario private insurers have been trying to avoid.

In Louisiana, for instance, claims by policyholders breached premiums by over 1,500% in 2021 after Citizens Property Insurance Corp, the state’s FAIR plan, paid billions of dollars to residents affected by Hurricane Ida. Citizens had since booked a small profit in 2023 and 2024, but it was one of the few exceptions: 19 of the 32 FAIR plans still incurred losses last year, industry data showed.

Depopulation, however, is still highly dependent on the private sector’s risk appetite and therefore not guaranteed. When premiums fall short, FAIR plans easily become financially vulnerable. They make up for this shortfall by charging an “assessment” to the private insurers that support them.

That is exactly what happened in California. The FAIR plan billed insurers operating in the state a record $1 billion in assessment to help keep it liquid after the Eaton and Pacific Palisades fires. Private insurers then often pass the assessment’s cost to their own policyholders through higher premiums.

This cycle creates tension between policymakers and the insurance companies. Regulators who approve premium hikes try to keep them at a minimum to prevent a price shock to policyholders. “But if the cost of doing business rises for an insurer and the regulatory regime doesn’t allow prices in the marketplace to rise at a commensurate level, then private insurers might simply choose to not do business in a certain area,” said Steven Francis Koller, a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard’s Joint Center for Housing Studies, a think tank.

Still, others can find even FAIR plans to be hardly affordable and decide to forgo home insurance altogether. Like a typical insurer, FAIR plans also hike premiums, often way above the market rate. From 2019 to 2023, for example, Louisiana’s Citizens increased average premiums for residential coverage by over 730% and Florida’s Citizens and California FAIR plan by about 400% each, data from the Climate and Community Institute Institute, a progressive climate think tank, showed. To compare, average premiums for homeowners rose nearly 23% during the same period.

https://www.reuters.com/graphics/USA-ECONOMY/FAIR-INSURANCE/lgpdqnqamvo/

Thoughts… America’s affordability crisis deepens, as things like even state covered insurance programs become unafforable FAIR plans themselves allow for people in area’s effected heavily by natural disasters to get some level of coverage. Even though this may be true, the coverage is of the most scant quality. This coverage is becoming more and more expensive. Most Americans cannot afford to pay for Home Insurance anyway, and since Premiums keep going up in these areas, for companies that are choosing to remain in effected areas more and more people are turning to FAIR coverage.

In this happening, the price of FAIR coverage increases, in tandem with increasing rate of natural disaster a housing Insurance crisis is budding. In highly affected Areas insurance companies which are allergic to actually covering anything are now choosing to pull out of FAIR programs.

As corporate greed reaches levels of astronomical scale, and the climate crisis worsens by the day the plight of the working American and the homeowner becomes more and more difficult.

The American system is breaking, the working class is at breaking point.

Insurance companies are among the most heartless and corrupt entities in the United States, I look forward to the day that the people tear them down.

Topic 2: The Stock Market has left reality.

NEW YORK, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Global stocks rose on Tuesday and were on pace for a third straight session of gains, as investors remained optimistic the U.S. Federal Reserve would cut interest rates at its December meeting, while U.S. Treasury yields declined.

On Wall Street, U.S. stocks were higher, led by gains in Alphabet (GOOGL.O), and Meta Platforms (META.O). The Google parent hit an intraday record high of $328.83 and was last up more than 1% as it approached $4 trillion in market capitalization, which would make it only the fourth company to reach that mark. The Information reported that Meta Platforms (META.O), which rose about 3% as the biggest boost to the S&P 500, was in talks with Google to spend billions of dollars on the Alphabet-owned company’s chips for use in its data centers starting from 2027.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 546.82 points, or 1.18%, to 46,995.09, the S&P 500 (.SPX)rose 45.45 points, or 0.68%, to 6,750.53 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 80.42 points, or 0.35%, to 22,952.43.

Equities have been rallying since Friday after New York Fed President John Williams said interest rates can fall in the near term even as other policymakers insisted borrowing costs should remain steady for now, which boosted market expectations for a rate cut. Those expectations were further juiced on Monday after comments from San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly and Fed Governor Christopher Waller in support of a December cut.

