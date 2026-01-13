The Firebrand Report 1/12/26: Deal w/ Ukraine over Minerals Connected to Trump Allies, The Iranian Revolution, Europes Response to Greenland Aggression, Carney Visits China... and more!

©️Shane Yirak, 2026

Coming into this week, I expect we will see some major shakeups on the global stage. Shaky peace deals cling on all over the globe. While ceasefires that arent aren’t numerous, the situation in Iran has escalated from protests to a full-scale uprising, and US rhetoric suggests that US intervention is in the cards. Considering the tracking of elite US assets toward Kuwait Staging grounds and US airbases in Saudi Arabia, this rhetoric, in tandem with the recent relocation of elite 160th SOAR forces, makes me worried, to say the least. Despite a stock market that keeps posting record gains, the real economy is looking worse and worse for the average American, signalling a financial trying 2026, to say the least.

A recent deal in Ukraine has escaped the public eye; this deal may have major consequences. A mining company associated with a strong Trump ally appears to have won bidding for access to one of the richest Lithium deposits in the world, as well as other critical metals and minerals in the Donbas in Ukraine. Europe is taking a harder stance on Greenland, as the US continues to state aggressively that it plans to take the independently governed territory of the Danish Kingdom.

Finally, Canada has made major changes in its economic strategy over the course of 2025, and going into 2026, the country is diversifying away from the United States. Moving closer to competitors like China and entering into trade agreements with the EU to mitigate the financial stress of dealing with a chaotic, abusive, and unreliable trade partner, which is the United States.

The Lith-Politics of the Ukrainian Front: The TechMet-Dobra Paradigm

The awarding of the Dobra lithium deposit rights represents a seminal moment in the evolution of the US-Ukraine relationship, marking the transition from a partnership based on shared democratic values to one explicitly anchored in resource extraction and financial integration with the US executive branch’s inner circle. This development cannot be analyzed in a vacuum; it must be contextualized alongside the nearly simultaneous kinetic enforcement of sanctions against Russian energy assets in the North Atlantic. The synchronization of these events suggests a coordinated strategy: securing the inputs for the US energy transition while physically interdicting the revenue of geopolitical adversaries.

The TechMet-Dobra Deal: Privatizing Geopolitical Insurance

On January 8, 2026, a Ukrainian government commission selected a consortium led by TechMet and Ronald S. Lauder to develop the Dobra lithium deposit in Kirovohrad Oblast. This decision, while technically awaiting formal Cabinet of Ministers approval, has been described by officials as “essentially sealed”. The specific composition of the winning consortium and the timing of the award reveal a sophisticated geopolitical calculation by Kyiv.

Consortium Composition and Political Alignment

The consortium is not merely a commercial entity; it is a geopolitical instrument designed to align Ukrainian survival with the specific interests of the current US administration.

TechMet: This energy investment company is partially owned by the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC). The DFC, a government agency established during Donald Trump’s first term, holds a significant equity stake in TechMet. By awarding the contract to TechMet, Kyiv has effectively made the US government a direct shareholder in the project, thereby raising the cost of any potential US withdrawal of support for Ukraine.

Ronald S. Lauder: The inclusion of billionaire Ronald Lauder, an heir to the Estée Lauder cosmetics fortune, provides a direct personal link to the US President. Lauder has known President Trump since college and is a prominent donor to the Republican Party. Crucially, intelligence indicates that Lauder was the figure who originally suggested the purchase of Greenland to President Trump during his first term—a fact that creates a thematic resonance with current escalations in the Arctic (see Section IV).

Asset Valuation and Strategic Centrality

The Dobra deposit is widely considered one of the largest undeveloped lithium fields in Europe, a critical asset in the global race for battery dominance.

Mineral Composition: The site contains estimated reserves of 80-105 million metric tons of lithium ore. Beyond lithium, the deposit is rich in other critical minerals essential for defense and high-tech applications, including tantalum, niobium, rubidium, beryllium, tin, cesium, and tungsten.

Production Sharing Agreement (PSA): The deal is structured as a PSA, a mechanism where investors finance and execute extraction in exchange for a share of the output. This structure is critical because, under the broader US-Ukraine Minerals Agreement signed on April 30, 2025, half of the revenue Ukraine generates from this deposit is mandated to flow into a joint US-Ukraine Reconstruction Fund. This fund, managed jointly by the DFC and Ukraine, effectively locks the US into Ukraine’s long-term economic recovery, creating a financial “tripwire” against abandonment.

