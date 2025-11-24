The Firebrand Report 11/24/25 Not ALL BAD NEWS! The G20 Flips Trump the Bird, Xi Jinping Throws Down the Gauntlet, and Senator Kelly Stares Down a Weakening Regime.

Show Notes

Topic 1: G20 Adopts Progressive Declaration in Big Snub to Trump White House

Group of 20 leaders adopted a declaration addressing the climate crisis and other global challenges on Saturday over U.S. objections, prompting the White House to accuse South Africa of weaponizing its leadership of the group this year.

The declaration, which was drafted without input from the United States, “can’t be renegotiated,” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson told reporters, reflecting strains between Pretoria and U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, which boycotted the event.

“We had the entire year of working towards this adoption and the past week has been quite intense,” spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said.

Hours later, the White House said Ramaphosa was “refusing to facilitate a smooth transition of the G20 presidency” after initially saying he would pass the gavel to ‘an empty chair.’”

“This, coupled with South Africa’s push to issue a G20 Leaders Declaration, despite consistent and robust U.S. objections, underscores the fact that they have weaponized their G20 presidency to undermine the G20’s founding principles,” said White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly. Trump looks forward to “restoring legitimacy” to the group next year, when the U.S. holds the rotating presidency.

Ramaphosa, host of this weekend’s gathering of Group of 20 leaders in Johannesburg, had earlier said there was “overwhelming consensus” for a summit declaration.

“Argentina, although it cannot endorse the declaration ... remains fully committed to the spirit of cooperation that has defined the G20 since its conception,” its foreign minister Pablo Quirno said at the summit. Ramaphosa noted this, but went ahead with it anyway.

In explanation, Quirno said Argentina was concerned about how the document referred to geopolitical issues.

“Specifically it addresses the longstanding Middle East conflict in a manner that fails to capture its full complexity,” he said. The document mentions the conflict once, saying members agree to work for a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in ... the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

“It is a longstanding G20 tradition to issue only consensus deliverables, and it is shameful that the South African government is now trying to depart from this standard practice,” a senior Trump administration official said on Friday.

The declaration used the kind of language long disliked by the U.S. administration: stressing the seriousness of climate change and the need to better adapt to it, praising ambitious targets to boost renewable energy and noting the punishing levels of debt service suffered by poor countries.

In opening remarks to the summit, Ramaphosa said: “We should not allow anything to diminish the value, the stature and the impact of the first African G20 presidency.”

Trump said U.S. officials would not attend the summit because of allegations, widely discredited, that the host country’s Black majority government persecutes its white minority.

“While the G20 diversity sometimes presents challenges, it also underscores the importance of finding common ground,” Japan Cabinet Public Affairs Secretary Maki Kobayashi told Reuters.

Commenting on Argentina’s absence from the final envoy meeting to agree on the text, Magwenya said: “Argentina (had) been participating quite meaningfully ... in all the deliberations,” then never showed up to endorse the declaration on Friday. He added: “We have what we call sufficient consensus.”

The U.S. president had also rejected the host nation’s agenda of promoting solidarity and helping developing nations adapt to weather disasters, transition to clean energy and cut their excessive debt costs.

“This G20 is not about the U.S.,” South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola told public broadcaster SABC. “We are all equal members of the G20. What it means is that we need to take a decision. Those of us who are here have decided this is where the world must go.”

China’s Premier Li Qiang called for unity amongst the G20 during a speech at the summit on Saturday, saying that differences in interests among parties and shortcomings in global cooperation are key obstacles to international unity.

“The G20 should face up to these problems, explore solutions and promote a return to the right track of unity and cooperation,” Li said in a statement from China’s Foreign Ministry.

https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/climate-energy/g20-leaders-meet-south-africa-seeking-agreement-despite-us-boycott-2025-11-22/

Thoughts… I think this is fantastic. Whilst these resolutions are not reminiscent of actual policy but more to declare an informal intention among nations, the rebuffing of the United States is a big deal. In particular, Trump, the US has leaned heavily on its economic might to shoulder smaller countries into submission. I think this change signals a shift in the international order. The realization that the United States is in decline is becoming evident, and the fact that South Africa was not only willing to challenge the US but also to form a coalition to pass the declaration without the United States' input is symbolic.

This sends a message to the global community, ‘you can defy the United States’ there is many reasons for this, however most significant I believe is the degradation of US soft power. More so, on the front of climate concerns, there is no doubt that it is an imminent crisis. Trump and his regime’s rebuffing of clean energy and alliance with Fossil Fuel giants and oil-rich Petro states is the reason for the reversal. There is money in pollution, so he will pollute.

Argentina's actions here are interesting: a soft endorsement while removing itself from the overall process, and citing concerns about the ‘complexity of the Middle East situation’ as a nod to Israel and the wealthy players now deeply embedded in Argentina. The same rings true for not fully participating in a declaration that makes a strong stance on climate change.

The United States will hold the presidency next year; even so, with other G20 members willing to oppose US doctrine, this signals a new era in the global community. One that I hope holds going forward. The world will need to oppose Trump; he and his Oligarchs are a danger to everyone.

Topic 2: Xi throws down the gauntlet… Taiwan's “return to China” is on the table.

BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump during a phone call on Monday that Taiwan’s “return to China” is a key part of the post-war international order, state news agency Xinhua reported.

“China and the United States once fought side by side against fascism and militarism, and should now work together to safeguard the outcomes of World War Two,” Xi was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

A White House official confirmed Trump and Xi had spoken by phone but gave no details.