“We’ve had more coalescing just in the last couple of days around rate cut odds, that’s fluctuated dramatically in the last week,” said Bill Merz, head of capital market research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

“And we have data this morning, again, with slightly softer labor markets, that should be a key consideration for Fed voting members, and I think it is. So those slightly soft labor markets corroborate that it wasn’t just a blip, but that’s persisting.”

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS) rose 7.72 points, or 0.79%, to 990.03 and is on track for its biggest three-day percentage gain in a month. The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) index closed up 0.91%, lifted by the prospect of a Fed rate cut and optimism over a potential ceasefire in Ukraine.

U.S. yields were lower after the glut of data, with the yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes down 3.8 basis points to 3.998% as it fell below the 4% mark for the first time since October 29.

Markets are pricing in an 84.7% chance for a 25 basis-point cut from the Fed at its December meeting, up slightly from the 84.4% in the prior session and well above the 50.1% from a week ago.

Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran said in a television interview that a deteriorating job market was happening because of where the central bank has set its short-term interest rate target.

In currencies, the dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.48% to 99.72, with the euro up 0.49% at $1.1577.

Traders have been closely watching for signs of possible Japanese intervention in the yen , which strengthened 0.64% against the greenback to 155.93 per dollar but is down 1.3% for the month.

U.S. crude fell 1.61% to $57.89 a barrel and Brent declined to $62.40 per barrel, down 1.53% after Ukraine signaled support for a U.S.-backed framework for ending the war with Russia,

https://www.reuters.com/world/china/global-markets-global-markets-2025-11-25/

Thoughts… While stocks climb, the dollar falls; it is almost paradoxical, and it leads me to question how valid the market even is anymore. I genuinely wonder whether it has been co-opted to serve as a wealth-generation mechanism for the uber wealthy.

It enables companies to use stock buybacks to pay themselves essentially, raise their own stock price, and pay their shareholders more and more. It is driven by such arbitrary things, like sentiment that the war in Ukraine may end… it won't. Putin does not want peace. It is driven to record highs when a man says that rates are likely to be cut. Deals prearranged in boardrooms can cause stocks to skyrocket, and Billions are shuffled from company to company so that one can borrow more money to give to the other.

It is really just madness, how can this be considered fiscally responsible, the US markets are entirely untethered from reality. A $ 4 trillion valuation is over 100x the age of the universe.

Consider that… how could a single entity be worth more than the Universe is old? It is maddening, no one will benefit, how can a finite world have seemingly infinite room for profit.

How can these companies have so much money when people are so poor? The reality is that they are not wealthy; they are buying and selling borrowed money, valuing themselves on unrealized gains, and acting like children who have counted their eggs before they hatch.

The farther they drive this, the less the working person has, the easier it will be for us to weather the collapse that they have driven us to. Ironically, it may come not because of their own ministrations but by the actions of foreign powers or the repercussions of tariffs on American industry.

Topic 3: When Inflation cannot drive the increasing Consumer spending narrative anymore.

WASHINGTON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales increased less than expected in September, suggesting consumer fatigue amid higher prices because of tariffs, though the moderation did not dampen economists’ expectations for solid economic growth in the third quarter.

The sales slowdown reported by the Commerce Department on Tuesday followed a long stretch of gains and marked a weak handoff to the fourth quarter. Economists said a sluggish labor market, characterized by an unemployment rate at a four-year high, was making consumers more selective about purchases.

That development was reinforced by a survey from the Conference Board showing consumer confidence sagged to a seven-month low in November, with fewer households planning to buy motor vehicles, houses and other big-ticket items over the next six months. There was also a decline in those who said they were making vacation plans. Economists say President Donald Trump’s sweeping duties on imports have raised prices for everyday commodities, including food.

“While spending has held up over 2025 despite worsening survey readings, many consumers may have reached their limit as rising prices and labor market concerns cut spending plans, at least for the near term,” said Ben Ayers, senior economist at Nationwide.

Retail sales rose 0.2% after an unrevised 0.6% gain in August, the Commerce Department’s Census Bureau said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales, which are mostly goods and anot adjusted for inflation, would rise 0.4%.

On a year-over-year basis, retail sales increased 4.3%. The report, originally due in mid-October, was delayed by the 43-day shutdown of the U.S. government.