Ukraine has selected a consortium led by TechMet, an energy company co-owned by a US government investment agency established during Donald Trump’s first term, as the winner of a tender for a production-sharing agreement covering a lithium site in Kirovohrad Oblast in central Ukraine. The site, known as the Dobra lithium field, is one of Ukraine’s largest reserves of lithium, which is a key component in technologies such as electric batteries. (pravda.com.ua)

The consortium of investors awarded the bid includes TechMet, a mining company backed by the U.S. government, and billionaire Ronald S. Lauder, a close associate of U.S. President Donald Trump. (kyivindependent.com)

The 1,706.9-hectare deposit is located in the Novoukrainka district near the villages of Novostankuvata and Ternove. Its primary resource is lithium ore, with associated minerals including tantalum, niobium, rubidium, beryllium, tin, cesium, tungsten, and gold. Lithium reserves are estimated at more than 1.2 million tons, alongside identified resources of other rare metals. (inventure.com.ua)

The “Transactional” Timeline

The sequence of events leading to this award demonstrates the rapid acceleration of the “minerals-for-security” model:

April 30, 2025: The US and Ukraine sign the foundational critical minerals agreement, establishing the legal framework for US priority access to Ukrainian resources.

August 2025: Kyiv officially launches the tender for the Dobra site, signaling its readiness to operationalize the agreement.

January 7, 2026: US forces seize the Russian tanker Marinera in the North Atlantic (see Section 2.2), demonstrating kinetic commitment to isolating Russia.

January 8, 2026: The Ukrainian commission selects the TechMet/Lauder consortium, cementing the economic pillar of the alliance one day after the military demonstration.

The Seizure of the Marinera: Kinetic Blockade Enforcement

Parallel to the economic integration of Ukraine into the US sphere, the US military executed a high-risk interdiction operation against Russian energy assets, signaling a shift from passive sanctions to active, kinetic blockade enforcement. The seizure of the Marinera (formerly Bella 1) creates a new legal and military precedent in the Atlantic theater.

The Bella 1, renamed recently as the Marinera, was seized by the United States on January 7, 2026 in the North Atlantic. In December 2025 the U.S. Coast Guard attempted to intercept and seize the Bella 1, a sanctioned oil tanker, as it was heading to Venezuela to pick up a load of crude oil and possibly drop off cargo. (sof.news)

The Iranian Tipping Point: Revolution, Repression, and the “Will to Peace”

The internal stability of the Islamic Republic of Iran has degraded significantly over the weekend of January 10-11, 2026. What began as economic protests has mutated into a pre-revolutionary state, characterized by lethal violence, internet blackouts, and the emergence of armed insurgency. Conversely, the regime is attempting to project strength abroad through naval exercises, creating a jarring dissonance between its domestic fragility and its geopolitical posturing.

Status of the Uprising: From Riot to Revolution

The protests, initially sparked by a currency collapse and economic mismanagement, have entered their third week and have spread to over 190 cities. The situation has escalated beyond civil disobedience into open conflict.

Casualty Metrics: As of January 12, 2026, human rights organizations report a death toll ranging from 530 to 572 protesters. The number of detained individuals has exceeded 10,000. Reports from inside the country indicate that security forces are using live ammunition, and the death toll is likely higher due to the information blockade.

Regime Tactics: The Iranian state has shifted its rhetorical and legal framework, now labeling protesters as “terrorists” rather than “rioters.” This distinction is critical; under Iranian law, “moharebeh” (waging war against God) carries the death penalty and authorizes the use of heavy weaponry by security forces. A near-total internet blackout has been imposed to mask the scale of the crackdown.

Armed Insurgency: A significant development is the activation of armed groups in the periphery. The “Mobarizoun Popular Front” (MPF) in Sistan and Baluchistan province has claimed responsibility for ambushes against Law Enforcement Command (LEC) officers, killing at least one officer and injuring others on January 11. This indicates a shift from unarmed protest to armed insurgency in Iran’s border regions.

