The Firebrand Report 11/21/25 China's Secret Plan to Invade Taiwan, The BLS Makes Up 119,000 Jobs, Trump Betrays NATO and Ukraine

Topic 1: Reuters Satellite Investigation Confirms Chinese Rehearsals of the Invasion of Taiwan

In response to questions, Taiwan’s defense ministry referred Reuters to comments made in September by Defense Minister Wellington Koo, who said that the island maintains “continuous oversight” of China’s use of roll-on, roll-off vessels. “We closely monitor how they support military operations,” Koo said, adding that Taiwan has “developed relevant contingency plans.”

The arsenal of weapons on display during Xi’s parade included amphibious assault vehicles that would be crucial for seizing control of Taiwan. Reuters also observed civilian ships loading similar amphibious assault vehicles in this year’s naval exercises.

The way China used civilian cargo vessels in this summers’ exercises is “a substantial moving of the needle” towards being able to carry enough troops, equipment and supplies to the beaches of Taiwan as part of an invasion, said Thomas Shugart, a former U.S. submarine officer who closely follows China’s fleet.

“This is a very significant development,” said Shugart, referring to China using deck cargo ships to offload vehicles directly onto the beach, which he recently wrote about on X. “It is a huge increase in their first wave capacity, in their ability to take heavy vehicles straight to the beach in a first wave.”

China’s civilian ships are the product of its vast commercial shipbuilding industry, which serves customers all over the world. In less than three decades, China’s shipyards have built the world’s biggest navy and now account for about 53% of global shipbuilding. By comparison, the U.S. accounts for 0.1%.

To be sure, China’s advances in training, tactics and equipment wouldn’t necessarily guarantee success. Taking the island would be a formidable challenge for a landing force embarking from the Chinese coast. Waters in the Taiwan Strait are often treacherous with storms, rough seas, powerful tides and fog. Towering mountains line most of Taiwan’s east coast, and the few more suitable landing sites on the densely populated north and west coast closest to China have been identified for decades, allowing the island’s military to prepare to defend them

Still, China’s naval capabilities keep growing, the Reuters analysis shows. Throughout the summer, we tracked the movements of more than 100 civilian vessels that have participated in drills like the August one or are owned by operators that often participate in military exercises.

Admiral Lee Hsi-min, a former chief of Taiwan’s armed forces and one of the island’s leading thinkers on defense and security, said the satellite images of the August exercises revealed the PLA was now experimenting with craft smaller than the bigger civilian vessels used in earlier drills.

“My guess is that they are trying to develop a kind of large number of small amphibious landing ships supported by the civilian sector,” Lee said. “During wartime, they would conduct multi-point, small amphibious landing operations.”

Reuters’ findings show China has reached a point where it is developing concrete invasion plans, said Yuster Yu, a retired Taiwanese naval officer who served on Taiwan’s National Security Council. “This kind of thing worries me more than their aircraft carriers,” he said. “It shows they are serious about putting troops on the ground.”

Deck cargo ships have moved military equipment during some earlier exercises, said Dahm, who has written extensively about China’s shadow navy. But this summer is the first time these vessels have been seen unloading vehicles directly onto a beach, according to seven naval warfare experts Reuters interviewed.

“The PLA continues to demonstrate new capabilities that are putting them on a path to having the amount of capability and capacity that they need to conduct a full-scale invasion,” Dahm said.

Cargo ships could land after the first amphibious assault vehicles swim to shore, and play a crucial role in resupplying them before China gains control of Taiwanese infrastructure, Dahm said.

Missing from the exercises that Reuters observed was a new temporary pier system launched in March, which renewed fears that China was continuing to prepare for an invasion. Instead, we saw vessels that match the older floating pier system that has not been spotted since 2023.

Taiwan’s defense ministry said in a report last month that China was honing its capacity to mount a surprise attack with its regular military exercises near the island. These drills could suddenly switch to active combat to catch Taiwan and its international allies off guard, the report said.

https://www.reuters.com/graphics/USA-CHINA/TAIWAN-INVASION/zjpqdekmlvx/

Thoughts… This is a concerning development. I think it holds a lot of water. No pun intended, it would allow China to build up the necessary capacity to deliver troops en masse to Taiwan without actually setting off alarm bells. Given that China is the largest exporter, you would expect it to have a significant civilian fleet. It exports and produces lots of vehicles.

The methodology being fleshed out here, however, is significant: it suggests that China will adopt a more aggressive strategy. As things heat up around Taiwan, China could accuse Taiwan of attacking civilian vessels, using it as justification, as Taiwan defends itself against what is clearly a vessel being used with military applications.

Taiwan’s invasion would have ripple effects across the global economy; semiconductors would suddenly be cut off from Western Access. The use of civilian vessels certainly matches Xi Jinping’s M.O., smart, calculated, and walking that line that allows them to deny, deny, deny.