Part of the sales increase reflected higher prices, with receipts at service stations advancing 2.0%. Sales had accelerated in prior months, in part as consumers rushed to buy battery-powered electric motor vehicles before the expiration of EV tax credits at the end of September.

Sales at auto dealerships fell 0.3%. Furniture store sales increased 0.6%, while receipts at building material and garden equipment retailers and suppliers gained 0.2%.

But sales at clothing retailers dropped 0.7% while those at electronics and appliance outlets decreased 0.5%. Online store sales eased 0.7%. Consumers also cut back spending on hobbies and sporting goods.

They, however, dined out and visited bars more. Sales at food services and drinking places, the only services component in the report, increased 0.7% after surging 1.0% in August.

Though job growth rebounded in September, the labor market is weakening, with the unemployment rate rising to 4.4%.

Labor market worries pushed down the Conference Board’s consumer confidence index to 88.7 this month, the lowest level since April, from 95.5 in October.

While the correlation between consumer confidence and spending has been weak, economists said households’ worsening perceptions of the labor market suggested a pullback in consumption is likely.

The Conference Board’s so-called labor market differential, derived from data on respondents’ views on whether jobs are plentiful or hard to get, fell to 9.7 from 10.3 last month. This measure correlates to the unemployment rate in the Labor Department’s monthly employment report.

“A few years ago when we had negative consumer sentiment and continued spending strength, the period was referred to as a ‘vibescession.’ But things are different now,” said Elizabeth Renter, senior economist at NerdWallet. “Household financial conditions are more fragile than they were a few years ago, so any fear about the future economy may be well-founded.”

Retail sales excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services fell 0.1% in September after a downwardly revised 0.6% increase in August. These so-called core retail sales correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product. They were previously reported to have advanced 0.7% in August.

The dip in core retail sales did not change economists’ expectations that consumer spending picked up in the third quarter. The Atlanta Federal Reserve is estimating that GDP increased at a 4.0% annualized rate last quarter.

The government said on Tuesday it would release the delayed third-quarter GDP estimate on December 23. The economy grew at a 3.8% pace in the April-June quarter.

Stocks on Wall Street were trading higher. The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury yields fell.

A separate report from BLS on Tuesday showed the Producer Price Index for final demand rebounded 0.3% in September, lifted by a 3.5% jump in the cost of energy goods and a 1.1% increase in food - mostly beef, fresh fruits and grains. That reading followed a 0.1% drop in August.

In the 12 months through September, the PPI increased 2.7% after advancing by the same margin in August.

Economists estimated that the PCE Price Index, excluding food and energy, increased 0.2% in September after rising by the same margin in August. That estimate would keep the annual increase in core PCE inflation at 2.9%. The odds of another interest rate cut from the U.S. central bank in December have risen, despite concerns among some Fed officials about inflation.

“Downward progress on inflation remains stalled, but overall this set of price data is not convincing enough to move the Fed doves concerned about downside labor market risks closer to the inflation hawks, leaving the committee split ahead of December’s meeting,” said Thomas Ryan, North America economist at Capital Economics.

https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/us-retail-sales-miss-expectations-september-2025-11-25/

Thoughts… The Economy is flailing, the American consumer is beyond stretched, and for quite some time, the BEA and government data reporters were able to point to increasing consumer spending to indicate growth.

This data point, which I have pointed out before, has a key shortcoming: it does not account for the volume of goods purchased, only the total volume of money spent by consumers. As discussed above, the stock market soars, and pressure for a rate cut to further enable corporate borrowing in this open-ended and exponential spiral they have locked the US economy into is not sustainable.

The slowing here, and what I expect to be a crushing Black Friday for retailers with record-low spending, are likely.

People cannot afford to live, plain and simple, data and GDP growth to not translate into a better life for the working family. This is becoming more apparent than ever, the sickness of greed is ripe in America and even choice reporting and the empty words of ‘wall street experts’ cannot change the reality.

Americans are being forced into poverty at a time when government assistance has been gutted, and companies have virtually no limits on what they can and can’t do.

The time is coming rapidly when America will see its poverty crisis, if 12% was not enough to concern people, wait until what is around the corner.