Mass protests in Iran, ongoing for two weeks, have escalated into a large-scale uprising capable of overthrowing the Islamic Republic. As of January 12, 2026, the situation has reached a critical point: according to human rights organizations, more than 530 protesters have been killed during violent crackdowns, and the number of arrested individuals has exceeded 10,000. Analysts claim that the success of this revolution will be the most significant event since 1979, radically changing global geopolitics and energy security. The main factor behind the popular anger was a complete economic collapse and a record currency crisis. Currently, protests have engulfed the entire country of 90 million people - from the capital Tehran to remote provinces. The authorities are trying to suppress the resistance by blocking internet and telephone communications to hide the scale of corruption and repression, but the demonstrations are only intensifying. (unn.ua)

The main factor behind the popular anger was a complete economic collapse and a record currency crisis. Currently, protests have engulfed the entire country of 90 million people - from the capital Tehran to remote provinces. The authorities are trying to suppress the resistance by blocking internet and telephone communications to hide the scale of corruption and repression, but the demonstrations are only intensifying. (understandingwar.org)

Iranian Regime Rhetoric about the Protests: Some Iranian regime officials have framed the ongoing protests as the next phase of the Israel-Iran War. The Iranian security establishment has repeatedly stressed since June 2025 that it believes that the Israel-Iran War is ongoing, despite the fact that the 12-day military conflict ended in June. Iranian Security Personnel Deaths: More Iranian security officers have died during the current protests than in any other protest wave in Iran. IRGC-affiliated media reported on January 11 that at least 114 regime security personnel from the Law Enforcement Command (LEC), Basij, and IRGC have been killed since the start of the protests on December 28. The actual death count for Iranian security personnel is likely higher than the number that IRGC-affiliated media reported, given that CTP-ISW has observed reports of security personnel casualties in areas, such as Tehran Province, that IRGC-affiliated media did not include in its death count. (understandingwar.org)

The Threat of External Intervention

The US response to the Iranian crisis has escalated from diplomatic condemnation to explicit military threats, raising the specter of direct conflict.

Presidential Warning: President Trump has issued a stern warning to Tehran, stating he is ready to “strike” the Islamic Republic if the crackdown continues. He has publicly declared that the US “stands ready to help” the protesters, rhetoric that Tehran views as a prelude to regime change operations.

Military Options: US officials have confirmed to major media outlets that “preliminary discussions” regarding airstrikes on Iranian military sites are underway. While no final decision has been made, the Pentagon is reviewing “strong options” to support the uprising.

Regime Counter-Threats: In response, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned on January 11 that US bases in the region and the state of Israel would be “legitimate targets” if the US intervenes. This threat of horizontal escalation—striking US allies to deter US action—creates a highly volatile security environment in the Persian Gulf.

Diplomatic Channels: Despite the bellicose rhetoric, the Omani Foreign Minister visited Tehran over the weekend. Oman traditionally serves as the intermediary between Washington and Tehran, suggesting that back-channel negotiations are attempting to de-escalate the situation before kinetic action becomes inevitable.

Iranian Threat to Attack US Forces: Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned the United States against “miscalculations” on January 11 and threatened that Iran could target US military bases in the region or Israel if the United States attacks Iran. Ghalibaf’s threat is likely a response to recent Western media reports that US President Donald Trump is considering various options to intervene in the ongoing protests. (understandingwar.org)

“The military is looking at it, and we’re looking at some very strong options,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Sunday night. Asked about Iran’s threats of retaliation, he said: “If they do that, we will hit them at levels that they’ve never been hit before.” (pbs.org)

The Arctic Sovereign Crisis: Greenland, NATO’s Fragmentation, and the “20-Day” Deadline

The diplomatic dispute over the status of Greenland has metastasized into perhaps the most severe crisis in the history of the NATO alliance. The US administration’s renewed and aggressive push to acquire the territory—framed as a national security imperative—has moved beyond rhetoric to specific deadlines and implied military threats, triggering a defensive mobilization by European powers against their own principal ally.

The US Ultimatum: “Let’s Talk in 20 Days”

On Sunday, January 11, 2026, President Trump issued a de facto deadline regarding the territory, telling reporters, “Let’s talk about Greenland in 20 days”. This statement effectively starts a countdown clock, creating immense pressure on Copenhagen and Nuuk.

The Justification: The White House has framed the acquisition of Greenland not as a real estate deal, but as a critical national security necessity. Spokespersons argue that Greenland is “covered with Russian and Chinese ships,” a claim that Danish intelligence and Arctic experts dispute. The US administration views control of the GIUK Gap and the Arctic approaches as vital to deterring adversaries in the next phase of great power competition.