The moment is near, and it is a matter of time. The linked graphic series is fantastic for laying out a method for them to carry out their invasion at scale in a reasonable way.

It is worth noting that Taiwan will not go quietly; it has invested heavily in naval drones and other drone tech. Its strategy is deterrence, the idea that an invasion would be so costly that China would not invade. To slow down China until the United States’ support arrives. With Trump in power and so many resources being used in the Caribbean, that support seems less certain. Yet China and Xi Jinping know that battle will be costly.

Topic 2: BOGUS BLS REPORT

Topic 3: Trump wants to divvy up Ukraine… his peace plan demonstrates Russian collusion

Why it matters: The U.S. side is pushing Ukraine to make a deal on an “aggressive timeline.” And despite the plan including proposals Ukraine has repeatedly rejected up to now, President Volodymyr Zelensky is not ruling it out.

A senior White House official acknowledged the plan is “not easy” for Ukraine but said the U.S. believes the war must end and that if it doesn’t, Ukraine is likely to lose even more territory.

Catch up quick: The plan was drafted by Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff with input from Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Witkoff also consulted with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev on the plan. Dmitriev told Axios he is optimistic about it because unlike past efforts, “we feel the Russian position is really being heard.” President Vladimir Putin has not publicly endorsed the plan.

After meeting Dmitriev, Witkoff and Kushner also discussed the plan with Zelensky’s national security adviser, Rustem Umerov.

U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll presented the plan to Zelensky on Thursday in writing. Afterward, Zelensky said he was prepared to hold talks about it with Trump and his team.

“We are making a serious effort to find a solution that will end the war in Ukraine, the same way we ended the war in Gaza. We believe this plan is not easy but it is good for Ukraine,” the senior White House official said.

https://www.axios.com/2025/11/20/trump-ukraine-peace-plan-28-points-russia

The full plan

1. Ukraine’s sovereignty will be confirmed.

2. A comprehensive non-aggression agreement will be concluded between Russia, Ukraine and Europe. All ambiguities of the last 30 years will be considered settled.

3. It is expected that Russia will not invade neighboring countries and NATO will not expand further.

4. A dialogue will be held between Russia and NATO, mediated by the United States, to resolve all security issues and create conditions for de-escalation in order to ensure global security and increase opportunities for cooperation and future economic development.

5. Ukraine will receive reliable security guarantees.

Update: A separate document details the terms of the security guarantee. The U.S. and its NATO allies would treat an attack on Ukraine as an attack on the entire “transatlantic community.”

6. The size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be limited to 600,000 personnel.

Note: Ukraine’s army currently has 800,000-850,000 personnel, and had around 250,000 before the war, according to a Ukrainian official.

7. Ukraine agrees to enshrine in its constitution that it will not join NATO, and NATO agrees to include in its statutes a provision that Ukraine will not be admitted in the future.

8. NATO agrees not to station troops in Ukraine.

Note: NATO countries including France and the U.K. have been working on separate proposals that would include small numbers of European troops on Ukrainian soil after the war. This plan appears to disregard that possibility.

9. European fighter jets will be stationed in Poland.

10. The U.S. guarantee:

The U.S. will receive compensation for the guarantee;

If Ukraine invades Russia, it will lose the guarantee;

If Russia invades Ukraine, in addition to a decisive coordinated military response, all global sanctions will be reinstated, recognition of the new territory and all other benefits of this deal will be revoked;

If Ukraine launches a missile at Moscow or St. Petersburg without cause, the security guarantee will be deemed invalid.

11. Ukraine is eligible for EU membership and will receive short-term preferential access to the European market while this issue is being considered.

12. A powerful global package of measures to rebuild Ukraine, including but not limited to:

The creation of a Ukraine Development Fund to invest in fast-growing industries, including technology, data centers, and artificial intelligence.

The United States will cooperate with Ukraine to jointly rebuild, develop, modernize, and operate Ukraine’s gas infrastructure, including pipelines and storage facilities.

Joint efforts to rehabilitate war-affected areas for the restoration, reconstruction and modernization of cities and residential areas.

Infrastructure development.

Extraction of minerals and natural resources.

The World Bank will develop a special financing package to accelerate these efforts.

13. Russia will be reintegrated into the global economy:

The lifting of sanctions will be discussed and agreed upon in stages and on a case-by-case basis.

The United States will enter into a long-term economic cooperation agreement for mutual development in the areas of energy, natural resources, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, data centers, rare earth metal extraction projects in the Arctic, and other mutually beneficial corporate opportunities.

Russia will be invited to rejoin the G8.