China is locked in its biggest diplomatic crisis for years with Japan, after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said this month a hypothetical Chinese attack on democratically governed Taiwan could trigger a military response from Tokyo.

Xi said that China-U.S. ties have stabilised and improved since their meeting.

“The facts again show that cooperation benefits both sides while confrontation hurts both,” he told Trump, urging the two countries to maintain positive momentum and expand cooperation.

https://www.reuters.com/world/china/chinas-xi-holds-phone-call-with-trump-xinhua-reports-2025-11-24/

Thoughts… This is another signal, a game of Chicken… Even though XJ is a terrible human being, I have to say that the fighting fascism snub is very well done. Especially considering Trump's endorsement of being called a fascist in the Oval Office with Zohran Mamdani. Xi never does anything by accident.

This metaphorical gauntlet is a test; this is happening a short while after their economic summit in South Korea. The tentative purchase of Soybeans from China is ongoing, and the total strangulation of REE imports to the US is lessened by removing the additional controls that were placed on Rare Earth minerals.

Xi is seeing what the US will do, not only this, but also following the G20 rebuffing Trump in the recent declaration.

Not only this, but the choice of ‘a key part of the post-war international order’ is strong language and the implication is not lost.

You roll all this in with the things that we have been discussing the invasion exercises that were reported by reuters recently following an analysis of satellite imagery and ship tracking in August, a substantial uptick in aggressive sorties over Taiwanese airspace and Chinese vessels frequently violating Taiwans waters this a key moment. The US, now spread thin as it throws a petulant and murderous tantrum in the Caribbean, will have to make a choice. Will it defend Taiwan, or is it willing to lose access to the chipmaker it has depended on for decades?

The plot thickens.

Topic 3: Pentagon Threatens Senator Kelly as the grip on the Narrative Slips further.

WASHINGTON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Pentagon on Monday threatened to recall U.S. Senator Mark Kelly, a retired Navy captain, to active duty status in order to prosecute him after what it described as seditious behavior by the former astronaut and decorated veteran.

Kelly, who denies any wrongdoing and who said in a statement he would not be intimidated, joined five other Democrats in Congress with backgrounds in the U.S. military and intelligence community to urge U.S. troops to refuse any illegal orders.

The Pentagon statement said it was reviewing “serious allegations of misconduct” against Kelly. While it did not say what charges Kelly could face if it took such an extraordinary step, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth posted remarks on X accusing Kelly and the other lawmakers of sedition.

“The video made by the ‘Seditious Six’ was despicable, reckless, and false,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on X.

“Encouraging our warriors to ignore the orders of their Commanders undermines every aspect of ‘good order and discipline.’”

President Donald Trump has also accused Kelly and the other Democrats of sedition, saying in a social media post that the crime was punishable by death.

Kelly, in a statement, said he learned of the threat from Hegseth’s social media post. He detailed his public service prior to joining the Senate representing Arizona, including 39 combat missions in Operation Desert Storm and four space shuttle flights at NASA.

“If this is meant to intimidate me and other members of Congress from doing our jobs and holding this administration accountable, it won’t work,” Kelly said.

“I’ve given too much to this country to be silenced by bullies who care more about their own power than protecting the Constitution.”

Rachel VanLandingham, a former Air Force lawyer now at Southwestern Law School, said she had never seen sitting lawmakers called back to the military involuntarily, and that Kelly would have a strong legal case to get a preliminary injunction since there was no evidence of probable cause.

“He has strong legal standing to say ‘Absolutely not. I’m not going to do this’,” VanLandingham said.

Hegseth’s remarks also could undermine any Pentagon effort to prosecute Kelly since they amounted to a clear case of undue command influence and could be used as evidence that Kelly would not be able to get a fair trial, she said.

“All servicemembers are reminded that they have a legal obligation under the UCMJ (Uniform Code of Military Justice) to obey lawful orders and that orders are presumed to be lawful. A servicemember’s personal philosophy does not justify or excuse the disobedience of an otherwise lawful order,” the Pentagon said.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/pentagon-threatens-prosecute-senator-mark-kelly-by-recalling-him-navy-service-2025-11-24/

Thoughts… The rhetoric coming out of the Pentagon is ridiculous. I think this is another sign that the regime is losing the narrative. In general, we are seeing a decline, as things spiral in the White House. On the world stage, Trump looks pathetic; he appears easily manipulated and has been publicly conned by Putin again and again.

The Vote to release the Epstein files was a massive blow to Trump, and whilst it is no guarantee of anything, it further closes the walls around Trump. Judges have begun to strike down Trump-aligned initiatives, and his attempts to prosecute his rivals, like Comey, are flailing. The escalation in the Caribbean and the push for a partisan and unnecessary war is wildly unpopular. The Saudi visit was a disaster and was very unpopular, the recent announcement and slip up with ‘twitter’ revealing the locations of many MAGA accounts and their locations being in foreign nations, many with ties to Russian influence or even Russia itself.

MAGA is weak, and Trump is weak; they are on their way down in terms of the peak of their power. Not only at home but foreign rebuttals as well, a flailing economy, and an unsustainable cost of living.

Threatening heroes like Kelly, a veteran and astronaut, look weak and desperate, and the era of compliance is waning.

The Regime is looking weaker by the day, which makes it even more dangerous. We must still keep an eye on the oligarchs and Techno-fascist elements at play, but this is an overall positive trend. I must say, I admire Kelly and his strength in the face of MAGA threats.