The Methodology: The administration is reportedly exploring a range of options. These include an outright purchase (with discussions of direct payouts to Greenlandic residents ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 to bypass Copenhagen) or a “Compact of Free Association.” However, the threat of force remains the stick behind the carrot: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt explicitly stated that “utilizing the US military is always an option at the commander-in-chief’s disposal”.

The European Response: Article 5 in Reverse?

The European reaction has been unprecedented, effectively inverting the logic of the NATO alliance. Instead of mobilizing to defend against the East, European powers are mobilizing to deter an acquisition by the West.

Denmark’s Position: Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has been categorical in her rejection of the US demands. She stated, “If the United States chooses to attack another NATO country militarily, then everything stops... including NATO.” She termed the crisis a “fateful moment” and a “crossroads” for the alliance.

European Mobilization: Intelligence reports indicate that the United Kingdom, Germany, and France are in active discussions regarding the deployment of NATO troops to Greenland to deter a US move. This scenario would effectively place European NATO troops in a position to block or deter US forces—a situation that would shatter the alliance’s command structure. Verification Note: While some stakeholders have dismissed these reports as rumors, neither the UK Ministry of Defence nor the German government has issued categorical denials of the discussions. “Stakeholders” in the region have confirmed that such contingencies are being briefed.

Sanctions Threat: In a further escalation, the European Union is reportedly preparing a sanctions package targeting US technology giants (Google, Meta, Microsoft) and financial institutions if the US proceeds with aggressive action against Greenland.

Ground Truth: The “Trojan Horse” Dynamic

The situation is complicated by the existing US military footprint on the island.

Pituffik Space Base: The US already maintains the Pituffik Space Base (formerly Thule) in northern Greenland. This installation is critical for missile warning and space surveillance. The presence of US troops inside the territory they threaten to “acquire” creates a “Trojan Horse” dynamic. US forces do not need to invade; they are already there. This reality complicates any potential European deployment, as it would require operating in close proximity to US forces in a non-permissive political environment.

The Danish leader, together with Greenland’s prime minister, has firmly rejected Trump’s renewed call for the island to come under U.S. control. Trump has argued the U.S. needs to control Greenland to ensure it security in the face of rising threats from China and Russia in the Arctic. “It’s so strategic right now,” he told reporters Sunday. “Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place,” Trump said. “We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it.” (wuft.org)

Trump’s officials have discussed sending payments to Greenlanders – ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 per person – according to a Reuters report, in a bid to convince them to secede from Denmark and potentially join Washington. But Greenland is also home to mineral riches, including rare earths. According to a 2023 survey, 25 of 34 minerals deemed “critical raw materials” by the European Commission were found in Greenland. Scientists believe the island could also have significant oil and gas reserves. (aljazeera.com)

The United Kingdom is in talks with France and Germany about the possible deployment of NATO troops in Greenland, The Telegraph reports, citing sources. According to the publication, military leaders of the European countries are discussing a mission plan that would involve the presence of troops, ships, and aircraft on the island. The plans are still in the early stages. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, according to sources, has taken the threat “extremely seriously” and supported the need for measures. European countries hope that the NATO troop deployment will convince U.S. President Donald Trump to abandon the idea of annexing the island. At the same time, the European Union is preparing a sanctions package against U.S. tech companies Google, X, Microsoft, and Meta, as well as several banks. The restrictions could be imposed if Trump rejects the NATO mission proposal in Greenland. (caliber.az)

However, what is not clear is why Washington needs full control over Greenland to defend itself. The US already has a presence there at Pituffik Space Base, a US Space Force installation that has been in operation since 1943. A 1951 US–Denmark defence agreement allows the US to continue to use the base, which hosts the 12th Space Warning Squadron, a team operating US ballistic missile early warning systems, as well as a team looking after part of the US’s global satellite network. The base has an active airfield and the northernmost deep-water port, making it a useful infrastructure hub. (chathamhouse.org)

Canada’s Strategic Pivot: The Carney Doctrine and the China Hedge

Faced with the collapse of stable relations with the United States—driven by aggressive tariffs, “51st state” rhetoric, and the unpredictability of the current administration—Canada is executing a radical foreign policy pivot under Prime Minister Mark Carney. This shift, dubbed the “Carney Doctrine,” seeks to replace dependence on the US with a diversified portfolio of trade relationships, with China as the cornerstone.