14. Frozen funds will be used as follows:

$100 billion in frozen Russian assets will be invested in US-led efforts to rebuild and invest in Ukraine;

The US will receive 50% of the profits from this venture. Europe will add $100 billion to increase the amount of investment available for Ukraine’s reconstruction. Frozen European funds will be unfrozen. The remainder of the frozen Russian funds will be invested in a separate US-Russian investment vehicle that will implement joint projects in specific areas. This fund will be aimed at strengthening relations and increasing common interests to create a strong incentive not to return to conflict.

15. A joint American-Russian working group on security issues will be established to promote and ensure compliance with all provisions of this agreement.

16. Russia will enshrine in law its policy of non-aggression towards Europe and Ukraine.

17. The United States and Russia will agree to extend the validity of treaties on the non-proliferation and control of nuclear weapons, including the START I Treaty.

Note: New START, the last major U.S.-Russia arms control treaty, is due to expire in February.

18. Ukraine agrees to be a non-nuclear state in accordance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

19. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant will be launched under the supervision of the IAEA, and the electricity produced will be distributed equally between Russia and Ukraine — 50:50.

20. Both countries undertake to implement educational programs in schools and society aimed at promoting understanding and tolerance of different cultures and eliminating racism and prejudice:

Ukraine will adopt EU rules on religious tolerance and the protection of linguistic minorities.

Both countries will agree to abolish all discriminatory measures and guarantee the rights of Ukrainian and Russian media and education. (Note: Similar ideas were incorporated into Trump’s 2020 Israel-Palestine peace plan).

All Nazi ideology and activities must be rejected and prohibited.

21. Territories:

Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk will be recognized as de facto Russian, including by the United States.

Kherson and Zaporizhzhia will be frozen along the line of contact, which will mean de facto recognition along the line of contact.

Russia will relinquish other agreed territories it controls outside the five regions.

Ukrainian forces will withdraw from the part of Donetsk Oblast that they currently control, and this withdrawal zone will be considered a neutral demilitarized buffer zone, internationally recognized as territory belonging to the Russian Federation. Russian forces will not enter this demilitarized zone.

22. After agreeing on future territorial arrangements, both the Russian Federation and Ukraine undertake not to change these arrangements by force. Any security guarantees will not apply in the event of a breach of this commitment.

23. Russia will not prevent Ukraine from using the Dnieper River for commercial activities, and agreements will be reached on the free transport of grain across the Black Sea.

24. A humanitarian committee will be established to resolve outstanding issues:

All remaining prisoners and bodies will be exchanged on an ‘all for all’ basis.

All civilian detainees and hostages will be returned, including children.

A family reunification program will be implemented.

Measures will be taken to alleviate the suffering of the victims of the conflict.

25. Ukraine will hold elections in 100 days.

26. All parties involved in this conflict will receive full amnesty for their actions during the war and agree not to make any claims or consider any complaints in the future.

27. This agreement will be legally binding. Its implementation will be monitored and guaranteed by the Peace Council, headed by President Donald J. Trump. Sanctions will be imposed for violations.

Note: This is the same general structure Trump proposed to govern the Gaza peace agreement.

28. Once all parties agree to this memorandum, the ceasefire will take effect immediately after both sides retreat to agreed points to begin implementation of the agreement.

Thoughts… This plan is a joke; in fact, it is an insult.

“ The plan was drafted by Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff with input from Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.” Kushner’s involvement, and Witkoff, who is clearly a Russian bot, show several key elements. This plan only benefits Russia; it severely weakens Ukraine and is an attempt to force capitulation and simultaneously funnel frozen Russian assets into the pockets of Trump and his allies. This becomes very clear when you look at Kushner’s involvement. Look at the language regarding the use of frozen Russian assets.

“$100 billion in frozen Russian assets will be invested in US-led efforts to rebuild and invest in Ukraine; The US will receive 50% of the profits from this venture.”

“The remainder of the frozen Russian funds will be invested in a separate US-Russian investment vehicle that will implement joint projects in specific areas. This fund will be aimed at strengthening relations and increasing common interests to create a strong incentive not to return to conflict.”

Not only this, but this is happening in the wake of a massive corruption scandal in Ukraine, as well as a series of losses on the front. The Trump/Putin alliance, or more accurately, “Putin Buying Time and manipulating Trump,” seeks to force Ukraine into capitulation. These demands are entirely unacceptable to Ukraine; the entire plan has been made without the input of Europe or Ukraine itself.

The nail in the coffin… Ukraine has extremely high deposits of Yttrium, Dysprosium, Terbium, Erbium, and Scandium. As well as a host of other rare-earth elements and rare-earth metals. The United States Yttirum supply is in crisis. This would offer access to a supply and solve the China monopoly problem. Ukraine has access to the existing mining infrastructure. This is one of the major delays the US is facing.

The US, while denying this, Reuters has reported that sources within the White House are threatening to withhold weapons and intelligence from Ukraine if they do not accept the deal.

Extortion and Extraction, side by side with Putin. It is truly Donald Trump’s dream.