The Beijing Visit (Jan 13-17, 2026)

Prime Minister Carney is scheduled to arrive in Beijing on Tuesday, January 13, for a five-day state visit. This is the first official visit by a Canadian Prime Minister to China in nearly a decade, signaling a thaw in relations that were frozen following the Huawei/Meng Wanzhou affair.

Strategic Objectives: The stated goal of the visit is to “strengthen cooperation in trade, energy, agriculture, and international security.” Carney intends to meet with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang to formalize this new alignment.

The “Carney Doctrine”: Carney has explicitly stated to the Canadian public that “the old relationship with the United States... is over.” His strategy is to double Canada’s non-US exports within a decade. To facilitate this, his government has announced a $5 billion “Trade Diversification Corridor Fund” to build the port, rail, and transport infrastructure necessary to move Canadian goods to non-US markets.

Specific Deliverables: The EV-Canola “Grand Bargain”

The centerpiece of the visit is expected to be a resolution to the ongoing trade war between Ottawa and Beijing.

The Dispute: In 2024, Canada imposed a 100% tariff on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) and a 25% tariff on steel/aluminum, mirroring US policy. In retaliation, China imposed a 76% tariff on Canadian canola and restrictions on beef and pork.

The Deal: Negotiations are advanced on a “grand bargain.” Canada is expected to drop or significantly reduce the tariffs on Chinese EVs in exchange for China lifting the blockade on Canadian canola. This move would directly contravene US desires to present a united North American front against Chinese industrial overcapacity.

Strategic Partnership: While experts warn against a formal “strategic partnership,” Carney is seeking a pragmatic “coexistence” framework. The visit is framed as a “turning point” in the relationship.

Domestic Implications and Public Opinion

Public Support: Remarkably, Canadian public opinion has shifted to support this pivot. A Global News/Ipsos poll released over the weekend shows that 54% of Canadians now support closer trade ties with China. This reversal is driven largely by the perception of the US as a “huge bully” and an unreliable partner under President Trump.

Risk Assessment: The Eurasia Group warns that no country is more at risk from US political turmoil than Canada. Carney’s pivot is a high-stakes hedge. If successful, it insulates Canada from US protectionism. If it fails, or if it provokes further US retaliation, Canada could face accelerated tariffs on its “Core 5” sectors: autos, steel, lumber, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors.

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney will visit Beijing next week, marking the first trip by a Canadian head of state to China in nearly a decade. Carney will visit from January 13 to 17. He plans to discuss trade, energy, agriculture and international security with Chinese officials, his office said. Carney was formally invited to China after meeting with President Xi Jinping in South Korea in October. The trip marks a significant reset in relations between Canada and China, which have been locked in a trade dispute since 2024. (the-star.co.ke)

From Official Canadian Liberal Party Press Release (March 28th, 2025) We will inject $5 billion into a new Trade Diversification Corridor Fund, to build the infrastructure that will help diversify our trade partners, create good jobs and drive economic growth. This fund will accelerate nation-building projects at ports, railroads, inland terminals, airports, and highways. This will build one Canadian economy and diversify our trade away from the United States. Authorize Canadian ports to cooperate instead of compete, in order to maximize efficiencies by leveraging comparative advantages. Strengthen the security of our ports to stop the flow of drugs such as fentanyl and its precursors, as well as illegal guns and stolen autos. (liberal.ca)

Success will depend on whether Prime Minister Carney can strike a difficult balance: seizing economic opportunities—especially in the energy sector—while at the same time protecting Canada’s national and economic security. He also has to manage competing domestic interests, from Ontario’s auto sector to Saskatchewan’s canola producers, while keeping a close eye on how any deals with Beijing could affect Canada’s relationship with the United States and upcoming CUSMA negotiations. (asiapacific.ca)

As Prime Minister Mark Carney prepares to travel to China and seeks to restore trade and diplomatic ties, a small majority of Canadians say they support more trade with Beijing, a new poll suggests. The Ipsos poll conducted exclusively for Global News, released Saturday, found that 54 per cent expressed support for closer trade ties and economic agreements with China. (globalnews.ca)

Predictive Outlook

(Short-Term: 30 Days)

Greenland Crisis: The “20-day” deadline (expiring approx. Jan 31) will likely result in a US financial “shock and awe” offer to the Greenlandic parliament (Nuuk), bypassing Copenhagen. If Nuuk engages, Denmark will face a constitutional crisis. European troop deployments will likely remain at the “discussion” phase to avoid a kinetic accident, but intelligence sharing between EU capitals and Nuuk will spike to counter US influence operations.

Iran: The regime will survive the current wave of protests through brute force, with the death toll likely exceeding 1,000. The “Will to Peace” exercises may result in a minor naval incident or “unsafe intercept” with US forces, which Tehran will use to justify martial law and further crackdown.

Canada-US Trade War: Following Carney’s expected announcement of a trade deal with Beijing (Jan 17-18), the US will likely retaliate within 48 hours. Expect new tariffs on Canadian steel or aluminum under Section 232, citing “national security” concerns over Chinese transshipment.

My Thoughts…

This report covers the key pressure points I expect to dominate this week. The business dealings between Ukraine and the US are significant. The ultimate goal in Ukraine for the Trump regime was to gain access to its abundance of critical resources to mitigate Chinese dominance over supply. Lithium is in high demand because it is used in everything that needs a battery. The lithium in Ukraine has a particular quality that enables rapid refining and higher-quality products.

The official deal could see a pivot to a new level of support for Ukraine from the United States, this deal is highly transactional and the Dobra deposit is located not to far away from the front lines, peace deals with Russia were focused on accessing these resources, so ultimately if Russia threatens these resources now made available by Ukraine that is a threat to US interests.

The seizure of the shadow fleet oil tanker, the Marinera, happened precisely one day before Ukraine awarded the contract to Tech Met. This seizure reads to me like a show of goodwill. The regime operates on a quid pro quo basis, and Ukraine may be posturing to leverage US financial entanglement to secure US support.

Iran is facing a critical point, popular uprising is in full swing. US negotiations with Iran will likely see the US try to gain access to assets they want in the country through dialogue, or they are merely a cover to justify military action after the United States declares that diplomatic measures have failed. We have already established that US 160th SOAR forces are being repositioned and likely headed to the region as we speak. The Iranian government appears to be running out of means to suppress protestors, and the likelihood of stabilization is appearing highly unlikely at this time. As the situation continues to spiral, the conditions for US and Israeli involvement will be met, and I believe that the opportunity will be too good to pass up.

Whether the ultimate goal is to gain access to Iranian production capacity, Uranium, or even to control the Strait of Hormuz. A vital trade artery for Oil across the world will provide enough incentive for military involvement.

The tension over Greenland is a major point of geopolitical tension, Trumps issuance of a 20-day deadline reads like a return to the TACO. Even so, this threat is so massive that the European and NATO response must be as strong as possible. The statements of Intent from Denmark and the EU appear to have gained Greenland some breathing room; the only effective deterrent from US occupation, in my opinion, is the presence of troops and the threat of an armed response.

Preparing a Sanctions package is also a smart move. The United States is run by a Billionaire regime, and those billionaires happen to run corporations like META, Google, and Microsoft. This shows that they know who is really behind the curtain, and targeted sanctions against a struggling US economy will likely serve as a functional deterrent for the time being. However, Troops must be sent to Greenland to provide long-term security guarantees.

Finally, the meeting between Carney and Xi is of particular interest to me. An agreement between Canada and China would make waves in the geopolitical landscape. In particular, the economy faces difficulties in acquiring oil due to US military intervention against Venezuela and Iran, and the severe reduction of Russian refining and production capacity due to Ukrainian strikes. The US is attempting to leverage its command over Oil supply to pressure China to lift controls on key inputs for its defense and tech industries.

If China were to make a deal with Canada to import Canadian crude, it would undermine this strategy in its entirety. Canadian Oil exporters have already demonstrated the capacity to do this, as successful exports of Canadian Crude to South Korea started in 2025. I believe this would be a tremendous blow to the US strategy on the global stage. Beyond that, Canada’s deepening ties with the United States primary adversary signal the finality of the disconnect between the United States and Canada.

At this point in time, China has yet to impose controls or take any other economic measures in response to the United States' actions against Venezuela, and, in turn, has not effectively blocked or prevented the export of Venezuelan crude to China.

It is possible that the reaction will take the form of an economic agreement between Canada and China that makes the United States much less relevant to shaping the Canadian economy, thereby reducing leverage. This, I think, is the primary goal of Canada’s new trade strategy under Carney, and I think it has a promising outlook.

